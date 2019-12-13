USA Today Sports

December 14, 2019 | 2:06 pm UTC Update

No fire sale coming for Knicks

The Knicks, despite their record, don’t seem intent on starting any fire sale. If they do start trading, according to league sources, the expectation is that it likely wouldn’t come until after the new year. That would give the team more time to play together after so many changes to the roster and now with a new coach after the organization fired David Fizdale last week.
11 mins ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic

The market for Morris, according to opposing scouts and execs, is probably a team that believes his addition could help push them further into the playoffs. Morris is likely the only player on the Knicks who could get dealt this season who could get a first-round pick back in return, those sources believe. The Knicks could also ask for a young player with upside. It’s not unanimous, though, that the Knicks would definitely get a first-rounder back for Morris, those scouts and executives say. Drawing a first-round pick is difficult. Last season it was only done by teams willing to take on bad contracts to free up cap space ahead of free agency — something the Knicks were unwilling to do this summer and may not be willing to do now either — and by the Knicks when they traded Porzingis.
11 mins ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic

Top Rumors

The Lakers held off the Heat 113-110, in a game between two of the league’s best teams that lived up to its billing. “It’s like a heavyweight bout,” LeBron James said. “Like the old days, the old boxing Foreman and Ali type atmosphere, type rhythm, type physicality. Two teams that’s playing extremely well right now in this part of the season. Two teams that play physical, play together, play hard and that’s why they are where they are right now in this season and that’s why we are where we are at this point of the season.”
11 mins ago via Tania Ganguli @ Los Angeles Times

Uncategorized

And James was able to rally personally thanks to a little help from his friends, namely Lakers big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. “My teammates got on my ass,” James told ESPN’s Israel Gutierrez during a walk-off interview on the game broadcast. “They told me you’re playing too passive, thinking about the game way too much instead of read and reacting and doing what you do. … [Davis] got on me, Boogie Cousins got on me and they told me to just be me. So I was like, ‘Thank God we have two halves in a basketball game,’ where I can flush the first one, and then come back and try to help us win.”
11 mins ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

Uncategorized

Harden scored 54 points — matching the team record of 10 3-pointers he set in Houston’s previous game — in the Rockets’ 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. “I just want to win,” Harden said simply. “Whatever it takes.” Harden scored 50 or more for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in his past seven games. The rest of the NBA has combined for only five such games this season.
11 mins ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

Uncategorized

If this was what Leonard and George envisioned when they talked about joining forces early in free agency, the Clippers’ All-Star duo joined some elite company with their Friday the 13th performance. They became the 21st pair in NBA history to each score 40 or more in a game, regular season or playoffs, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. “It’s great to have somebody else out there help scoring the ball, making the game easier for myself,” said Leonard, who hit 10-of-24 shots and went 19-for-19 from the line. “We are still trying to build our chemistry out there. We didn’t close that third quarter too great. We still got to improve.”
11 mins ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Uncategorized

But Embiid, 25, admitted to reporters later that he’d actually already talked to O’Neal on Wednesday. He said he made sure to tell the Hall of Fame center that he wasn’t, in fact, upset with what he’d said. “I actually called Shaq yesterday,” Embiid said. “He thought I was mad at him. I was like, ‘No, I understand what he was saying.’ “I’ve had a bad year so far. I’ve been kinda frustrated, just because you’re not seeing the teamwork and you try to fit in with your new teammates. Just be aggressive … just go out there and just dominate. “Whatever they said, I think it was good for me.”
11 mins ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

Uncategorized

Favors posted a team-best 96.9 defensive rating, one of just two Pelicans under 107 (Jaxson Hayes was the other at 97.6), and he did so playing the majority of his minutes against 76ers center Joel Embiid. But as tough of a matchup as Embiid is, that wasn’t Favors’ focus heading into the game. “He’s a really good player, but I wasn’t really thinking about that,” Favors said. “With me, it was more mental. After what happened with my mom passing, I was just like I need to get back. I just need to get back to my routine, get back to playing basketball.”
11 mins ago via Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

After her death, Favors was shaken. He didn’t know how long it was going to take before he was ready to play basketball again. While his teammates were playing games, Favors was making funeral arrangements. “A couple weeks ago, basketball was probably the last thing on my mind,” Favors said on Friday night. The Pelicans allowed Favors as much time as he needed, and after a week and a half, he returned to the team on Monday before the Pelicans’ game against Detroit.
11 mins ago via Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

Vucevic, who has been out since his ankle buckled on him in Toronto three weeks ago, went through light practice sessions on Wednesday and Friday mornings and a non-contact practice on Thursday in hopes of getting back by Friday to face the Houston Rockets. Instead, Vucevic will practice with his teammates once more on Saturday and shoot for a Sunday return. “He’s got to feel comfortable that he can go out and play, that’s it,’’ Clifford said. “It’s as simple as that.’’
12 mins ago via John Denton< @ NBA.com

, Uncategorized

Storyline: Nikola Vucevic Injury
Rockets guard Eric Gordon traveled with the team for the first time since his Nov. 13 knee surgery having begun on-court running on Monday, the next phase of his rehabilitation. Gordon said the original projection of a return to games at around Christmas remains in play, though it is too soon to be more definitive. The plan is to gradually increase his workload and back off as necessary, making it difficult still to be specific about a timetable.
12 mins ago via Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle

, Uncategorized

“Oh, for sure,” Gordon said. “Before, I was dealing with pain every day. It just got worse as the season started. I was trying to get through it. I was more worried about what I was doing than focusing on the game and just playing the game. I can tell it’s better. By the time I get back here soon, all I’ll worry about is playing. It will be a big relief for sure. “I got to get the conditioning part and strengthen my leg. Everything is heading in the right direction. I just have to continue what I’ve been doing.”
12 mins ago via Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle

, Uncategorized

Jeff Van Gundy, who could be a Knicks coaching candidate if they move on from interim coach Mike Miller, admitted the franchise has not showed proper direction since former president Dave Checketts left the organization in 2001. Van Gundy said Checketts was “a great leader.’’ “Since then they’ve never settled on a direction of leader from a general manager standpoint or a coach,’’ Van Gundy said on Sirius Radio on Friday prior to the Knicks beating the Kings 103-101. “It’s been constant change and unfortunately that amount of change has led to an inconsistency of philosophy, of belief, and I just think they have to settle and give whoever they pick next the opportunity to grow and evolve.
12 mins ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, , , , Uncategorized

As Golden State tries to maximize a transitional season, it is relying on three St. Thomas More alums — Paschall, guard Damion Lee and forward Omari Spellman — for major minutes. None of their stays at the tiny prep school on Gardner Lake overlapped, but Lee (2010-11 school year), Paschall (2013-14) and Spellman (2015-16) each considers his time there critical to his NBA journey. St. Thomas More, which boasts an average class size of eight, offered Paschall, Spellman and Lee a distraction-free environment to focus on their grades. They read 30 books in a year for a world literature class, attended supervised evening study halls every Sunday through Thursday, and heard a knock at their door whenever a teacher wanted a late assignment.
12 mins ago via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle

, Uncategorized

On the court, Lee, Paschall and Spellman were asked to test their limits. They awoke at 5:30 a.m. for 6 o’clock practices, took buses to prep schools throughout New England, and competed against teams loaded with Division I recruits. “One thing that Damion, Eric and Omari all had in common was that they lived in the gym,” said St. Thomas More head coach Jere Quinn, who relies almost entirely on word of mouth for recruiting. “Of course, if you don’t live in the gym, why come here? There isn’t exactly much else to do.”
12 mins ago via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle

, Uncategorized

