Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter will not play tonight…
Sarah K. Spencer: De’Andre Hunter will not play tonight vs. the Nets, but Kevin Huerter will be available, Lloyd Pierce says.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 5, 2019 | 12:11 am UTC Update
Kevin Chouinard: Kenny Atkinson on Trae Young’s improved ability to draw free throws: “I think he’s been watching James Harden at night.”
Anthony Chiang: Dan Craig, who is filling in for Erik Spoelstra, said he learned this morning that he was going to serve as head coach today. Craig said they are still awaiting word on the birth of baby. Spoelstra flew back to Miami this morning.
James Edwards III: #Pistons’ Luke Kennard is out tonight with a patella injury. Svi gets the start in his place.
December 4, 2019 | 10:58 pm UTC Update
December 4, 2019 | 10:08 pm UTC Update
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert said the level of criticism the Jazz faced after their poor road trip was a bit overboard: “It’s too early for that stuff.” Also acknowledged that while going 1-4 was not ideal, “We figured out some stuff.” pic.twitter.com/lxLTX1teUY
The Rockets moved on, arriving in Toronto in time — barely — to see the sunrise on Wednesday. The loss to the Spurs, however, was not entirely behind them. As the NBA began its customary investigation of events that were anything but typical, according to a person with knowledge of the process, the Rockets prepared a protest of their double-overtime loss in San Antonio, unsure if they will file it if necessary.
The Rockets have 48 hours after the game in which to file a protest and will wait for more feedback from the NBA before determining how they will proceed. On Tuesday, on the way to losing a 22-point lead, a dunk by James Harden was disallowed after the ball worked its way through the net and around the front of the rim and nearly in again. The subsequent loose ball was ruled to have gone off Harden. The Rockets still led by 13 with 7:50 to play and were up by 16 shortly after before allowing the Spurs to come back and tie the game and eventually win in overtime.
December 4, 2019 | 9:20 pm UTC Update
The feel-good storyline to start off the week was Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony being named Western Conference Player of the Week following his sixth game of the season after being out of the league for over a year. But the honor didn’t come without scorn with many contending that Houston Rockets star James Harden and Dallas Mavericks young star Luka Doncic were more deserving candidates.
“I’ve seen the chatter, but I won’t allow myself to pay attention to that because I’ve come too far to start listening to that bull—-, to be honest with you,” Anthony told Yahoo Sports. “I won’t allow that negativity to creep in. I’ve worked so hard to get to that point mentally and emotionally. I won’t even let it happen.”
The league office decides its weekly honorees based on games from Monday to Sunday. So Harden was only credited with two games last week because he faced the Mavs on the previous week’s Sunday, which is why he wasn’t the top candidate, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The league seldom awards a player who played in just two games for the week, a league source told Yahoo Sports. Portland’s 3-0 week is what gave Anthony the edge over Doncic, sources told Yahoo Sports.
“I’m very honored to have won the award,” Anthony told Yahoo Sports. “It just speaks to the hard work I put in to stay ready for this moment. I have nothing but respect for [Harden and Doncic]. I didn’t make the decision, but I’m grateful that I won the award.”
However, the quietness does help in my attempt to hear every word McMillan calls out to his team. What surprises me the most is how quiet and composed he is — mostly empowering his guys to play and do what they practice. He believes that most of the coaching is done during practices and before games, then once it’s game time, it’s on the players to go out and execute. “I love his demeanor,” Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said after the 117-104 victory. “His demeanor is very much like mine. He’s just calm, he’s pretty stoic, doesn’t show a lot of emotion — good or bad — and that’s the type of coach I want to play for, especially when you have tough games and you go through stretches where you’re struggling, he’s going to stay the same.”
It has been a quiet game from the fans in attendance. But after a 7-0 burst by the Grizzlies, a man behind me in the third row yells at McMillan, “Timeout! You need a timeout!” It doesn’t even faze McMillan. “He says be calm, clear and collected out there and I think he exudes that at times,” Turner said after the game.
December 4, 2019 | 8:29 pm UTC Update
Ian Begley: Something parents of young kids can probably relate to: Marcus Morris said he hurt his neck prior to the PHI game last week when his 1-year-old son jumped on him. He played in the Knicks’ loss to PHI & the injury worsened. After 2 games out, he’s expected to play Thursday vs. DEN
Christian Clark: Kenrich Williams missed yesterday’s game because he was celebrating the birth of his child. “Knowing him the way I do, he’ll probably try to be back,” Alvin Gentry said.
Andy Larsen: Juwan Morgan is also listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Lakers, as a result, Jarrell Brantley has been called up tonight.
December 4, 2019 | 7:30 pm UTC Update
Scott Kushner: Alvin Gentry said he was not made aware of any health setback for Zion Williamson. Said his focus has been on trying to get this team back to winning.
Mike Trudell: For tonight’s back-to-back at Utah, Frank Vogel said he’d consider starting Anthony Davis at center – which worked well in the second half of LAL’s Oct. 25 home win to pull Rudy Gobert away from the rim – but he didn’t think they’d make the move to start.
Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet on facing James Harden and the Rockets tomorrow: “We’ve already pretty much played every defense you can think of or dream of, so it won’t be the first time we do anything, other than just James is kind of an alien out there, 1-on-1.”
Matt Velazquez: Brook Lopez (back soreness) is probable on the latest injury report and Sterling Brown (sprained AC joint in right shoulder) is questionable for tonight’s game in Detroit.
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler is currently practicing with the Canton Charge and, if all goes well, the Cavs are hopeful Windler will play a G League game in Canton Thursday night, league sources tell cleveland.com.
NBA big man Aron Baynes, who’s currently enjoying a career year with the Phoenix Suns, is finding success off the court as well. After being traded by the Celtics over the summer, he just sold his townhouse outside Boston for the full asking price of $1.699 million. That’s $114,000 more than he paid shortly after inking a two-year deal with the team worth $11 million in 2018, The Times previously reported.
December 4, 2019 | 7:18 pm UTC Update
CJ Miles undergoes surgery
Wizards forward C.J. Miles underwent successful surgery this morning to repair ligament damage in his left wrist, which was suffered in the team’s game on Nov. 26 in Denver. There is no current timeline for his return.
Harrison Wind: Nuggets have transferred rookie Bol Bol back to the G League’s Windy City Bulls who play Thursday.
Eric Woodyard: Bulls’ Wendell Carter Jr says Zach LaVine continues to become more vocal on offense and defense. “I definitely can see him becoming that franchise player for the Chicago Bulls and in any way I can help him in growing as that player, I try to,” he said.
Josh Lewenberg: Nurse on last night’s loss: “I woke up this morning scratching my head wondering how we were ahead with 50 seconds to go in that game. Seriously, after watching the film if there wasn’t a scoreboard running down the bottom, it felt like we were down 35 with a minute to go.”
Serena Winters: Josh Richardson (hamstring tightness) is OUT for tomorrow’s game against Washington. Shake Milton (right hip discomfort) is probable. Joel Embiid did not practice today in accordance with his individualized plan, but he is expected to be available tomorrow. #Sixers
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr said he’s open to the idea of a midseason tournament in the NBA, but he needs more information.
December 4, 2019 | 6:19 pm UTC Update
Anthony Slater: D’Angelo Russell is likely to return tonight in Charlotte after a 9-game absence. Draymond Green will return after a 1-game rest. That’ll give the Warriors 11 healthy bodies. “I don’t know what to do,” Kerr joked.
Jonathan Feigen: If last night was not odd enough, James Harden had the sixth-most made free throws ever in a game without a miss (24), setting a franchise record, and the worst shooting percentage (he went 11 of 38) in a 50-point game.
Mirjam Swanson: Ahead of their road trip, the Clippers assigned center Mfiondu Kabengele to the Agua Caliente Clippers, the team reports.
Jay King: Marcus Smart is still sick. He will not play tonight. No word on his oblique, per Stevens.
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter’s left shoulder still isn’t at 100%, but since it’s his left side, he’s comfortable getting back in games. “It’s not all the way back to what it was, but we’ll still work toward that.”
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Kevin Huerter about his right knee issues, which he started feeling over the summer and have lingered. Sounds like that’s not 100% yet either, but he’s made progress. “It’s a lot better than it was previously, but it’s not like I feel nothing waking up in the morning.”
December 4, 2019 | 4:41 pm UTC Update
Albert Nahmad: Rockets have 48 hours (from end of game) to file an official written protest, which must state grounds and include a $10,000 protest fee (refunded if they prevail). Both teams will then need to submit any evidence within 5 days, after which Adam Silver will decide within 5 days.
Micah Adams: James Harden or Russell Westbrook were in possession of the ball 77% of the time last night for Houston. Minutes of possession Harden – 12 Westbrook – 8 All others – 6
Tom Orsborn: DeMar on trying to keep up with the #Spurs’ Walkers, Murrays, etc. “The ability they have on both ends of the floor is limitless. It’s fun to be out there. For me, you got to understand you got to keep up with these guys, because they are all over the floor.”