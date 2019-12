Popovich then will explain why Rudy Tomjanovich deserves induction. “I wonder every year why he is not in the Hall of Fame,” Popovich said recently. “This is a guy with basketball in his blood. As a player, he was relentless and tough. Any coach would want to have him on his team or her team. Then he was successful (as a coach) and built a great program in Houston. He won championships. He won back-to-back championships. And he’s an Olympic gold medalist. Plus, he’s a great guy. “I see other people going into the Hall of Fame and wonder when his name is going to come up. I thought it should have come up way back when. Hopefully, it will happen sooner rather than later.”