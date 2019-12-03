Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Allen Crabbe underwent a non…
Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Allen Crabbe underwent a non-surgical procedure on his right knee earlier today. He will miss tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn and his status will be updated as appropriate.
December 3, 2019 | 11:28 pm UTC Update
Eric Smith: No minute restriction for Lowry…according to Nurse. He says Lowry is starting but no word yet on the full starting 5.
December 3, 2019 | 10:07 pm UTC Update
Kevin Garnett was quick to answer whether he was surprised Kyrie Irving left Boston. “No,” he said flatly before pausing for laughs and implying that Irving, who signed with the Nets for $144 million, didn’t have the mental makeup for Beantown. “Boston’s a tough town, dawg. You have to have some major cojones to be there. You got to want that. The people want it for you. That’s why Paul (Pierce) is perfect for it. Paul wants the shot every time. Like, ‘You’re 0-for-14.’ And he’s like, ‘I know, but they WANT it.’”
But the conversation inside the Manhattan hotel often steered toward basketball, with the movie’s directors, the Safdie brothers, often chiming in as die-hard Knicks fans. Garnett explained why both Irving and Kevin Durant chose the wrong New York team in free agency. As Garnett experienced n his 1 ½ seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks, despite their 20-year run of largely disastrous seasons, drive the city and its attention. “If they did the Nets, I thought they should have done the Knicks, if I’m being honest.” Garnett said. “I’m not a Knick fan by far. But if they come to the city and dominate, man. …The first superstar to hit New York and be vibing is going to be bigger than life. Remember I said that. Any piece of hope in this city is going to skyrocket. People are waiting.”
Scott Agness: Pacers just wrapped up practice in OKC. JaKarr Sampson re-joined the team, but remains out with back soreness. Oladipo and Sumner practiced with the Mad Ants back in Fort Wayne.
December 3, 2019 | 9:23 pm UTC Update
December 3, 2019 | 8:34 pm UTC Update
Carmelo Anthony considered retirement
Carmelo Anthony says he was prepared to walk away from the NBA if the Portland Trail Blazers hadn’t called and offered him a roster spot last month. “I was preparin’ myself,” Anthony told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in a conversation that aired on Tuesday. “And I had prepared myself to kinda just walk away from the game — if the right situation didn’t come about.”
Throughout his sabbatical from the league, Anthony was outspoken in his belief he could still play. But he acknowledges there was a point he thought about retirement after so many teams passed on his services. “I was ready to walk away, yeah,” Anthony said. “It was hard. But there came a point when I was, like, ‘You know what? I’ve given a lot to this game. I played 15, 16 years in this game. I’m ready to give it up, because I just knew that, at that point in time from a basketball standpoint, that narrative that it — it was already out there. So I’d been fightin’ an uphill battle anyway if I didn’t go to the right situation.”
He said his body is in a solid place after a year off from the grind of an NBA season. “I feel good,” he said. “Just because I’m 35 years old, and I’m supposed to be, you know, the book says you’re supposed to be about to retire around this time? Like — like, no, I’ve always been against all odds … I just had a year off … I had a year off restin’ my body. The most important part about that is I rested my mind, right. I got my mind right. And I don’t think people understand how strong that is. When you’re able to get your mind right, everything else flows.”
Maddie Lee: Per a Thunder spokesperson: Andre Roberson will be handling his rehab away from the team, for a change of scenery. He does not have a return date.
December 3, 2019 | 7:53 pm UTC Update
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks transferred Bruno Fernando and Tyrone Wallace to College Park after transferring Brandon Goodwin earlier today. Skyhawks play a home game tonight. The last time Fernando went to CP, he played 4 games in 4 days:
Jay King: Gordon Hayward expects for deal with symptoms from his injury for a while after he returns. He did some structured contact drills with coaches today, cracked that they’re not exactly NBA players.
Chris Forsberg: Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart’s oblique aggravation: “Sounds like it’s just like a contusion, so that’s good, but that doesn’t mean it’s not super sore. And if it’s super sore, he’s not going to play.”
Duane Rankin: #Suns Injury update. Monty Williams said Aron Baynes “day-to-day” with calf injury. Added Baynes “didn’t do much at all” in practice today as he missed Monday’s game at Charlotte. Williams said Cheick Diallo (illness) will join team in Orlando. Wasn’t in Charlotte for that game
December 3, 2019 | 7:09 pm UTC Update
David Fizdale's firing expected soon?
The lingering question after the Knicks’ 44-point loss in Milwaukee is this: how much longer will David Fizdale be on the sidelines? We don’t have a definitive answer, but one member of the organization said late last month that he expected management to fire Fizdale soon, per SNY sources. The person who expressed the thought isn’t someone who would make the decision to fire Fizdale. But the idea that a member of the Knicks believes a coaching change is coming says a lot about the level of uncertainty in New York right now.
If Fizdale is fired in-season, he’ll have two years left on his contract, according to reports. It’s unclear if those two years are fully guaranteed. Mills and Perry also have years remaining on their deals. Mills, per sources, has a double option on one of the remaining years of his deal. So Dolan would pay them money not to work if he decides to fire them.
If Mills fires Fizdale, the next question is if he and Perry will keep their jobs beyond this season. In a conversation with Mills and other front office members after the Mills/Perry press conference, Dolan gave off the impression that Mills and Perry would be safe if the team showed progress, as SNY reported. Just how Dolan defines progress is unclear. But if Fizdale is fired, it seems as if the Knicks would have to play much better under the interim coach for Mills and Perry to keep their jobs and have a chance to hire another coach in the offseason.
Josh Lewenberg: Early injury report has Kyle Lowry listed as “doubtful” for tonight’s game vs Miami.
John Karalis: The Celtics game in Dallas on the 18th is now an ESPN game, and the start time is now 9:30pm Eastern Time.
December 3, 2019 | 6:35 pm UTC Update
Malika Andrews: Kenny Atkinson has ruled Kyrie Irving out for the next two games. He will not travel with the team (to Atlanta and Charlotte). Irving has yet to do any contact work.
Kyle Neubeck: Josh Richardson went through some individualized workouts today and went through some treatment, but update for availability on Thursday probably won’t come until tomorrow night at 530
A. Sherrod Blakely: Gordon Hayward continues to make progress, but still hasn’t been cleared by the #Celtics for full contact. The earlier timetable following surgery on his left hand had his return around Christmas.
December 3, 2019 | 5:56 pm UTC Update
James Edwards III: #Pistons announce that point guard Reggie Jackson (Stress reaction in lower back) has made progress but will continue rehab for another two weeks and then be re-evaluated.
Michael Grange: Interesting speaking with Heat’s Kelly Olynyk regarding national team next summer, as a pending free agent. “I’ve been there year-in, year-out … but definitely [my contract] is there. It’s a lot to risk, especially with me getting hurt last year ….”
Rick Bonnell: Nic Batum is practicing today, so looks like he should be good to go Wednesday vs. Warriors. He missed 2nd half Monday after hyperextending his left hand.
Roy Parry: UPDATE: Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams will be active and available for tonight’s game against the Wizards, the team has announced.
Sports physical therapy company Proteus Motion has announced a $3.8 million fundraising round led by former NBA commissioner David Stern and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomotion before rebranding as Proteus Motion.
Proteus Motion has developed the Proteus system, a strength training system that’s widely used by baseball pitchers to practice their pitching motions. The machine also tracks user movement data through its software.
December 3, 2019 | 5:16 pm UTC Update
Lori Ewing: Kelly Olynyk on playing for Canada: I’ve been there year in, year out. It’s what I love to do. Playing for my country is special.