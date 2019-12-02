USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Today was Kevin Huerter's first day p…

December 3, 2019 | 1:28 am UTC Update
December 2, 2019 | 10:46 pm UTC Update
via David Cobb @ Memphis Commercial Appeal

His educational path helped him become the second-youngest NBA head coach this season and the only head coach in the league who did not play basketball beyond high school. “I’ve realized just how privileged I was growing up,” Jenkins said. “This is something I want to own.” The Grizzlies are giving Jenkins no choice but to own his pledge. The team’s 26.9 assists per game was tied for third in the NBA at the end of last week. That’s 404 total assists.
via David Cobb @ Memphis Commercial Appeal

, , , Uncategorized

December 2, 2019 | 10:42 pm UTC Update
December 2, 2019 | 8:29 pm UTC Update
December 2, 2019 | 7:30 pm UTC Update
December 2, 2019 | 5:54 pm UTC Update
December 2, 2019 | 4:16 pm UTC Update
As far as teams that could pop up as potential Aldridge suitors, HoopsHype asked various NBA executives for their thoughts on the matter, and one of the first landing spots that was mentioned was a familiar team for the big man: “The Portland Trail Blazers could make sense,” a Western Conference exec told us. “Would Portland give up Hassan Whiteside plus Zach Collins or a pick?”
via HoopsHype

Storyline: LaMarcus Aldridge Trade?
Portland wasn’t the only team mentioned for Aldridge. Another one that came up was the Denver Nuggets, who are 13-4 and aren’t even playing their best basketball yet. “Maybe Denver could be a destination for Aldridge,” a Western Conference executive mentioned to HoopsHype. “If they think he can play the 4, it could make sense. He probably can’t play the 4 at this stage, but I don’t know how other front offices feel. Malik Beasley and Mason Plumlee for LaMarcus is one possible trade scenario.”
via HoopsHype

, Top Rumors

December 2, 2019 | 1:44 pm UTC Update
Omari Spellman: Because I know my chance in Atlanta had already come and gone. Sometimes when you’re stuck in an organization where your chance is already past, that’s like some of the hardest s— ever. As crazy as it sounds, I’m blessed to have been traded. Because what was about to happen in Atlanta, some people don’t come back from that. My life could’ve taken a completely different turn. I could’ve been in Atlanta, not playing, feeling all these down things and my life could’ve taken a complete f—— nosedive.
via Anthony Slater @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

Omari Spellman: So I was like: “I’m a slob. I’m f—— fat. I’m f—— useless in the league.” Then you have to consciously decide that I’m going to shift that mentality. I’m none of those things. I work hard. I play hard. I leave it all out there. I’m a great teammate. You have to view yourself like that. It’s not a cocky thing. That’s who you are. To take that fight, take that challenge, I was proud of myself. Because I easily could’ve just gave up. Just said: “F— it, man. It is what it is. I’m not supposed to be in the league.” Some people stay in that mindset forever and it’s hard to escape it.
via Anthony Slater @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

