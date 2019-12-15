Dave McMenamin: LeBron James, speaking with @Rachel__Ni…
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James, speaking with @Rachel__Nichols at halftime of his son’s game in Ohio twice mentioned how he plans to play Sunday against Atlanta. So the elbow, just as he described it last night, appears to be fine.
December 15, 2019 | 10:19 pm UTC Update
Bill Oram: Two-way forward Kostas Antetokounmpo has joined the Lakers in Atlanta. Lakers play at Bucks on Thursday, so good chance we’ll have all three Antetokounmpos under the same roof.
Mike Trudell: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce on the first matchup with LAL (122-101 Lakers win): “I thought they played extremely well in stretches, and we just were stunned.” Pierce said he thinks the Lakers are better today, playing with more confidence.
Josh Robbins: J.J. Redick has passed Rashard Lewis for 17th on the career 3-pointers list with 1,788.
Scott Kushner: Alvin Gentry ejected. Two techs both called after Hart didn’t get an And-1. But Gentry has been in refs ears all game long.
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox is listed as doubtful today for the Sacramento Kings. That’s an improvement over OUT, but unlikely to play until Wednesday or a little later in the week.
December 15, 2019 | 9:35 pm UTC Update
Malika Andrews: Kyrie Irving is out for the Nets game against the Sixers tonight, according to the injury report. This marks this 15th consecutive game Irving has missed.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said today he thinks the league did a disservice to Devin Booker for his technical foul yesterday. They were told Booker cussed someone out and Williams and Booker both said that’s not the case. Williams said it really bothered him and it wasn’t fair to Devin.
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker said he feels five times better today than yesterday for whatever that’s worth. Said he’s “still trying to make sure it’s all the way right.”
Michael Singer: Paul Millsap is again questionable for tonight’s game against NY with a right quad strain.
Fred Katz: Moe Wagner (ankle) is “most likely out” for tomorrow in Detroit, Scott Brooks says. He didn’t practice today. There’s a “really good chance” Isaiah Thomas (calf) returns against the Pistons, per Brooks.
Paul Garcia: Lonnie Walker IV is questionable for mondays game in Houston with a right knee contusion.
December 15, 2019 | 7:35 pm UTC Update
Meeks has still not found an NBA home for the 2019-20 season, though he continues to work out, and is optimistic that he will find his way back into the league, if not sometime this season, then next year. “I would like to be playing right now,” Meeks said. “It’s not in the cards right now, but I’m still working out, I’m still waiting on teams to call. I think it will happen just like last year. It happened later on (in the season). So we’ll see what happens.”
Meeks was met with a unique honor by becoming the first player in Norcross history to have his uniform number (23) retired during a ceremony prior to the current Blue Devils’ game against Tucker in the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic on Saturday at the House of Blue. “All the people that were here before me, they were the main people I heard about,” Meeks said following Saturday’s ceremony. “That intrigued me to come here.”
Harrison Wind: Nuggets have transferred Bol Bol back to Denver ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Knicks.
As the league struggles to repair the political fallout in China from Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey’s tweet, Japan has emerged as a key international focus for the NBA, with subscriptions for its live viewing platform in the country up 30%, according to Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum.
“Japan is a market where we have been in for about 30 years. We’ve been in games there but one of the big difference makers has been a player like Rui Hachimura,” Tatum said, speaking to Yahoo Finance’s On The Move. “We’re seeing unprecedented growth in our business there.”
NBA executives quickly took notice 24 hours after the draft, when nearly 100 members of the Japanese media showed up for Hachimura’s introductory press conference. Monumental Sports, which owns the Wizards, responded by building out a Japanese digital content team, complete with a Japanese digital correspondent, a Japanese language Twitter account, even a video series called “Wizards Players’ Diaries,” which goes behind the scenes with Hachimura and his teammates. All of the content combined, has logged 8 million video views in just two months, with more than 50 million interactions, according to Monumental Sports.’
December 15, 2019 | 7:32 pm UTC Update
Josh Robbins: Nikola Vucevic, who has missed Orlando’s last 11 games due to a sprained ankle, will be active and available to play this afternoon against New Orleans, Magic officials said.
Josh Robbins: Today, in his first game since Nov. 20, Nikola Vucevic likely will not play his normal minute allotment, Steve Clifford said. The team’s sports medicine specialists will watch Vucevic closely.
Brad Townsend: Doncic will not travel to Milwaukee and instead will receive treatment with trainer Casey Smith, per Mavs. Source tells me Doncic almost certainly will miss this stretch of 4 straight games against the top teams in the East, but could be back soon after Christmas.
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle in text message to reporters: “Luka Doncic will not travel to Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain. He will stay in Dallas with Casey Smith and receive treatment. There will be no further updates until Wednesday night.”
Andy Larsen: Mike Conley is working out in today’s practice, has been made available to media afterwards. A good sign for his return Tuesday.
December 15, 2019 | 5:53 pm UTC Update
Luka Doncic out two weeks?
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic might be able to return within a couple of weeks after suffering a moderate right ankle sprain last night, sources told ESPN. Doncic likely misses upcoming stretch vs. East power (Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Raptors this week), but Mavs feel they dodged a bullet.
Buyout for Dion Waiters?
The Heat is actively exploring avenues to extricate itself of guard Dion Waiters, but Waiters – at this point – opposes giving up any of the money he’s owed to achieve that, according to a source briefed on the situation. Before Waiters’ third suspension that began last week, the Heat hadn’t ruled out playing Waiters if the team had a flurry of injuries or if he comported himself impeccably over several weeks.
One source said every option is “on the table” in trying to achieve that, noting the preference is to keep him away so that he doesn’t hurt team chemistry.
It’s possible Waiters could eventually accept a giving up a bit of the money he’s owed if he grows determined to play this season. One source said he wants to play, but – at this point – not if it means giving up millions of dollars in salary. But Waiters could change his mind if he has reason to believe that another team would sign him, thus offsetting money he would be relinquishing in a Heat buyout.
The Heat also has considered exploring ways to void his contract, according to a team source, but that is viewed as unlikely because it assuredly would trigger a legal battle with the players union, which wouldn’t want to establish a precedent for contracts being voided. Unless Waiters is willing to consider sacrificing some salary in a buyout – and he eventually might – the most realistic resolution in the interim could involve Waiters and the team agreeing for him to continue to be paid while staying away from the team.
A source on Sunday confirmed to The Miami Herald that the boat incident was a factor in this latest suspension but not the only one. There have been more than a half dozen team violations by Waiters this season, including complaining on the bench during the preseason finale, refusing to do a required weigh-in and several inappropriate posts on social media.
Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled forward Caleb Martin and forward Jalen McDaniels from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Caleb Martin returns to the Hornets where he has appeared in four games and averaged 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 7.0 minutes per game in his rookie campaign. Martin has appeared in 11 games for the Swarm averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes per game. Martin went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft and was signed by the Hornets on Oct. 19.
Brad Townsend: Though several people in the Mavs organization expressed cautious optimism last night that Doncic’s ankle sprain isn’t severe, overnight swelling levels and day-after examinations always are key, so let’s hold off on speculating about how long he will be out.
A little less than nine month after suffering compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula, the Blazers’ starting center has resumed basketball activities, the latest development in an extensive and deliberate rehabilitation he called “60 percent” complete. Nurkic said his surgically-repaired leg — which is now reinforced by a metal rod — is pain-free, he remains emotionally and mentally upbeat and he’s on track to return this season.
Nurkic said he has lost more than 10 pounds but added muscle as he’s ramped up his rehab. And as he continues to improve, he isn’t merely focusing on his health, but rather, on becoming a better and more skilled player. “I’m not expecting myself to just do the rehab,” he said. “I want to get better. I want to get better as a player. I want to get better as a person. I see a lot of things differently (away) from the court, from the bench, and the locker room.”
December 15, 2019 | 4:00 pm UTC Update
Another player who could hit the trade market is JJ Redick, and he has both the playoff experience and the outside shooting talent to help a contender. And if the Pelicans, seemingly headed for a high pick in the lottery, do decide to gain a young asset as they wade through this lost season, the Nuggets should at least consider the possibility of adding his talents to an offense that has struggled to produce from 3-point range this season.
Beasley, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, signed with mega agent Rich Paul this summer and wasn’t able to come to an agreement on an extension with Denver before the deadline in October, despite an aggressive offer from the Nuggets, according to a league source. Teams have already been making calls on Beasley, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported last week, and reasons for the interest are obvious. He just turned 23 years old and is a plus athlete who is shooting nearly 41 percent from 3-point range this season after shooting 40 percent over a full season last year.
Justin Kubatko: The @Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic recorded his 32nd career triple-double last night, tying Rajon Rondo for 11th place on the NBA’s all-time list. Only two players in NBA history have produced more triple-doubles before their 25th birthday: Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/myujiBxhzG
Justin Kubatko: Bam Adebayo recorded his second triple-double in three games in last night’s win over the Mavericks. Adebayo has produced at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in each of his last four games, tying LeBron James for the longest such streak in @Miami Heat history. pic.twitter.com/GA6RYgVNqm
Justin Kubatko: The @Milwaukee Bucks won their 18th consecutive game last night, the second-longest winning streak in team history and tied for the 11th-longest winning streak in NBA history. They are now 24-3 on the season, the best 27-game start in team history.
Payton, an analyst for ‘The Warmup” on NBA TV, knows Russell fairly well. He’ll tell you that greatest Celtic isn’t too impressed by too many things — not even the ring ceremony. “Afterward, I went and sat next to him, and Bill was acting like nothing was happening … He was on his phone, playing solitaire. That’s Bill, you know what I’m sayin’?”
It’s important to Payton that Russell and all the members of his generation get their due. “I always tell kids, and people in this generation, I don’t care what you think about your game, you’re game ain’t like that. Your game ain’t start like that. People came before that paved the way for what you’re doing. Get up. If you see Dr. J, if you see Bill Russell … all these dudes, man, if you see these types of guys, man, Jerry West, man, get up and shake their hand and tell them, ‘Hello. How’re you doin’? I’ve idolized you.’ And even if you don’t, go YouTube ’em.”
December 15, 2019 | 11:24 am UTC Update
Luka Doncic has moderate ankle sprain
Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic sustained a moderate right ankle sprain Saturday in the opening minutes of Dallas’ 122-118 overtime loss to the Miami Heat, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. X-rays on the ankle were negative, the team said. “We hope it’s not serious,” said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, who added that he does not expect Doncic to be available Monday night for a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks. “That’s about all that we have for you now.”
Brad Townsend: Carlisle says, “I don’t expect him to play (Monday) against Milwaukee, but that’s not a media release. That’s just what I’m guessing at this point.”
Tim MacMahon: Only confirmed details are that X-rays were negative and it’s a sprained right ankle for Luka Doncic. It’s concerning that he grabbed the high ankle area while down.
Carlisle said Doncic, who left the arena without speaking to the media, was able to put weight on his right leg. Teammates told ESPN that Doncic was working out on the team’s underwater treadmill under the supervision of the Mavs’ athletic training staff at halftime.
Eric Bledsoe out two weeks
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has a right fibula avulsion fracture and is expected to be sidelined for approximately two weeks, the team said on Saturday. The Bucks said an MRI and exam revealed the injury.
Jokic now has 32 regular-season triple-doubles to tie Rajon Rondo for 11th on the career list. The stat line signaled his return to form after a series of off-target shooting performances and sluggish ball movement that bogged down the Nuggets’ attack over the last two weeks. “He’s definitely well past rounding back into form,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “For Nikola, getting past those struggles that everybody goes through, it’s just handling that adversity, staying with it and finding a way to stay aggressive, knowing that’s the only way you’re going to right the ship.”