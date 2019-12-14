USA Today Sports

15 hours ago via DWolfsonKSTP
Darren Wolfson: There will be a nice scouting presence at the Barn tomorrow for #Gophers-#Buckeyes. These #NBA teams will be represented: Raptors, Clippers, Heat, Hawks, and Nuggets. It’s another good chance to evaluate Oturu vs. solid competition. OSU has plenty of studs too.

December 15, 2019 | 12:57 am UTC Update

7 hours ago via JoshuaBRobbins

December 15, 2019 | 12:00 am UTC Update
The franchise has refused to put a timetable on his return to active duty and Nurkic dodged all those questions, as did his coach. But it was made clear that he has been doing more work on the court than previously thought. “He’s been doing a lot of stuff,” Coach Terry Stotts said. “This is the first time you’ve gotten to see it. He’s been doing things similar to this. Today wasn’t anything new from our standpoint. You just haven’t seen it. I think we’re all encouraged by the progress he’s made.”
8 hours ago via Dwight Jaynes @ NBC Sports

Joe Cowley: Paxson did say this about a fan base that right now is filled with a lot of disdain: “First of all, our fan base has been terrific, and I’m really sensitive to that [frustration they have],’’ Paxson said. “I want our fans to care about us, I want them to see a product out there that they can root for. I get it. I own that. I own that we’re not at that level. First of all I am in lockstep with Jim and his commitment to where we want to get to. That’s not wavering at all.’’
8 hours ago via suntimes_hoops

December 14, 2019 | 11:39 pm UTC Update
December 14, 2019 | 10:36 pm UTC Update
December 14, 2019 | 9:17 pm UTC Update

PJ Washington fractures finger

The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward PJ Washington has suffered a fractured fifth finger on his right hand. The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of last night’s 83-73 win over the Chicago Bulls. Washington will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Indiana Pacers and further updates on his status will be provided when available.
11 hours ago via Quinton Wash @ NBA.com

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown is a creature of habit. And some of his habits have serious longevity. The Portland, Maine, native has a game-day ritual when he brings his 76ers to town that dates back to his days as a BU student and hoopist. “It’s counter-intuitive, but I run as far as I have to to balance the effect of a cheesesteak at T. Anthony’s,” he said of his finish line restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue. “I do it every time — rain, sleet, snow, beautiful day, doesn’t matter.”
11 hours ago via Steve Bulpett @ Boston Herald

Brown has also tried to keep a personal consistency within his job, even as the Sixers have gone from a “trust the process” team that bottomed out at 10 wins to one of the teams high in the mix to win the Eastern Conference. “I can look at you in the eye and tell you I haven’t changed my mood,” he said. “My mindset, what I do, how I try to do my job really hasn’t changed. It doesn’t make me numb to what really goes on in relation to ‘we used to be this, and now we’re that.’ And I’m very serious when I tell you this, like this is why we did it. This is why we went through what we went through to try to arrive at a point like we have now, where you are considered amongst royalty in the NBA and in the East, and you’re trying to win a championship.”
11 hours ago via Steve Bulpett @ Boston Herald

For more than a decade-and-a-half, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been an honorary co-chair of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, but will step down in that role this year. Taking up the mantle will be Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who will work alongside Brady’s current co-chairs celebrity chef Guy Fieri and U.S. congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III.
11 hours ago via Celtics Wire

December 14, 2019 | 7:35 pm UTC Update
December 14, 2019 | 7:22 pm UTC Update

Love, Thompson on the trading block?

The Cavs are open for business, and that’s no surprise. The have seven players with expiring contracts, and they’re trying to recoup assets they lost during the LeBron James-era title chases. If you’ve paid attention, they did the same last season. Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson are veterans who could be on the move if the deal is right.
13 hours ago via Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports

DeMar DeRozan’s name pops up often in possible trade talks with the Magic. DeRozan is owed $27.7 million next season, though it’s a player option. The Spurs don’t normally make in-season trades, but given where they are, this might be the time to move DeRozan. It’s a new era in San Antonio. R.C. Buford has turned over operations to new general manager Brian Wright, who is running the show and thinking about the future for a franchise that has been a playoff mainstay for two-plus decades.
13 hours ago via Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports

NBA player Khris Middleton and UnitedHealthcare gave every student at a Milwaukee elementary school a brand new coat for the winter. A $22,000 UnitedHealthcare grant was presented to the Dreambuilders Foundation to fund the purchase of the winter items. The coat giveaway was part of Middleton’s 12 days of Khrismas, a holiday initiative to perform 12 different acts of kindness and give back to different communities.
13 hours ago via WTKR

December 14, 2019 | 6:51 pm UTC Update
As Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein was about to give his view of a heated exchange with Tristan Thompson during the team’s overtime win in San Antonio, Thompson wrapped up his post-shootaround on-court workout session, walked toward the other end of the floor and overheard the line of questioning. Thompson stopped. And then gave his coach a big hug. “You know I love this guy,” Thompson said Saturday morning at Fiserv Forum, his first comments since getting benched in the fourth quarter and overtime.
13 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

