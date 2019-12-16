Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at New York: Jab…
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at New York: Jabari Parker (right ankle sprain) is probable. Kevin Huerter (left shoulder contusion) is questionable. John Collins (league suspension) is out.
Knicks open to moving Julius Randle
Beyond that, an NBA source said it is believed that the Knicks would be open to moving Randle, though he has the contract locked in for next season.
Teams monitoring Jrue Holiday situation?
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, teams are monitoring whether or not the Pelicans will make Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick available in the midst of their 6-21 start to the season: “Jrue Holiday has loved being in New Orleans. He’s embraced that town, but he’s at a point in his career, too, where he’s not going to be interested in a rebuild. It’s becoming that, so I think you’re going to see a lot of the league here wanting to see Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick — who signed a two-year deal. There’s not a contender in the league who wouldn’t love to get JJ Redick on their roster. So I think [teams will] watch how this plays out in New Orleans between now and the first of the year, ’cause most of the teams are watching to see if they can get at some of those guys.”
Oklahoma City is a difficult read. “I’m not certain they are sellers,” one Eastern Conference executive said. “I think they try to make the playoffs.” A different executive in the East doesn’t agree and is confident the Thunder are open to offers for both Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari.
Sagar Trika: Lowe mentions Dallas as a potential buyer, but notes they don’t have picks to trade because of the Porzingis trade. Woj suggests Montrezl Harrell as a potential target because the Clippers may have concerns about having to pay him this upcoming offseason.
Myles Turner on the move eventually?
Several executives believe the Indiana Pacers (18-9) will eventually look to move Myles Turner, who isn’t generally considered a great fit long-term with Domantas Sabonis.
Kevin Love will be one of the biggest names available. He’s been linked to the Portland Trail Blazers (10-16) for years—in part because he played at Lake Oswego High School in Oregon. “Sometimes the obvious happens,” a former Western Conference executive said. “Something like [Hassan] Whiteside, Mario Hezonja, [Anfernee] Simons, Gary Trent and a first. You have to give something to get something.”
The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-15) are believed to be shopping both Jeff Teague and Robert Covington, the former GM said. “They need to figure out their point guard situation.”
Absolutely, although price is always a big part of the equation. The Cavs may be holding out for a first-round pick for Thompson, but there are doubts they’ll get one for a role-playing rental. Regardless, Thompson will be sought after because he brings certainty. As one NBA executive put it when assessing the attractiveness of Thompson to a contender between now and the Feb. 6th NBA trade deadline: “You know what you’re getting.”
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-17) already told teams they will trade Iguodala before the deadline. They have no intention to buy him out if he isn’t dealt. “That’s their position, at least for now,” one Western Conference executive said.
If Iguodala isn’t dealt, the Grizzlies would be persuaded to cut him before March to preserve his playoff eligibility. But one executive suggested he’d probably have to give up a sizable portion of the salary he’s guaranteed to earn in Memphis. “Iguodala would probably need to take a hit financially to join a contender if he isn’t traded,” the executive said.
I doubt a contender would be quick to take on MKG’s $13 million salary. He could be part of a larger trade package, but if he’s on another roster this season, the more likely route is a buyout, where he’d give up some (not a lot) of his guaranteed money to be released. If that happens, it would likely be after the Feb. 6 trade deadline. I’m glad MKG has gotten a chance to play lately. He believes he has plenty left. Between the pivot to youth and the abundance of forwards on Charlotte’s roster, this situation isn’t good for him minutes-wise, but opting out of this season on his contract would have made no sense business-wise.
Trey Burke’s father, Alfonso Clarke Burke II, better known as Benjie Burke, stated on Instagram Monday a desire to have his son traded due to lack of playing time. An Instagram account that is identified as belonging to Sixers reserve center Kyle O’Quinn was among the hundreds of likes the message received before the post was deleted. The post read: “Man get my dude off this team. Killing him. They will not get out the east without bench scoring. Free TB23 please.”
The team provided the following statement on behalf of Burke. “Earlier today, I was made aware of my dad’s social media post,” the statement read. “While I appreciate the support he’s shown throughout my career, his comments don’t reflect how I feel and we’ve addressed that. My focus is doing whatever I can to help this team win a championship. I appreciate the support this organization, the fans and city of Philadelphia have shown me.”
Jeff Siegel: Source: former Hawk Ty Wallace has cleared waivers and is a free agent. He was waived by Atlanta on Saturday after spending about two months with the Hawks.
AD got a fair amount of heat from the media for how that situation played out with the Pelicans. Rich Paul: Yeah, but they didn’t understand it. What do you mean? Rich Paul: They didn’t understand the situation he was in. They didn’t play in the place for however many years and feel as if there was a change needed. A lot of times the people around sports discredit certain things because it is a sport. And growing up, sporting is recreational, all the way up until you get to this point, where it’s a billion-dollar fucking business. From AD’s perspective, he just felt it was time for change. There’s nothing wrong with that. As a player, the side that people don’t see is like, okay, yeah, I can go out and score 40 every night, but I can’t make you put certain things around me because I don’t have that power. I have to bet on you to do so. And in the event that I’m good enough that, if I feel that’s not happening, and I can change something? Then I’ll change it. Or I’ll seek to change it.
Many reports have tabbed Kyrie Irving as the source of the toxicity around the Celtics last season, but a former teammate refuted those claims over the weekend. “Kyrie got a lot of the blame and was undeserving,” Jaylen Brown told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “It wasn’t his fault that certain guys couldn’t take a step back. It wasn’t his fault. That was the front office and the coach’s fault.” He gets a lot of that blame because he was the star. But a lot of that should be on the organization and coaching staff. It’s in the past. Kyrie is in a better place in Brooklyn, somewhere his roots are. He’ll be fine.” The Nets snapped a two-game skid by beating the 76ers, a feel-good win they thought they needed before hitting the road for games against the Pelicans (Tuesday) and Spurs (Thursday).
Kelly Oubre Jr. has been watching. So have Frank Kaminsky, Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns have seen up close and personal Deandre Ayton go through his 25-game suspension in a fashion that makes them very optimistic about his return. “He’s been working his ass off while he’s been out,” Oubre said. “I’ve been seeing growth firsthand, and I’m just excited for him to get back in the rhythm of being back.” Ayton hasn’t played since the season opener Phoenix won by 29 points back on Oct. 23. “He’s got a lot of frustration and energy pent up that I know he’s ready to let go,” Kaminsky said.
Williams felt like this was an opportunity for the Suns to show they’re family by supporting Ayton. They’ve done that. “We’ve supported him throughout every game he missed,” Booker said. “I know that can’t be easy. So, he’s anxious to be out there and we’re anxious to be out there with him.”
Tom Orsborn: DeRozan on not playing in the final 4:46: “It’s always tough to take. You want to be out there, compete, help your team win. It definitely sucks when you are not out there.” #Spurs
Rod Boone: #Hornets announce PJ Washington underwent successful surgery to fix his fractured fifth finger on his right hand. Team didn’t give an exact timetable given for his return. But a source said Washington is fine and will just need to get through his rehab.
Masai Ujiri crossing the border to save the Knicks is an event the NBA would see value in, according to a team executive. “They look at him as the chosen one,’’ the executive said. He would never admit it, but it makes sense that NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who grew up a Knicks’ fan and has the league office in New York, would prefer arguably the league’s most astute executive running a centerpiece franchise that has fallen on hard times. The Knicks (6-21) have posted the NBA’s worst winning percentage since 2000 and are on pace to miss the playoffs a seventh straight season.
Ujiri, who built the Raptors team that won its first championship last June, could have interest because of the exposure New York might bring to his “Giants of Africa” foundation, Bleacher Report recently reported. A source said having the U.N. in New York potentially would be a bonus for Ujiri, who is from Nigeria.
But we have a pretty good idea of where New York’s compensation package would have to start: one NBA team recently demanded two first-round picks when another team inquired about letting its exec out of an existing contract, per SNY sources. The transaction – which would have involved an exec generally considered a tier below Ujiri, sources said – didn’t get to the finish line.
RC Buford: At the moment, it seems like you can cross Buford off of any potential Knicks’ wish list. The top Spurs exec also has a coveted position in the organization – CEO. Per a source, he’s also under contract for multiple seasons beyond this one. And those who’ve worked with Buford see it as highly unlikely that he leaves San Antonio for New York if the Knicks have a vacancy.
I can’t help but think about the Rich Paul Rule, and how they were suggesting that you need some sort of accreditation from a college to be able to do this job. It sounds like you’ve learned so much more from life than anybody could ever learn from a college. Rich Paul: That was my point. You can’t really teach in a university what I have been able to learn. When an athlete goes to the draft, you’re coming into the real world. They’re not going to solve an arithmetic or a word problem. They’re not writing a paper in MLA format. So I really didn’t understand that. But the point I did understand was that it’s just about the agent restrictions. Because if you’re living day-to-day, check-to-check, or if you don’t even know where the next meal is coming from, how can I focus on higher education? I can’t. And then nine times out of 10 I’m not going to be accepted anyway for whatever reason they want to say. Now, it puts me right back into harm’s way, and they create this cycle where, okay, well, if I don’t have nothing to do, I can’t get nowhere.
How much do you think the Rich Paul Rule was a reaction to work you did? Rich Paul: We can’t be blind to the fact that people try to discredit you, try to discourage people as much as possible. If someone else signs a max deal, it’s “Look how genius that guy was.” If Rich Paul does a max deal, it’s “Oh, the guy was getting a max anyway”—when it came to LeBron, or whatever the case may be. And you understand that and you know why. Everybody wants you to take the same path that they did. When you say “you know why”… Rich Paul: I feel [it’s because I’m] young and black, man. It don’t take a rocket scientist to understand that. It’s never like, “The guy just really works hard. Worked his ass off. Takes his lumps. Smart guy. Tries to do what’s best for his clients.”
The Golden State Warriors have been named ‘Franchise of the Decade’ across all professional sports teams by the Sports Business Journal/Daily, it was announced today. Over the last 10 years, the Warriors have demonstrated innovation, led the league and all professional sports in a variety of business categories and won three NBA Championships, in addition to building and opening Chase Center, the team’s new, state-of-the-art arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.
A man who received a lifetime ban from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in March is suing the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook, claiming he was wrongly accused of shouting racist and derogatory remarks at the professional basketball player. In a lawsuit filed Monday in 4th District Court, attorneys for Shane Keisel argue that Keisel engaged only in typical crowd behavior when he and his girlfriend Jennifer Huff were subjected to a “tirade” from an “irate” Westbrook, who was then playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. “Mr. Keisel’s heckling was of the same kind and caliber as that of the other audience members in the section,” the lawsuit states.
The Lakers are saddened to announce the passing of JoAnn Buss, wife of former Lakers governor Dr. Jerry Buss and mother of Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and her siblings Johnny, Jimmy, and Janie Buss.
Magic Johnson: I was saddened to hear the news that JoAnn Buss, mother of Jeanie, Johnny, Jim and Janie, and wife of Dr. Buss, has passed away. She was an incredible friend and woman. Cookie and I are glad she was a part of our lives for more than 40 years.
Casey Holdahl: Injury updates: Nassir Little (back) is out for the Blazers. Devin Booker and Tyler Johnson are out.
Fred Katz: Rui Hachimura is out with a groin contusion, the Wizards say. My personal thoughts are, ouch.
Randy Renner: Billy Donovan says Terrance Ferguson is good to go tonight for the #Thunder. pic.twitter.com/TyReNQJTDa
Ryan Ward: Kyle Kuzma (ankle sprain) has been ruled OUT for #Lakers vs. #Pacers. Anthony Davis is QUESTIONABLE (ankle sprain) pic.twitter.com/mHpKQOxIcB
Tim Reynolds: Per the NBA: IF the Bucks beat Dallas tonight and IF the Lakers beat Indiana tomorrow .. THEN Bucks-Lakers on Thursday will have the top combined winning percentage in NBA history (min. 25 games). They’d be 50-6 (.893). Previous record: Spurs-Warriors (78-10, .886) on 1/25/16.
Kemba Walker enjoys two things besides playing basketball for the Boston Celtics: his downtime, and fashion. “We’re on the road so much, when I get downtime I like to really be down,” he said. “When I am down, I’m on my phone just online shopping.” Walker is among the most stylish players in the NBA. He has more combinations of outfits than he does moves on his way to the basket. However, he’s more likely to take a hit from an opposing big man than he is to his wallet.
“I still don’t buy super-expensive stuff. I literally only shop sale section,” he told MassLive. “For the most part I only shop in the sale section. I do have a few expensive pieces, but for the most part, I only shop in the sale section.”
The bit of frugality, at least when it comes to some of what Walker is buying, comes from his upbringing in The Bronx. Avoiding wasteful spending has been programmed into him. “Yeah, I just can’t. I just can’t,” he said. Sure, there’s a piece here and there that is just too good to resist, but reality prevents him from paying full price. “If I spend $5,000 on a jacket, I’m probably only going to wear it once that year. So I don’t buy it. Or I’ll just wait until it goes on sale. Which it will at some point.”