Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Allen Crabbe underwent a non…

Kevin Garnett was quick to answer whether he was surprised Kyrie Irving left Boston. “No,” he said flatly before pausing for laughs and implying that Irving, who signed with the Nets for $144 million, didn’t have the mental makeup for Beantown. “Boston’s a tough town, dawg. You have to have some major cojones to be there. You got to want that. The people want it for you. That’s why Paul (Pierce) is perfect for it. Paul wants the shot every time. Like, ‘You’re 0-for-14.’ And he’s like, ‘I know, but they WANT it.’”
2 hours ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

But the conversation inside the Manhattan hotel often steered toward basketball, with the movie’s directors, the Safdie brothers, often chiming in as die-hard Knicks fans. Garnett explained why both Irving and Kevin Durant chose the wrong New York team in free agency. As Garnett experienced n his 1 ½ seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks, despite their 20-year run of largely disastrous seasons, drive the city and its attention. “If they did the Nets, I thought they should have done the Knicks, if I’m being honest.” Garnett said. “I’m not a Knick fan by far. But if they come to the city and dominate, man. …The first superstar to hit New York and be vibing is going to be bigger than life. Remember I said that. Any piece of hope in this city is going to skyrocket. People are waiting.”
2 hours ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

Carmelo Anthony considered retirement

3 hours ago via Nick Friedell @ ESPN

Throughout his sabbatical from the league, Anthony was outspoken in his belief he could still play. But he acknowledges there was a point he thought about retirement after so many teams passed on his services. “I was ready to walk away, yeah,” Anthony said. “It was hard. But there came a point when I was, like, ‘You know what? I’ve given a lot to this game. I played 15, 16 years in this game. I’m ready to give it up, because I just knew that, at that point in time from a basketball standpoint, that narrative that it — it was already out there. So I’d been fightin’ an uphill battle anyway if I didn’t go to the right situation.”
3 hours ago via Nick Friedell @ ESPN

He said his body is in a solid place after a year off from the grind of an NBA season. “I feel good,” he said. “Just because I’m 35 years old, and I’m supposed to be, you know, the book says you’re supposed to be about to retire around this time? Like — like, no, I’ve always been against all odds … I just had a year off … I had a year off restin’ my body. The most important part about that is I rested my mind, right. I got my mind right. And I don’t think people understand how strong that is. When you’re able to get your mind right, everything else flows.”
3 hours ago via Nick Friedell @ ESPN

David Fizdale's firing expected soon?

The lingering question after the Knicks’ 44-point loss in Milwaukee is this: how much longer will David Fizdale be on the sidelines? We don’t have a definitive answer, but one member of the organization said late last month that he expected management to fire Fizdale soon, per SNY sources. The person who expressed the thought isn’t someone who would make the decision to fire Fizdale. But the idea that a member of the Knicks believes a coaching change is coming says a lot about the level of uncertainty in New York right now.
5 hours ago via SportsNet New York

Top Rumors

If Fizdale is fired in-season, he’ll have two years left on his contract, according to reports. It’s unclear if those two years are fully guaranteed. Mills and Perry also have years remaining on their deals. Mills, per sources, has a double option on one of the remaining years of his deal. So Dolan would pay them money not to work if he decides to fire them.
5 hours ago via SportsNet New York

If Mills fires Fizdale, the next question is if he and Perry will keep their jobs beyond this season. In a conversation with Mills and other front office members after the Mills/Perry press conference, Dolan gave off the impression that Mills and Perry would be safe if the team showed progress, as SNY reported. Just how Dolan defines progress is unclear. But if Fizdale is fired, it seems as if the Knicks would have to play much better under the interim coach for Mills and Perry to keep their jobs and have a chance to hire another coach in the offseason.
5 hours ago via SportsNet New York

