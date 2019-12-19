USA Today Sports

The Hawks were the first organization to reach out in free agency. According to Parker, a few others knocked on his door, but none promised the same amount of regular playing time, which was a priority in his decision-making process. “Forget the contract and whatever. I’ve made a lot of money other places,” Parker told SB Nation. “So it’s not just for the money. It’s just so I can enjoy the game. As long as I’m playing, that’s all I care about. It’s not about anything else.”

December 19, 2019
“Yeah, I’m happy here,” he told The Athletic. “(I’m) playing a lot. I’ve been enjoying it here. The family loves the city. I would definitely be happy to stay here for a longer time.” And as always, it’s not just about basketball. “(D.C.) is just more something closer to home, like a little international, European style,” said Bertāns, who is from Latvia. “There’s some history that not a lot of cities in the States have. And then when you’re downtown, everything is walking distance. That’s about it. My family loves it here. So, that’s a big part. … Happy wife, happy life.”
But talking to WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” show on Wednesday, Davis said he sincerely considered the Knicks. “Every team was on my list at the time, and then I kind of cut it down, and they were one of the ones that made the final cut,” Davis said. What attracted him to the Knicks? “I talked to some guys over there who were still there, and I feel like playing for an organization like that, especially New York, it’d be something that I was always interested in,” he said. “You see ‘Melo was there and the history that the Knicks have and a historical franchise it is, I thought it was something I could definitely be a part of.”
Six months later, in that same building, Looney received a DNP, coach’s decision on Wednesday night. Eleven Warriors played, including three centers, two rookies and a two-way contract guy. But Looney didn’t. Despite being active and available, he logged zero minutes. “It’s hard to play 12 guys,” Kerr said. “And Looney is struggling to get his game back right now.”
December 19, 2019

No max for Andre Drummond?

There is a scenario in which Detroit could trade its franchise center this season. Again, it’ll depend on where the Pistons are in the playoff race by the time the deadline inches closer. There also is a scenario in which the Pistons could let him walk in free agency. And, of course, depending on if the Pistons can turn it around, he could return next year on a new contract. One source said Drummond likely will sign a new contract that averages somewhere between $20 million and $25 million annually, not the max.
Griffin likely isn’t going anywhere if the Pistons continue to stay the course for the duration of his contract, which expires after 2021-22. If a rebuild is in the cards, though, one would imagine the Pistons try to move his money. According to one league source, Griffin’s value has dipped because of the injury to start the year, the contract and his age, but that source wouldn’t be surprised if a desperate team made a move for his services.
Spoelstra’s dizzying offense can accommodate another superstar, and the Heat have their sights set on the 2021 offseason to find one; it’s no secret around the league that they are planning on making a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unless they make a trade for a player like Holiday, who holds a $27.1 million player option for the 2021-22 season, the Heat are unlikely to take on any long-term salary that compromises their 2021 cap space, according to league sources. As of now, they’ll be able to easily create cap space to sign a max player that summer.
Aside from Galloway’s production this season, he also has an expiring contract, which is valuable. According to one league source, there is a top team in the Eastern Conference that is potentially interested in Galloway’s services. If the Pistons remain in the playoff hunt and remain adamant on chasing one of the final seeds, Galloway seems unlikely to go anywhere before the deadline — though a late first-round pick might be too enticing. However, if the Pistons pivot, Galloway could still be traded for an asset.
Today on Sportscenter, the well-connected writer revealed that the Celtics have little interest in making a move that would require dealing one of their best players just to — at least on paper — better match up with some of the East’s brawnier bigs. “[The Celtics] could certainly use a veteran center at that position … but Boston’s not willing to give up any of their core wing players,” explained Woj, “and right now the Celtics, with [a] kind of a three-headed monster, they have [a] center … better than really anything that’s available to them in the marketplace.”
Jaylen Brown isn’t afraid to admit the vibe around the team has improved significantly. The C’s swingman opened up about the changes in a conversation Wednesday with NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. “It’s not perfect. It’s not like utopia in our locker room,” Brown told Chin. “But it’s great. Nothing is ever going to be exactly the way that you want it to be. That’s the good thing about a family, people argue but you still love them at the end of the day. “Everybody always compares things to last year but — to be honest it is a better environment, but there’s ups and downs. It’s part of the journey.”
The Knicks on Wednesday announced the hiring of Blatt, who played at Princeton alongside Steve Mills, their president of basketball operations. It’s a strictly front-office position for Blatt, who also announced his retirement from coaching on Wednesday, four months after he said in a public letter that he had multiple sclerosis. “I look forward to the next step in my career as I officially retire from coaching and pursue other opportunities in basketball,” Blatt said in a statement.
That Mills was able to add to his basketball operations staff may be interpreted in some corners as a positive sign for the under-fire executive. The Knicks’ team owner, James L. Dolan, is widely believed to be considering the pursuit of a more established lead voice for the front office — such as Toronto’s Masai Ujiri — after a 4-18 start led to the recent firing of Coach David Fizdale.
Does he have any regrets? Would he have handled things different? “No regrets, I’m not a regretful guy,” he says. “The only thing I would have done different would be to sit down with Jeanie [Buss] and let her know I was leaving, sit down with LeBron [James] and let him know … otherwise, I wouldn’t have changed anything. I still would have walked away.”
Back then, roughly two decades ago, Cooke was the star on every team he played for. He was on track to become one in the NBA, too, but difficulty in the classroom, poor advice and a few wrong decisions led him down a different path. “Misjudgment, arrogance, attitude—all of those things played a factor in my career,” he says. Cooke won MVP of the prestigious adidas ABCD camp in 2000, was the No. 1 ranked prospect in his class and received interest from every major college program in the country. He played AAU with Joakim Noah and matched up against James, Anthony, Stoudemire and many others who went on to be successful in the NBA.
So why, all this time later, is Cooke back playing again? He’s 10 years older than basically everyone else on the Camden Monarchs roster. He struggles moving up and down the floor, like he’s pulling his damaged legs through quicksand. As his teammates elevate for impressive windmill dunks in warm-ups, Lenny never attacks the rim. He stays beyond the arc, content to launch deep treys with little bend in his knees. When the Monarchs push in transition, he often hangs back to conserve energy and watches over the action like he’s one of the coaches. His body isn’t equipped to dominate as it once was, though his basketball IQ is apparent. Now a low-post big man (he was more of a versatile small forward in high school), Cooke gets the ball on the block, studies the defense and makes smart reads. He can overpower defenders with his size and strength, but rarely looks to score.
In other words, Cooke isn’t doing this to light up the stat sheet. It’s not for shine or self-validation. Since 2008, he’s increasingly embraced a new mission—to be a mentor in any way possible, using his personal experience to impart wisdom and steer others in the right direction. “I know my role,” he says, after the game. “It’s more so being a mentor to the guys, telling them what it takes to be professional. “Those are my little brothers. Each and every one of them. All 13 of them,” he adds, scanning the Monarchs’ makeshift locker room. “They call me. I’ll get calls tonight, like, Man, how do you think I did? Did you think I didn’t do this? Did I do this, this way? That’s what I enjoy about this. They look up to me. They want advice because I’ve been there.”
December 19, 2019
December 19, 2019
Though Steven Adams later remembered putting a suit on in 2016 for Russell Westbrook’s Oklahoma Hall of Fame event — “That was probably the last time I wore like shoes and stuff,” he said — he shocked the world Wednesday, strolling through the back hallways of Chesapeake Energy Arena to the Oklahoma City Thunder locker room dressed in a blue three-piece suit, topped with a brown cabbie hat.
Every player on the Thunder roster arrived to Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies wearing a custom tailored suit, set up and paid for by Paul. He had the idea in the preseason, then brought in a tailor to fit the team a couple of games into the season. The suits finally arrived Wednesday.

“I didn’t realize how much time it takes to put on all that s—,” he said. “It’s a lot longer that I take normally. I didn’t account for it. I was just like, ‘Eh, f— this, mate.'” “A lot of buttons, a lot of weird little things,” he said. “It’s a three-piece suit, which means more buttons in this region. But it’s all pre-made Italian stuff.”
December 19, 2019
December 19, 2019
