Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish is available to play toni…
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish is available to play tonight.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 3, 2019 | 1:28 am UTC Update
Dante Cunningham to play in China?
Jon Krawczynski: Free agent forward Dante Cunningham is working on a deal to play in China, sources tell @TheAthleticMIN.
Keith Pompey: Horford has passed Bill Laimbeer for 100th on the NBA all-time blocks list with 966. #Sixers
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Brook Lopez’s back issue is hopefully a short-term thing. Plan is for him to travel to Detroit and maybe play. Also said Sterling Brown (AC joint sprain) is progressing faster than expected. Could be back later this week at earliest. Khris Middleton will start tonight.
Anthony Slater: Kevon Looney will start at power forward tonight in Atlanta, next to Willie Cauley-Stein. Returns after 20 missed games. Will play in short bursts.
Connor Letourneau: Kerr said he probably won’t play Looney more than 15 minutes tonight. How long Looney stays on a minutes restriction depends on how he progresses.
Andrew Greif: Against Portland tomorrow, Rodney McGruder (hamstring) will miss his third straight game, Clippers say. JaMychal Green (tailbone contusion) is listed as questionable.
December 2, 2019 | 10:46 pm UTC Update
Ira Winderman: Heat listing Goran Dragic as out for Tuesday in Toronto with a strained right groin. Door could be opened for Dion Waiters.
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Brett Brown on James Ennis: ‘He’s having a hell of a year.’ Comfortable with Ennis on court at end of games.
“We mean a lot,” Brooks said. “Every time a new player comes in here, I let them know that we mean a lot to the city.” First-year coach Taylor Jenkins picked up on that idea quickly and announced his Assists for Education program in October. For every assist his team makes this season, Jenkins is donating $10 to help provide school supplies and clothing to area students.
His educational path helped him become the second-youngest NBA head coach this season and the only head coach in the league who did not play basketball beyond high school. “I’ve realized just how privileged I was growing up,” Jenkins said. “This is something I want to own.” The Grizzlies are giving Jenkins no choice but to own his pledge. The team’s 26.9 assists per game was tied for third in the NBA at the end of last week. That’s 404 total assists.
December 2, 2019 | 10:42 pm UTC Update
Katy Winge: Coach Malone when asked about the Lakers being in town and the two best teams in the West facing off tomorrow night said the Lakers are “on a whole nother level. They’re the best team in the West.” Top 5 in both o/d, Lakers beat teams in the paint, in transition, on the glass.
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (right thumb fracture) continues to make progress towards full recovery and will have his six-week evaluation by the team’s medical staff at the end of the week. His return to play will be updated as appropriate.
December 2, 2019 | 8:29 pm UTC Update
Chris Dempsey: #Nuggets G Gary Harris, on his season high 25 points -powered by 4 3-pointers- in Sacramento. “I’ve always been confident. Some shots fell. It was good to see some shots fall.”
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Tuesday’s matchup with the Lakers, which will pit the top two teams in the West against one another: “They’re at a whole nother level. They’re the top team in the West.”
Keith Pompey: #Sixers SG Josh Richardson is OUT tonight vs. the #UtahJazz with right hamstring tightness. pic.twitter.com/b9wXh8NJh9
December 2, 2019 | 7:30 pm UTC Update
Josh Lewenberg: Ibaka on the people that doubted the Raptors before the season: “It’s kinda funny because at this point I’m just laughing. My first year it’s like, yeah, you say something back to them, but at this point I’m just laughing because we’ve been there before.”
Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse was asked about going from 11th to 7th on the ESPN power rankings: “I don’t know and I’m not sure that I care… I don’t know those things, I don’t hear those things until now, but thank you for the bump up.”
Christian Clark: Today is 6 weeks since Zion Williamson’s surgery. He has not started on-court work. Alvin Gentry: “Obviously, he’s itching to get back on the court and be able to do basketball things. In these situations, you sometimes have to protect players from themselves.”
Will Guillory: Alvin Gentry says Zion Williamson still hasn’t been on-court activities but he hopes to get the rookie phenom going soon. Says the team will continue to be cautious with him until he’s right.
December 2, 2019 | 5:54 pm UTC Update
Chris Iseman: Frank Ntilikina (sore upper back) is questionable for tonight vs. the Bucks. Marcus Morris (cervical spasms) is out. Two-way player Kadeem Allen has joined the team in Milwaukee.
Eric Koreen: Lowry practiced today and is questionable for tomorrow. Norm would come off bench in that case
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets center Clint Capela expected to return to practice today, play tomorrow in San Antonio, source said. Danuel House Jr. still out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish (who is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Warriors) had an MRI done on his left wrist this morning, Lloyd Pierce says. Per Pierce, they’ll know more about the results and Reddish’s status later today.
December 2, 2019 | 4:16 pm UTC Update
As far as teams that could pop up as potential Aldridge suitors, HoopsHype asked various NBA executives for their thoughts on the matter, and one of the first landing spots that was mentioned was a familiar team for the big man: “The Portland Trail Blazers could make sense,” a Western Conference exec told us. “Would Portland give up Hassan Whiteside plus Zach Collins or a pick?”
Portland wasn’t the only team mentioned for Aldridge. Another one that came up was the Denver Nuggets, who are 13-4 and aren’t even playing their best basketball yet. “Maybe Denver could be a destination for Aldridge,” a Western Conference executive mentioned to HoopsHype. “If they think he can play the 4, it could make sense. He probably can’t play the 4 at this stage, but I don’t know how other front offices feel. Malik Beasley and Mason Plumlee for LaMarcus is one possible trade scenario.”
A third Western Conference club was also brought up as a potential destination for Aldridge. The Phoenix Suns, losers in six of their last seven games after a surprisingly strong start to the season, were mentioned by a Western Conference executive, though he questioned if they had the salaries to match San Antonio on such a deal.
Finally, the Sacramento Kings were the last team mentioned by league execs for Aldridge. “Would Sacramento trade [multiple salaries] and picks for Aldridge?” an NBA executive wondered. “I’m not positive if the money works, but can Aldridge step in and teach Marvin Bagley?”
December 2, 2019 | 1:44 pm UTC Update
Omari Spellman: Because I know my chance in Atlanta had already come and gone. Sometimes when you’re stuck in an organization where your chance is already past, that’s like some of the hardest s— ever. As crazy as it sounds, I’m blessed to have been traded. Because what was about to happen in Atlanta, some people don’t come back from that. My life could’ve taken a completely different turn. I could’ve been in Atlanta, not playing, feeling all these down things and my life could’ve taken a complete f—— nosedive.
Omari Spellman: So I was like: “I’m a slob. I’m f—— fat. I’m f—— useless in the league.” Then you have to consciously decide that I’m going to shift that mentality. I’m none of those things. I work hard. I play hard. I leave it all out there. I’m a great teammate. You have to view yourself like that. It’s not a cocky thing. That’s who you are. To take that fight, take that challenge, I was proud of myself. Because I easily could’ve just gave up. Just said: “F— it, man. It is what it is. I’m not supposed to be in the league.” Some people stay in that mindset forever and it’s hard to escape it.