In other words, Cooke isn’t doing this to light up the stat sheet. It’s not for shine or self-validation. Since 2008, he’s increasingly embraced a new mission—to be a mentor in any way possible, using his personal experience to impart wisdom and steer others in the right direction. “I know my role,” he says, after the game. “It’s more so being a mentor to the guys, telling them what it takes to be professional . “Those are my little brothers. Each and every one of them. All 13 of them,” he adds, scanning the Monarchs’ makeshift locker room. “They call me. I’ll get calls tonight, like, Man, how do you think I did? Did you think I didn’t do this? Did I do this, this way? That’s what I enjoy about this. They look up to me. They want advice because I’ve been there.”