9 hours ago via jkubatko
Justin Kubatko: The Knicks are just the seventh team in NBA history to lose consecutive games by 35+ points: * Pistons (Nov. 12/13, 1966) * 76ers (Apr. 21/22, 1994) * Bucks (Apr. 22/23, 1994) * 76ers (Feb. 9/10, 2014) * Nets (Jan. 22/24, 2015) * Hawks (Dec. 2/3, 2016) * Knicks (Dec. 2/5, 2019)

December 7, 2019 | 1:04 am UTC Update

Cavs to consider offers for Kevin Love

Alex Kennedy: The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to listen to trade offers for Kevin Love, according to @Adrian Wojnarowski. The Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers have shown interest in Love in the past, as Woj noted, so perhaps they could be possible landing spots for him now.
10 mins ago via AlexKennedyNBA

December 7, 2019 | 12:20 am UTC Update

Becky Hammon interested in coaching Knicks?

San Antonio Spurs assistant head coach Becky Hammon is also an interesting name, and according to a league source, the former New York Liberty guard would have interest in coaching the Knicks if she could land a long-term deal, with the belief a four- or five-year deal would be sufficient.
54 mins ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC

Cavaliers coach John Beilein defended his methods and said he’s drastically changed his style from college, responding to a critical story posted by The Athletic Friday afternoon. “I have made huge changes in everything,” Beilein said before the Cavs faced the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “I would say 85 percent of our language is NBA language. Our typical practice (at Michigan) the day before a game would be two hours and 10 minutes, now it might be 60 or 70 minutes.”
54 mins ago via Marla Ridenour @ Akron Beacon Journal

December 7, 2019 | 12:08 am UTC Update
December 6, 2019 | 11:26 pm UTC Update
December 6, 2019 | 11:01 pm UTC Update
December 6, 2019 | 10:35 pm UTC Update
Robinson’s path to this point falls somewhere between unlikely and unfathomable, as he ultimately progressed from Division III Williams College to receiving advice from Dwyane Wade about adjusting to the NBA. “I mean, you never want to limit yourself or what you’re capable of,” Robinson said. “I certainly didn’t expect or anticipate it necessarily, but I just try to put in the work every single day.”
3 hours ago via Boston Globe

When he was called up, he soaked up guidance from veterans like Wade, Udonis Haslem and Kelly Olynyk. And last April, Robinson signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal with the Heat. “The situation can be everything, and I feel really good about this organization,” Robinson said. “They’ve been great with me, the support they’ve given me. Front office, coaching staff, it’s special. I felt like I was capable at this level. I’ve always believed that. But sometimes it just takes more of an extended opportunity.”
3 hours ago via Boston Globe

December 6, 2019 | 10:10 pm UTC Update
Around noon on Thursday, Parker, who grew up in France, confirmed that playing basketball isn’t a regular part of his current physical fitness regimen. Instead, he plays tennis at least three times a week. “I can definitely play. I can hit the ball and stuff like that, because I’ve been playing every vacation,” said Parker, who cited Roger Federer as his favorite tennis player because he plays the game “so smooth,” a phrase he suggested describes how he played hoops. He added: “Every summer, I don’t play basketball. I’ll play different sports, especially tennis and volleyball.”
3 hours ago via Ed Odeven @ Japan Times

Parker, a six-time All-Star, owns career averages of 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game. The Spurs retired his No. 9 jersey, which he wore for 1,254 regular-season games, on Nov. 11. Speaking nearly a month later in Tokyo, Parker called it a “surreal” experience. Why? “Because I never thought growing up I can have something like that,” he admitted. “I always dreamt about the NBA and wanted to play in the NBA, but my career was better than every dream that I had. It just surpassed everything. It was just an unbelievable journey, and I feel very grateful and very blessed.”
3 hours ago via Ed Odeven @ Japan Times

As an owner, Parker also said he draws inspiration from the Spurs, who entered the current campaign with an NBA record streak of 22 straight playoff appearances. He called San Antonio, with Popovich at the helm since December 1996, a model for the way he runs ASVEL. “Yes, for sure,” he declared. “There’s some stuff that I take and some stuff that I do my own way, but it’s a lot of stuff that I take from the Spurs. It’s a lot of great stuff that you can take from what we did during that run, that 20-year run, and so it definitely inspired me.”
3 hours ago via Ed Odeven @ Japan Times

December 6, 2019 | 9:01 pm UTC Update
