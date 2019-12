If you’re going to see some live basketball, you might need to prepare your wallet, depending on which team you’re seeing. Getting in the door isn’t even the first step, although likely the priciest — tickets range from a cheap ticket to the Detroit Pistons at an average $4 to premium tickets to the Warriors for around $874. Parking can be as much as $40 in some cities, and of course when you’re there, you might want to have a couple of beers and some nachos, right? That will set you back $37 ($15 for one beer) at the Warriors and $34 at a Dallas Mavericks game.