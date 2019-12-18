Ian Begley: RJ Barrett had a career high 27 points (10-…
Ian Begley: RJ Barrett had a career high 27 points (10-for-13 shooting) and Mitchell Robinson added a career-high 22 off the bench to lift New York to a 143-120 win over Atlanta. The Knicks are 3-3 under interim head coach Mike Miller.
“That’s all me, right from my phone,” James said in an interview. “Nobody has my password. Nobody is making posts for me or talking for me. I speak for myself.” And he often does that by using emojis — in his feed and stories, a total of 1,172 of them over the month, including 967 that he posted himself. The other 205 were originally included on others’ posts that James then shared on his own account. His go-tos were fire (297), red heart (137), crown (132), prayer hands (97), hysterical laughter (56) and flexed biceps (54).
December 18, 2019 | 3:02 am UTC Update
Scott Agness: Pacers win their 7th straight over the Lakers in Indy, 105-102. It’s LAL’s first loss outside of L.A. Sabonis had 26/10. AHoliday (11) and McConnell (10) were huge off the bench. LeBron had 20/9/9. Up next: vs Kings on Friday.
Sean Cunningham: Hornets sweep the Kings in the season series with tonght’s 110-102 victory. De’Aaron Fox plays 29 minutes in his return – scoring 19 points & 8 assists.
Gerald Bourguet: Cam Johnson (left hip soreness) is out tonight, joining Booker (right forearm contusion) and Tyler Johnson (illness). Kind of worrisome given his history with hip injuries
December 18, 2019 | 2:03 am UTC Update
Andrew Greif: Status updates for Clippers/Suns: Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams will play. JaMychal Green will not.
December 18, 2019 | 12:03 am UTC Update
Greg Logan: Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says #ZionWilliamson is on court but not cleared for contact. Just stand-alone shooting. Definitely won’t rush return.
Harrison Wind: Paul Millsap (right quad strain) is questionable for tomorrow’s matchup against the Magic. Bol Bol (left foot; injury management) is out.
Fred Katz: The significant piece of news from the Wizards’ injury report is that Moe Wagner (ankle) is listed as out once again for tomorrow’s game against the Bulls.
Brett Dawson: TNT has lifted the local L.A. market blackout for Thursday’s Lakers-Bucks telecast from Milwaukee. In addition, there will be a full hour of pregame ahead of the night’s doubleheader, which also features Rockets-Clippers.
Rick Bonnell: Former Bobcats coach Larry Brown in the house for Hornets-Kings. Terrific seeing him. Larry has moved to Charlotte.
December 17, 2019 | 10:47 pm UTC Update
James Ham: Confirmed. De’Aaron Fox will play for the Sacramento Kings tonight after a 17 game absence.
Tania Ganguli: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is a gametime decision. Said they’re saying it’s a mild sprain and AD has stayed off it the past couple days. Also said he doesn’t believe AD had an MRI on the ankle.
Kyle Ratke: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee sprain) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans. Jake Layman (toe) is out.
Why start an entire league in Africa? “This is by no means an exercise of coming in and plucking away talent,” Basketball Africa League President Amadou Gallo Fall told USA TODAY Sports. “We do not want to just see African talent only being exported because there is no viable league for young players to participate at a high level. This ultimately led to the formation of the African basketball league.”
Fall said the goal of creating this league in Africa is not only to expose and invest in the local talent there but to create an entire system that allows a league to run efficiently from the ground up. It will also create jobs within the countries. It’s been decades in the making. “When we started, we did not skip any steps … after the (Basketball Without Borders) camps raised awareness, we began being more intentional about building more opportunities,” Fall said. “The NBA is a lifestyle brand that we are going to establish in Africa.”
Former NBA head coach and 1992 “Dream Team” assistant P.J. Carlesimo served as BAL combine director. “This is historic. The NBA just really wants to help develop basketball in Africa. They want to help basketball worldwide, and Africa is the place to do it,” Carlesimo said. “This is not just another league in another country. This is a partnership with the NBA. I can’t tell you how many times I went out of the country to watch one guy play. Now they (scouts) have everyone right here (at the combine). This is a win for the agents, a win for the players, a win for the league.”
December 17, 2019 | 10:37 pm UTC Update
Thompson was hesitant to talk about this summer at Monday morning’s shootaround, saying: “I’m just thinking about tonight, playing against the Raptors at home at 7:30 at Scotiabank Arena. So that’s where my mindset is at. I’m happy Nick Nurse is the coach.” But it’s unlikely Thompson or Miami Heat centre Kelly Olynyk — who could opt out of his current deal and so would also be without a contract — will play in the June 23-28 tournament.
Mike Trudell: Nate McMillan on @LeBron James, after the Pacers coach mentioned that he retired at age 34, and how impressive LeBron is: “To me he seems like a player on a mission. He’s showing he’s not close to being done with a brilliant MVP type season and having his team (at 24-3).”
Scott Agness: JaKarr Sampson (sore lower back) is available. Alize Johnson will be inactive tonight vs Lakers.
Rod Boone: James Borrego said Nic Batum (left hand discomfort) is out tonight vs. the Kings. Marvin Williams (right knee soreness) is good to go.
At one point, Kevin Hart asked DeMar DeRozan, “have you ever thought about flipping Kawhi (Leonard) off?” The Raptors blindsided DeRozan by trading him to the San Antonio Spurs for Leonard in the summer of 2018. “No, it didn’t cross my mind,” DeRozan laughed.
DeRozan also raved about Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “He’ll be the first to tell you, ‘F**k basketball, we’re bigger than basketball,'” DeRozan said. “‘How are you doing? How can I make you a better individual?’”
December 17, 2019 | 10:22 pm UTC Update
December 17, 2019 | 9:50 pm UTC Update
Will Guillory: I’m gonna say this every time Jrue’s name comes up in one of these reports: It’s going to take a lot to get Jrue Holiday out of New Orleans. I would be shocked to see him go anywhere before the summer.
December 17, 2019 | 8:13 pm UTC Update
Michael Singer: Asked Michael Malone about Malik Beasley and he gave a thorough answer about tinkering with rotations and trying to find a group that gives them a spark. “By no means is anybody written off.”