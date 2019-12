Kanter draws attention to what many see as an increasingly anti-democratic regime. And he does so at great personal risk. “I’ve been getting death threats since probably 2015 and ’16, and I’m used to them now,” Kanter said. “People are asking me if I’m taking them seriously. Of course, you’re going to take them seriously because those are death threats. Doesn’t matter where they come from — your phone, your Instagram, Twitter, this and that. I used to take like screenshots of them. But it got to a point, it [was] like there’s so many. I’m like, ‘I’m not going even bother doing it. I’m just going to leave it alone.’ ”