The Hawks were the first organization to reach out in free agency. According to Parker, a few others knocked on his door, but none promised the same amount of regular playing time, which was a priority in his decision-making process. “Forget the contract and whatever. I’ve made a lot of money other places,” Parker told SB Nation. “So it’s not just for the money. It’s just so I can enjoy the game. As long as I’m playing, that’s all I care about. It’s not about anything else.”
“Yeah, I’m happy here,” he told The Athletic. “(I’m) playing a lot. I’ve been enjoying it here. The family loves the city. I would definitely be happy to stay here for a longer time.” And as always, it’s not just about basketball. “(D.C.) is just more something closer to home, like a little international, European style,” said Bertāns, who is from Latvia. “There’s some history that not a lot of cities in the States have. And then when you’re downtown, everything is walking distance. That’s about it. My family loves it here. So, that’s a big part. … Happy wife, happy life.”
But talking to WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” show on Wednesday, Davis said he sincerely considered the Knicks. “Every team was on my list at the time, and then I kind of cut it down, and they were one of the ones that made the final cut,” Davis said. What attracted him to the Knicks? “I talked to some guys over there who were still there, and I feel like playing for an organization like that, especially New York, it’d be something that I was always interested in,” he said. “You see ‘Melo was there and the history that the Knicks have and a historical franchise it is, I thought it was something I could definitely be a part of.”
Six months later, in that same building, Looney received a DNP, coach’s decision on Wednesday night. Eleven Warriors played, including three centers, two rookies and a two-way contract guy. But Looney didn’t. Despite being active and available, he logged zero minutes. “It’s hard to play 12 guys,” Kerr said. “And Looney is struggling to get his game back right now.”
No max for Andre Drummond?
There is a scenario in which Detroit could trade its franchise center this season. Again, it’ll depend on where the Pistons are in the playoff race by the time the deadline inches closer. There also is a scenario in which the Pistons could let him walk in free agency. And, of course, depending on if the Pistons can turn it around, he could return next year on a new contract. One source said Drummond likely will sign a new contract that averages somewhere between $20 million and $25 million annually, not the max.
Griffin likely isn’t going anywhere if the Pistons continue to stay the course for the duration of his contract, which expires after 2021-22. If a rebuild is in the cards, though, one would imagine the Pistons try to move his money. According to one league source, Griffin’s value has dipped because of the injury to start the year, the contract and his age, but that source wouldn’t be surprised if a desperate team made a move for his services.
Spoelstra’s dizzying offense can accommodate another superstar, and the Heat have their sights set on the 2021 offseason to find one; it’s no secret around the league that they are planning on making a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unless they make a trade for a player like Holiday, who holds a $27.1 million player option for the 2021-22 season, the Heat are unlikely to take on any long-term salary that compromises their 2021 cap space, according to league sources. As of now, they’ll be able to easily create cap space to sign a max player that summer.
“I could be traded again, but you’ve just gotta be ready and prepared. Because any situation can uplift me. And I look at it that way. Even if it’s bitter on my end, I just have to look at it as a blessing,” he said. “As far as Chicago goes, I kind of just needed to be traded because I wasn’t playing. That’s why Washington was so good for me.”
Aside from Galloway’s production this season, he also has an expiring contract, which is valuable. According to one league source, there is a top team in the Eastern Conference that is potentially interested in Galloway’s services. If the Pistons remain in the playoff hunt and remain adamant on chasing one of the final seeds, Galloway seems unlikely to go anywhere before the deadline — though a late first-round pick might be too enticing. However, if the Pistons pivot, Galloway could still be traded for an asset.
Today on Sportscenter, the well-connected writer revealed that the Celtics have little interest in making a move that would require dealing one of their best players just to — at least on paper — better match up with some of the East’s brawnier bigs. “[The Celtics] could certainly use a veteran center at that position … but Boston’s not willing to give up any of their core wing players,” explained Woj, “and right now the Celtics, with [a] kind of a three-headed monster, they have [a] center … better than really anything that’s available to them in the marketplace.”
The Woj bomblet refers to none other than Timelord, who will be convalescing a left hip edema into the new year. “Robert Williams has been a revelation in his second season; [he was] their first-round pick last year,” continued Wojnarowski. “Williams is a player that Boston — not just for the short term but the long term — has a chance to have great staying power at that center position.”
Michael Lee: Reporter to Jimmy Butler: “What do you say when they say you need a team of two to three stars and this team has just one star?” Jimmy: “This is a team of one star? Who is that? Bam [Adebayo]?
Jaylen Brown isn’t afraid to admit the vibe around the team has improved significantly. The C’s swingman opened up about the changes in a conversation Wednesday with NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. “It’s not perfect. It’s not like utopia in our locker room,” Brown told Chin. “But it’s great. Nothing is ever going to be exactly the way that you want it to be. That’s the good thing about a family, people argue but you still love them at the end of the day. “Everybody always compares things to last year but — to be honest it is a better environment, but there’s ups and downs. It’s part of the journey.”
Candace Buckner: More Brooks on the team’s decision to play John Wall, who will be approaching 11 months since his Achilles’ surgery in January: “It’s going to happen organically. What I like what he’s doing, he’s getting after every workout.” Brooks says he’s playing asst coaches 1 on 1
The Knicks on Wednesday announced the hiring of Blatt, who played at Princeton alongside Steve Mills, their president of basketball operations. It’s a strictly front-office position for Blatt, who also announced his retirement from coaching on Wednesday, four months after he said in a public letter that he had multiple sclerosis. “I look forward to the next step in my career as I officially retire from coaching and pursue other opportunities in basketball,” Blatt said in a statement.
That Mills was able to add to his basketball operations staff may be interpreted in some corners as a positive sign for the under-fire executive. The Knicks’ team owner, James L. Dolan, is widely believed to be considering the pursuit of a more established lead voice for the front office — such as Toronto’s Masai Ujiri — after a 4-18 start led to the recent firing of Coach David Fizdale.
Magic Johnson wants credit for Lakers' success
He believes he should be given a fair share of credit for the Lakers’ fast start. ”This team would not be in the position it’s in without me,” he says.
Does he have any regrets? Would he have handled things different? “No regrets, I’m not a regretful guy,” he says. “The only thing I would have done different would be to sit down with Jeanie [Buss] and let her know I was leaving, sit down with LeBron [James] and let him know … otherwise, I wouldn’t have changed anything. I still would have walked away.”
Would you still have ripped Pelinka so much on your way out the door? ”Things happened, forgive and forget. I’ve moved past that, so did Rob,” Johnson says. “Rob and I made up, we’re good, we still talk.”
Brian Mahoney: The battle of New York is no longer national. Knicks-Nets on Dec. 26 dropped from TNT and replaced by Spurs-Mavs. Was to be the second of Knicks’ three national TV games this season.
Back then, roughly two decades ago, Cooke was the star on every team he played for. He was on track to become one in the NBA, too, but difficulty in the classroom, poor advice and a few wrong decisions led him down a different path. “Misjudgment, arrogance, attitude—all of those things played a factor in my career,” he says. Cooke won MVP of the prestigious adidas ABCD camp in 2000, was the No. 1 ranked prospect in his class and received interest from every major college program in the country. He played AAU with Joakim Noah and matched up against James, Anthony, Stoudemire and many others who went on to be successful in the NBA.
So why, all this time later, is Cooke back playing again? He’s 10 years older than basically everyone else on the Camden Monarchs roster. He struggles moving up and down the floor, like he’s pulling his damaged legs through quicksand. As his teammates elevate for impressive windmill dunks in warm-ups, Lenny never attacks the rim. He stays beyond the arc, content to launch deep treys with little bend in his knees. When the Monarchs push in transition, he often hangs back to conserve energy and watches over the action like he’s one of the coaches. His body isn’t equipped to dominate as it once was, though his basketball IQ is apparent. Now a low-post big man (he was more of a versatile small forward in high school), Cooke gets the ball on the block, studies the defense and makes smart reads. He can overpower defenders with his size and strength, but rarely looks to score.
In other words, Cooke isn’t doing this to light up the stat sheet. It’s not for shine or self-validation. Since 2008, he’s increasingly embraced a new mission—to be a mentor in any way possible, using his personal experience to impart wisdom and steer others in the right direction. “I know my role,” he says, after the game. “It’s more so being a mentor to the guys, telling them what it takes to be professional. “Those are my little brothers. Each and every one of them. All 13 of them,” he adds, scanning the Monarchs’ makeshift locker room. “They call me. I’ll get calls tonight, like, Man, how do you think I did? Did you think I didn’t do this? Did I do this, this way? That’s what I enjoy about this. They look up to me. They want advice because I’ve been there.”
Candace Buckner: Merry Christmas to the #Wizards from…the #Wizards When players arrived 2nite, they found a Gucci shopping bag in their locker stalls. Inside the bag: a Gucci wallet & a set of AirPod Pros Anzejs Pasecniks, who joined the team this week, said it best: “Nice timing for me.”
Eric Smith: Raptors (19-8) take it 112-99. Their 3rd straight win. But it came at a cost w/ both Gasol & Powell injured. Lowry, following a 20p-10a10r triple double, told us on @FAN590 that it felt like a home game in Detroit…and he gave lots of love to the Raptors’ fans that made the trip
Rod Beard: #Raptors Norman Powell is down and holding his left shoulder. He’s in some significant pain and will go straight to the locker room.
Barry Jackson: Heat wins 108-104 in Philadelphia, flummoxing 76ers with zone. Nunn 26, Adebayo 23 and 9, Robinson 15, Butler 14, Jones 13 and 6. Heat 20-8.
Fred Katz: Beal fadeaway misses at the buzzer and the Bulls win 110-109 in overtime. Just an awful loss for Washington. Up 18 with 8:21 left. Two fouls inside the last 5.5 seconds, including on the inbounds off Beal’s “game-winner” with half a second remaining. Crushing.
Joe Gabriele: #Cavs win nail-biter – led by 12 w/2:54 to play, Hornets cut it to a deuce, but Rozier’s 3ptFGA at buzzer rims out – CLE wins, 100-98; CLE, 54%FG, CHA, 41%; reb: CLE, 48, CHA, 35; FB pts: CLE, 13, CHA, 7; #Cavs overcome 25 T.O.; Rozier, 35pts, 7-15 3ptFG.
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said Christian Wood was walking on his own. Added that the doctor will look at it tomorrow.
Tim MacMahon: Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Gordon Hayward has been dealing with lingering foot soreness since before his hand injury. Hayward had a cortisone shot and it didn’t respond well. Will get another MRI tomorrow.
Nick Kosmider: Paul Millsap is active for the Nuggets tonight after missing the last two games with a quad strain.
Though Steven Adams later remembered putting a suit on in 2016 for Russell Westbrook’s Oklahoma Hall of Fame event — “That was probably the last time I wore like shoes and stuff,” he said — he shocked the world Wednesday, strolling through the back hallways of Chesapeake Energy Arena to the Oklahoma City Thunder locker room dressed in a blue three-piece suit, topped with a brown cabbie hat.
Every player on the Thunder roster arrived to Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies wearing a custom tailored suit, set up and paid for by Paul. He had the idea in the preseason, then brought in a tailor to fit the team a couple of games into the season. The suits finally arrived Wednesday.
“I didn’t realize how much time it takes to put on all that s—,” he said. “It’s a lot longer that I take normally. I didn’t account for it. I was just like, ‘Eh, f— this, mate.'” “A lot of buttons, a lot of weird little things,” he said. “It’s a three-piece suit, which means more buttons in this region. But it’s all pre-made Italian stuff.”
James Edwards III: Looks like Gasol pulled his hamstring badly. He asked for his team to call a timeout and walked straight toward the tunnel.
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic will join Mavs on Philly/Toronto trip but is “highly unlikely” to play in either game, per Rick Carlisle. “He’s doing well,” Carlisle said. “He continues to progress. He’s doing some very light shooting, no significant on-court work yet, but he’s progressing well.”
Andrew Greif: The last injured Clipper — JaMychal Green — is listed as questionable to play tomorrow against Houston, per the team. If he can go, the Clippers will have a fully healthy roster for the first time all season.
At this point, Miami’s interest in Paul is extinct, according to league sources. Miami is more likely to chase someone like Jrue Holiday, multiple front office executives believe.
Chris Grenham: Woj just reaffirmed on @SportsCenter: “Boston is not willing to give up any of their core wing players” He also described Robert Williams as a “revelation” this season: “Williams has a chance to have great staying power at that center position.”