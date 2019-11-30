USA Today Sports

Sunday afternoon the second 10 games will conclude when the Knicks host the Boston Celtics and if they can’t pull off an upset in that game the results will be another 2-8 run. “We’ve played better basketball,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “It may not show up in wins, but I think overall, consistency and effort, giving ourselves a chance to win these games, has been much better. Other than the Toronto game the other night I feel like all of the games we’ve been right there with these teams.”
“Sometimes they’ve got to go through some tough love to find themselves and watch the game from 25,000 feet, see it, and see the things that I’m emphasizing,” Fizdale said. “I was tough on Frank last year and I just feel like Frank has come back with a whole different mindset about how he’s going to go about this season. I’ve been so happy with the way he’s played and produced. But I do think a little bit of tough love on some of these young guys isn’t necessarily a bad thing.”
Ntilikina said that he learned from his own benching last season and even early this season. “To stay with it,” Ntilikina said of the lesson. “Control what you can control. And see how I can affect the team even when I’m not playing, talk to teammates, give advice, be a great teammate and keep working in practice, keep working on your game, and the opportunity will come. Obviously it’s a long season. An opportunity will come. Most of it is how can I be a good teammate and still be part of the team.”
