December 11, 2019 | 2:31 am UTC Update
Kerry Eggers: Terry Stotts says @Pau Gasol will return to PDX next week after rehabbing his foot in Spain. Will he join Blazers coaching staff? “Depends on his rehab. He’s having some procedures done & that’s taking up his time right now.” Does he still intend to play? “You’ll have to ask him.”
Chase Hughes: Davis Bertans is the 7th Wizards/Bullets player to make 8 or more threes in a game. The others: G. Arenas, B. Beal, T. Ariza, B. Bogdanovic, R. Chapman, D. Stevenson.
December 11, 2019 | 1:30 am UTC Update
Raptors owners not worried about Ujiri's future
When asked why a contract extension has not yet been offered, Tanenbaum said the timing wasn’t right. “Masai has a contract that goes for another two years — this season and next season — so there’s really no need at this point (to re-sign him),” he said.
For Tanenbaum, the fevered interest comes with the territory. “He is the best,” said Tanenbaum. “But no team can come to talk to him. That’s tampering. And every owner knows that. Masai is here to stay.”
Anthony Chiang: Vince Carter enters for his 1,500th career NBA regular-season game. Think about that. Crazy.
Brad Turner: Avery Bradley worked out again today with Lakers in Orlando and will play against the Magic Wednesday, per source. He will be on about a 20 minutes restriction. Bradley had been out with a hairline fracture in his lower right leg.
Michael Singer: National anthem singer at Nuggets-Sixers momentarily forgot the words. Credit for the notoriously ruthless Philly fans for helping her out with the words.
December 11, 2019 | 12:44 am UTC Update
Erik Horne: Thunder has Danilo Gallinari listed as available for Wednesday’s game against the Kings after missing Monday’s win against the Jazz with an ankle sprain. Terrance Ferguson (hip soreness) is listed as out.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on Vince Carter reaching 1,500 career games tonight, ‘I’m a big fan of Vince. I’ve gotten to know him over the years. He’s a first-class human being.”
Ira Winderman: Yes, Erik Spoelstra says he is a “Star Wars” fan on Star Wars tonight at AmericanAirlines Arena. Said family would watch movies together when he was younger.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report comes out and De’Andre Hunter (flu-like symptoms) is available. Pierce had said earlier in the day that Hunter will start tonight vs. Miami.
Anthony Slater: Warriors are listing Eric Paschall as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Knicks with left hip soreness. He’s coming off a rough night vs Memphis. Has carried heavy workload as a rookie. Damion Lee is expected to return.
G2 Esports announced today that billionaire Joseph Tsai, an Alibaba cofounder and the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, had made a $10 million investment in the company to become a minority owner. G2 also said it would open a New York office shortly after the new year.
December 10, 2019 | 11:21 pm UTC Update
Otto Porter out until January
JD Shaw: Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss at least four more weeks with his bruised left foot, continuing his current period of immobilization and progress as tolerated, the team announced today.
Wes Goldberg: Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole will be assigned to the Warriors’ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, but there is no timetable yet.
Eric Woodyard: Wesley Matthews on maintaining Bucks’ top spot: “Even though we’re No. 1 in the East right now, we’re not the defending champs and that’s what we want to get to. We want to be able to call ourselves that and in order to do that we’ve always gotta have that hunter mentality.”
Harrison Faigen: Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley are questionable for tomorrow’s Lakers game against the Magic.
Jovan Buha: JaMychal Green is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. Toronto, per the Clippers. Landry Shamet and Rodney McGruder are out. Kawhi Leonard is playing.
Anthony Chiang: On 5:30 p.m. injury report, Dion Waiters (sick) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game vs. Hawks. Derrick Jones Jr. (sick) now questionable for the contest.
December 10, 2019 | 9:53 pm UTC Update
Chandler has not played an NBA game yet this season. He’s been serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s Anti-Drug Program. That suspension, though, ends this weekend, and he will be available for the Nets’ Sunday game against the 76ers at Barclays Center. “He’ll be thrown to the wolves, so to speak,” head coach Kenny Atkinson said on Tuesday. In other words, expect Chandler to suit up for the Nets and make his debut.
Chandler’s suspension, coupled with injuries to both Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (thumb), sent the Nets into free agency, where they signed Iman Shumpert. They can only keep Shumpert and Chandler if they cut someone else from the roster. “There are decisions to be made, and we all understand that,” Atkinson said. “It’s tough decisions when you’re playing well. If we lost six in a row, it would make it easier. But right now, it makes it a little more difficult.”
Brian Lewis: Iman Shumpert (left knee soreness) is doubtful for the #Nets tomorrow. Nic Claxton (left hamstring soreness) and Kyrie Irving (right shoulder impingement) are out vs. the #Hornets. #nba
Nick Friedell: Damion Lee (hand) is probable vs. Knicks. He went through some three-on-three scrimmage time today. Kerr sounds confident Lee will be ready to return.
December 10, 2019 | 7:38 pm UTC Update
Carmelo Anthony will face off against the Knicks tonight for the third time since he was traded from the franchise in 2017. A divorce seemed inevitable back in the 2017 offseason, but there was at least one last-ditch effort from the Knicks to keep Anthony at Madison Square Garden. One high-ranking Knicks official visited Anthony in person prior to the trade to Oklahoma City to ask him to reconsider his stance and stay with the Knicks, per SNY sources.
Obviously that Knicks official – one of the few on solid terms with Anthony at the time – was rebuffed. The feeling from Anthony then was that it was time to part ways after everything that happened over the past year with he and team president Phil Jackson, per sources. But it’s interesting now to consider how that would have changed things for New York – and for Anthony – if he’d stayed.
Anthony, per SNY sources, also met in person with the Los Angeles Clippers prior to the season; members of the Miami Heat organization were also in favor of signing Anthony prior to the season, sources say; clearly there wasn’t enough support from decision-makers in either organization to get a deal done.
Stefan Bondy: Marcus Morris says Carmelo Anthony should’ve been signed by a team a long time ago: “No disrespect to nobody, but there are guys in this league that can’t tie Melo’s shoes.”
Ian Begley: Kyrie Irving did on-court work today with the Nets, head coach Kenny Atkinson said. There’s no definitive timetable for Irving’s return but Atkinson said the PG has made consistent progress/there have been no setbacks from shoulder injury.
December 10, 2019 | 6:38 pm UTC Update
Paul Garcia: Chimezie Metu has been assigned to the Austin Spurs. He’ll be available for their game this evening.
Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies’ sensational rookie, made his return Monday night against the Golden State Warriors after missing four games with back spasms stemming from a collision two weeks ago with a cameraman along the baseline. Following the contest, Morant acknowledged that instead of solely focusing on being the best version of himself, he occasionally found himself thinking about the proximity of camera operators while driving in the paint.
“It’s tough because I know I just have to do more controlled jumps now,” Morant told Yahoo Sports. “But at the same time, I’m just trying not to think about it and still try to play my game. It’s just a tough situation all the way around, honestly.”
He hasn’t wavered from that stance.”They probably can get a [good] video from the parking lot with those cameras, man,” he told Yahoo Sports. “I just think player safety should be first and foremost. How I play and where I end up, [cameramen] are right there. Personally, I like to attack the rack, and I feel like that injury came from me attacking the rack and it was just nowhere to land for me.”
Brian Robb: Brad Stevens on Kemba Walker’s leadership to @ZoandBertrand: “I think that humility is one of his greatest strengths. I don’t think you can fake it. I think it’s real.”
Brian Robb: Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart’s eye infection to @ZoandBertrand: “My assumption was that it should be something that will be able to be taken care of quickly…we’re hopeful he will be able to play (vs. Indy).”
Brad Townsend: Rick Carlisle: Delon Wright probably will be listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game against Detroit in Mexico City.
Jimmy Butler: the name Tyler comes from English origin, meaning maker of tiles. Happy #TylerTuesdays pic.twitter.com/QGHY2gge2T