USA Today Sports

NBA on ESPN: .@TheTraeYoung and Oscar Robertson are the…

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 1, 2019 | 6:20 pm UTC Update
But Denver has become one of those teams each season that actually believes defense is its path to sustained success, a hard-earned self-guidance that has guided one of the best starts in franchise history. “I think we know what we are doing right now, and the effort is there,” Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said. “We have been doing the same thing for two or three years now. So just by knowing the defense, it’s like (second nature) to you. We have the same terminology and the same rules, so it’s easy. Sometimes you can change the coverage or whatever, but the rules are staying there.”
13 mins ago via Nick Kosmider @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

December 1, 2019 | 2:22 pm UTC Update
Fizdale added that Knox “will be a consideration, for sure,” to return to the rotation in Sunday’s home matinee against Boston, with leading scorer Marcus Morris listed as questionable with cervical spasms in his neck. Even if Knox doesn’t play, he can learn from Ntilikina, who took Fizdale’s “tough love” to heart and tuned out any outside criticism from fans and media to find his way back into the rotation — and more recently, the starting lineup.
4 hours ago via Peter Botte @ New York Post

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

December 1, 2019 | 1:29 pm UTC Update
Maybe Beal could’ve strong-armed himself into a situation that would’ve made his team harder to beat. You’d think he’d wonder about it after seeing James and Davis on Friday and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on Sunday. But Beal said he won’t. “I’m good. They made their own decisions,” Beal said. “At the end of the day, there’s no guarantee you’ll win a championship by jumping ship. Only one team wins. “When it came down to my decision making, I really factored that in. It looks great, but the grass isn’t always greener.”
5 hours ago via Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

Uncategorized

, , , ,

But Howard never got the chance to prove his prediction correct in Washington. The Wizards traded him to Memphis for C.J. Miles one week into July. Sheppard later called it the “fastest trade” he’s ever done, considering the team was in the midst of a youth movement and was looking for ways to clear minutes for 22-year-old centers Moe Wagner, who it had just traded for, and Thomas Bryant, who it had re-signed to a three-year contract. “I didn’t know I was gonna get traded, but I was prepared for anything. … (Sheppard) called me. I guess they had already made the trade and he called me. And it was just like, you’re traded,” Howard said. “Nothing I could do at that point.”
5 hours ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Waiters will be with the team for its three-game trip to Brooklyn, Toronto and Boston that starts on Sunday. He has yet to play this season and has been suspended for 11 of the first 18 Heat games – costing him about $920,000, pending appeals. “I would like to apologize to my teammates, coaches, basketball staff, the fans and the entire organization for the incident that happened on the team plane,” Waiters said in a statement distributed by the team. “I was wrong and take responsibility for what happened and am sorry for what it put everyone through.”
5 hours ago via Associated Press @ NBC Sports

Uncategorized

,

Waiters was not available for interviews Saturday. “We just want to put this all behind us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. Spoelstra said he would not divulge what went on in the team meeting when Waiters returned to the locker room Saturday. “We understand that a lot of things happen in an NBA season,” Spoelstra said. “What we discussed in the sanctuary of our locker room, I just want to keep between us.”
5 hours ago via Associated Press @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

“We didn’t give Jamal any screens, any outlets,” Nikola Jokic said. “We didn’t give him any kind of exit. We didn’t execute well.” This isn’t what the Nuggets wanted to happen, and it sure isn’t what they expected to happen. “We knew we weren’t supposed to lose this game, and that’s no disrespect to the Kings, but we weren’t supposed to lose today,” said Will Barton, who finished the game with 14 points. “We just have to be better.”
5 hours ago via Kendra Andrews @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

, , ,

The Mavericks are fourth in the league in scoring at 118 points a game, have won seven of their last 10 games and are fourth in the Western Conference at with a record of 12-6. “You gotta look at it game by game,” Anthony Davis said after a short practice Saturday. “When you start looking too far ahead, or you start overthinking opponents, thinking you can go and get wins and stuff like that, those are the teams that come out and blow you out. We take it game by game, and try to stay in the moment. Our next opponent is Dallas tomorrow. We focus on them, and then we go on the road and focus on the other opponents.”
5 hours ago via Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times

Uncategorized

, ,

James Harden’s performance on Saturday night was enough to make even those who see him put up gaudy numbers night after night step back and marvel at his work. Harden scored a season-high 60 points in 31 minutes, and the Houston Rockets sent the struggling Atlanta Hawks to their 10th straight loss with a 158-111 romp. He joined Klay Thompson and Kobe Bryant as the only players in the past 25 seasons to hit 60 points in just three quarters. “It’s like everything else he does — unbelievable,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.
5 hours ago via ESPN News Services @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

His 42 steals in 18 games are most in the NBA, while his 72 deflections and 41 loose balls recovered are second. Opponents have shot just 40.9 percent when guarded by Simmons this year. Simmons has been excellent defensively in important moments, too. He intercepted Jeremy Lamb’s inbounds pass Saturday in a similar fashion as his game-sealing swipe of Frank Ntilikina’s inbounds the night before at Madison Square Garden. “The plays that he can make from an athletic standpoint, the plays that he makes from a physical standpoint in that part of the game — we saw last night, you saw two tonight — are just elite,” Brett Brown said. “You hear me sort of cheerlead the cause of him being on an NBA All-Defensive team and it’s examples like that that to me make it a no-brainer.”
5 hours ago via Noah Levick @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

“They kept running a 2-5 pick-and-roll with Lamb,” Ennis said. “I’d seen the last two to three times, he put the ball right there. The third time he did it, I saw it happen and I just poked it.” Unlike Simmons, Ennis doesn’t have the gifts to materialize out of nowhere or single-handedly change a game with his defense. “Ben’s incredible,” he said. “He’s fast as light, so he’s everywhere. That’s what he [does.]”
5 hours ago via Noah Levick @ NBC Sports

Uncategorized

, ,

Over the past five games, Temple has made 18 of 40 3-pointers. “Most guys who are role players, they kind of stick in their role. He’s playing like Ray Allen,” Atkinson said following Saturday’s practice. “One of our emphases to him was, ‘We need you to shoot more 3s. You’re a hell of a shooter. Shoot more.’ But the ball-handling, the defense, another guy who is a better player than I thought he was.”
5 hours ago via Howie Kussoy @ New York Post

Uncategorized

, ,

TMZ Sports spoke with the ex-Dub at LAX about his old team stumbling out of the gates this season … and he says despite being 3-17 and dead last in the West, there are things to be excited about. … just maybe not for a while. “I actually think that this year is the best thing that can happen to the Warriors,” Ezeli says. “They’re rebuilding. They have a chance to work on their bench.” “So I feel like, with this year, they can use it to get those guys to get some game time, to get confidence, to get better and come back healthy next year.”
5 hours ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

Uncategorized

,

The Lakers said guard Avery Bradley (hairline fracture right leg) saw a doctor Saturday and was cleared to begin basketball progression. Bradley won’t play Sunday against Dallas or during the upcoming three-game trip. He will be re-evaluated again next weekend. Kyle Kuzma didn’t practice Saturday because of a mild left ankle sprain and is questionable for the Mavericks game.
5 hours ago via Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Avery Bradley Injury
December 1, 2019 | 2:32 am UTC Update
December 1, 2019 | 12:47 am UTC Update
Sunday afternoon the second 10 games will conclude when the Knicks host the Boston Celtics and if they can’t pull off an upset in that game the results will be another 2-8 run. “We’ve played better basketball,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “It may not show up in wins, but I think overall, consistency and effort, giving ourselves a chance to win these games, has been much better. Other than the Toronto game the other night I feel like all of the games we’ve been right there with these teams.”
18 hours ago via Steve Popper @ Newsday

, , Uncategorized

, ,

“Sometimes they’ve got to go through some tough love to find themselves and watch the game from 25,000 feet, see it, and see the things that I’m emphasizing,” Fizdale said. “I was tough on Frank last year and I just feel like Frank has come back with a whole different mindset about how he’s going to go about this season. I’ve been so happy with the way he’s played and produced. But I do think a little bit of tough love on some of these young guys isn’t necessarily a bad thing.”
18 hours ago via Steve Popper @ Newsday

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Ntilikina said that he learned from his own benching last season and even early this season. “To stay with it,” Ntilikina said of the lesson. “Control what you can control. And see how I can affect the team even when I’m not playing, talk to teammates, give advice, be a great teammate and keep working in practice, keep working on your game, and the opportunity will come. Obviously it’s a long season. An opportunity will come. Most of it is how can I be a good teammate and still be part of the team.”
18 hours ago via Steve Popper @ Newsday

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home