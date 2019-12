Omari Spellman: So I was like: “I’m a slob. I’m f—— fat. I’m f—— useless in the league.” Then you have to consciously decide that I’m going to shift that mentality. I’m none of those things. I work hard. I play hard. I leave it all out there. I’m a great teammate. You have to view yourself like that. It’s not a cocky thing. That’s who you are. To take that fight, take that challenge, I was proud of myself. Because I easily could’ve just gave up. Just said: “F— it, man. It is what it is. I’m not supposed to be in the league.” Some people stay in that mindset forever and it’s hard to escape it