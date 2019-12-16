USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Huerter says he's hoping this shoulde…

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 16, 2019 | 8:37 am UTC Update
The Raptors have Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in the final seasons of their contracts, while Kyle Lowry expires in 2021. “I think for Toronto, they look at this season and then they look at the summer of 2021, when like a lot of teams, they want to be in the sweepstakes for Giannis Antetokounmpo,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “You’re not going to see them do anything here that’s going to compromise their salary cap flexibility for the following year.”
2 hours ago via RealGM

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Giannis Antetokounmpo Free Agency
The Mavericks on Sunday departed Dallas, without Luka Doncic, to face a Milwaukee team that has won 18 straight games and 22 of its last 23. Even so, the Mavericks as a franchise breathed a collective sigh of relief. The right ankle sprain that Doncic suffered Saturday night was diagnosed, according to a Mavericks source, as “moderate.” The source told The News that Doncic almost certainly will miss Dallas’ four games leading into Christmas, but might be able to return soon after that.
2 hours ago via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Luka Doncic Injury
Fizdale has been out west, too, in Los Angeles, walking his dog, according to his wife’s Instagram and thinking about what he could have done better. He was extremely close to the players. As Julius Randle said, Fizdale wanted to know them as people. Right now Miller wants to know them as basketball players for the short term. “He was just the right guy at the time,’’ one person familiar with the decision told The Post. “He’s got an unflappable demeanor and that was needed for the guys. Plus, he was the only one on the staff with a lot of head-coaching experience.’’
2 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Thus, the new digs inspired resentment in many quarters. Chief among the Chase Center features that galled was “the bunker suite,” a miniature catered apartment under the stands that costs roughly $2 million per season. Or, as team president Rick Welts said on “60 Minutes” of the price, “if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.” The bunker suite, which the Warriors technically call a “courtside lounge,” has served as a symbol almost no one sees, least of all the people rankled by its presence. It is a place of inconspicuous conspicuous consumption, a place where you can show off, hidden from view.
2 hours ago via Ethan Strauss @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, ,

December 16, 2019 | 2:04 am UTC Update
December 16, 2019 | 1:08 am UTC Update
December 16, 2019 | 12:52 am UTC Update
December 15, 2019 | 11:33 pm UTC Update
December 15, 2019 | 10:19 pm UTC Update
December 15, 2019 | 9:35 pm UTC Update
December 15, 2019 | 7:35 pm UTC Update
Meeks has still not found an NBA home for the 2019-20 season, though he continues to work out, and is optimistic that he will find his way back into the league, if not sometime this season, then next year. “I would like to be playing right now,” Meeks said. “It’s not in the cards right now, but I’m still working out, I’m still waiting on teams to call. I think it will happen just like last year. It happened later on (in the season). So we’ll see what happens.”
15 hours ago via David Friedlander david.friedlander@gwinnettdailypost.com @ Gwinnett Prep Sports

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Jodie Meeks Free Agency
Home