Omari Spellman: So I was like: “I’m a slob. I’m f—— fat. I’m f—— useless in the league.” Then you have to consciously decide that I’m going to shift that mentality. I’m none of those things. I work hard. I play hard. I leave it all out there. I’m a great teammate. You have to view yourself like that. It’s not a cocky thing. That’s who you are. To take that fight, take that challenge, I was proud of myself. Because I easily could’ve just gave up. Just said: “F— it, man. It is what it is. I’m not supposed to be in the league.” Some people stay in that mindset forever and it’s hard to escape it.
December 2, 2019 | 1:44 pm UTC Update
Omari Spellman: Because I know my chance in Atlanta had already come and gone. Sometimes when you’re stuck in an organization where your chance is already past, that’s like some of the hardest s— ever. As crazy as it sounds, I’m blessed to have been traded. Because what was about to happen in Atlanta, some people don’t come back from that. My life could’ve taken a completely different turn. I could’ve been in Atlanta, not playing, feeling all these down things and my life could’ve taken a complete f—— nosedive.
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, who has missed most of the season with a nerve condition, is expected to play Monday against Atlanta, coach Steve Kerr said. Looney will receive treatment Monday morning, at which point the team will decide whether he’ll play Monday night. Kerr said the team will limit how much Looney plays when he returns.
She parked the car and turned to her boy. “You’ve got work to do. You’re not gonna let this guy bully you around ever again,” she told him. “Go.” Brooks wiped off tears and toddled to the front door of his rival’s house as his mother stayed in the driver’s seat. He knocked. The kid’s mother answered. Brooks asked for her son. She left to get him. The son came out … “… And I wail on him,” Brooks said.
Three decades later, his teammates still jeer him for the puking incident. Most commonly, they’ll tell him he must have been allergic to the engineering building. “We gave him a hard time about it,” said Johnny Rogers, a collegiate teammate of Brooks’ who now works in the Wizards’ front office. “He took it all in stride. I’m sure that was like another chip he put on his shoulder as motivation. … He’s the underdog. He’s short. He’s whatever you’re gonna say. He’s not good enough. So, he’s just gonna outwork you. That was another one that I’m sure he used as motivation to prove to us how tough he is.”
This wasn’t apathetic Atlanta anymore. These were the passionate plains. The Thunder fans were still reeling from Durant choosing to leave Oklahoma City in 2016 to sign with Golden State as a free agent. Eventually, Schröder made the decision to switch to the Kyrie Low 2 to start this season. “I had to switch something because you know … the KDs … people don’t want to see them in here,” Schröder said. “I was like ‘OK, let me go back to Kyries.’ “It’s better now. I don’t have to hear nothing from the crowd like ‘Why do you have these VIs on, the KDs,’ so I was like ‘OK, let me fix it.’”
“Even Russ was giving me shit sometimes like ‘Why you wearing these?’” Schröder said of Russell Westbrook, his former Thunder teammate. “I used to wear them growing up, so I felt comfortable playing in them. I had PGs on some and tried to switch them, but last year I had KDs on a lot. “People were like ‘Why you gotta wear KDs?’ I was like ‘Bro, it’s just a shoe.’”
The three-time NBA All-Star is said to be now getting $9 million a year from Nike. “For an athlete we’re just starting to learn about, you need more time,” Klein said. “He’s an inquisitive type of person hungry for information and to know of what Nike has to offer. What we got from him was that family was the biggest piece to his life. He always wants to feel like he’s supporting them and being supported by them. Giannis is a special one because he wound up sleeping at the gym to learn the game. His whole life is about basketball. Overall, he’s a very humble guy.”
Antetokounmpo, who turns 25 this week, is represented as an agent and business manager by Alex Saratsis, senior director of global operations-basketball at powerful sports agency Octagon. “He’s in very rarified air. He’s the only foreign-born Nike signature athlete,” he said. “When a company like Nike is willing to invest that kind of time and money into an athlete, it shows other brands that he stands for all the right things, that he can move product and raise awareness.”
The Zoom Freak 2 should drop in the second half of 2020. That may coincide with Antetokounmpo making off-court headlines again next summer when he becomes eligible to sign a what would be an NBA-record contract with the Bucks that would pay him $253.8 million over five years. It would keep him in Milwaukee through 2026. His current deal signed in 2016 is $100 million over four years. Antetokounmpo’s performance has translated into growing financial success: Forbes’ list of top-paid NBA players ranked Antetokounmpo seventh (tied with Detroit’s Blake Griffin) at $35.5 million last season, which includes $22.5 million in salary and $13 million from endorsements.
Brown was caught in the middle. His story from that ’90 first-round playoff series — which Brown shared with the Daily News — is among the wackiest and more amusing we’ve encountered. Over the course of just one playoff game, Brown went from being fired by Red Auerbach because of a flippant comment from Bird to becoming the Knicks’ lucky charm during their improbable comeback.
“This guy Pete, he was in charge of the ballboys, he comes in and says, ‘We have to let you go. Red Auerbach saw you cheering for the Knicks,’” Brown says. “I started laughing. ‘Everybody is trying to prank me, you got me.’ He says it again: ‘You’ve been fired for cheering for the Knicks.’” Brown learned later that Bird noticed his traitorous cheers while the Celtics were reviewing film of Game 1. Bird made an offhand comment about Brown’s allegiance and Auerbach, the Celtics GM/icon, overheard it. “Red Auerbach happens to be in there. Evidently, he took what Larry said as Larry being upset, like I was not a true Celtic,” Brown says. “He tells the equipment manager Wayne Lebeaux to get rid of me, not realizing that Larry was playing.”
On the telecast, Brown, decked out in a Knicks hat and jacket, is spotted celebrating the final moments on the bench. Apparently Oakley and Gerald Wilkins were trying to prod Brown into defacing the Celtics mascot. “They said, ‘Hey G-Brown, put that towel on that leprechaun,’” Brown says. “I was like, ‘Hell nah, I got to live up here.’”
December 2, 2019 | 1:27 pm UTC Update
LaMarcus Aldridge injury under day-to-day observation
After the game, Aldridge experienced soreness in his right quad, leading to an MRI on Saturday. He remained in San Antonio to seek treatment, and will be considered day-to-day going forward. “He felt a little bit in there, and we wanted to make sure it didn’t get worse,” Popovich said. “There was a little bit of stuff in there (on the MRI). Hopefully this will take care of it.”
Jay Allen: Asked @Carmelo Anthony about his year away from the @NBA: “I started questioning myself: ‘Why? What happened? What did I do wrong? Can I still play?’ You start to question yourself & doubt yourself. It took me awhile to get out of that mindset. It took a lot of mental work.”
Mirjam Swanson: PG on Portland’s latest addition: “Melo’s been a great player, he’s gonna be a great player. Shout out to Portland for opening that door back up to Melo.”
Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi Leonard didn’t like how Carmelo Anthony was out of the NBA: “I’m just happy for him that he was able to get back in the NBA. It is well-deserved. I don’t think he was treated the right way, how they left him out there being a future Hall of Famer.” Clips face Blazers next pic.twitter.com/JSeQ1qeds9
The Portland Trail Blazers have completed the two-way transfers of center Moses Brown and forward Jaylen Hoard to the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Brown, 20, has played in four games for the Trail Blazers this season, posting averages of 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. In three games with the Legends this season, Brown (7-1, 245) has averaged 5.7 points (66.7% FG) and 4.7 rebounds.
Still, Doncic entered this season with something to prove. Could Doncic provide a worthy encore to his compelling original? “I got to be honest, I thought he would have a tougher transition here in year two,” said recently retired Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who received a video tribute at Staples Center on Sunday. “Just because he was so phenomenal last year with all the triple-doubles, I thought people were really going to hone in on him. But he seemed to have gotten even better.”
Dwain Price: Dirk on the Mavs: “Luka is playing out of this world. Everybody else is defending, shooting, rebounding, and I still think they have room to improve. They’re quick, they’re long, they’re good defensively when they want to be, and they’ve got playmakers and shot-makers.” #Mavs pic.twitter.com/b9KSE66YBi
“He made really good play calls and took advantage of what was happening out there with matchups,” Carlisle said. “He hit a couple of hellacious shots that only a small handful of guys in the whole world that can hit.” Carlisle then named a certain player that Doncic has idolized. “LeBron James is one of them. (Doncic’s) one of them,” Carlisle said. “Stepback 30-footers, it’s hard to describe how difficult the shot is and how easy he makes it look.”
Ryan Ward: Luka Doncic on win over #Lakers: “It was a great win. It means a lot to us because it shows that we can play against these big teams too. We just want to keep it rolling like that.” #Mavs
Ryan Ward: AD: “We didn’t rebound the basketball, therefore we kept giving them 2nd-chance pts & they made us pay with 3s. We know what we did wrong, the rebound has to be better. They’re the No. 1 team in the league when it comes to offense. We knew they were going to come out aggressive.”
“We can play better,” LeBron James conceded. The Lakers are 3-3 against teams with winning records. They have feasted against sub-.500 teams, their entire winning streak built on beating losing teams. There’s something to be said for that. Squashing bad teams is what good teams do. But as much focus as the Lakers have maintained, as much of a commitment to defense as they have displayed, they are beatable. The Mavericks demonstrated how.
Here is something that might leave James feeling more grateful: He appears on the verge of adding more accomplishments to a Hall-of-Fame résumé that already includes three NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, four regular-season MVPs, 15 All-Star appearances and nine Finals appearances. He needs 588 more points to pass former Lakers star Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Should James maintain his season average of 25.7 points per game, he will surpass Bryant’s 33,643 career points in 23 games. Based on that timeline, James would pass Bryant in Brooklyn on Jan. 23. Should he stay mostly healthy and maintain his career scoring average (27.1), James would likely need to play at least two more seasons to top Karl Malone (36,928 points) for second and four more seasons to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
He currently ranks 10th with 8,879 assists, but he will soon surpass Gary Payton (8,966), Isiah Thomas (9,061) and perhaps even Chris Paul (9,290) this season. Assuming he maintains his season average of 11 per game, James should top Payton and Thomas at some point in the middle of this season. Paul, who is currently with the Oklahoma City Thunder in his 15th season, has stayed healthy and productive thus far. Considering Paul’s extensive injury history though, James could make up enough ground to climb ahead of his close friend either late this season or early next season. James should also eclipse Oscar Robertson (9,887 assists) next season and Magic Johnson (10,141), Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335) in two years. It seems like a stretch James could surpass Jason Kidd (12,091) and John Stockton (15,806). “I’ve been fortunate to be able to play with great teammates and great coaches in three great organizations so far in my career,” James said. “I just hope I make anyone who has followed my career proud.”
Ohm Youngmisuk: The Clippers have scored 150 or more points only 3 times in franchise history. Two of those times have come this season despite the fact that Doc Rivers says they haven’t been able to practice with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the starting unit yet espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
Chase Hughes: The Clippers tied a franchise record with their 116 points through three quarters against the Wizards tonight. The other time was in 1984 when they were the San Diego Clippers.
Kanter, who had a chatty relationship with Dolan when he was a Knick, tried to make up for his apparent slight. He claimed to be texting buddies and heaped strong support Sunday on the maligned bluesman, saying he’s not to blame for the systemic losing. “We text,’’ Kanter said in the hallway outside the Celtics locker room after Boston outlasted the Knicks 113-104 Sunday. “We’re actually really cool buddies now. I got no problems with him. Some other people have problems with him, but I have no problem with him.
“And I will say this: It’s terrible they blame it on this guy every time. I feel like he has done nothing to do with it. You just have to go out there to play basketball. He cannot push you out there to play basketball. I feel like people put blame on him and people are wrong. And we are buddies now.”
Roy Parry: Magic SG Evan Fournier on the injury adversity the team is facing: “We’re definitely going through a storm right now. Last year we really lucky with injuries. We had pretty much none, and that was a big part of our success.”
Roy Parry: Magic PG Markelle Fultz on the team winning with injury adversity: “It’s big and I think it’s a step in the right direction. It just shows us how good and how deep our bench goes. Again, any time you get a win in this league it’s big. It’s a big confidence boost…”
Wes Iwundu, who started three games last week while Gordon was out, figures to gain most of the playing time with the second unit. That extent of the absence for Aminu won’t be known until he and the Magic’s medical team come to a consensus on the plan of action to repair his knee. “I’m going to trust in the doctor to give me the best (opinion) and then I’ll be able to make my decision,’’ Aminu said. “Until I get the second opinion, it’s kind of hard to say (whether or not he’ll have surgery).’’
Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green suffered a tailbone contusion after a hard fall in Sunday’s duel against Washington Wizards.
During a first-quarter timeout of an eventual loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at Staples Center, the Los Angels Lakers played a tribute video for recently retired Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki. “I had no idea the Lakers were going to do that,” Nowitzki said. “I’m super honored and humbled.” So Nowitzki stood up in his courtside seat and waved to a crowd that once bemoaned his presence. During his 21st and final NBA season, most teams accommodated Nowitzki’s request not to have any video tributes. By that point, he had not officially retired. Nowitzki also did not want a farewell tour. Those plans changed on Sunday.
Otherwise, Nowitzki has spent the past 2½ months mostly traveling to his native Germany and other European countries with his family. He plans to spend Christmas in Germany, too. Rarely does Nowitzki regret that he no longer wears a Mavericks uniform. “I wish, but my foot is not great,” Nowitzki said. “My health is not there anymore where it needs to be to compete and go up and down every day. From that standpoint, last year was already tough. It took some of the fun away. Just not being able to do the moves I wanted to make.”
December 2, 2019 | 2:00 am UTC Update
Josh Robbins: Final: Magic 100, Warriors 96. Fournier: 32 pts. (T-career high), 3 rebs., 0 assts. Ross: 19 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst. Fultz: 14 pts., 4 rebs., 9 assts. Robinson III: 19 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst.
Anthony Slater: Warriors have been in nine tight games late this season. They’re now 1-8 in those nine, a cumulative -32 in 28 clutch minutes. Record could be a bit better, but isn’t. Loss in Orlando drops them to NBA-worst 4-17.
Logan Murdock: Draymond Green will sit out Monday’s game in Atlanta, Steve Kerr says. Kerr says it’s for rest purposes.
Jim Eichenhofer: #Pelicans have lost last three games by 4, 5 and 3 pts. Asked whether he’s ever gone through similar frustration of tight losses in 31 #NBA yrs, Alvin Gentry: “Not really. We’ve got to be able to execute, get the ball to the guy we want to, and he’s got to come through for us.”
Fred Katz: Doc Rivers on Chauncey Billups comparing Rui Hachimura to Kawhi Leonard: “I wouldn’t want that. That’s too early. Let him be him…But everything I hear about him, forget the basketball part, is that he’s supposed to be a great kid. And that helps.”
Jovan Buha: Doc Rivers on Rodney McGruder’s status: “I don’t think he’s close to returning. He may be out there shooting, but I don’t think he’s close.”
December 2, 2019 | 1:24 am UTC Update
Baxter Holmes: The first time Luka faced LeBron in LA, Luka sought out a signed LBJ jersey after. “Normally, I was never nervous before a game,” Luka recalled today. “That game, I was nervous, for sure.” Was today different? “I admire him today, too. He was my idol when I was growing up.”
Peter Edmiston: Source w/ knowledge of team’s thinking tells me that, despite Grizzlies injuries, Josh Jackson’s situation remains the same. Team is pleased w/ his progress but has always taken a longer view in thinking about a potential call-up. Won’t be affected by any Griz roster happenings.
Eric Walden: FINAL: Raptors 130, Jazz 108. Turns out giving up 70+ in a half and trailing by 40 is hard to come back from. Raptors shot 52.2% overall and 52.8% from 3. Utah is now 12-8 on the season, and at Philly tomorrow.
Tom Westerholm: Kemba Walker on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum: “These dudes are so talented, especially for their age. … For me to not have a great shooting night and still get a win? That hasn’t happened much over the course of my career, so I’m excited about it.”
Duane Rankin: Ty Jerome (ankle) probable Monday at Charlotte. Would be #NBA debut if he plays. Mikal Bridges (left quad contusion) and Cam Johnson (illness) questionable. Cheick Diallo (illness) out. Didn’t make trip, but looks to join team tomorrow or later on 4-game road trip. #Suns