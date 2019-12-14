Darren Wolfson: There will be a nice scouting presence …
Darren Wolfson: There will be a nice scouting presence at the Barn tomorrow for #Gophers-#Buckeyes. These #NBA teams will be represented: Raptors, Clippers, Heat, Hawks, and Nuggets. It’s another good chance to evaluate Oturu vs. solid competition. OSU has plenty of studs too.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 15, 2019 | 12:57 am UTC Update
Tania Ganguli: The Lakers have listed LeBron James as questionable with a sore right elbow for tomorrow’s game in Atlanta.
Jeff McDonald: Spurs have played an NBA-record four consecutive overtime games, going 3-1 in them. The paragon of clutch
Brad Townsend: Carlisle on @Luka Doncic: “He was born to do this, and he’s doing it phenomenally well.”
Rod Beard: Update: #Pistons Andre Drummond (eye-vocado) has been ruled OUT tonight at #Rockets. #DFS It’ll be interesting to see how Casey divides minutes between Morris, Wood and Maker to compensate.
Harrison Wind: Paul Millsap (right quadricep strain) will not play tonight vs. OKC. Expect Jerami Grant to get his first start of the year.
Josh Robbins: The entire Orlando Magic traveling party — players, coaches, support staff — is attending the D.J. Augustin jersey retirement game, and most of them are wearing Brother Martin No. 14 t-shirts.
December 15, 2019 | 12:00 am UTC Update
Nurkic, after a workout that left him drenched in sweat, pronounced himself “right where I want to be” and “pain-free.” Pressed, he put his readiness at “60 percent.” Nurkic has been sidelined since last March 25 ,after suffering compound fractures in his left tibia and fibula that required surgery.
The franchise has refused to put a timetable on his return to active duty and Nurkic dodged all those questions, as did his coach. But it was made clear that he has been doing more work on the court than previously thought. “He’s been doing a lot of stuff,” Coach Terry Stotts said. “This is the first time you’ve gotten to see it. He’s been doing things similar to this. Today wasn’t anything new from our standpoint. You just haven’t seen it. I think we’re all encouraged by the progress he’s made.”
Eric Nehm: Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing and might start tonight despite his right quad tendon soreness, per Mike Budenholzer. Bud says he doesn’t know who will start yet.
Joe Cowley: Paxson did say this about a fan base that right now is filled with a lot of disdain: “First of all, our fan base has been terrific, and I’m really sensitive to that [frustration they have],’’ Paxson said. “I want our fans to care about us, I want them to see a product out there that they can root for. I get it. I own that. I own that we’re not at that level. First of all I am in lockstep with Jim and his commitment to where we want to get to. That’s not wavering at all.’’
December 14, 2019 | 11:39 pm UTC Update
Marc Stein: Stoudemire recently had a 33-point, 17-rebound outing in China but returned in part, sources say, because of the great distance away from his family, which remained in the States while he was playing for the Fujian Sturgeons
Mike McGraw: Kawhi Leonard (knee), Patrick Beverley (concussion) and Lou Williams (calf) all out for Clippers tonight vs. #Bulls. SG Landry Shamet expected to return from an injury and play tonight.
Jim Boylen's job safe
Joe Cowley: Paxson on Boylen job security: When asked if Boylen was in trouble, Paxson responded, “No, no … ‘’ No Christmas Day surprises about a coach getting fired? “No … look there is no quick fix to right where we’re at,” Paxson said.
Joe Cowley: Paxson on concerns of his own job security: “I never worry about that,’’ Paxson said. “I communicate with Jerry and Michael [Reinsdorf], and they know where my head is at, my heart is at, and what I’m trying to do. Look, that’s a what if, and I’m not working on a what if.’’
December 14, 2019 | 10:36 pm UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Charlotte Hornets rookie F P.J. Washington is expected to be sidelined through Christmas with fractured finger, league sources tell ESPN. The Hornets play five games in that stretch. He’s averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers guard Landry Shamet will return to the Clippers lineup against Chicago tonight, league sources tell ESPN. He’s been out since mid-November with an ankle injury.
Tom Orsborn: Lonnie Walker on turning 21 today in Mexico: “It’s kind of ironic that I would turn 21 in Mexico, when it’s not necessary to be 21. But I’m happy I made it this far.” The minimum legal drinking age here is 18. #Spurs
Tom Orsborn: Pop’s plans to go to an art museum today got shattered when he learned it was an early game today. “I had no idea the game was at 4’clock…Very disappointing, very disappointing. Come all this way, and just play basketball.” #Spurs
Enes Kanter: Thank you for supporting innocent people in Turkey @Joe Biden and standing tall for Democracy and Human Rights. ✊ I knew deep down you are a #Celtics fan. 😄 @VP44 🙏
December 14, 2019 | 9:17 pm UTC Update
PJ Washington fractures finger
The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward PJ Washington has suffered a fractured fifth finger on his right hand. The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of last night’s 83-73 win over the Chicago Bulls. Washington will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Indiana Pacers and further updates on his status will be provided when available.
Ira Winderman: NBA report says Heat. fouled twice on final possession vs. Lakers. Says Jimmy Butler was fouled by LeBron on inbound attempt, which should have resulted in free throws and ball. Says Butler was fouled on potential tying three pointer, which would have resulted in free throws.
Gina Mizell: Monty Williams says Devin Booker (forearm soreness) will NOT play in today’s game in Mexico City. He was wearing a soft cast during practice yesterday. #Suns
Philadelphia coach Brett Brown is a creature of habit. And some of his habits have serious longevity. The Portland, Maine, native has a game-day ritual when he brings his 76ers to town that dates back to his days as a BU student and hoopist. “It’s counter-intuitive, but I run as far as I have to to balance the effect of a cheesesteak at T. Anthony’s,” he said of his finish line restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue. “I do it every time — rain, sleet, snow, beautiful day, doesn’t matter.”
Brown has also tried to keep a personal consistency within his job, even as the Sixers have gone from a “trust the process” team that bottomed out at 10 wins to one of the teams high in the mix to win the Eastern Conference. “I can look at you in the eye and tell you I haven’t changed my mood,” he said. “My mindset, what I do, how I try to do my job really hasn’t changed. It doesn’t make me numb to what really goes on in relation to ‘we used to be this, and now we’re that.’ And I’m very serious when I tell you this, like this is why we did it. This is why we went through what we went through to try to arrive at a point like we have now, where you are considered amongst royalty in the NBA and in the East, and you’re trying to win a championship.”
For more than a decade-and-a-half, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been an honorary co-chair of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, but will step down in that role this year. Taking up the mantle will be Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who will work alongside Brady’s current co-chairs celebrity chef Guy Fieri and U.S. congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III.
The event benefits the Best Buddies program, which describes itself as an “organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for … friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD),”
December 14, 2019 | 7:35 pm UTC Update
Beasley, Hernangomez available for trade?
Denver could be in the market with Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez potentially available if they can package a deal that nets the Nuggets a contributor.
The Wizards, under first-year GM Tommy Sheppard, are ready to make moves. Davis Bertans is an unrestricted free agent, and his shooting makes him coveted. He will demand a high price in free agency, and the Wizards will try to figure out if they want to try and keep him or get something for him.
Eric Nehm: Eric Bledsoe is listed as out with a right shin contusion for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. Giannis Antetokounmpo is again listed as questionable with right quad tendon soreness.
Candace Buckner: Isaiah Thomas worked out today and is a game time decision vs the #Grizzlies, per Scott Brooks
On Friday afternoon, Gary Harris teamed up with the Joshua School to provide a holiday movie experience at AMC Highlands Ranch 24 for families with preschool-aged children dealing with ASD. Families were given gift bags filled with sensory-friendly toys and Nuggets tickets along with complementary popcorn and soft drinks. Harris personally purchased all of those items.
“I feel like it means a lot to me, kids with autism and sensory difficulties. Especially having a little brother with troubles with that as well,” Harris told Nuggets.com. “To come and give back. Growing up with a little brother like that, it definitely hits home for me.”
December 14, 2019 | 7:22 pm UTC Update
Love, Thompson on the trading block?
The Cavs are open for business, and that’s no surprise. The have seven players with expiring contracts, and they’re trying to recoup assets they lost during the LeBron James-era title chases. If you’ve paid attention, they did the same last season. Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson are veterans who could be on the move if the deal is right.
DeMar DeRozan’s name pops up often in possible trade talks with the Magic. DeRozan is owed $27.7 million next season, though it’s a player option. The Spurs don’t normally make in-season trades, but given where they are, this might be the time to move DeRozan. It’s a new era in San Antonio. R.C. Buford has turned over operations to new general manager Brian Wright, who is running the show and thinking about the future for a franchise that has been a playoff mainstay for two-plus decades.
There is a market for Danilo Gallinari, but the Thunder are a potential playoff team in the West where a .500 record or even sub-.500 record could get a team a playoff spot. GM Sam Presti has been collecting first-round picks in the Paul George and Russell Westbrook deals.
Mark Medina: Clippers are sitting Kawhi Leonard tonight against Chicago on the second night of a back to back
Andrew Greif: Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley and JaMychal Green are all questionable to play tonight against Chicago. Kawhi is out, as is Landry Shamet.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Andre Drummond (eye-vocado) and Luke Kennard (knee soreness) are questionable on the injury report for tonight at Houston. #Rockets Russell Westbrook (rest) will not play. #DFS
NBA player Khris Middleton and UnitedHealthcare gave every student at a Milwaukee elementary school a brand new coat for the winter. A $22,000 UnitedHealthcare grant was presented to the Dreambuilders Foundation to fund the purchase of the winter items. The coat giveaway was part of Middleton’s 12 days of Khrismas, a holiday initiative to perform 12 different acts of kindness and give back to different communities.
December 14, 2019 | 6:51 pm UTC Update
As Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein was about to give his view of a heated exchange with Tristan Thompson during the team’s overtime win in San Antonio, Thompson wrapped up his post-shootaround on-court workout session, walked toward the other end of the floor and overheard the line of questioning. Thompson stopped. And then gave his coach a big hug. “You know I love this guy,” Thompson said Saturday morning at Fiserv Forum, his first comments since getting benched in the fourth quarter and overtime.