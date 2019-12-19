USA Today Sports

December 19, 2019 | 11:15 pm UTC Update
December 19, 2019 | 10:13 pm UTC Update
“Mike Miller hasn’t had an easy path in coaching,” said TV analyst and former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy, who had Miller on his 2018 USA World Cup Qualifying Team coaching staff. “Give him a lot of credit for all the work he has put in to get to this point. He’s a no-nonsense, straight-shooting, not-looking-for-any-limelight guy. He just wants to coach basketball and do the best job he can to help the players.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks chose to recover from the end of their 18-game winning streak at a medium-security Wisconsin state prison. Two days before an anticipated showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, the team was scheduled for a “player individual day” on Tuesday — usually used for individuals to get extra training or medical treatment. Instead, the players opted to hear stories from inmates at the Racine Correctional Institution.
December 19, 2019 | 9:54 pm UTC Update
The league, a professional esports venture featuring the top NBA 2K players in the world, is the first one operated by a U.S. professional sports league. Twenty-three of the NBA’s 30 franchises sport a team. The Suns are not one of them. Many, including Suns star Devin Booker, would like to see that change. “That would be dope,” Booker said. “I’ve been paying attention. Getting a team in the city would be real nice.”
If you’re going to see some live basketball, you might need to prepare your wallet, depending on which team you’re seeing. Getting in the door isn’t even the first step, although likely the priciest — tickets range from a cheap ticket to the Detroit Pistons at an average $4 to premium tickets to the Warriors for around $874. Parking can be as much as $40 in some cities, and of course when you’re there, you might want to have a couple of beers and some nachos, right? That will set you back $37 ($15 for one beer) at the Warriors and $34 at a Dallas Mavericks game.
December 19, 2019 | 8:53 pm UTC Update
In addition to Bryant, Duncan, Garnett and Bosh, other players nominated for the first time this year include Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Mark Eaton and Buck Williams. Meanwhile, Chauncey Billups, Mark Jackson, Tim Hardaway, Richard Hamilton, Chris Webber, Ben Wallace and Marcus Camby are among those on the ballot who have been nominated multiple times.
Women’s nominations include first-timers Swin Cash and Tamika Catchings, along with current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, who is nominated both as a coach and player. Former Chicago Bulls star Toni Kukoc heads the list of international honorees.
Despite Williams’ success on the court, the offseason trade to the Clippers had the former second-round pick set on walking away from the game – until his new head coach, Doc Rivers, talked him out of it. “I had a conversation with Doc and he was like, ‘I don’t know what these other teams are thinking, but we need you and you can get comfortable. You’re gonna be here,'” Williams said. “That meant a lot to me and it kind of gave me the confidence and the reassurance to get prepared for the season and I’m glad I did.”
Jrue Holiday doesn’t view himself as a three-point shooting specialist whatsoever. Which explains why – when the 29-year-old was recently informed that he was about to break New Orleans’ career franchise record for three-pointers made – Holiday’s first reaction was that of surprise. “I had no clue,” he said of being close to the mark. His second reaction? Self-deprecating humor. “Hopefully I can get there before JJ (Redick) does,” Holiday joked of the prolific Redick, one of the NBA’s premier shooters this decade.
December 19, 2019 | 8:12 pm UTC Update

Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life. Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. Throughout this process, I’ve asked God to ordain my steps and lead me in the right direction. God is my lord and salvation, and throughout this process he has comforted me. This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I’m thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process. I want to thank the coaches and staff for all their support and my teammates for pushing me everyday at practice. I feel blessed for the opportunity to be a Tiger and for having the honor to play with these special group of guys. I can’t wait to see what all they accomplish this season. The friends and fans of Tiger Nation will always hold a place in my heart. #GoTigersGo 🐯🔵🐯

December 19, 2019 | 6:00 pm UTC Update
His first NBA head coach has been fired. His team has one of the worst records in the league. And there is constant drama surrounding the CEO of the franchise and speculation about the front office’s future. But New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett doesn’t seem overwhelmed by basketball life in the big city. “I’m 19 with no pressure on me. I go out and play basketball, the game that I love. I am in the NBA. Why would I let something like that mess me up?” Barrett recently told The Undefeated.
“[Fizdale] and Smart were the ones that gave me my first chance in this league,” Barrett said. “It’s tough for me to see them go. But there are always more games and I have a job to do. You have to move on. You can’t look back ever in this league. … “I knew it was a business coming in. I’m happy to have really strong vets. Taj keeps telling me, ‘Stay straight, young fella. Don’t veer off. Stay with it.’
Fifty-six basketball players from around the world showed up to the Brooklyn Nets’ practice facility in early December with the same goal: become a player in Basketball Africa League’s inaugural season that will begin in March 2020. Some players are entering fresh from their college hoops days, while others have had stints in the NBA, G League, and international leagues. For Chris Smith, a 32-year-old former NBA player and brother to veteran guard JR Smith, participating in BAL’s two-day scouting combine meant a shot at redemption. He wants another chance at the NBA.
December 19, 2019 | 4:29 pm UTC Update
The Post reported before training camp that January was a target for Bullock’s season debut. “It looked like a long journey,” Bullock said after practice in Tarrytown. “Back way in July, even when it happened, I was just thinking about, December is so far along, so far away. “To see that I’ve made up so much time over the time and worked hard to be able to get back out here, to be able to play with my guys playing with the Knicks. It was a long journey but I’m right here almost at the finish line so just continue to keep pushing.”
