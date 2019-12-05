Basketball-Reference: Luka Doncic isn't the only 2nd ye…
Basketball-Reference: Luka Doncic isn’t the only 2nd year player having a big scoring season. Trae Young is averaging 28.7 PPG. In the last 50 years, the only players with more PPG in their first or second NBA season than Doncic or Young are Kareem, Bob McAdoo, and Shaq bkref.com/tiny/jzl7z pic.twitter.com/wUcJKNrfBi
December 5, 2019 | 4:37 pm UTC Update
Matt Velazquez: Giannis finished with 0 assists last night vs. the Pistons. I thought that was odd and indeed it is. The last time that happened — regular season or playoffs — was Feb. 5, 2016. It’s been nearly 1400 days and he’s played 278 reg-season games and 28 playoff games since then.
Justin Kubatko: The @Milwaukee Bucks have outscored their opponents by 109 points over the last three games, tying the fourth-largest differential over a three-game, single-season span in NBA history: +134 – SAC, 1992-93, +130 – SAC, 1992-93, +127 – PHX, 1988-89, +109 – PHX, 1988-89, +109 – MIL, 2019-20
Albert Nahmad: It’s December 5. Which means, by my unofficial count: – In exactly 10 days, 120+ players will become trade eligible (for a total of around 91% of the league). – In exactly 1 month, all NBA teams (including the hard-capped ones) will be eligible to sign 10-day contracts.
December 5, 2019 | 2:18 pm UTC Update
Welcome to the opening weeks of the NBA’s coach’s challenge. ESPN asked head coaches from almost half the league’s 30 teams for their input on the challenge system. The views ranged from hostile to constructive, but there wasn’t an endorsement to be found. But for all the frustration and bewilderment the new rule has created across the league, don’t expect it to go the way of the NBA’s synthetic basketball.
Even still, Ellis is fine with all that. Those who remember and appreciate how good he was, what he meant to the organization, they remember. Those who don’t, that’s fine, too. Peace won’t let that bother him. Because he remembers. “Everything, even through my bad times, I still enjoyed it,” Ellis said in a phone interview this week of his time with the Warriors. “Because at the end of the day, they gave me my shot. They took a chance on drafting a high schooler, 152 pounds of out Jackson, Mississippi. … So I was always grateful and thankful for that. It went down the way it went down. I guess that’s part of the business. And it just happened the way it happened. But my whole experience, the time that I was there for seven and a half years, I loved every bit of it.”
When the Warriors drafted Curry, a player just as slight as him, Ellis didn’t think it could work. And he said so, which created controversy. He laughs about it now, that character trait of his that stirred that pot. Ellis doesn’t talk much. But when he does, he says what he believes. And the straight-talking young man from the Dirty South only knew one way to tell it. “I ain’t gon’ lie,” he said over the phone. “I’ve done some things when I was young that bite me in my butt. But it is what it is, a part of life. “Just some people didn’t take, when they ask me an opinion, they didn’t really want to accept the reality of it, the truth. Because, you know, I don’t know how to be fake with nobody.”
He was getting dressed in the visiting locker room at Arco Arena, ready to take on the Kings, when Dominic McGuire broke the news to him. He saw it on the ESPN ticker on the locker room TV. Ellis was traded to Milwaukee. Just like that, he was no longer a Warrior. He was pissed. “Not only so much that they traded me,” Ellis remembered, “just how they went about trading me. If they would’ve traded me and let me know the process of everything that was going down, it would’ve been a whole lot better. I mean, that was a career-changing experience right there. ‘Cause when I went to Milwaukee, it was totally different.”
Matt Babcock, owner of Babcock Hoops and a former NBA agent, told The Commercial Appeal that Wiseman having to sit out one-third of Memphis’ regular season isn’t all that significant from an NBA draft standpoint. “It’s not like he’s a guy that just has a lot of upside with a lot of polishing to do. He’s ready to play in the NBA right now,” Babcock said. “Not that he doesn’t have room for growth. He does. (But) I think it’s more of just he’s being robbed of the experience.” Babcock believes Wiseman (who is tied with North Carolina’s Cole Anthony as FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds-on favorite to be picked first) is worthy of No. 1-pick status. But the games he will miss could also cost him the opportunity to cement himself as such.
December 5, 2019 | 10:43 am UTC Update
The Nets have been about as transparent as a brick wall when it comes to Kyrie Irving’s shoulder injury. But the star’s absence is approaching three weeks, and multiple sources told The Post he could need a few more — if he’s lucky.
Two specialists told The Post that Irving is likely to be out a few more weeks. One medical source not affiliated with the team intimated there’s more under the surface and that this injury could be even more long term. “That’s a very, very broad term,” said Dr. Andrew S. Rokito, chief of shoulder surgery at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital. “Impingement typically does not refer to an acute injury. [It] refers to more of a long-standing, chronic issue with the rotator cuff.
Kyle Goon: I asked a super important question about LeBron’s first half travel. “I really had a malfunction. I feel bad for the refs on that one because they’ll probably get a writeup on that or something. That was pretty bad.”
This will be the sixth consecutive season with fewer post-ups than the last, and 2019-20 is on pace for the largest post-up drop-off in more than a decade. The reasons for the play’s excision are all tied together, a result of both rule and strategic changes that have encouraged the rise of Moreyball. (Another fun excerpt from that 2015 Lowe column: He wrote that the post-up death “evokes both wistfulness for the past and a fear that the NBA is heading toward a homogeneity in which every team drives for corner 3s, layups, and free throws. What happens if we all play Rocketball?” Welcome to the NBA in 2019!)
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown said he blew a kiss for Kelly Olynyk after hitting a shot. Q: “Did he see it?” A: “I don’t know, but he felt it.”
USA Basketball named former NBA head coach Mike Fratello as USA’s head coach for the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers. Andy Greer and Othella Harrington will be his assistants. Fratello holds previous experience at the international level with Ukraine between 2011 and 2014. From 1984 to 2006 made it to the playoffs 11 times in 15 full-season attempts with various NBA teams.
But a year from now, things could drastically change and that has the rest of the NBA in a panic according to NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh. “The people I talk to around the league are really worried they are going to trade that first-round pick, the 2020 pick, because if they load up with an All-Star-type player with that pick, they are terrified,” Haberstroh said during the Warriors-Hornets telecast on NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday. “Or if they land a Luka Doncic in the draft, they’re terrified. So that 2020 pick, adding to the group they have established here with [Eric] Paschall stepping in right away, man, I think every team is going to try to do a gap year.”
Sitting alongside Sandler at a Manhattan hotel this week was a cackling Kevin Garnett, who plays himself in a new movie, “Uncut Gems,” co-directed by the Safdie brothers, Josh and Benny, New Yorkers who also count themselves among the legion of long-tortured Knicks die-hards. Garnett was known as the Big Ticket during his playing days, mostly in Minnesota and Boston, where in 2008 he helped secure championship banner No. 17. But Sandler is the box office star in the film — which opens this month — as Howard Ratner, a wheeler, dealer and degenerate gambler in midtown Manhattan’s diamond district who is increasingly desperate to settle his debts with one massive score.
December 5, 2019 | 3:14 am UTC Update
Houston had been optimistic in the wake of the loss that the NBA office would take action without a protest being necessary. However, sources said the Rockets are leaning toward filing a protest to ensure that the NBA office will have to make a ruling.
NBA rules require a protest to be filed within 48 hours after a game. Sources said the NBA office has started conducting an investigation that could take longer than the 48-hour window. The Rockets contend that they should either be awarded the win — because they actually outscored the Spurs in regulation — or that the final seven minutes, 50 seconds of the game be replayed at a later date. League sources, however, scoffed at the suggestion that the Rockets would be awarded the victory.
Rod Beard: FINAL: #Bucks 127, #Pistons 103 Drummond: 23 pts, 14 rebs, 5 assts Galloway: 20 pts Griffin: 16 pts, 10 rebs #Bucks get 35 pts, 9 rebs from Giannis and win their 13th straight.
Josh Robbins: Final: Magic 128, Suns 114. Aaron Gordon: season-high 32 pts. (13/15 FGAs), 5 rebs., 5 assts. Ross: season-high 22 pts., 3 rebs. Bamba: 10 pts., 10 rebs., 4 blocks, 1 steal. Kaminsky: season-high 23 pts. (10/12 FGAs). Magic: new season-high point total & new high FG% (57.6)
December 5, 2019 | 12:57 am UTC Update
Clutch Points: Giannis just got a taste of his own medicine from Andre Drummond 💀 pic.twitter.com/WEXIfGg5Fr
December 5, 2019 | 12:11 am UTC Update
Kevin Chouinard: Kenny Atkinson on Trae Young’s improved ability to draw free throws: “I think he’s been watching James Harden at night.”
Anthony Chiang: Dan Craig, who is filling in for Erik Spoelstra, said he learned this morning that he was going to serve as head coach today. Craig said they are still awaiting word on the birth of baby. Spoelstra flew back to Miami this morning.
James Edwards III: #Pistons’ Luke Kennard is out tonight with a patella injury. Svi gets the start in his place.
December 4, 2019 | 10:58 pm UTC Update
December 4, 2019 | 10:08 pm UTC Update
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert said the level of criticism the Jazz faced after their poor road trip was a bit overboard: “It’s too early for that stuff.” Also acknowledged that while going 1-4 was not ideal, “We figured out some stuff.” pic.twitter.com/lxLTX1teUY
The Rockets moved on, arriving in Toronto in time — barely — to see the sunrise on Wednesday. The loss to the Spurs, however, was not entirely behind them. As the NBA began its customary investigation of events that were anything but typical, according to a person with knowledge of the process, the Rockets prepared a protest of their double-overtime loss in San Antonio, unsure if they will file it if necessary.
The Rockets have 48 hours after the game in which to file a protest and will wait for more feedback from the NBA before determining how they will proceed. On Tuesday, on the way to losing a 22-point lead, a dunk by James Harden was disallowed after the ball worked its way through the net and around the front of the rim and nearly in again. The subsequent loose ball was ruled to have gone off Harden. The Rockets still led by 13 with 7:50 to play and were up by 16 shortly after before allowing the Spurs to come back and tie the game and eventually win in overtime.
December 4, 2019 | 9:20 pm UTC Update
The feel-good storyline to start off the week was Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony being named Western Conference Player of the Week following his sixth game of the season after being out of the league for over a year. But the honor didn’t come without scorn with many contending that Houston Rockets star James Harden and Dallas Mavericks young star Luka Doncic were more deserving candidates.
“I’ve seen the chatter, but I won’t allow myself to pay attention to that because I’ve come too far to start listening to that bull—-, to be honest with you,” Anthony told Yahoo Sports. “I won’t allow that negativity to creep in. I’ve worked so hard to get to that point mentally and emotionally. I won’t even let it happen.”
The league office decides its weekly honorees based on games from Monday to Sunday. So Harden was only credited with two games last week because he faced the Mavs on the previous week’s Sunday, which is why he wasn’t the top candidate, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The league seldom awards a player who played in just two games for the week, a league source told Yahoo Sports. Portland’s 3-0 week is what gave Anthony the edge over Doncic, sources told Yahoo Sports.
“I’m very honored to have won the award,” Anthony told Yahoo Sports. “It just speaks to the hard work I put in to stay ready for this moment. I have nothing but respect for [Harden and Doncic]. I didn’t make the decision, but I’m grateful that I won the award.”
However, the quietness does help in my attempt to hear every word McMillan calls out to his team. What surprises me the most is how quiet and composed he is — mostly empowering his guys to play and do what they practice. He believes that most of the coaching is done during practices and before games, then once it’s game time, it’s on the players to go out and execute. “I love his demeanor,” Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said after the 117-104 victory. “His demeanor is very much like mine. He’s just calm, he’s pretty stoic, doesn’t show a lot of emotion — good or bad — and that’s the type of coach I want to play for, especially when you have tough games and you go through stretches where you’re struggling, he’s going to stay the same.”
It has been a quiet game from the fans in attendance. But after a 7-0 burst by the Grizzlies, a man behind me in the third row yells at McMillan, “Timeout! You need a timeout!” It doesn’t even faze McMillan. “He says be calm, clear and collected out there and I think he exudes that at times,” Turner said after the game.