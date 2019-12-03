Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter (dislocated right ind…
Sarah K. Spencer: De’Andre Hunter (dislocated right index finger) on whether he’ll be able to play in Wednesday’s game vs. the Nets: “I don’t know as of right now. I have a lot of adrenaline and it doesn’t really hurt me right now, but I’ll definitely know by tomorrow.”
December 3, 2019 | 5:16 pm UTC Update
Lori Ewing: Kelly Olynyk on playing for Canada: I’ve been there year in, year out. It’s what I love to do. Playing for my country is special.
So, does LaMelo Ball believe he should be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft? “Most definitely. I believe in myself and I’ve worked hard to get here,” Ball told Yahoo Sports. “The other guys at the top of the draft, James [Wiseman] and Anthony [Edwards], are very talented too. But just in the way I believe in myself, I think I’m the top pick.”
A few NBA scouts made the trip to New Zealand to see Ball play against potential first-round draft pick RJ Hampton and were impressed with what they saw. “This is LaMelo’s first real competition in his career,” an NBA scout told Yahoo Sports. “The fact that he’s putting up numbers like this in a league full of former NBA players is forcing every team to look at him as a potential No. 1 pick.”
Contrary to some rumors, LaMelo told Yahoo Sports he is staying in Australia for the entire season despite his team’s last-place record of 3-9. “I don’t know where that rumor came from, but when I decided to come play over here, I committed to the whole season. I’m not leaving early,” he told Yahoo Sports.
Professional athletes lose a lot of money to fraud. Research from Ernst & Young estimates the losses at almost $600 million from 2004 to 2018. And those are just the amounts publicly claimed by athletes. David Byrne wants to help change that. As a lifelong sports enthusiast and Washington Wizards fan, Byrne started BrightLights after reading countless stories about athletes losing millions of dollars to schemes and con artists.
December 3, 2019 | 4:50 pm UTC Update
Christopher Hine: Jeff Teague on trying to stop Luka Doncic: ““He’s arguably probably the best player in the NBA right now, so just try to make him see a lot of bodies. I’m not really sure, man. It looks like no one can stop him right now.”
Chris Fedor: #Cavs John Henson will play his second game of the season tonight. He mentioned that the staff will be watching his minutes. He played eight minutes in his debut on Oct. 26. But Henson rounds out Cleveland’s big-man rotation
Marc J. Spears: Raptors President Masai Ujiri will honour late South African President Nelson Mandela, on Thursday by hosting a youth summit with the Hon. Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children & Social Development in Toronto. The focus will be on encouraging youth to “Be the Change.”
Rod Beard: Donation by #Pistons governor Tom Gores will provide about 10,000 toys, bicycles and helmets to families in Detroit, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and surrounding neighborhoods served by Marines and volunteers of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.
NBA player Robin Lopez could get called onto the witness stand in January during the criminal trial for a former Disney employee who has been accused of sneaking behind the scenes at Disney World and stealing rare items to sell. Lopez had unknowingly purchased clothes that belonged to Buzzy, a defunct Epcot animatronic — items that authorities said were stolen, according to court records.
December 3, 2019 | 4:33 pm UTC Update
Roy Parry: Mo Bamba will play tonight vs the Wizards and could also play tomorrow in Orlando vs. the Suns, Magic coach Steve Clifford said. The team will evaluate Bamba after tonight’s game to determine how he feels and if he will play both games of the back-to-back.
Roy Parry: The Magic have upgraded the playing status of guard Michael Carter-Williams (left hip irritation) to questionable for tonight’s game vs the Wizards. More details to come before the team’s shootaround.
Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Jim Boylen succeeding Fred Hoiberg as Bulls coach. “I don’t know if it feels like a year. It’s been such an intensive, 58-game game situation [last season] and then the busy summer. The season starts and you’re kind of in the thick of it,” Boylen said. “All I can say is I’m really enjoying it. I like this group of guys. I like the way we work. I like the way we practice. And I just really feel comfortable coaching these guys.”
“[Expletive], yeah, it’s a growing process,” LaVine said of Boylen’s first year on the job. “We’re just taking it one day at a time. I’m just glad to get back on that winning streak. We need to start getting it going before it gets too late.”
Officials reviewed the play and agreed that Williams was wrongly called for a blocking foul. What they didn’t acknowledge was the clear charge by Randle, ruling that there was no foul on the play. Randle wasn’t awarded a free throw, but his bucket still counted. This left Stevens flummoxed. Video showed Stevens pleading with referee Josh Tiven before giving up and appearing to say “I’m done with these f—ing challenges. This is unbelievable.”
Bethel High School is naming their gymnasium and basketball court after the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and NBA player Allen Iverson. The school will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the new name on December 3 at 4:30 p.m., located at 1067 Big Bethel Road.
December 3, 2019 | 2:55 pm UTC Update
Bismack Biyombo wants to stay in Charlotte
Biyombo was never that with the Magic, and had a limited role last season back in Charlotte. But he holds deep affection for the place where the NBA began for him. “I love it here. This is my home — I started here,” Biyombo answered, when I asked if he’d be receptive to playing in Charlotte beyond this season. “Seeing the organization move in the right direction, seeing guys succeed (matters). “When Kemba (Walker) and I came in, we had the worst record in the league” — 7-59 in 2011-12.
On Saturday night, Harden dropped 60 points on the Atlanta Hawks in less than three quarters of play. It was another virtuoso performance by the world’s greatest offensive basketball player. Through 19 games, Harden is averaging an incredible 38.9 points per game and, barring injury, he’s on pace to win his third consecutive scoring title, something only MJ and Kevin Durant have done in the 3-point era. But the most stunning thing about Harden isn’t his numbers — it’s his style. He’s a rarity in pro basketball, regularly inventing new fundamentals. We haven’t seen scoring numbers this big since a 23-year-old Jordan put up 37.1 PPG. Before that, the only comparison was Wilt Chamberlain’s prime in the early 1960s. And Harden thrives much like Chamberlain did — in the kinds of isolated one-on-one matchups that were supposed to be dead by now.
Harden’s isolation volume and efficiency are both tops in the league. Over 50% of Harden’s points stem from isos. None of the league’s 11 other 25 PPG scorers are even approaching 30%. While most other teams in the NBA frown upon hero ball as an inefficient strategy reserved only for necessary moments, the Rockets have reached the opposite conclusion simply because they have Harden. He is an offense unto himself, and the numbers are startling.
Many observers, including myself from time to time, have derided the monotonous aesthetic of Rockets basketball. Critics argue there’s too much dribbling and not enough passing. The whole thing is gimmicky, predictable and tiresome. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey sees some hypocrisy there. “Nobody was mad when Kareem was getting it dozens of times per game,” Morey told ESPN.
Despite awesome scoring totals, Harden’s percentages from the field aren’t as dominant as other great scorers. He converts his shots at average rates, but that’s deceptive because he hedges on efficiency by only shooting in the best spots. And he achieves a massive subsidy by getting to the line more than anyone else in the NBA. Harden is the savviest foul-hunting guard this league has ever seen. He’s led the NBA in made free throws in each of the past five seasons, but he’s taking it to new heights this season. The dude is going to the line 14.4 times per game, and over 12 of his nearly 39 points per night are coming at the charity stripe.
James Ham: Spoke to De’Aaron Fox before the game. Tested his ankle yesterday with Rico Hines and felt good, but dealing with sprain and a bone bruise in the ankle. 2-3 weeks out a least, but feeling much better.
Steven Adams is wearing athletic shorts and sandals. And there is nothing exceptional about it. “He continuously only wears flip-flops everywhere. … His attire in cold weather is so odd,” said Josh Huestis, Adams’ at-the-time teammate. “He’ll wear flip-flops, shorts and then a big, heavy camo jacket with his Russian bomber hat.”
On other days, Adams will drop the sandals altogether. When he’s really feeling himself, he’ll walk around in public sans shoes. He’s sauntered out of his pickup truck barefoot at the team’s practice facility and strolled into the building with those massive size 19s flopping onto parking lot concrete at every step. He’s done the same while navigating team hotels or showing up to the team bus. He’ll wait until he has to work out to put on socks and shoes, because, to paraphrase a line from one of his former teammates, why not? “He’s f—— Fred Flintstone,” Andre Roberson said. “That’s a little bit far out there, but that’s Steve.”
Popovich then will explain why Rudy Tomjanovich deserves induction. “I wonder every year why he is not in the Hall of Fame,” Popovich said recently. “This is a guy with basketball in his blood. As a player, he was relentless and tough. Any coach would want to have him on his team or her team. Then he was successful (as a coach) and built a great program in Houston. He won championships. He won back-to-back championships. And he’s an Olympic gold medalist. Plus, he’s a great guy. “I see other people going into the Hall of Fame and wonder when his name is going to come up. I thought it should have come up way back when. Hopefully, it will happen sooner rather than later.”
“Don’t get me started on the Hall of Fame,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said before Friday’s game against the Spurs at AT&T Center. “Why is it that college coaches — and nothing against the college coaches — but they’re coaching and they’re Hall of Fame coaches? Why isn’t Pop in the Hall? Well, he has his own reasons. But Rudy T isn’t in the Hall? That’s a joke, just a complete joke. In college, if you win two national titles, you can lose every game for the rest of your career and you still get to go to the Hall of Fame.”
Although Nike retained a few players, most of its marketing dollars were allocated to Jordan, and it paid off. The Air Jordan Is debuted in March 1985, and by the end of that year, according to Darren Rovell, the Jordan franchise had generated more than $100 million in revenue. “We were sad, but we saw the potential for Michael when he was coming out of college and playing for Team USA in ’84, and he was an exciting new player on the market, so we couldn’t blame Nike for putting all their eggs in that basket,” says Thompson, who later signed with LA Gear. “I used to tell him, ‘Man, you’re the reason why Nike cut me.’ I would tell him, ‘They choose the wrong Michael.’ ”
December 3, 2019 | 1:57 pm UTC Update
Draymond Green a Warrior for life?
Green was drafted by the Warriors in 2012. He’s in his eighth season with the team, and signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension this summer. These moments make him feel certain about his future. “I’ve always talked about being a part of this organization forever,” Green said. “And it’s things like [this] that make you feel that way. It’s not that you win some games. It’s not that you got paid. It’s things like [this] that make you loyal to an organization. It means a lot to me.”
Fred VanVleet projects to be one of the NBA’s most coveted unrestricted free agents during the 2020 offseason. “One team told me last week that they think he’s going to get between $25 million and $30 million per season,” said Bobby Marks on The Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast.
The 25-year-old could be raising his price tag with each passing game, especially over this last month, but that’s a good problem for the Raptors to have and something they’ll happily worry about in seven months from now if it means VanVleet continues to blossom in front of their eyes. “I think he’s a heck of a player, man,’ Nurse said. “He guards, he shoots, he runs the team, he’s a winner, makes big shots. I just think his numbers and minutes are way up because the opportunity presented itself and like a lot of guys he’s taking advantage of the opportunity.” “I’m just trying to continue to be better and be a leader on this team and help contribute to wins,” VanVleet said. “I’m most happy with the wins so that’s all that matters.”
Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford believes that the current Philadelphia 76ers squad has what it takes to emerge out of the stacked Eastern Conference this year. The Brett Brown-mentored squad possesses a blend of young and experienced players in their roster, and Crawford said they simply need one good piece to get them over the hump. “Man, I love Philly. Their length, their aggressiveness. They’ve gotten a taste of success, so they know what that feels like. I think they’re just a piece away; but I think another shot creator. I like Tobias Harris, I love Jojo, I like Coach Brown a lot, so I like the team,” he shared in a clip posted by Basketball Society on YouTube.
There are clear stakes in the near term for how Bacon performs. His rookie contract ends after this season and there’s an option to make him a $2 million qualifying offer to restrict his free-agency. General manager Mitch Kupchak told the Observer in September his priority in the summer of 2020 will be re-signing young talent and mentioned Bacon specifically as an example.
It’s common these days for player-personnel scouts from other teams to ask about Bacon as a future free agent. But that matters only to the extent he frees himself from his funk. “I think I have the perfect mindset to play 15 years in the NBA, because I can accept every obstacle and I’m always going to be ready. I don’t come with ego,” Bacon said. “I’m the same guy every day: I smile like I just scored 30 points. When you have an ego in this sport, you won’t get far. If I came in here all mad, thinking ‘Oh, you guys are playing and I’m not,’ that’s just selfish of me. “I know this is going to come around.”
Buddy Hield scored 26 points to lead the Kings (8-11), who overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Richaun Holmes finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Nemanja Bjelica had 18 points and eight rebounds. “We took them lightly,” Hield said. “We didn’t respect them enough. … You can’t take teams lightly. This is a game we should have won.”
But after the lights came on for the regular season, the Bulls have been a disaster, going 7-14 to give Boylen a 24-55 overall record. “Yeah, there have been a lot [of ups and downs],’’ said Zach LaVine, who scored a game-high 28 points. ‘‘I’m just glad to get back on that winning [track]. We need to get it going before it’s too late.’’
That winning process will be helped along greatly if LaVine and Lauri Markkanen can duplicate what they did Monday. For the first time this season, they each scored at least 20 points. “It’s long overdue [for Markkanen, who scored 20],’’ LaVine said. “We’re still encouraging him. He had a great game. He needs to play that way all the time. He’s capable of it.’’
FOX Sports: Hawks. Trae Young and Oscar Robertson are the only two players who had 2000+ points and 800+ assists in their first 100 NBA games. “It’s a blessing to be in that type of company, but I want more.”
Micah Adams: Matisse Thybulle had 7 deflections in just 26 mins. He now has the same number of deflections as Kawhi Leonard but in 155 fewer mins. He only has six fewer than Marcus Smart but in 295 fewer mins. Unrelated: he went 3-3 from deep and is now shooting 43% from 3 for the season.
Eric Nehm: Just looked at the quote sheet from the Knicks locker room and stumbled upon this one from RJ Barrett on playing against Giannis Antetokounmpo. “He’s a freak. He’s a freak.” This immediately came to mind. pic.twitter.com/1E7vLbovMN
Last season, the Bucks were 15-6 through 21 games, but the 18-3 matches the franchise’s best ever start through 21 games with the 1970-71 and 1971-72 teams. That 1971 team, led by Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, also won the title. “I’m really happy to see the Milwaukee franchise doing well and contending,” Abdul-Jabbar told ESPN. “It’s a whole lot of fans here that have really been starving for a dominant team and it seems like they’ve got one now, and I hope they put all the pieces together this year and do a little bit better.”
When a player scores 60 points in three quarters, as Harden did in Houston’s blowout victory over Atlanta on Saturday, it tends to make the news. Having grown up in Los Angeles with Harden, however, DeRozan was less impressed with his friend’s latest feat than most. “I’m pretty sure if he put his mind to it, he could score 100,” DeRozan said.
Derek Bodner: Mitchell said he wouldn’t repeat what the fan said to him. Said it was trash talking which got a little too personal. “You could tell he had a little too much (to drink) for sure.”
Rick Bonnell: The @Charlotte Hornets say Nic Batum hyper-extended the finger he previously fractured. No evidence on the X-ray of a new break.
Ryan Wolstat: Kyle Lowry says his thumb “is getting there” but didn’t heal as quickly as they thought it would. Says it’s day-to-day. Taking contact was new today. When he’s ready to play he’s ready.
While it’s clear Ball will end up an early selection in a relatively thin lottery, there are echoes of skepticism tied to his candidacy at No. 1. “[The No. 1 pick] shooting sub-40% from the field and sub-30% from three? That’s crazy,” one Western Conference executive emphasized. For all his highlight-caliber plays and big totals, Ball is shooting 38.9% from the field and just 27.9% on threes as of Monday, in addition to 70% on less than four free throw attempts per game. He shot 1-of-11 from three during Saturday’s triple-double against the Breakers and fellow projected lottery pick R.J. Hampton. Watch Ball play and you can tell he’s improved, but the greater statistical sample at the end of the season will tell a big part of the story.