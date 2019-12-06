Justin Kubatko: The Knicks are just the seventh team in…
Justin Kubatko: The Knicks are just the seventh team in NBA history to lose consecutive games by 35+ points: * Pistons (Nov. 12/13, 1966) * 76ers (Apr. 21/22, 1994) * Bucks (Apr. 22/23, 1994) * 76ers (Feb. 9/10, 2014) * Nets (Jan. 22/24, 2015) * Hawks (Dec. 2/3, 2016) * Knicks (Dec. 2/5, 2019)
December 7, 2019 | 1:04 am UTC Update
Cavs to consider offers for Kevin Love
Alex Kennedy: The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to listen to trade offers for Kevin Love, according to @Adrian Wojnarowski. The Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers have shown interest in Love in the past, as Woj noted, so perhaps they could be possible landing spots for him now.
Dane Moore: Andrew Wiggins is out tonight for the Wolves. Opportunity for Jarrett Culver to spread his wings a little bit.
Christopher Hine: Wiggins said he injured the thumb on a drive in Dallas getting tangled up with Dwight Powell.
Candace Buckner: With Isaiah Thomas missing this back-to-back with left calf strain asked Scott Brooks if this is more serious than it seems “It might be some games it might be some time but I don’t think it’s serious. He wants to play but he always wants to play. He wants to play every minute.”
Ira Winderman: Justise Winslow is out tonight, due to lower-back pain. Should open additional time for Derrick Jones Jr. (or James Johnson?).
Jason Jones: Cory Joseph (back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) are both available tonight. Joseph will start.
Anthony Puccio: Kenny Atkinson on the David Fizdale firing: “It doesn’t make you feel good as a colleague, and a friend quite honestly. I know it’s part of this business… But he’s an excellent coach. He’ll be back for sure.”
December 7, 2019 | 12:20 am UTC Update
Becky Hammon interested in coaching Knicks?
San Antonio Spurs assistant head coach Becky Hammon is also an interesting name, and according to a league source, the former New York Liberty guard would have interest in coaching the Knicks if she could land a long-term deal, with the belief a four- or five-year deal would be sufficient.
Tom Orsborn: Lonnie said Tuesday that Pop wants him to be a “defensive stopper.” Pop touched on that today: “He is an exceptional athlete… He’s learning how to use that speed & quickness defensively to give people trouble and hopefully he will get better and better at that.” #Spurs
Matt Velazquez: Doc Rivers when asked if the Bucks are the best team in the East right now: “Yeah (laughs) I think so. Yeah. Is there a debate that I didn’t know about?”
Cavaliers coach John Beilein defended his methods and said he’s drastically changed his style from college, responding to a critical story posted by The Athletic Friday afternoon. “I have made huge changes in everything,” Beilein said before the Cavs faced the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “I would say 85 percent of our language is NBA language. Our typical practice (at Michigan) the day before a game would be two hours and 10 minutes, now it might be 60 or 70 minutes.”
John Beilein: “We were the worst defensive team in the NBA last year. What do we do, practice less? We have to do that and we’ve got to continue to work at it. I have a lot of confidence the guys in the locker room are on board, and they’ve told me that. So we’ve just got to keep pushing through.”
Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. said if some players have issues with Beilein, “Ideally you want to keep that in house.” “I guess that’s today’s NBA,” Nance said. “Am I worried about it? No. My job doesn’t change. I’m going to play as hard as I can for as long as I can and try to get us to win.”
December 7, 2019 | 12:08 am UTC Update
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on David Fizdale’s firing and the occasional what if, on days like today, as in: What if he took the Knicks job instead of the Warriors one? “That would’ve been me three years ago.”
Sean Grande: Brad Stevens texted with David Fizdale this afternoon. “I just wanted to make sure he knows how much I think of him. Everybody knows he’s a good coach And the situation is the situation.”
Michael Singer: Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s going through a tough stretch, I really do. And this is the first time where I’ve seen him go through this.” Jokic has scored in single digits in four of #Nuggets last five games.
Andy Larsen: Mike Conley is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Memphis. Ja Morant is still out.
Keith Langlois: Markieff Morris OUT with “bilateral cervical spine strain,” which sounds painful. He had a neck injury last season. No idea if it’s related. He got hit in the neck on Tuesday at CLE but played Wednesday.
Tom Orsborn: Pop reacts to Rockets protest: “There are calls missed for both teams all through every game. And players miss shots & coaches make bad decisions & you move on. There’s never 1 play you can single out & say, ‘That’s the most important thing in the game & that’s why won or lost.’
December 6, 2019 | 11:26 pm UTC Update
Chris Iseman: Statement from the Knicks: “Today, head coach David Fizdale and assistant coach Keith Smart were relieved of their coaching duties. Assistant coach Mike Miller has been named interim head coach.”
Tim Reynolds: Spo on the new baby: “My wife and I are thrilled. Everybody’s healthy. Everybody’s home. … It’s been a crazy 48 hours, to say the least. But we’re all home and the house is a little bit louder than it was before.”
Roy Parry: During the team’s shootaround this morning, Steve Clifford said Mo Bamba remains the only player still on any type of minutes restriction: “Mo’s a little bit but not significant. He’d be it.” When asked, Clifford confirmed a restriction is no longer in place for Markelle Fultz.
Josh Robbins: Asked about his recovery from a right-ankle sprain, Nikola Vucevic said he has started to do some limited running on the court. Vucevic suffered the injury on Nov. 20. Tonight’s game in Cleveland will be the eighth consecutive game he has missed due to the injury.
December 6, 2019 | 11:01 pm UTC Update
Royce Young: Deonte Burton has been suspended one game by the Thunder for conduct detrimental to the team (he’ll serve it tonight against the Wolves). According to league sources, Burton was involved in a locker room altercation following the game against the Pacers on Wednesday.
Christian Clark: Derrick Favors will not play tomorrow. Pelicans trying to snap a seven-game losing streak in Dallas.
Josh Robbins: Michael Carter-Williams (nasal contusion) will be available to play tonight against the Cavs, Steve Clifford said.
Ira Winderman: Dion Waiters (illness) is out for tonight. Reported illness to team on Thursday night, with his daughter also dealing with the flu. He has yet to play this season.
December 6, 2019 | 10:35 pm UTC Update
Mike Miller named Knicks' interim head coach
Shams Charania: The Knicks are naming assistant Mike Miller as the interim head coach, per league sources.
Robinson’s path to this point falls somewhere between unlikely and unfathomable, as he ultimately progressed from Division III Williams College to receiving advice from Dwyane Wade about adjusting to the NBA. “I mean, you never want to limit yourself or what you’re capable of,” Robinson said. “I certainly didn’t expect or anticipate it necessarily, but I just try to put in the work every single day.”
When he was called up, he soaked up guidance from veterans like Wade, Udonis Haslem and Kelly Olynyk. And last April, Robinson signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal with the Heat. “The situation can be everything, and I feel really good about this organization,” Robinson said. “They’ve been great with me, the support they’ve given me. Front office, coaching staff, it’s special. I felt like I was capable at this level. I’ve always believed that. But sometimes it just takes more of an extended opportunity.”
Stephen Curry undergoes second surgery
Shams Charania: Warriors’ Stephen Curry has undergone a second surgery on his broken left hand to remove pins from first procedure, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Curry is still on track to be re-evaluated in February.
Derek Bodner: No Joel Embiid (left hip contusion) tomorrow against Cleveland. The injury occurred in last night’s loss to the Wizards. Josh Richardson (right hamstring tightness) is also out. This will be the 5th straight game Richardson has missed with the injury.
December 6, 2019 | 10:10 pm UTC Update
Metta World Peace: If the @nyknicks is available, I definitely want to head coach there. I will absolutely bring that street mentality to the garden. Red brick , hard nose , let’s get it popping. QB . This would be epic for all people like me. Straight from the jungles to win a title in NYC. Blaat
Tom Orsborn: Derrick White joking about the #Spurs’ new strategy for perimeter defense: “We are just going to let them go by us and hope Jakob blocks it.” Poeltl has 14 blocks over the last 4 games, the first Spur to do so since Tim Duncan in 2015.
Gerald Bourguet: Ty Jerome (right ankle) is probable for tomorrow’s game in Houston. Aron Baynes (left calf strain) is doubtful
Around noon on Thursday, Parker, who grew up in France, confirmed that playing basketball isn’t a regular part of his current physical fitness regimen. Instead, he plays tennis at least three times a week. “I can definitely play. I can hit the ball and stuff like that, because I’ve been playing every vacation,” said Parker, who cited Roger Federer as his favorite tennis player because he plays the game “so smooth,” a phrase he suggested describes how he played hoops. He added: “Every summer, I don’t play basketball. I’ll play different sports, especially tennis and volleyball.”
Parker, a six-time All-Star, owns career averages of 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game. The Spurs retired his No. 9 jersey, which he wore for 1,254 regular-season games, on Nov. 11. Speaking nearly a month later in Tokyo, Parker called it a “surreal” experience. Why? “Because I never thought growing up I can have something like that,” he admitted. “I always dreamt about the NBA and wanted to play in the NBA, but my career was better than every dream that I had. It just surpassed everything. It was just an unbelievable journey, and I feel very grateful and very blessed.”
As an owner, Parker also said he draws inspiration from the Spurs, who entered the current campaign with an NBA record streak of 22 straight playoff appearances. He called San Antonio, with Popovich at the helm since December 1996, a model for the way he runs ASVEL. “Yes, for sure,” he declared. “There’s some stuff that I take and some stuff that I do my own way, but it’s a lot of stuff that I take from the Spurs. It’s a lot of great stuff that you can take from what we did during that run, that 20-year run, and so it definitely inspired me.”
December 6, 2019 | 9:01 pm UTC Update
Knicks fire David Fizdale
Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks fired coach David Fizdale, league source tells ESPN.
David Aldridge: League source confirms Knicks have fired coach David Fizdale (@Adrian Wojnarowski first). Decision came after long discussions Thursday night between team and coach following New York’s latest embarrassing loss, at home to Denver.