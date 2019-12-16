Chris Kirschner: Kevin Huerter doesn’t know the exten…
December 16, 2019 | 8:37 am UTC Update
The Raptors have Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in the final seasons of their contracts, while Kyle Lowry expires in 2021. “I think for Toronto, they look at this season and then they look at the summer of 2021, when like a lot of teams, they want to be in the sweepstakes for Giannis Antetokounmpo,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “You’re not going to see them do anything here that’s going to compromise their salary cap flexibility for the following year.”
Kyle Goon: LeBron James talked a lot about all the people he got to see in Columbus as he went to support Bronny. “Everyone was kinda telling me it was almost like I was back in high school all over again watching my son play. So it was one of the greatest moments of my life so far.” pic.twitter.com/jgg8x4iXmz
Justin Kubatko: Bam Adebayo recorded his second triple-double in three games in last night’s win over the Mavericks. Adebayo has produced at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in each of his last four games, tying LeBron James for the longest such streak in @MiamiHEAT history.
Harrison Wind: A gem of a stat per Nuggets PR: The Knicks are the only team in the NBA this season to have not shot .500 or better from the field in any game.
The Mavericks on Sunday departed Dallas, without Luka Doncic, to face a Milwaukee team that has won 18 straight games and 22 of its last 23. Even so, the Mavericks as a franchise breathed a collective sigh of relief. The right ankle sprain that Doncic suffered Saturday night was diagnosed, according to a Mavericks source, as “moderate.” The source told The News that Doncic almost certainly will miss Dallas’ four games leading into Christmas, but might be able to return soon after that.
Sarah K. Spencer: Huerter says he’s hoping this shoulder injury isn’t as serious as the one in Denver. “Just kind of got rolled up in Dwight trying time box him out… Arm kind of went limp on me. Felt similar to Denver. But we’re hoping it’s not, just initial feedback we got back from doctors.”
Fizdale has been out west, too, in Los Angeles, walking his dog, according to his wife’s Instagram and thinking about what he could have done better. He was extremely close to the players. As Julius Randle said, Fizdale wanted to know them as people. Right now Miller wants to know them as basketball players for the short term. “He was just the right guy at the time,’’ one person familiar with the decision told The Post. “He’s got an unflappable demeanor and that was needed for the guys. Plus, he was the only one on the staff with a lot of head-coaching experience.’’
Thus, the new digs inspired resentment in many quarters. Chief among the Chase Center features that galled was “the bunker suite,” a miniature catered apartment under the stands that costs roughly $2 million per season. Or, as team president Rick Welts said on “60 Minutes” of the price, “if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.” The bunker suite, which the Warriors technically call a “courtside lounge,” has served as a symbol almost no one sees, least of all the people rankled by its presence. It is a place of inconspicuous conspicuous consumption, a place where you can show off, hidden from view.
I, too, rolled my eyes at the “bunker suite,” most vigorously after getting a preseason tour of the area, most especially when I heard the words “dedicated butler.” Not only did it seem like the marker of a gilded age that was about to collapse in on itself, but, selfishly, it just wasn’t something I would ever be a party to. Then the Warriors started losing.
The gap-year season has led to bunker-suite voids. While the suites are paid for, its denizens often do not show. The richest of the rich aren’t exactly competing for the chance to see Omari Spellman’s development up close. So, as happens with season tickets, people give the spots away for free, to a friend or a friend of a friend.
Bill Oram: Rajon Rondo said he had been cast for a cameo with Kevin Garnett in Uncut Gems but missed his 6 a.m. flight to filming. “First big role, too,” he said. “I missed the flight and I was like, ‘Shit, I don’t want to take a private (jet), about $95,000.’ … Fucked up my debut.”
December 16, 2019 | 2:04 am UTC Update
Dave McMenamin: Lakers win 101-96 to improve to 24-3. On the plus side, they held ATL to just 96 pts on 36 pct shooting. But it was a sloppy one overall. LeBron 32p 13r 7a 3b; AD (with a turned ankle) 27p 13r 2b – including a big one on Young late; Rondo 11p 7r 5a 2s; KCP 11p.
Bill Oram: Frank Vogel on the dialogue that led to keeping AD in the game after tweaking his ankle: “He said he’s good. So we leave him in there. It didn’t go any further than that.”
Serena Winters: Sixers fall in Brooklyn, 109-89. The 89 points are a season-low for the Sixers. Next up: Miami Heat on Wednesday.
Anthony Chiang: On 8:30 p.m. injury report, Heat listing Goran Dragic (strained right groin), James Johnson (personal reasons), Dion Waiters (team suspension) and Justise Winslow (strained lower back) as out for tomorrow’s road game vs. Grizzlies. No new additions to Heat injury list.
Mike Vorkunov: Mike Malone on Knicks firing Fizdale: “They made the change they felt was appropriate. Obv there has been so much written about… since David has been fired in terms of ‘Is David the fall guy?’ ‘Does it start up higher — front office, ownership?’ I can’t answer those questions.”
December 16, 2019 | 1:08 am UTC Update
Sagar Trika: Lowe still thinks Cleveland will get a first round draft pick for Love. Mentions Portland as a suitor and says Phoenix might sniff around.
Sagar Trika: Woj says he thinks it’s more likely Golden State will wait until the summer to look at trading D’Angelo Russell rather than doing so in-season. Says it doesn’t make much sense for Golden State to canvas the league in-season.
Sagar Trika: Woj says Denver would like to get more minutes and an expanded role for Michael Porter Jr. Says teams around the league believe Malik Beasley is available. Doesn’t expect wholesale changes, though.
Scott Agness: Edmond Sumner, JaKarr Sampson and Alize Johnson headed to Fort Wayne. Mad Ants have a home game Monday night.
December 16, 2019 | 12:52 am UTC Update
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker is listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s game with a right forearm contusion. Same listing he had Friday.
Rod Beard: On the Woj and Lowe trade preview, they said that #Pistons Blake Griffin (knee) had an MRI today, but no results were announced.
Jason Anderson: Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox tells me there’s an 80-90% chance he will play Tuesday vs. the Charlotte Hornets.
Wes Goldberg: Eric Paschall will not play tonight with a lingering hip issue. Steve Kerr says they will “Try to get ahead of this thing.”
December 15, 2019 | 11:33 pm UTC Update
Scott Kushner: FINAL: Magic 130, Pelicans 119. New Orleans has lost 12 consecutive games. A new franchise record for futility. This team stinks.
Will Guillory: Alvin Gentry said he isn’t concerned about his job status after a franchise-record 12th straight loss. Said his focus in on controlling what he can control.
Nick Kosmider: Bol Bol isn’t expected to play during this stint with the Nuggets. Here to check in with the training staff ahead of next week’s G League Showcase. He’ll be sent back down in a couple days.
Harrison Wind: Paul Millsap will miss his second straight game tonight vs. the Knicks. Jamal Murray is good to go.
Chris Dempsey: #Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Millsap is “banged up’” and isn’t out due to anything serious.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Andre Drummond (eye) and Blake Griffin (knee soreness) are listed as questionable for Monday vs. WAS. #Wizards Moritz Wagner is OUT and Isaiah Thomas is questionable. #DFS
December 15, 2019 | 10:19 pm UTC Update
Bill Oram: Two-way forward Kostas Antetokounmpo has joined the Lakers in Atlanta. Lakers play at Bucks on Thursday, so good chance we’ll have all three Antetokounmpos under the same roof.
Mike Trudell: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce on the first matchup with LAL (122-101 Lakers win): “I thought they played extremely well in stretches, and we just were stunned.” Pierce said he thinks the Lakers are better today, playing with more confidence.
Josh Robbins: J.J. Redick has passed Rashard Lewis for 17th on the career 3-pointers list with 1,788.
Scott Kushner: Alvin Gentry ejected. Two techs both called after Hart didn’t get an And-1. But Gentry has been in refs ears all game long.
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox is listed as doubtful today for the Sacramento Kings. That’s an improvement over OUT, but unlikely to play until Wednesday or a little later in the week.
December 15, 2019 | 9:35 pm UTC Update
Malika Andrews: Kyrie Irving is out for the Nets game against the Sixers tonight, according to the injury report. This marks this 15th consecutive game Irving has missed.
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said today he thinks the league did a disservice to Devin Booker for his technical foul yesterday. They were told Booker cussed someone out and Williams and Booker both said that’s not the case. Williams said it really bothered him and it wasn’t fair to Devin.
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker said he feels five times better today than yesterday for whatever that’s worth. Said he’s “still trying to make sure it’s all the way right.”
Michael Singer: Paul Millsap is again questionable for tonight’s game against NY with a right quad strain.
Fred Katz: Moe Wagner (ankle) is “most likely out” for tomorrow in Detroit, Scott Brooks says. He didn’t practice today. There’s a “really good chance” Isaiah Thomas (calf) returns against the Pistons, per Brooks.
Paul Garcia: Lonnie Walker IV is questionable for mondays game in Houston with a right knee contusion.
December 15, 2019 | 7:35 pm UTC Update
Meeks has still not found an NBA home for the 2019-20 season, though he continues to work out, and is optimistic that he will find his way back into the league, if not sometime this season, then next year. “I would like to be playing right now,” Meeks said. “It’s not in the cards right now, but I’m still working out, I’m still waiting on teams to call. I think it will happen just like last year. It happened later on (in the season). So we’ll see what happens.”