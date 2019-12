The Mavericks are fourth in the league in scoring at 118 points a game, have won seven of their last 10 games and are fourth in the Western Conference at with a record of 12-6. “You gotta look at it game by game,” Anthony Davis said after a short practice Saturday. “When you start looking too far ahead, or you start overthinking opponents, thinking you can go and get wins and stuff like that, those are the teams that come out and blow you out. We take it game by game, and try to stay in the moment. Our next opponent is Dallas tomorrow. We focus on them, and then we go on the road and focus on the other opponents.”