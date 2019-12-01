NBA on ESPN: .@TheTraeYoung and Oscar Robertson are the…
December 1, 2019 | 6:20 pm UTC Update
Marc Stein: The Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge will miss tonight’s game in Detroit due to a thigh injury they hope will sideline him no more than a game or two, league sources say
Rod Beard: As expected, #Pistons announce they have recalled rookie Sekou Doumbouya from @grdrive ahead of today’s home game vs. #Spurs.
But Denver has become one of those teams each season that actually believes defense is its path to sustained success, a hard-earned self-guidance that has guided one of the best starts in franchise history. “I think we know what we are doing right now, and the effort is there,” Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said. “We have been doing the same thing for two or three years now. So just by knowing the defense, it’s like (second nature) to you. We have the same terminology and the same rules, so it’s easy. Sometimes you can change the coverage or whatever, but the rules are staying there.”
Justin Kubatko: The @Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo is just the second player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 500 points and 200 rebounds in a calendar month. The other player to do so is Moses Malone (2x).
Justin Kubatko: The @Houston Rockets James Harden has recorded at least 25 points and five assists in each of his last 13 games. The only players since the ABA-NBA merger with a longer such streak are Harden himself (16 games) and Allen Iverson (15).
December 1, 2019 | 2:22 pm UTC Update
David Baumann: MRI shows torn meniscus for Al-Farouq Aminu, per @Magic_PR. Typical recovery time is 4-6 weeks, per Fox Sports, although team says no determination on how to proceed just yet (out indefinitely in the meantime). #magicaboveall @Orlando Magic
Josh Robbins: Forward Al-Farouq Aminu received an MRI on his right knee, and the exam revealed Aminu has a torn meniscus, team officials announced. Aminu’s injury will continue to be evaluated, which will determine how his injury will be treated and the amount of time he’ll miss.
Jon Johnson: Last night Joel Embiid recorded his 2,000th rebound, becoming the fastest player to do so since Tim Duncan in 1999. Fastest to 2,000 in Sixers history: George McGinnis (168 games) Joel Embiid (174 games)
Fizdale added that Knox “will be a consideration, for sure,” to return to the rotation in Sunday’s home matinee against Boston, with leading scorer Marcus Morris listed as questionable with cervical spasms in his neck. Even if Knox doesn’t play, he can learn from Ntilikina, who took Fizdale’s “tough love” to heart and tuned out any outside criticism from fans and media to find his way back into the rotation — and more recently, the starting lineup.
December 1, 2019 | 1:29 pm UTC Update
Al-Farouq Aminu out indefinitely
Adrian Wojnarowski: Orlando Magic F Al-Farouq Aminu has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee and will be out indefinitely, league sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Magic are determining if knee can be treated without surgery, sources said. Aminu was averaging 20 minutes a game since signing a free agent deal in July.
The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday they have assigned guards Victor Oladipo and Edmond Sumner to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, their affiliate in the NBA G League. Oladipo and Sumner will participate in practices only with the Mad Ants today, Tuesday and Wednesday as part of their rehabilitation.
Bobby Marks: Salary protection for Kendrick Nunn will increase from $300K to $450K once 5PM passes on Sunday. One of the early favorites for ROY, Miami signed the guard to a three-year $3M contract on the last day of the 2018-19 season. The full $1.4M salary becomes guaranteed on Jan. 7.
Bobby Marks: Dragan Bender will see his salary protection increase from $600K to $800K if he is not waived on Sunday. The former lottery pick signed a two-year $3.5M partially guaranteed contract with Milwaukee during the off-season. His $1.68M current salary becomes guaranteed on Jan. 7.
Maybe Beal could’ve strong-armed himself into a situation that would’ve made his team harder to beat. You’d think he’d wonder about it after seeing James and Davis on Friday and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on Sunday. But Beal said he won’t. “I’m good. They made their own decisions,” Beal said. “At the end of the day, there’s no guarantee you’ll win a championship by jumping ship. Only one team wins. “When it came down to my decision making, I really factored that in. It looks great, but the grass isn’t always greener.”
But Howard never got the chance to prove his prediction correct in Washington. The Wizards traded him to Memphis for C.J. Miles one week into July. Sheppard later called it the “fastest trade” he’s ever done, considering the team was in the midst of a youth movement and was looking for ways to clear minutes for 22-year-old centers Moe Wagner, who it had just traded for, and Thomas Bryant, who it had re-signed to a three-year contract. “I didn’t know I was gonna get traded, but I was prepared for anything. … (Sheppard) called me. I guess they had already made the trade and he called me. And it was just like, you’re traded,” Howard said. “Nothing I could do at that point.”
Waiters will be with the team for its three-game trip to Brooklyn, Toronto and Boston that starts on Sunday. He has yet to play this season and has been suspended for 11 of the first 18 Heat games – costing him about $920,000, pending appeals. “I would like to apologize to my teammates, coaches, basketball staff, the fans and the entire organization for the incident that happened on the team plane,” Waiters said in a statement distributed by the team. “I was wrong and take responsibility for what happened and am sorry for what it put everyone through.”
Waiters was not available for interviews Saturday. “We just want to put this all behind us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. Spoelstra said he would not divulge what went on in the team meeting when Waiters returned to the locker room Saturday. “We understand that a lot of things happen in an NBA season,” Spoelstra said. “What we discussed in the sanctuary of our locker room, I just want to keep between us.”
“We didn’t give Jamal any screens, any outlets,” Nikola Jokic said. “We didn’t give him any kind of exit. We didn’t execute well.” This isn’t what the Nuggets wanted to happen, and it sure isn’t what they expected to happen. “We knew we weren’t supposed to lose this game, and that’s no disrespect to the Kings, but we weren’t supposed to lose today,” said Will Barton, who finished the game with 14 points. “We just have to be better.”
James Ham: “Well you have to get a shot off at the end of regulation and you have to get a shot off at the end of overtime and we didn’t get a shot off either time. Obviously, I have to do a better job in terms of helping us with that late game execution.” -Denver head coach Michael Malone
The Mavericks are fourth in the league in scoring at 118 points a game, have won seven of their last 10 games and are fourth in the Western Conference at with a record of 12-6. “You gotta look at it game by game,” Anthony Davis said after a short practice Saturday. “When you start looking too far ahead, or you start overthinking opponents, thinking you can go and get wins and stuff like that, those are the teams that come out and blow you out. We take it game by game, and try to stay in the moment. Our next opponent is Dallas tomorrow. We focus on them, and then we go on the road and focus on the other opponents.”
James Harden’s performance on Saturday night was enough to make even those who see him put up gaudy numbers night after night step back and marvel at his work. Harden scored a season-high 60 points in 31 minutes, and the Houston Rockets sent the struggling Atlanta Hawks to their 10th straight loss with a 158-111 romp. He joined Klay Thompson and Kobe Bryant as the only players in the past 25 seasons to hit 60 points in just three quarters. “It’s like everything else he does — unbelievable,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.
Jovan Buha: This is James Harden’s fourth 60-point game of his career, tying him with Michael Jordan for the third-most in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain (32) and Kobe Bryant (6), per the Rockets. No other active player has more than one 60-point game.
Jonathan Feigen: Harden’s 7.5 assists per game last season were the most for anyone averaging 35 ppg or more per game. He’s at 7.8 apg this season with his scoring (38.9 ppg) and passing accounting 59.7 points per game. He accounted for 81 points in 31 minutes against the Hawks tonight.
Jonathan Feigen: Austin Rivers: “You do anything night after night people … grow unappreciative of it. The world, or basketball fans, are very unappreciative of James’ scoring. What he’s doing has not been seen. My man had 60 and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young was understandably frustrated after the Hawks’ 158-111 loss to the Rockets. “I don’t forget about it. I don’t forget about stuff like this. It’s embarrassing to me and it’s something I hold onto and it’s something that I try to not let happen again.”
Serena Winters: Joel Embiid past 3 games: Tonight: 32 & 11 (15-15 FT). Last night: 27 & 17 (13-15 FT) Vs. SAC: 33 & 16 (12-14 FT). Embiid says that since being held scoreless in Toronto, he changed his mindset, said he hadn’t been aggressive enough to start the season. That’s changed now.
His 42 steals in 18 games are most in the NBA, while his 72 deflections and 41 loose balls recovered are second. Opponents have shot just 40.9 percent when guarded by Simmons this year. Simmons has been excellent defensively in important moments, too. He intercepted Jeremy Lamb’s inbounds pass Saturday in a similar fashion as his game-sealing swipe of Frank Ntilikina’s inbounds the night before at Madison Square Garden. “The plays that he can make from an athletic standpoint, the plays that he makes from a physical standpoint in that part of the game — we saw last night, you saw two tonight — are just elite,” Brett Brown said. “You hear me sort of cheerlead the cause of him being on an NBA All-Defensive team and it’s examples like that that to me make it a no-brainer.”
“They kept running a 2-5 pick-and-roll with Lamb,” Ennis said. “I’d seen the last two to three times, he put the ball right there. The third time he did it, I saw it happen and I just poked it.” Unlike Simmons, Ennis doesn’t have the gifts to materialize out of nowhere or single-handedly change a game with his defense. “Ben’s incredible,” he said. “He’s fast as light, so he’s everywhere. That’s what he [does.]”
NBA.com/Stats: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 5.9 APG in the @Bucks’ 20 games. He is the first player in @NBAHistory to average at least 30PPG/13RPG/5APG in the first 20 games of a season.
Over the past five games, Temple has made 18 of 40 3-pointers. “Most guys who are role players, they kind of stick in their role. He’s playing like Ray Allen,” Atkinson said following Saturday’s practice. “One of our emphases to him was, ‘We need you to shoot more 3s. You’re a hell of a shooter. Shoot more.’ But the ball-handling, the defense, another guy who is a better player than I thought he was.”
TMZ Sports spoke with the ex-Dub at LAX about his old team stumbling out of the gates this season … and he says despite being 3-17 and dead last in the West, there are things to be excited about. … just maybe not for a while. “I actually think that this year is the best thing that can happen to the Warriors,” Ezeli says. “They’re rebuilding. They have a chance to work on their bench.” “So I feel like, with this year, they can use it to get those guys to get some game time, to get confidence, to get better and come back healthy next year.”
The Lakers said guard Avery Bradley (hairline fracture right leg) saw a doctor Saturday and was cleared to begin basketball progression. Bradley won’t play Sunday against Dallas or during the upcoming three-game trip. He will be re-evaluated again next weekend. Kyle Kuzma didn’t practice Saturday because of a mild left ankle sprain and is questionable for the Mavericks game.
Irving will miss his ninth straight game Sunday against the Heat. He continued on-court work for the second straight day, but his return date remains uncertain.
Chris Miller: Congrats to Coach Scott Brooks officially getting his jersey retired at his alma mater @UCIAthletics pic.twitter.com/wQo0vnpuiu
December 1, 2019 | 2:32 am UTC Update
Brian Seltzer: How about this: Ben Simmons. 3 steals in the final 19 seconds of regulation. 76ers win, 119-116.
James Ham: According to Luke Walton, Bogdan Bogdanovic is on a minutes restriction. Not allowed to play more than 6 min at a stretch. Played 29 in win over Denver.
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter on his shoulder: “Every day, it’s kind of like waking up & feeling more like myself. Now it’s just incorporating a lot of contact, playing against coaches, getting in practice, playing against players, & that’s kind of the next step of getting back on the court.”
Mirjam Swanson: McGruder and Shamet are both out tomorrow; Leonard and George are not listed on the Clippers’ injury report.
December 1, 2019 | 12:47 am UTC Update
Jason Jones: Murray dribbles out the clock, driving toward the rim when the team needs a 3, doesn’t even get a shot off. Kings win 100-97, overcoming a 17-point deficit. Barnes season-high 30 pts, Hield 21 pts. DEN: Harris 25 pts.
Sunday afternoon the second 10 games will conclude when the Knicks host the Boston Celtics and if they can’t pull off an upset in that game the results will be another 2-8 run. “We’ve played better basketball,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “It may not show up in wins, but I think overall, consistency and effort, giving ourselves a chance to win these games, has been much better. Other than the Toronto game the other night I feel like all of the games we’ve been right there with these teams.”
“Sometimes they’ve got to go through some tough love to find themselves and watch the game from 25,000 feet, see it, and see the things that I’m emphasizing,” Fizdale said. “I was tough on Frank last year and I just feel like Frank has come back with a whole different mindset about how he’s going to go about this season. I’ve been so happy with the way he’s played and produced. But I do think a little bit of tough love on some of these young guys isn’t necessarily a bad thing.”
Ntilikina said that he learned from his own benching last season and even early this season. “To stay with it,” Ntilikina said of the lesson. “Control what you can control. And see how I can affect the team even when I’m not playing, talk to teammates, give advice, be a great teammate and keep working in practice, keep working on your game, and the opportunity will come. Obviously it’s a long season. An opportunity will come. Most of it is how can I be a good teammate and still be part of the team.”
Rick Bonnell: Cody Zeller is available for the Hornets tonight after missing last 2 games with a left hip bruise. He will play off the bench, and Bismack Biyombo will again start.