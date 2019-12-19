Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report: Trae Young (righ…
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report: Trae Young (right calf contusion) is probable.
December 19, 2019 | 11:15 pm UTC Update
Marc Gasol to miss time due to injury
Adrian Wojnarowski: Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol will miss a period of weeks with a left hamstring injury, league sources tell ESPN.
Chris Forsberg: Celtics list Gordon Hayward as questionable for Friday’s game vs Pistons. Marcus Smart remains out. Brad Wanamaker, a new addition, is probable with a left ankle sprain.
Anthony Chiang: Goran Dragic upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Knicks. James Johnson expected back after missing the trip due to personal reasons. Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters still out.
Chuck Cooperstein: Per @MavsPR Both Seth Curry (right back) and Delon Wright (sprained right pinky finger) are questionable for tomorrow in PHI. 7:00 tip @1033fmESPN
Drew Shiller: Warriors owner Joe Lacob to @Marcus Thompson: “Steve Kerr was the perfect solution to our future. He is a basketball and interpersonal genius. A great person.”
Nick Friedell: Kerr on NBA allowing high schoolers to declare: “I’ve changed my mind on that. A few years ago I actually wrote a column suggesting that they make the rule 2 years staying in college because I felt like players needed more seasoning. But I think the GLeague can provide that now.”
December 19, 2019 | 10:13 pm UTC Update
Fred Katz: The last 2-minute reports are out, and the NBA has ruled a correct call Isaac Bonga’s foul with 0.5 seconds remaining in regulation last night. Davis Bertans’ foul with 5.5 seconds left was also a correct call.
“Mike Miller hasn’t had an easy path in coaching,” said TV analyst and former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy, who had Miller on his 2018 USA World Cup Qualifying Team coaching staff. “Give him a lot of credit for all the work he has put in to get to this point. He’s a no-nonsense, straight-shooting, not-looking-for-any-limelight guy. He just wants to coach basketball and do the best job he can to help the players.”
“Totally committed. No one outworks him,” said Jim Wooldridge, who hired Miller on three different occasions at Southwest Texas, Kansas State and UC Riverside. “Very selfless. He’s not a self-promoter. … No one will be better prepared. The players, if they don’t already, will understand it’s not about him, it’s about them.”
“Very good teacher, poised on the sidelines. His team was prepared every night. He did a really good job in the G League,” said one veteran NBA executive who watched Miller with Westchester. “He put in the triangle [offense] when he got there. They actually ran it better than the Knicks did.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks chose to recover from the end of their 18-game winning streak at a medium-security Wisconsin state prison. Two days before an anticipated showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, the team was scheduled for a “player individual day” on Tuesday — usually used for individuals to get extra training or medical treatment. Instead, the players opted to hear stories from inmates at the Racine Correctional Institution.
Antetokounmpo, his older brother, Thanasis, and other Milwaukee teammates Sterling Brown, Kyle Korver, George Hill, Pat Connaughton and D.J. Wilson traveled about 30 miles south of Milwaukee to the prison to take part in the “Play for Justice” initiative, which brings together NBA teams and inmates at correctional facilities across the country.
“I wasn’t seeing guys that made mistakes,” Antetokounmpo said. “I was just seeing humans, humans that were laughing, that were trying hard, humans that shared their stories. That really touched me and I realized sometimes we take things for granted. That’s not going to happen again.”
December 19, 2019 | 9:54 pm UTC Update
Gina Mizell: #Suns have diagnosed Deandre Ayton with a right ankle sprain, and have ruled him OUT for tomorrow’s game at OKC. Devin Booker (forearm contusion) and Cam Johnson (hip soreness) are both questionable. Tyler Johnson (illness) is probable.
Ira Winderman: Daryl Macon has been sent by the Heat back to the Sioux Falls Skyforce to participate in the G League Showcase in Las Vegas. Macon and Sioux Falls play the Clippers’ affiliate at 10:30 p.m. tonight on ESPNU.
Mark Berman: Rudy Tomjanovich has once again been nominated to be elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “I’m honored to be considered. I hope for the best. There’s a big positive to it and I’m going to sort of dwell on the positive.”
The league, a professional esports venture featuring the top NBA 2K players in the world, is the first one operated by a U.S. professional sports league. Twenty-three of the NBA’s 30 franchises sport a team. The Suns are not one of them. Many, including Suns star Devin Booker, would like to see that change. “That would be dope,” Booker said. “I’ve been paying attention. Getting a team in the city would be real nice.”
If you’re going to see some live basketball, you might need to prepare your wallet, depending on which team you’re seeing. Getting in the door isn’t even the first step, although likely the priciest — tickets range from a cheap ticket to the Detroit Pistons at an average $4 to premium tickets to the Warriors for around $874. Parking can be as much as $40 in some cities, and of course when you’re there, you might want to have a couple of beers and some nachos, right? That will set you back $37 ($15 for one beer) at the Warriors and $34 at a Dallas Mavericks game.
In all, a Warriors game with two premium tickets, average parking, two beers, shared nachos and one souvenir hat will tap you for a whopping $1,837, while a budget-minded New Orleans Pelicans fan can get in the door for $7 a person, $26 for beers and nachos, $10 for parking and a $29 hat — a total of just $79 for two people.
December 19, 2019 | 8:53 pm UTC Update
In addition to Bryant, Duncan, Garnett and Bosh, other players nominated for the first time this year include Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Mark Eaton and Buck Williams. Meanwhile, Chauncey Billups, Mark Jackson, Tim Hardaway, Richard Hamilton, Chris Webber, Ben Wallace and Marcus Camby are among those on the ballot who have been nominated multiple times.
Women’s nominations include first-timers Swin Cash and Tamika Catchings, along with current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, who is nominated both as a coach and player. Former Chicago Bulls star Toni Kukoc heads the list of international honorees.
Lou Williams has become a key member of the Los Angeles Clippers since arriving in a trade in 2017, but the veteran guard seriously contemplated retirement when the team became his third NBA stop in six months. “I was done,” Williams told Stadium’s Shams Charania. “Yeah, I was done. … You kind of look around and you got to be realistic with yourself. Like, is this it?”
Despite Williams’ success on the court, the offseason trade to the Clippers had the former second-round pick set on walking away from the game – until his new head coach, Doc Rivers, talked him out of it. “I had a conversation with Doc and he was like, ‘I don’t know what these other teams are thinking, but we need you and you can get comfortable. You’re gonna be here,'” Williams said. “That meant a lot to me and it kind of gave me the confidence and the reassurance to get prepared for the season and I’m glad I did.”
Jrue Holiday doesn’t view himself as a three-point shooting specialist whatsoever. Which explains why – when the 29-year-old was recently informed that he was about to break New Orleans’ career franchise record for three-pointers made – Holiday’s first reaction was that of surprise. “I had no clue,” he said of being close to the mark. His second reaction? Self-deprecating humor. “Hopefully I can get there before JJ (Redick) does,” Holiday joked of the prolific Redick, one of the NBA’s premier shooters this decade.
Holiday overtook Peja Stojakovic (553 career threes with New Orleans) for the top spot in team history Wednesday, after draining a third-quarter three-pointer against the Timberwolves.
December 19, 2019 | 8:12 pm UTC Update
Shams Charania: James Wiseman began informing Memphis coaches in recent days about decision to leave school and sign with an agent. Penny Hardaway pushed hard and attempted to keep his star recruit. After 12-game suspension and $11,500 charity fee discipline, Wiseman is gone from NCAA.
Jovan Buha: Ivica Zubac on what he’s learned from the first two Clippers-Rockets matchups: “They don’t like us. We don’t like them. I don’t know. (Laughs) But it’s been fun every game. It’s so competitive every time. We play hard against them. They play hard. …”
Ryan Ward: Another interesting tidbit about tonight’s #Lakers game vs. #Bucks (it was in the LeBron/Giannis graphic, too): LeBron James needs only 8 assists to pass Hall of Famer and former Laker Gary Payton for 9th place in #NBA history.
Stefan Bondy: Julius Randle and Frank Ntilikina both participated in practice and are expected to play tomorrow in Miami. Knicks are trying to win for the fourth time in five games. Allonzo Trier (concussion) and Wayne Ellington (sore Achilles) remain out.
December 19, 2019 | 6:00 pm UTC Update
His first NBA head coach has been fired. His team has one of the worst records in the league. And there is constant drama surrounding the CEO of the franchise and speculation about the front office’s future. But New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett doesn’t seem overwhelmed by basketball life in the big city. “I’m 19 with no pressure on me. I go out and play basketball, the game that I love. I am in the NBA. Why would I let something like that mess me up?” Barrett recently told The Undefeated.
“[Fizdale] and Smart were the ones that gave me my first chance in this league,” Barrett said. “It’s tough for me to see them go. But there are always more games and I have a job to do. You have to move on. You can’t look back ever in this league. … “I knew it was a business coming in. I’m happy to have really strong vets. Taj keeps telling me, ‘Stay straight, young fella. Don’t veer off. Stay with it.’ ”
Barrett added that he is also trying to get better by watching his diet, staying late after practice and returning to the gym to get up more shots. “I’m here every night and play every night except for the one time when I was sick,” he said. “I’m always there for my team. I always try to do the best I can for the group no matter what it is. If I don’t score and I get 10 assists, that’s a good game.”
Fifty-six basketball players from around the world showed up to the Brooklyn Nets’ practice facility in early December with the same goal: become a player in Basketball Africa League’s inaugural season that will begin in March 2020. Some players are entering fresh from their college hoops days, while others have had stints in the NBA, G League, and international leagues. For Chris Smith, a 32-year-old former NBA player and brother to veteran guard JR Smith, participating in BAL’s two-day scouting combine meant a shot at redemption. He wants another chance at the NBA.
“It is history in the making, but it is a rebirth for me,” Smith told USA TODAY Sports. “It reminds me of my younger days playing for the Knicks. This league will give me the opportunity that I didn’t have in the younger stages of my career.”
According to Smith, this league is going to work because of the talent involved and “today everyone is looking for what is new… a lot of players are looking for a new outlet. This gives you a new opportunity to build a brand globally.”
Now he hopes to make one of the BAL’s 16-man rosters, and then prove himself from there. “Personally, to be a face for this league, it would mean everything to me,” Smith said. “I had shortcomings in my beginning stages in the league (NBA) but here I have a fair chance of proving I am an elite player.”
December 19, 2019 | 4:29 pm UTC Update
Kevin Chouinard: This morning on 92.9 FM, Lloyd Pierce said that John Collins would start when he returns next week and begin with full workloads.
The Post reported before training camp that January was a target for Bullock’s season debut. “It looked like a long journey,” Bullock said after practice in Tarrytown. “Back way in July, even when it happened, I was just thinking about, December is so far along, so far away. “To see that I’ve made up so much time over the time and worked hard to be able to get back out here, to be able to play with my guys playing with the Knicks. It was a long journey but I’m right here almost at the finish line so just continue to keep pushing.”