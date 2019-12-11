USA Today Sports

Anthony Chiang: Vince Carter enters for his 1,500th car…

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 11, 2019 | 2:31 am UTC Update
December 11, 2019 | 1:30 am UTC Update

Raptors owners not worried about Ujiri's future

3 hours ago via Toronto Sun

, , , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 9 more rumors
December 11, 2019 | 12:44 am UTC Update
December 10, 2019 | 11:21 pm UTC Update
December 10, 2019 | 9:53 pm UTC Update
Chandler has not played an NBA game yet this season. He’s been serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s Anti-Drug Program. That suspension, though, ends this weekend, and he will be available for the Nets’ Sunday game against the 76ers at Barclays Center. “He’ll be thrown to the wolves, so to speak,” head coach Kenny Atkinson said on Tuesday. In other words, expect Chandler to suit up for the Nets and make his debut.
7 hours ago via Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Wilson Chandler Suspension
Chandler’s suspension, coupled with injuries to both Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (thumb), sent the Nets into free agency, where they signed Iman Shumpert. They can only keep Shumpert and Chandler if they cut someone else from the roster. “There are decisions to be made, and we all understand that,” Atkinson said. “It’s tough decisions when you’re playing well. If we lost six in a row, it would make it easier. But right now, it makes it a little more difficult.”
7 hours ago via Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

December 10, 2019 | 7:38 pm UTC Update
Carmelo Anthony will face off against the Knicks tonight for the third time since he was traded from the franchise in 2017. A divorce seemed inevitable back in the 2017 offseason, but there was at least one last-ditch effort from the Knicks to keep Anthony at Madison Square Garden. One high-ranking Knicks official visited Anthony in person prior to the trade to Oklahoma City to ask him to reconsider his stance and stay with the Knicks, per SNY sources.
9 hours ago via SportsNet New York

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Obviously that Knicks official – one of the few on solid terms with Anthony at the time – was rebuffed. The feeling from Anthony then was that it was time to part ways after everything that happened over the past year with he and team president Phil Jackson, per sources. But it’s interesting now to consider how that would have changed things for New York – and for Anthony – if he’d stayed.
9 hours ago via SportsNet New York

, Uncategorized

, , ,

December 10, 2019 | 6:38 pm UTC Update
Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies’ sensational rookie, made his return Monday night against the Golden State Warriors after missing four games with back spasms stemming from a collision two weeks ago with a cameraman along the baseline. Following the contest, Morant acknowledged that instead of solely focusing on being the best version of himself, he occasionally found himself thinking about the proximity of camera operators while driving in the paint.
10 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

Uncategorized

,

December 10, 2019 | 5:42 pm UTC Update
Home