Fizdale has been out west, too, in Los Angeles, walking his dog, according to his wife’s Instagram and thinking about what he could have done better. He was extremely close to the players. As Julius Randle said, Fizdale wanted to know them as people. Right now Miller wants to know them as basketball players for the short term. “He was just the right guy at the time,’’ one person familiar with the decision told The Post. “He’s got an unflappable demeanor and that was needed for the guys. Plus, he was the only one on the staff with a lot of head-coaching experience.’’