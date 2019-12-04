USA Today Sports

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the…

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the most recent example of teams replaying part of a game happened on March 8, 2008, between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks. Four months earlier, the Hawks defeated the Heat 117-111 at home in overtime, but the official scorer incorrectly ruled that Miami’s Shaquille O’Neal fouled out with 51.9 seconds left in the game. The league decided to have Miami and Atlanta replay the final 51.9 seconds before the teams’ next scheduled game, and the Hawks ultimately won 114-111.

Storyline: Officiating Complaints
The Rockets have 48 hours after the game in which to file a protest and will wait for more feedback from the NBA before determining how they will proceed. On Tuesday, on the way to losing a 22-point lead, a dunk by James Harden was disallowed after the ball worked its way through the net and around the front of the rim and nearly in again. The subsequent loose ball was ruled to have gone off Harden. The Rockets still led by 13 with 7:50 to play and were up by 16 shortly after before allowing the Spurs to come back and tie the game and eventually win in overtime.
The feel-good storyline to start off the week was Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony being named Western Conference Player of the Week following his sixth game of the season after being out of the league for over a year. But the honor didn’t come without scorn with many contending that Houston Rockets star James Harden and Dallas Mavericks young star Luka Doncic were more deserving candidates.
“I’ve seen the chatter, but I won’t allow myself to pay attention to that because I’ve come too far to start listening to that bull—-, to be honest with you,” Anthony told Yahoo Sports. “I won’t allow that negativity to creep in. I’ve worked so hard to get to that point mentally and emotionally. I won’t even let it happen.”
The league office decides its weekly honorees based on games from Monday to Sunday. So Harden was only credited with two games last week because he faced the Mavs on the previous week’s Sunday, which is why he wasn’t the top candidate, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The league seldom awards a player who played in just two games for the week, a league source told Yahoo Sports. Portland’s 3-0 week is what gave Anthony the edge over Doncic, sources told Yahoo Sports.
However, the quietness does help in my attempt to hear every word McMillan calls out to his team. What surprises me the most is how quiet and composed he is — mostly empowering his guys to play and do what they practice. He believes that most of the coaching is done during practices and before games, then once it’s game time, it’s on the players to go out and execute. “I love his demeanor,” Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said after the 117-104 victory. “His demeanor is very much like mine. He’s just calm, he’s pretty stoic, doesn’t show a lot of emotion — good or bad — and that’s the type of coach I want to play for, especially when you have tough games and you go through stretches where you’re struggling, he’s going to stay the same.”
Storyline: Real Estate
