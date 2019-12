I can’t help but think about the Rich Paul Rule, and how they were suggesting that you need some sort of accreditation from a college to be able to do this job. It sounds like you’ve learned so much more from life than anybody could ever learn from a college. Rich Paul: That was my point. You can’t really teach in a university what I have been able to learn. When an athlete goes to the draft, you’re coming into the real world. They’re not going to solve an arithmetic or a word problem. They’re not writing a paper in MLA format. So I really didn’t understand that . But the point I did understand was that it’s just about the agent restrictions. Because if you’re living day-to-day, check-to-check, or if you don’t even know where the next meal is coming from, how can I focus on higher education? I can’t. And then nine times out of 10 I’m not going to be accepted anyway for whatever reason they want to say. Now, it puts me right back into harm’s way, and they create this cycle where, okay, well, if I don’t have nothing to do, I can’t get nowhere.