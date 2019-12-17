That cold-blooded stunner was years in the making, help…
That cold-blooded stunner was years in the making, helping accelerate one of the biggest trends in the NBA: the rapid rise of the deep 3. Along with Stephen Curry, James Harden, Luka Doncic and Trae Young, Lillard is among a small group of long-range specialists who are quickly changing the way we think about acceptable shots in pro hoops. “That’s not by accident,” Lillard told ESPN. “Guys are spending time doing it and getting comfortable and confident with that shot.”
December 17, 2019 | 10:47 pm UTC Update
James Ham: Confirmed. De’Aaron Fox will play for the Sacramento Kings tonight after a 17 game absence.
Tania Ganguli: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is a gametime decision. Said they’re saying it’s a mild sprain and AD has stayed off it the past couple days. Also said he doesn’t believe AD had an MRI on the ankle.
Kyle Ratke: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee sprain) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans. Jake Layman (toe) is out.
Why start an entire league in Africa? “This is by no means an exercise of coming in and plucking away talent,” Basketball Africa League President Amadou Gallo Fall told USA TODAY Sports. “We do not want to just see African talent only being exported because there is no viable league for young players to participate at a high level. This ultimately led to the formation of the African basketball league.”
Fall said the goal of creating this league in Africa is not only to expose and invest in the local talent there but to create an entire system that allows a league to run efficiently from the ground up. It will also create jobs within the countries. It’s been decades in the making. “When we started, we did not skip any steps … after the (Basketball Without Borders) camps raised awareness, we began being more intentional about building more opportunities,” Fall said. “The NBA is a lifestyle brand that we are going to establish in Africa.”
Former NBA head coach and 1992 “Dream Team” assistant P.J. Carlesimo served as BAL combine director. “This is historic. The NBA just really wants to help develop basketball in Africa. They want to help basketball worldwide, and Africa is the place to do it,” Carlesimo said. “This is not just another league in another country. This is a partnership with the NBA. I can’t tell you how many times I went out of the country to watch one guy play. Now they (scouts) have everyone right here (at the combine). This is a win for the agents, a win for the players, a win for the league.”
December 17, 2019 | 10:37 pm UTC Update
Thompson was hesitant to talk about this summer at Monday morning’s shootaround, saying: “I’m just thinking about tonight, playing against the Raptors at home at 7:30 at Scotiabank Arena. So that’s where my mindset is at. I’m happy Nick Nurse is the coach.” But it’s unlikely Thompson or Miami Heat centre Kelly Olynyk — who could opt out of his current deal and so would also be without a contract — will play in the June 23-28 tournament.
Mike Trudell: Nate McMillan on @LeBron James, after the Pacers coach mentioned that he retired at age 34, and how impressive LeBron is: “To me he seems like a player on a mission. He’s showing he’s not close to being done with a brilliant MVP type season and having his team (at 24-3).”
Scott Agness: JaKarr Sampson (sore lower back) is available. Alize Johnson will be inactive tonight vs Lakers.
Rod Boone: James Borrego said Nic Batum (left hand discomfort) is out tonight vs. the Kings. Marvin Williams (right knee soreness) is good to go.
At one point, Kevin Hart asked DeMar DeRozan, “have you ever thought about flipping Kawhi (Leonard) off?” The Raptors blindsided DeRozan by trading him to the San Antonio Spurs for Leonard in the summer of 2018. “No, it didn’t cross my mind,” DeRozan laughed.
DeRozan also raved about Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “He’ll be the first to tell you, ‘F**k basketball, we’re bigger than basketball,'” DeRozan said. “‘How are you doing? How can I make you a better individual?’”
December 17, 2019 | 10:22 pm UTC Update
December 17, 2019 | 9:50 pm UTC Update
Will Guillory: I’m gonna say this every time Jrue’s name comes up in one of these reports: It’s going to take a lot to get Jrue Holiday out of New Orleans. I would be shocked to see him go anywhere before the summer.
December 17, 2019 | 8:13 pm UTC Update
Michael Singer: Asked Michael Malone about Malik Beasley and he gave a thorough answer about tinkering with rotations and trying to find a group that gives them a spark. “By no means is anybody written off.”
December 17, 2019 | 7:07 pm UTC Update
Jrue Holiday available?
Marc J. Spears: Former #Spurs star @Tony Parker named President of NorthRock X, a lifestyle management firm for athletes, artists and entertainers. pic.twitter.com/sbnzz4ccoN
December 17, 2019 | 6:31 pm UTC Update
As Jimmy Butler sat in front of his locker at FedExForum following Monday’s loss to the Grizzlies, he looked to be formulating his answers for his postgame media session. After spending a few minutes to get dressed and gather his stuff for the team’s flight to Philadelphia, Butler gave reporters the go-ahead to start asking questions. Naturally, the first question was about the Heat’s lack of defense in Monday’s 118-111 loss to the Grizzles.
“We just didn’t guard nobody, man, from the beginning of the game,” Butler answered. “I think that’s the direction that we’re trending in right now. I feel like we got to take it personal. That doesn’t mean enough to us right now, to man up and take the challenge. That’s what happens. We deserved it.”
“We haven’t done that in the last couple of games,” Butler said of hustle plays and defense. “Sometimes we outscore our opponent. We can’t rely on that every night. We have to rely on our effort plays. We don’t have a team full of superstars. We got a team full of supposed dogs that play incredibly hard, and I don’t feel like we’re doing that right now. We’re not being who we are.”
Fred Katz: The Wizards have been granted a $4.37 million disabled player exception for CJ Miles, sources tell @The Athletic
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns has been walking around the Wolves facility with a serious limp the past two days. He crashed to the floor hard in the Wolves last game on Friday. “He’s just banged up a little bit,” said Ryan Saunders at today’s practice. “But we’ll see how he is today.”
December 17, 2019 | 5:24 pm UTC Update
NBA grants disabled player exception to Blazers
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers have been granted a $2.86M injury exception for Rodney Hood, league source tells ESPN.
The DPE will be worth $2.859 million and must be used by March 10 or it will go away. It can be used to sign a player on a one-year contract or expiring contract that fits into that slot. It cannot be aggregated with another player. But don’t expect Portland to use it right way. The team already has the highest payroll of any team in the league and faces huge tax penalties by increasing its payroll.
Mirjam Swanson: From the Clips: They’ve assigned center Mfiondu Kabengele and guard Terance Mann to the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.
A. Sherrod Blakely: The #Celtics are considering calling up Tacko Fall for the Dallas game, according to #Celtics HC Brad Stevens.
Justin Kubatko: The @Houston Rockets have made at least 10 3-pointers in each of their last 83 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 28 games. The last time the Rockets made fewer than 10 3-pointers in a game was Dec. 11, 2018.
Tim Bontemps: The NBA says in a statement that David Stern remains in serious condition following his brain hemorrhage last Thursday.
December 17, 2019 | 4:50 pm UTC Update
Jamal Crawford is still a free agent. Would you like to see him play in Boston? Jaylen Brown: I would like to see him on the floor in general. I think he still can go despite his age, I think people look at the age and start getting funny about whatever, but it’s 2019. The recovery times are different, the ages that people are peaking at are different. I think Jamal Crawford can still play, I say let him go.
Do you get caught up in that sort of chatter at all? I mean this week, we’ve got New York chatter, we’ve got other scenarios (being discussed)… (ESPN reported that Toronto is preserving its 2021 cap space in order to pursue Antetokounmpo, and league-wide rumblings persist that the Knicks want to convince Raptors president Masai Ujiri to head up their front office, in part, because of their belief that he could lure Antetokounmpo their way in free agency – if he ever gets there.) Marc Lasry: That’s great. Whether it sounds dumb or not, I’m very comfortable with the relationship that we have with everybody on this team. And I think at the end of the day, what players want is stable ownership. They want a culture which is focused on winning. They want a coach who they respect. They want to play in a city that they love. It’s what we all want. Let’s be serious. You just want consistency, and you want to know that what you’re being told is reality. So I think as long as we do what we’re supposed to do, everything is going to be fine.
You signed an extension with Boston – I was on vacation in Orlando when I saw it and was happy for you. What was the first thing you did to celebrate? Jaylen Brown: I didn’t really do any celebrating. Like, to keep it (100) with you, I didn’t really celebrate, still haven’t celebrated. It feels great to be able to take care of my family and have the financial means to do so. But it was never about the money for me, I’m trying to be great.
People have often said and made narratives about Kyrie being toxic. I don’t think that’s true, what do you say to people who question his heart and his ability to play the game of basketball? Jaylen Brown: Everybody is going to have their own opinion. I don’t think Kyrie cares too much, maybe he does, and maybe he [Kyrie] shouldn’t care as much as he does. He’s Kyrie Irving at the end of the day … nobody is perfect. Kyrie got a lot of the blame and was undeserving. It wasn’t his fault that certain guys couldn’t take a step back. It wasn’t his fault. That was the front office and the coach’s fault. He gets a lot of that blame because he was the star. But a lot of that should be on the organization and coaching staff. It’s in the past. Kyrie is in a better place in Brooklyn, somewhere his roots are. He’ll be fine.
Barton has bounced back in the best of ways, becoming one of the Nuggets’ most consistent players. He entered this week averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.5 minutes per game for the 17-8 Nuggets, who held off the Knicks 111-105 on Sunday night. He is a more focused Will Barton, a more determined Will Barton. He has been revitalized by his low point, and all of that helps the Nuggets. “He’s been tremendous,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “I think he’s contributing in so many ways. And that’s what you love about Will.”
Malone met with Barton after practice the day after Game 2. He sat Barton down and told him his decision to switch up the starting five. “I told him I didn’t agree with it, but I will do whatever he feels is best for the team and I will accept it and do my best in that role,” Barton said. “But that’s another challenge. You get booed, you get benched and all those things prepared me for this. … All this shit is about challenges and how you embrace things and get through it. I wanted to show people that I’m strong and I won’t break. That happened last year, but watch how I come back.”