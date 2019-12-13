Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter will be bumped up to a …
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter will be bumped up to a 30-minute restriction tonight, Lloyd Pierce says.
December 14, 2019 | 2:06 pm UTC Update
No fire sale coming for Knicks
The Knicks, despite their record, don’t seem intent on starting any fire sale. If they do start trading, according to league sources, the expectation is that it likely wouldn’t come until after the new year. That would give the team more time to play together after so many changes to the roster and now with a new coach after the organization fired David Fizdale last week.
The market for Morris, according to opposing scouts and execs, is probably a team that believes his addition could help push them further into the playoffs. Morris is likely the only player on the Knicks who could get dealt this season who could get a first-round pick back in return, those sources believe. The Knicks could also ask for a young player with upside. It’s not unanimous, though, that the Knicks would definitely get a first-rounder back for Morris, those scouts and executives say. Drawing a first-round pick is difficult. Last season it was only done by teams willing to take on bad contracts to free up cap space ahead of free agency — something the Knicks were unwilling to do this summer and may not be willing to do now either — and by the Knicks when they traded Porzingis.
The Lakers held off the Heat 113-110, in a game between two of the league’s best teams that lived up to its billing. “It’s like a heavyweight bout,” LeBron James said. “Like the old days, the old boxing Foreman and Ali type atmosphere, type rhythm, type physicality. Two teams that’s playing extremely well right now in this part of the season. Two teams that play physical, play together, play hard and that’s why they are where they are right now in this season and that’s why we are where we are at this point of the season.”
And James was able to rally personally thanks to a little help from his friends, namely Lakers big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. “My teammates got on my ass,” James told ESPN’s Israel Gutierrez during a walk-off interview on the game broadcast. “They told me you’re playing too passive, thinking about the game way too much instead of read and reacting and doing what you do. … [Davis] got on me, Boogie Cousins got on me and they told me to just be me. So I was like, ‘Thank God we have two halves in a basketball game,’ where I can flush the first one, and then come back and try to help us win.”
Justin Kubatko: The @Los Angeles Lakers have now won 13 consecutive games on the road, the second-longest such streak in team history. The team (and NBA) record of 16 consecutive road wins was set by the 1971-72 squad during its epic 33-game winning streak.
Harden scored 54 points — matching the team record of 10 3-pointers he set in Houston’s previous game — in the Rockets’ 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. “I just want to win,” Harden said simply. “Whatever it takes.” Harden scored 50 or more for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in his past seven games. The rest of the NBA has combined for only five such games this season.
If this was what Leonard and George envisioned when they talked about joining forces early in free agency, the Clippers’ All-Star duo joined some elite company with their Friday the 13th performance. They became the 21st pair in NBA history to each score 40 or more in a game, regular season or playoffs, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. “It’s great to have somebody else out there help scoring the ball, making the game easier for myself,” said Leonard, who hit 10-of-24 shots and went 19-for-19 from the line. “We are still trying to build our chemistry out there. We didn’t close that third quarter too great. We still got to improve.”
Tomer Azarly: Paul George on this Clippers team – “Everybody has a chip on their shoulder, everybody wants to win, and there’s no egos… This team, I think, has it all.”
NBA.com/Stats: Giannis Antetokounmpo now has 14 games of at least 30 PTS and 10 REB in 25 games played. In the past 45 seasons, the only other player with that many 30-point, 10-rebound games in his first 25 games of a season was Moses Malone, with 14 in 1980-81. @EliasSports
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young was pretty hard on himself in his postgame interview: “… For me, trying to be one of the closers, I’ve got to be better. I was getting wide open looks and missing. I feel like I let my team down tonight.”
But Embiid, 25, admitted to reporters later that he’d actually already talked to O’Neal on Wednesday. He said he made sure to tell the Hall of Fame center that he wasn’t, in fact, upset with what he’d said. “I actually called Shaq yesterday,” Embiid said. “He thought I was mad at him. I was like, ‘No, I understand what he was saying.’ “I’ve had a bad year so far. I’ve been kinda frustrated, just because you’re not seeing the teamwork and you try to fit in with your new teammates. Just be aggressive … just go out there and just dominate. “Whatever they said, I think it was good for me.”
Favors posted a team-best 96.9 defensive rating, one of just two Pelicans under 107 (Jaxson Hayes was the other at 97.6), and he did so playing the majority of his minutes against 76ers center Joel Embiid. But as tough of a matchup as Embiid is, that wasn’t Favors’ focus heading into the game. “He’s a really good player, but I wasn’t really thinking about that,” Favors said. “With me, it was more mental. After what happened with my mom passing, I was just like I need to get back. I just need to get back to my routine, get back to playing basketball.”
After her death, Favors was shaken. He didn’t know how long it was going to take before he was ready to play basketball again. While his teammates were playing games, Favors was making funeral arrangements. “A couple weeks ago, basketball was probably the last thing on my mind,” Favors said on Friday night. The Pelicans allowed Favors as much time as he needed, and after a week and a half, he returned to the team on Monday before the Pelicans’ game against Detroit.
Justin Kubatko: Jaren Jackson Jr. is the the youngest player in @memgrizz history to record a 40-point game (age in years-days): 20-089 Jackson (tonight). 21-361 O.J. Mayo (Nov. 1, 2009). 23-118 Rudy Gay (Dec. 13, 2009). 24-221 Bryant Reeves (Jan. 15, 1998). 24-230 Michael Dickerson (Feb. 10, 2000).
Sean Grande: The NBA’s L2M report confirms Josh Richardson fouled Jaylen Brown on the Tatum inbound with :25.7 left. The no-call, arguably in a dead-ball situation, instead resulted in a turnover essentially ending the game. The streak of L2M reports making no one feel better continues.
Tania Ganguli: Something seemed to be amiss with LeBron’s right elbow. He had his trainer Mike Mancias take a look at it right after the buzzer and was icing it postgame. “I mean, it’s fine, I’m icing it right now,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Matt Velazquez: Asked Eric Bledsoe how his shin is doing after the collision in the 3rd. Bled: “It’s cool.” Me: “It’s fine?” Bled: “I’m good.” Me: “I remember Khris telling us he was fine then missing like two weeks.” Bled: “I know. … Khris a little baby, though.”
Vucevic, who has been out since his ankle buckled on him in Toronto three weeks ago, went through light practice sessions on Wednesday and Friday mornings and a non-contact practice on Thursday in hopes of getting back by Friday to face the Houston Rockets. Instead, Vucevic will practice with his teammates once more on Saturday and shoot for a Sunday return. “He’s got to feel comfortable that he can go out and play, that’s it,’’ Clifford said. “It’s as simple as that.’’
Rockets guard Eric Gordon traveled with the team for the first time since his Nov. 13 knee surgery having begun on-court running on Monday, the next phase of his rehabilitation. Gordon said the original projection of a return to games at around Christmas remains in play, though it is too soon to be more definitive. The plan is to gradually increase his workload and back off as necessary, making it difficult still to be specific about a timetable.
“Oh, for sure,” Gordon said. “Before, I was dealing with pain every day. It just got worse as the season started. I was trying to get through it. I was more worried about what I was doing than focusing on the game and just playing the game. I can tell it’s better. By the time I get back here soon, all I’ll worry about is playing. It will be a big relief for sure. “I got to get the conditioning part and strengthen my leg. Everything is heading in the right direction. I just have to continue what I’ve been doing.”
Irving did on-court work during practice Friday, but is still not cleared for contact. “No timetable on when that’s going to happen,” Atkinson said. “I will say the on-court, non-contact stuff has been ramped up.”
Jeff Van Gundy, who could be a Knicks coaching candidate if they move on from interim coach Mike Miller, admitted the franchise has not showed proper direction since former president Dave Checketts left the organization in 2001. Van Gundy said Checketts was “a great leader.’’ “Since then they’ve never settled on a direction of leader from a general manager standpoint or a coach,’’ Van Gundy said on Sirius Radio on Friday prior to the Knicks beating the Kings 103-101. “It’s been constant change and unfortunately that amount of change has led to an inconsistency of philosophy, of belief, and I just think they have to settle and give whoever they pick next the opportunity to grow and evolve.
Dwyane Wade: That @Lakers vs @MiamiHEAT game is the best game I’ve watched all season. Felt like a playoff game in mid December.
As Golden State tries to maximize a transitional season, it is relying on three St. Thomas More alums — Paschall, guard Damion Lee and forward Omari Spellman — for major minutes. None of their stays at the tiny prep school on Gardner Lake overlapped, but Lee (2010-11 school year), Paschall (2013-14) and Spellman (2015-16) each considers his time there critical to his NBA journey. St. Thomas More, which boasts an average class size of eight, offered Paschall, Spellman and Lee a distraction-free environment to focus on their grades. They read 30 books in a year for a world literature class, attended supervised evening study halls every Sunday through Thursday, and heard a knock at their door whenever a teacher wanted a late assignment.
On the court, Lee, Paschall and Spellman were asked to test their limits. They awoke at 5:30 a.m. for 6 o’clock practices, took buses to prep schools throughout New England, and competed against teams loaded with Division I recruits. “One thing that Damion, Eric and Omari all had in common was that they lived in the gym,” said St. Thomas More head coach Jere Quinn, who relies almost entirely on word of mouth for recruiting. “Of course, if you don’t live in the gym, why come here? There isn’t exactly much else to do.”
Dejounte Murray: If You From SEATTLE In General You Will Understand How Dope This Is. From High School Teammates To Competing In The LEAGUE!! Love You Little Bro Forever!! #BeachBoyz #SouthSeattle @Kevinporterjr
December 14, 2019 | 2:34 am UTC Update
Mark Berman: #Rockets beat the Magic 130-107. James Harden: 54 points. 23rd game in his career to have 50+ points, fourth most in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain 118, Michael Jordan 31, Kobe Bryant 25.
Justin Kubatko: The @Houston Rockets James Harden is just the second player in NBA history to make 10 or more 3-pointers in consecutive games. The other player to do so is Stephen Curry on Feb. 25 & 27, 2016.
After moving three times in little more than a year, he knows better than to worry about what he can’t control. “I like it here,” said Burks, who becomes eligible to be traded Sunday. “It’s a great culture, great players, great coaching staff. I would love to be here, but you never know in this league. You never know.”
James Ham: According to De’Aaron Fox, he is targeting the Charlotte game for a return and if not, Memphis. Worked out hard yesterday and has no pain. Getting very close.
December 14, 2019 | 1:20 am UTC Update
Tom Orsborn: DeMar is grateful to check off another country: “It’s something not everyone gets to experience. I had a chance to play in London (with the Raptors), so to come here and add Mexico to my resume is definitely great. I tell all the young guys to just soak it in and enjoy it.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop says he’s ready to hit the bricks & explore Mexico City like he has on previous trips here: “I love travel, so I am excited. I am anxious to get out on the street, walk around, shop around, go to dinner, that sort of thing. The culture we have in San Antonio is very similar.”
Jim Eichenhofer: A ton of cheers for JJ Redick as he gets introduced in starting lineup, as a former 76ers player. Much less hospitable greetings for most of the other New Orleans starters. Fans are already into the game in Philly
Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Dylan Windler will be sidelined from on-court basketball activities for a period of two (2) weeks to re-evaluate a left lower leg stress reaction he was first diagnosed with at the start of the 2019-20 season.
December 13, 2019 | 11:26 pm UTC Update
Dave McMenamin: Kyle Kuzma tells ESPN his left ankle sprain is totally unrelated to the stress reaction he suffered this summer. He says the extra rest is starting to help it improve and is hopeful to be able to return to the court at some time this trip.
Dave McMenamin: Dwight Howard gifted the Lakers sets of AirPods Pro in the pregame locker room in Miami, placing a pair on each player’s seat.
Christian Clark: After a 13-game absence, Derrick Favors will play tonight. Plan is to use him for about 15 minutes.
Cayleigh Griffin: Austin Rivers joined the team here in Orlando and is expected to play tonight. Tyson Chandler is still not with the team. #Rockets
Scott Agness: JaKarr Sampson (sore lower back) is making progress, but he remains out tonight in Atlanta. For the Hawks, Kevin Huerter is available – but is limited to 30 minutes.
Tom Orsborn: Tim Duncan made the trip to Mexico City, per #Spurs spokesperson. He missed last night’s game due to illness.
It took nearly three decades, but Jerry Seinfeld’s prediction finally came true. The Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the San Antonio Spurs 117-109 in overtime on Thursday night at the AT&T Center — the exact same score predicted in a 1991 episode of “Seinfeld.”
December 13, 2019 | 10:53 pm UTC Update
John Wall's mother passes away
John Calipari: Heartbroken for @John Wall. His beloved mother, Frances Pulley, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer. The job she did raising John into the man he is today — incredible. Everything John is today — humble, a servant leader, a man of God — he got from her.
Jordan McPherson: Spo on if there’s any update on the Dion Waiters suspension outside of last night’s press release: “Nothing.” #HeatTwitter