Brian Robb: Horford comparing leaving Boston to leaving…
Brian Robb: Horford comparing leaving Boston to leaving Atlanta: “It was definitely tougher when I had to make the decision to leave (Boston), but ultimately I understood that was the right decision for me to do.”
December 13, 2019 | 4:14 pm UTC Update
Joel Embiid declared Thursday morning that Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal were right: He needed to start looking to dominate games. He didn’t waste time taking their advice to heart. In a spectacular performance at TD Garden on Thursday night, Embiid had 38 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and a monstrous block of Daniel Theis in the final seconds, propelling his Philadelphia 76ers to a 115-109 victory over the Boston Celtics.
Afterward, Sixers coach Brett Brown wanted to let the Hall of Famers know that, if they get tired of their TV careers, he has a job waiting for them. “I’d like to hire them as motivational coaches,” Brown told ESPN with a huge grin.
“For them to say that I have the potential to be the best player in the world, and I haven’t shown that, and I should let it be shown, that says a lot,” Embiid said afterward. “They’ve been there, they’ve done it, they’re Hall of Famers, so it just shows me I have to play harder and like I can.”
“I actually called Shaq yesterday,” Embiid said. “He thought I was mad at him. I was like, ‘No, I understand what he was saying.’ “I’ve had a bad year so far. I’ve been kinda frustrated, just because you’re not seeing the teamwork and you try to fit in with your new teammates. Just be aggressive … just go out there and just dominate. “Whatever they said, I think it was good for me.”
Dave McMenamin: Kyle Kuzma (left ankle) remains out for the Heat game. Frank Vogel said Kuzma underwent a precautionary MRI which confirmed the ankle sprain. Vogel said Kuzma hasn’t been able to “get over the hump” with the ankle injury and the team wants to give him as much time needed to heal
Almost nobody behind “Uncut Gems,” the Adam Sandler/Kevin Garnett drama steeped in NBA lore that opens Friday in New York and Los Angeles (and nationwide on Christmas), wanted the movie to have anything to do with Garnett and the Boston Celtics — unless it somehow involved the Celtics’ humiliation. Josh and Benny Safdie, the writer-director brothers, are diehard fans of the New York Knicks — which naturally means they hate the Celtics. “I hated Boston,” Josh Safdie told ESPN this week. “I hated KG.”
They moved on to Joel Embiid, but working around the schedule of an active player proved impossible. The studio gave them a list of retired players. They met with a few, including Chris Bosh, Josh Safdie said. Garnett’s name was on the list, too. They cringed. They agreed to meet with Garnett anyway. Garnett’s representatives told them they would have an hour. The meeting lasted three hours. Garnett regaled them with stories. He was different in person than he was on television and in media interviews.
“Acting is preparation, just like anything else,” Garnett told the group in New York. “I didn’t want to fail them. They took a risk on me. When I showed up to set, I was ready. It took me back to, ‘OK, it’s Rasheed Wallace tonight. It’s Tim Duncan tonight’ — watching film. I took those same things coming in here.” “He took his lines very seriously,” Josh Safdie told ESPN. “He added a lot of flair, too. He improvised a bit, but he stuck mostly to the script.”
Vincent Ellis: NBA commissioner Adam Silver pulled aside #Mavs owner Mark Cuban and #Pistons owner Tom Gores at halftime last night to update them on the condition of former NBA commissioner David Stern. The group performed a short prayer. Stern underwent emergency brain surgery Thursday.
December 13, 2019 | 2:06 pm UTC Update
Chris Mannix: Miami’s Dion Waiters has been suspended without pay for “his failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination,” per team. Waiters eligible to return after Heat play Utah on December 23rd.
As Carmelo Anthony’s basketball journey wandered beyond the bright lights of New York City, the 35-year-old forward said he would’ve been okay rejoining the Denver Nuggets. “I was open to it,” a reflective Anthony said Thursday of his options over the past few years. “We talked about it. People in my circle were like, ‘Go back to Denver.’ If it was that easy I probably would’ve done it. A lot of things came into play when it comes to that, kind of out of my control at that time, the timing was off. Similar to Portland, the timing has always just been off. All of the sudden that window of opportunity was there.”
After missing the FIBA Basketball World Cup due to a knee injury, Nicolò Melli is ready to return to wear Italy’s National Team jersey in next June’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Melli is now playing in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans. “I confirmed to the Federation my availability for the OQT. It will depend on my physical conditions. I have missed summers with Italy only when I was injured. I gave my availability. It will depend on my body” Melli said, as reported by Backdoor Podcast.
December 13, 2019 | 9:23 am UTC Update
Jeff Teague still available?
As well as Teague has played from a scoring standpoint of late, it is no secret that his fit with a system that is predicated on ball movement and shooting open 3s is problematic. The Timberwolves made it known throughout the league last summer that Teague was available for trade and that remains the case right now, league sources said.
Chris Paul staying put?
After polling executives, the league-wide sense is that Paul will remain with the Thunder this season simply because of his enormous contract. While it’s theoretically possible that Paul could agree to turn down his $44 million player option for 2021-22 to grease the wheels on a potential trade, right now, that is the longest of long shots. Besides overcoming the idea of giving up 44 million buckaroos, Paul is also the president of the players’ union and it would be a bad look to set that precedent of turning down that amount of money to make it more palatable to a team.
As it stands now, the Heat aren’t expected to make a run at Paul, per multiple sources. They like their locker room chemistry and aren’t actively looking to shake it up. More importantly, Paul’s contract complicates Miami’s potential future. Paul will be 35 years old in May and is due $41.4 million next season and will be 37 when he’s due $44.2 million. A glamour market like Miami doesn’t need to make trades to acquire a star. Smaller markets like Utah, Charlotte and Portland do.
The belief across the league this summer was that Wiggins could be had for the right offer. Rosas did not acquire him in trade and did not sign him to the max contract extension. But the two have formed a strong relationship in the early going and Wiggins has also responded well to Saunders’ coaching when it comes to changing his shot profile. There is no indication that the team is looking to trade Wiggins right now. The team has been both privately and publicly encouraged by Wiggins’ willingness to embrace this new approach and the results that have come with it. Saunders is firmly in his corner and Rosas has forged a strong working relationship with him.
The big question will be what to do with DeRozan. He will be one of the top free agents in 2020 if he does not opt in. However, unless Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland or Memphis is willing to pay up, the market for the former All-Star could be dry. As one league executive told ESPN, “I like DeRozan as my third option, and those type of players are not earning near max-type money.”
It is difficult for Boston to cobble together enough salary to add a major piece without including one of its core players. Boston does have Daniel Theis ($5M), Enes Kanter ($4.8M), all its own first-rounders and additional picks from Milwaukee and Memphis, but that’s not enough money to target a player like the Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge or the Cavaliers’ Kevin Love — unless Boston is willing to put Marcus Smart or Gordon Hayward in a deal, which is unlikely to happen.
Sunday, of course, is the first day players who were acquired in the offseason are eligible to be traded, even though Neil Olshey, the team’s top executive, said this week there is nothing brewing. That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from heating up, which has included one report saying Kevin Love would prefer a trade to Portland. That rumor apparently reached the eyes and ears of Whiteside, who during Tuesday’s game against New York was shouting during play to Anthony that “Kevin Love doesn’t rebound like that!” “And Kevin Love doesn’t block shots like that, either,” Whiteside said Thursday when asked about the Tuesday exchange. “The trade talk … it don’t enter my mind a lot. I was more just messing with Melo. I’m not thinking about it. If we are struggling on defense and you want to (trade him), I mean, good luck. Good luck with that.”
If not Lowry, then New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick could be a target of the Heat. Despite going separate ways this summer, Redick and Butler grew close in Philadelphia as like-minded competitors and, per a source, to this day they maintain regular communication through a group chat forged in Philadelphia.
The Lee expiring contract along with Dallas’ collection of second-round picks could be enough to get the Grizzlies’ Andre Iguodala. The Warrior’ 2020 second-rounder is looking particularly valuable. Lee-for-Iguodala would work straight up, and two second-rounders might be the best Memphis gets.
Expect Waiters to be on the roster through the deadline, with Miami evaluating its options in the offseason. Waiters is owed more than $25 million the next two seasons, and Miami is not going to get an expiring contract for him without attaching a first-round pick. Even if the Heat had a first-rounder to trade, they shouldn’t do that.
Keep an eye also on Allonzo Trier. After averaging 23 MPG and 11 PPG in 2018-19, Trier has seen his minutes drop. The guard is on an expiring $3.5 million contract and will be a restricted free agent in June.
Besides Bogdanovic, keep an eye on former first-round picks Harry Giles ($2.6 million) and Caleb Swanigan ($2 million). After seeing their team options declined, both players are good buy-low candidates.
Teams monitoring Rodions Kurucs
After starting 46 games and averaging 8.5 PPG last year, Kurucs has been an afterthought this season, shuttling back and forth from the G League. Over the summer, Kurucs was arrested following domestic violence allegations in a case that remains ongoing. Approaching the deadline, sources say that at least two NBA teams are spending resources to conduct a full background check on Kurucs to see if he is a worthwhile trade target.
Much of the talk surrounding the Boston Celtics and what they need to do to get better revolves around the center position. Multiple league sources have indicated the Celtics are open to the idea if a team wants to talk, but they are not aggressively looking to made a trade … yet. “You just never really know with Danny,” a league executive told NBC Sports Boston. “A ‘no’ on a deal today, could become a ‘hey, let’s do it’ tomorrow depending on if circumstances play out that make doing a deal a logical, sensible move to make.”
After Thursday’s loss, when CJ McCollum was asked if it would be better for the Blazers to play for a high draft pick than chase one of the last playoff spots, the guard scoffed and turned away. “You crazy,” McCollum said with a disgusted chuckle as he collected the final items from his locker and left. “You have a good one.”
The next five games are winnable — at Phoenix (11-13), then home games against Golden State (5-21), Orlando (11-13), Minnesota (10-14) and New Orleans (6-19) — but certainly not a lock considering the Blazers have already lost to the Warriors, Pelicans and Cavaliers this season. “Stay the course,” Anthony reminded. “That’s all you can do, right?” Actually, it’s not unheard of to go the other way, and get off course. “And I’ve been on those teams who have done that,” Anthony said. “But that’s not going to happen here. Not here.”
Then, after hearing “MVP” chants, dapping up each of his former coaches and teammates, Leonard circled his way toward Kyle Lowry to accept his ring and used his big knuckles to rub under each eye. “I don’t think he got sentimental. I think something flew into his eye, honestly,” Lowry told The Athletic with a laugh, debunking any suggestion that the Raptors had managed to break Leonard.
“It’s forever,” Lowry said, before leaving the arena to have dinner with Leonard. “We just created that bond. You go through the journey, all the wins, the ups and downs, the ins and outs, from September, to the trades, to this and that, it’s mixed in the same pot and you just remember that. You remember the journey hanging out with the guys. Luck and (being) injury free, and all that shit plays into it. It worked out for us.”
“I think he’s going through a tough stretch, I really do, and I think this is the first time where I’ve seen him go through this,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “I think sometimes I’m a little overly defensive of him, because not a lot of guys can average [16 points], 10 [rebounds] and six [assists] … and everybody is saying, ‘What the hell is wrong with Nikola?'” When that exact question is posed to Jokic, he merely shrugs. “I don’t know,” he said. “I’m averaging 16, 10 and six. I think that’s pretty good, to be honest.”
“He is just so gifted,” one executive said, “and the strangest thing is his willingness to shoot, or take over [games], is often in doubt. And, deservedly, is called to attention.” So what’s going on? The 7-footer’s conditioning has been questioned — and at 284 pounds, he’s listed as the heaviest player who has played in a game this season. “It’s not OK to be included in MVP conversations and not be in shape,” said another executive who saw Jokic play recently.
“I think the timeline for his recovery is somewhat up to him, but also up to his body and how that progresses. It could happen quickly or it could take some time,” Nets general manager Sean Marks told Yahoo Sports before Wednesday’s 113-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in which Brooklyn blew a 20-point lead. “And where we are at this stage of the season — and where we are as a team over the next couple years — there’s no point in forcing guys to come back too soon. Especially a player of his caliber and expectations.”
“I think everybody’s entitled to their opinion,” Marks told Yahoo Sports. “All I’m going to say is I’m never going to judge a guy on another team until I get to know that person. And I think it’s pretty clear that Kyrie’s not missing a game in Boston and going to sit out two weeks just to avoid one game. He’s legitimately hurt. “I think we’ve seen how competitive Kyrie is when he was healthy at the beginning of the season. And I give him credit for wanting to be back out there at 100 percent. So let’s judge this book when we get through a few chapters here — not the first 5-10 games of the season.”
NBPA President Chris Paul’s response to the false information tweeted earlier this evening regarding NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts: “Michele Roberts has been and continues to be our fearless leader. The Twitter post that is circulating suggesting Michele is no longer the NBPA Executive Director is untrue. A Search Firm has been hired to advise on union hiring and succession planning, which has not yet begun. In the meantime, the Executive Committee is proud to report that Michele remains the NBPA Executive Director, is very much “in power,” and continues to enjoy the support of our members!”
Nick DePaula: Gordon Hayward is debuting a barbershop-inspired edition of his Anta GH1 signature shoe tonight. Shoe features his fresh cut silhouette on the tongue and barber’s pole graphics, with a limited release coming soon in the Boston area.
Owner Mark Cuban, who butted heads with the commissioner often during the early year’s of Cuban’s ownership, was visibly shaken by the news. “It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “We’re pulling for David. He’s incredible. There aren’t enough superlatives to describe how I feel about him and what he means to me. All of which have nothing to do with basketball. He’s just a good guy. “He was incredible to me. Even when he was yelling at me.”
December 13, 2019 | 3:33 am UTC Update
David Stern suffers brain hemorrhage
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced that former commissioner David Stern suffered “a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family,” Commissioner Adam Silver says
Jeff Zillgitt: NBPA president Chris Paul in statement says Michele Roberts remains executive director of the players’ union and is “very much in power.” He adds a search firm “has been hired to advise on union hiring and succession planning, which has not yet begun.”
December 13, 2019 | 2:31 am UTC Update
The NBA G League, the NBA’s official minor league, and Capitanes, a professional basketball team based in Mexico City, today announced that Capitanes will join the NBA G League as its first team from outside the U.S. and Canada. Capitanes becomes the NBA G League’s 29th team and will make its debut for the 2020-21 season. The team will play its NBA G League home games at the Gimnasio Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City.
Capitanes, which was established in 2016, currently competes in Mexico’s Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional. Starting next season, Capitanes will play in the NBA G League for an initial term of five years.
“Bringing an NBA G League team to Mexico City is a historic milestone for the NBA which demonstrates our commitment to basketball fans in Mexico and across Latin America,” said Silver. “As the first G League franchise based outside of the U.S. and Canada, we look forward to welcoming Capitanes to the NBA family.”
Jay King: They just showed Al Horford on the Jumbotron. Danny Ainge stood up to give him an ovation. So did a lot of the fans here.
December 13, 2019 | 1:10 am UTC Update
Mexican team to join G League
Shams Charania: The NBA will launch a G League team in Mexico starting the 2020-21 season. Commissioner Adam Silver is announcing the news in his press conference shortly.