But the conversation inside the Manhattan hotel often steered toward basketball, with the movie’s directors, the Safdie brothers, often chiming in as die-hard Knicks fans. Garnett explained why both Irving and Kevin Durant chose the wrong New York team in free agency. As Garnett experienced n his 1 ½ seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks, despite their 20-year run of largely disastrous seasons, drive the city and its attention. “If they did the Nets, I thought they should have done the Knicks, if I’m being honest.” Garnett said. “I’m not a Knick fan by far. But if they come to the city and dominate, man. …The first superstar to hit New York and be vibing is going to be bigger than life. Remember I said that. Any piece of hope in this city is going to skyrocket. People are waiting.”