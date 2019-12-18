The Hawks’ second-best player, forward John Collins, …
The Hawks’ second-best player, forward John Collins, who is set to return next week from a 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, is one of the primary factors in the organization remaining patient with Pierce.
December 19, 2019 | 3:00 am UTC Update
Eric Smith: Raptors (19-8) take it 112-99. Their 3rd straight win. But it came at a cost w/ both Gasol & Powell injured. Lowry, following a 20p-10a10r triple double, told us on @FAN590 that it felt like a home game in Detroit…and he gave lots of love to the Raptors’ fans that made the trip
Rod Beard: #Raptors Norman Powell is down and holding his left shoulder. He’s in some significant pain and will go straight to the locker room.
Barry Jackson: Heat wins 108-104 in Philadelphia, flummoxing 76ers with zone. Nunn 26, Adebayo 23 and 9, Robinson 15, Butler 14, Jones 13 and 6. Heat 20-8.
Fred Katz: Beal fadeaway misses at the buzzer and the Bulls win 110-109 in overtime. Just an awful loss for Washington. Up 18 with 8:21 left. Two fouls inside the last 5.5 seconds, including on the inbounds off Beal’s “game-winner” with half a second remaining. Crushing.
Joe Gabriele: #Cavs win nail-biter – led by 12 w/2:54 to play, Hornets cut it to a deuce, but Rozier’s 3ptFGA at buzzer rims out – CLE wins, 100-98; CLE, 54%FG, CHA, 41%; reb: CLE, 48, CHA, 35; FB pts: CLE, 13, CHA, 7; #Cavs overcome 25 T.O.; Rozier, 35pts, 7-15 3ptFG.
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said Christian Wood was walking on his own. Added that the doctor will look at it tomorrow.
December 19, 2019 | 2:11 am UTC Update
Tim MacMahon: Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Gordon Hayward has been dealing with lingering foot soreness since before his hand injury. Hayward had a cortisone shot and it didn’t respond well. Will get another MRI tomorrow.
Nick Kosmider: Paul Millsap is active for the Nuggets tonight after missing the last two games with a quad strain.
Though Steven Adams later remembered putting a suit on in 2016 for Russell Westbrook’s Oklahoma Hall of Fame event — “That was probably the last time I wore like shoes and stuff,” he said — he shocked the world Wednesday, strolling through the back hallways of Chesapeake Energy Arena to the Oklahoma City Thunder locker room dressed in a blue three-piece suit, topped with a brown cabbie hat.
Every player on the Thunder roster arrived to Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies wearing a custom tailored suit, set up and paid for by Paul. He had the idea in the preseason, then brought in a tailor to fit the team a couple of games into the season. The suits finally arrived Wednesday.
“I didn’t realize how much time it takes to put on all that s—,” he said. “It’s a lot longer that I take normally. I didn’t account for it. I was just like, ‘Eh, f— this, mate.'” “A lot of buttons, a lot of weird little things,” he said. “It’s a three-piece suit, which means more buttons in this region. But it’s all pre-made Italian stuff.”
December 19, 2019 | 12:57 am UTC Update
James Edwards III: Looks like Gasol pulled his hamstring badly. He asked for his team to call a timeout and walked straight toward the tunnel.
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic will join Mavs on Philly/Toronto trip but is “highly unlikely” to play in either game, per Rick Carlisle. “He’s doing well,” Carlisle said. “He continues to progress. He’s doing some very light shooting, no significant on-court work yet, but he’s progressing well.”
Andrew Greif: The last injured Clipper — JaMychal Green — is listed as questionable to play tomorrow against Houston, per the team. If he can go, the Clippers will have a fully healthy roster for the first time all season.
December 19, 2019 | 12:15 am UTC Update
At this point, Miami’s interest in Paul is extinct, according to league sources. Miami is more likely to chase someone like Jrue Holiday, multiple front office executives believe.
Chris Grenham: Woj just reaffirmed on @SportsCenter: “Boston is not willing to give up any of their core wing players” He also described Robert Williams as a “revelation” this season: “Williams has a chance to have great staying power at that center position.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Heat guard Goran Dragic (groin) is missing his ninth straight game tonight vs. Sixers, but there’s optimism that he can make his return on Friday against New York, league sources tell ESPN. Dragic’s averaged 16 points in 28 minutes a game this season.
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton tells KHTK point guard De’Aaron Fox was “full go” in practice today but will likely remain on a minutes restriction Friday and Saturday vs. the Pacers and Grizzlies due to the back-to-back.
Brian Lewis: David Nwaba (ankle) is probable for the #Nets tomorrow at the #Spurs. He’s been stellar defensively, and surprising offensively. #nba
December 18, 2019 | 11:52 pm UTC Update
Jon Krawczynski: Saunders says KAT is day to day. Will see how he feels tomorrow. Possible that the schedule plays into this. Getting tonight off would give him a full week between games. As wolves don’t play again until Friday
“With Deandre specifically, everyone always wants more,” James Jones said to 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station’s Burns & Gambo Wednesday. “They want more points, they want more aggression, they want more intensity, they want more of everything.”
As far as when Ayton is fully assimilated after missing nearly two months of games, Jones thinks it’ll be a while. “We’ll see. Hopefully 10-15 games from now, that’s a good enough sample size for him to feel comfortable in his production and for coach to settle into some rotations that will maximize all the guys that are in that group,” he said.
Ira Winderman: Derrick Jones Jr. (migraine) will be active tonight. Said bright light an issue. I joked he should dunk with his eyes closed. He answered that he already can.
“Right now it’s a long process, it’s still ongoing,” Brown said during a roundtable discussion at Racine Correctional Institution, where the Bucks hosted a game in collaboration with the Represent Justice Campaign. “They tried to throw a few dollar amounts at me just to get me to shut up, and I really couldn’t take it because I’m not doing it for myself anymore, I’m doing it for everybody else around,” he said.
Following Wednesday’s practice, Brown reiterated his stance that this move is about more than a financial gain to him. “They tried to get me to settle for it. I feel like it was just a slap in the face and I can’t go into too many details but there’s other things that we’re trying to push,” Brown told ESPN. “The money is not the biggest concern. It’s not a priority for me. It’s the other things involved so we’re going to keep fighting.”
December 18, 2019 | 11:25 pm UTC Update
Candace Buckner: Scott Brooks seen the vids of John Wall dunking and working out in Detroit. While there is no timeline to make a decision IF he’ll be play this season, Brooks says: “It’s not like we’re shutting him down and focusing on the 2020-21 season.”
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks on Tomas Satoransky: “I’m happy for him. He’s one of those glue guys that is gonna play hard every night. He’s not gonna be a 20-point scorer, but he makes winning plays.”
Candace Buckner: 7-foot-1 center Anzejs Pasecniks, who was with the Go-Go but signed a two-way contract, is active tonight and will likely see minutes against the #Bulls “He gives us size, protects the paint,” Coach Scott Brooks said.
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra on David Stern, “He brought this game to a global level.” Cites his father bringing Sabonis and Petrovic to NBA. “Just a commanding leader.”
December 18, 2019 | 10:41 pm UTC Update
Tim Bontemps: Erik Spoelstra on if his team is better prepared for tonight’s game than the prior appearance here, when the Heat arrived in the early morning hours from Chicago: “We were fresh and ready for that one, too. They just kicked our ass.”
Anthony Chiang: 76ers coach Brett Brown said he’s a “big fan” of Bam Adebayo. Says the Heat is really hard to guard.
Ira Winderman: Brett Brown asked what it takes to sustain a culture, “Gregg Popovich and Pat Riley.” Says enduring patience is the key, says anything otherwise, “is recklessly naive.”
A group of Dallas area kids got the chance to shop with a former NBA star Tuesday night. Jermaine O’Neal and the Drive Nation Foundation gave 40 low-income families $500 gift cards and took them shopping at Target. They partnered with Ronald E. McNair Elementary School to choose the children who participated. The kids were able to pick out toys, take photos and talk to O’Neal.