Chris Kirschner: Cam Reddish has been downgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game with a left wrist sprain.
December 1, 2019 | 2:32 am UTC Update
Brian Seltzer: How about this: Ben Simmons. 3 steals in the final 19 seconds of regulation. 76ers win, 119-116.
James Ham: According to Luke Walton, Bogdan Bogdanovic is on a minutes restriction. Not allowed to play more than 6 min at a stretch. Played 29 in win over Denver.
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter on his shoulder: “Every day, it’s kind of like waking up & feeling more like myself. Now it’s just incorporating a lot of contact, playing against coaches, getting in practice, playing against players, & that’s kind of the next step of getting back on the court.”
Mirjam Swanson: McGruder and Shamet are both out tomorrow; Leonard and George are not listed on the Clippers’ injury report.
December 1, 2019 | 12:47 am UTC Update
Jason Jones: Murray dribbles out the clock, driving toward the rim when the team needs a 3, doesn’t even get a shot off. Kings win 100-97, overcoming a 17-point deficit. Barnes season-high 30 pts, Hield 21 pts. DEN: Harris 25 pts.
Sunday afternoon the second 10 games will conclude when the Knicks host the Boston Celtics and if they can’t pull off an upset in that game the results will be another 2-8 run. “We’ve played better basketball,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “It may not show up in wins, but I think overall, consistency and effort, giving ourselves a chance to win these games, has been much better. Other than the Toronto game the other night I feel like all of the games we’ve been right there with these teams.”
“Sometimes they’ve got to go through some tough love to find themselves and watch the game from 25,000 feet, see it, and see the things that I’m emphasizing,” Fizdale said. “I was tough on Frank last year and I just feel like Frank has come back with a whole different mindset about how he’s going to go about this season. I’ve been so happy with the way he’s played and produced. But I do think a little bit of tough love on some of these young guys isn’t necessarily a bad thing.”
Ntilikina said that he learned from his own benching last season and even early this season. “To stay with it,” Ntilikina said of the lesson. “Control what you can control. And see how I can affect the team even when I’m not playing, talk to teammates, give advice, be a great teammate and keep working in practice, keep working on your game, and the opportunity will come. Obviously it’s a long season. An opportunity will come. Most of it is how can I be a good teammate and still be part of the team.”
Rick Bonnell: Cody Zeller is available for the Hornets tonight after missing last 2 games with a left hip bruise. He will play off the bench, and Bismack Biyombo will again start.
Will Guillory: The Pelicans upgraded Lonzo Ball and Derrick Favors to questionable for tomorrow’s game against OKC. Kenrich Williams, who sprained his left ankle last night, is listed as doubtful.
November 30, 2019 | 11:30 pm UTC Update
Serena Winters: TJ McConnell on his return to Philly: “Hit me on the bus ride over, seeing different sites that I would drive by everyday.” On what he expects from the fans? “I’m not sure, hopefully a lot cheers, but they root for their team hard, so we’ll see.” Oh, there will be cheers.
Stefan Bondy: Ntilikina got some advice from J Cole today: “He was talking about some mind space. Usually people are not always like this. But it was really cool to have a conversation about how we can do better in this world, either him with music or us about basketball. It was just amazing.”
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Logan Murdock tweeted a photo of Kerr wearing an “I am Trayvon Martin” wristband during his postgame press conference at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena, and Warriors’ head of PR Raymond Ridder announced that Kerr provided tickets for the family. In addition, Murdock reported that Kerr met with Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton after the game.
November 30, 2019 | 10:35 pm UTC Update
Ohm Youngmisuk: Avery Bradley is cleared for basketball progression but he will not play in the upcoming road trip. He will be re-evaluated after the trip next week.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Asked about what he has learned about Alex Caruso, Frank Vogel doesn’t hold back: “I think Alex Caruso is a star defender. I think he’s elite.”
Kyle Goon: Interesting Luka Doncic comparison from Danny Green, who said the Lakers’ key is to keep him off the foul line: “I compare him to a bigger Lou Will, where he gets to that left hand, and he gets that step back or fadeway, and you can’t really touch him.”
Mark Berman: Both Clint Capela (illness) and Danuel House (illness) are out tonight. Both were listed as doubtful.
Tim Bontemps: Sixers say Josh Richardson is out, Kyle O’Quinn is questionable and Joel Embiid is available to play.
November 30, 2019 | 9:31 pm UTC Update
Paul Garcia: For Sunday’s Spurs-Pistons game, LaMarcus Aldridge (right thigh soreness) is OUT. Chimezie Metu is also still OUT (left foot soreness).
James Ham: Kyle Guy is back with the team today after playing in Stockton last night. He will be back in Stockton for tonight’s G League game following the Kings game at Golden 1.
Kendra Andrews: Michael Malone: “I’m not going to say our team loves playing defense, but they love to win… they understand how they win and lose games.”
Maddie Lee: Brought up Nerlens Noel’s prediction that Abdel Nader was going to surprise people this year. Noel: “You thought I was playing? “I’ve been seeing it since last year. Abdel is such a unique player. He’s able to play defense and his offensive versatility is just so underrated.”
Ira Winderman: Derrick Jones Jr. is traveling, listed as probable for Sunday in Brooklyn after hip injury. KZ Okpala (Achilles) is still out.
November 30, 2019 | 8:26 pm UTC Update
Ira Winderman: Dion Waiters statemenet (2.2): “. . . for what it put everyone through. I am happy to be back with my teammates and am looking forward to getting back on the court playing basketball.”
November 30, 2019 | 7:35 pm UTC Update
November 30, 2019 | 6:56 pm UTC Update
