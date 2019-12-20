Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Brooklyn: Cha…
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Brooklyn: Chandler Parsons (right wrist inflammation) is probable. John Collins (league suspension) is out. Last time Collins will be on the injury/suspension list.
December 21, 2019 | 2:35 am UTC Update
Logan Murdock: Stephen Curry is in the building tonight at Chase without a cast. Had a second surgery recently in LA.
Scott Agness: Five in a row now for the Pacers to match their longest win streak of the season. 119-105 over the Kings. Warren had 23pts, Turner with 17 and McConnell added 15/8a off the bench; and just nine turnovers. Up next: at Bucks on Sunday.
Joe Gabriele: #Cavs make it two straight, close game on 18-4 run – win 114-107; 16 ties, 25 lead-changes; CLE outscores MEM, 33-20 in 4Q; reb: CLE, 60, MEM, 46; CLE, 17-37 3ptFG; CLE, 26asst.
Ian Begley: Elfrid Payton has recorded 29 consecutive assists without a turnover, which is the most for a Knick since 1997-98, when play-by-play started being recorded, per the team and Elias.
Tim Reynolds: Notes on Bucks-Lakers TV last night: 2.8 million viewers on average, most-watched regular season game on TNT since Warriors-Cavs in Jan 2018. With Clips-Rockets, most watched TNT doubleheader since 2017. TNT won primetime in the key demo of Adults 18-49 among all networks.
December 21, 2019 | 12:41 am UTC Update
NBA proposes schedule changes
Shams Charania: Sources: NBA has sent teams the proposal for 2021-22 season changes: – 78-game regular season – In-season tournament ($1M per player, $1.5M coaches pool for champion) – Play-in tourneys for 7-8 playoff seeds – Final 4 reseed in playoffs based on regular season records
Shams Charania: Sources: NBA’s in-season tournament format proposal: All 30 teams involved from late Nov. to mid-Dec.: – Divisional games (4 home, 4 away) for group stage – 6 divisional stage winners, plus 2 wildcards for knockout – Quarterfinals at home market; semifinals/Finals at neutral site
Jason Anderson: In addition to Bogdan Bogdanovic being out for tonight’s game against the Pacers due to ankle soreness, Trevor Ariza is away from the team for personal reasons.
Tim Bontemps: Luka Doncic remains out tonight, but he’s out here pregame in Philadelphia running wind sprints. Not going full speed, but also doesn’t appear to be limping, or have anything extra on his sprained ankle.
Christopher Hine: Ryan Saunders said Karl-Anthony Towns is OUT again tonight. They’ll see on Culver.
David Nwaba out for the season
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward David Nwaba underwent successful surgery today to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The injury, which occurred during last night’s game at San Antonio, will result in Nwaba missing the remainder of the season.
Harrison Wind: Malone pregame on Denver’s 1-3 road trip into a 4-game game winning streak: “I learned this from Hubie Brown who my father worked for years ago. You can’t look at 82 games—it’s like an elephant. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. You’ve got to cut it down to pieces.”
December 20, 2019 | 11:49 pm UTC Update
Fred Katz: It’s official. As of one hour ago, Jordan McRae’s salary has fully guaranteed for the season.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on Chris Bosh Hall of Fame nomination, “Awesome.” Cites Bosh’s sacrifice on the court to make Big 3 work, says Bosh’s stats could have been greater otherwise.
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra on Knicks firing Fizdale, “I think it stinks. I think he’s a phenomenal coach.” Added, “They hired him to do a job. It takes time to build a culture.”
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says Goran Dragic available tonight vs. visiting Knicks. Dragic has missed the past nine games with a strained right groin.
Duane Rankin: #Suns Devin Booker (forearm), Cam Johnson (hip) and Tyler Johnson (illness) set to play tonight at #ThunderUp. Deandre Ayton (ankle) out after spraining right ankle Tuesday at #ClipperNation .
Rod Beard: #Pistons Blake Griffin, Luke Kennard and Christian Wood all are OUT tonight at Boston. #Celtics Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart are OUT. #DFS
December 20, 2019 | 11:08 pm UTC Update
Scott Agness: Jeremy Lamb (sore right groin) won’t play tonight vs. Kings. Aaron Holiday gets the start. T.J. Warren (illness) will play.
James Ham: Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play tonight for Sacramento. He has right ankle soreness. Listed as day-to-day.
Kane Pitman: Wesley Matthews doubtful for tomorrow against the Knicks (thigh). He certainly looked sore at times against the Lakers in what was arguably his best game of the year. With the Pacers and Sixers on tap, resting might not be a bad option.
Chicago natives Chance the Rapper and Common will perform at the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center, the league announced Thursday night. The game is set for 5 p.m. PST on Feb. 16 and will tip off after Common welcomes fans with a narrative about what basketball means to people of Chicago.
December 20, 2019 | 9:51 pm UTC Update
The NBA is discussing a $1 million per player purse for the winners of the proposed 30-team, in-season tournament, league sources told ESPN. The league is hopeful that an additional financial incentive would motivate players to treat a new tournament with a competitive fervor.
Among the concerns of top front office officials discussing these ideas with the league office: Many suspect that star players might prefer the five-day scheduling break that would come with not qualifying for the tournament rather than competing for the financial reward of a winner-take-all event that requires a quarterfinal, semifinal and title round to become champion.
Bobby Marks: Important to know that 50% of the NBA players earn $4M or less-including 142 below $2M. Only 29% of NBA players earn above the $9.5M average player salary-including 50 that top $20M+.
Especially among big market owners with larger home game financial gates, finances have also been an overriding concern about the league’s in-season tournament idea: Can the NBA promise “revenue-neutral” financial returns to teams for shortening the schedule to 78 regular season games, sources tell ESPN. Teams are reluctant to take short-term losses on losing two home dates to accommodate the tournament, especially when those games can be worth between $3 million and $4 million for the most profitable big market teams, league sources said.
You were recently called out by Doc Rivers after criticizing Kawhi Leonard’s load management. What did you take away from that? Doris Burke: I had reached out to the Clippers directly and said if Kawhi wants to say anything to me, let him know that I am happy to listen to whatever he might say to me. That’s our job as broadcasters. You have to be able to look that person in the eye. He chose not to do that and that’s fine.
Doris Burke: The same way with Doc. He was speaking from a frustrated coaching perspective and he used me as a launching off point. … If I could do it all over, I would make it less personal. I could’ve used a different term than “ridiculous.” I am aware of the power of the words, so I use those carefully. I don’t regret anything I said, though, I was frustrated from the fan’s perspective of missing out on a Kawhi-Giannis (Antetokounmpo) matchup.
This regular season, you are working only an NBA analyst — no college, no sideline work (until the conference finals). How have you gotten more comfortable as an analyst through the years? Doris Burke: When I was doing college basketball, both men’s and women’s, and NBA, I’d be doing NBA games and (think), “Wow, this game is moving fast.” To be honest with you, It is a lot easier to be invested completely in one sport. At night I can tune in to a couple of games and really lock in and not worry about, “Oh, I have UConn-Notre Dame on Friday.”
December 20, 2019 | 9:04 pm UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Story filed to ESPN: The NBA is discussing a $1 million per player purse for the winners of the proposed 30-team, in-season tournament. Reporting with more details on discussions for possible 2021-2022 league calendar change soon on site.
Vincent Ellis: #Pistons coach Dwane Casey says Reggie Jackson (back) will likely be re-evaluated for a potential return after Christmas. Has been out since the the first two games of the season. He’s been doing non-contract stuff for several weeks.
Enes Kanter isn’t thinking about the Celtics’ next game. Instead, he pulls out his cellphone to play a video. It’s a snowball fight with his 7-foot-5 teammate Tacko Fall. “I will describe myself as NBA player, human rights activist,” he said. “And a snowball fighter, actually. Yeah, you can include that one.”
Kanter draws attention to what many see as an increasingly anti-democratic regime. And he does so at great personal risk. “I’ve been getting death threats since probably 2015 and ’16, and I’m used to them now,” Kanter said. “People are asking me if I’m taking them seriously. Of course, you’re going to take them seriously because those are death threats. Doesn’t matter where they come from — your phone, your Instagram, Twitter, this and that. I used to take like screenshots of them. But it got to a point, it [was] like there’s so many. I’m like, ‘I’m not going even bother doing it. I’m just going to leave it alone.’ ”
The Celtics play in Toronto on Christmas Day. Kanter wants to go. And he’s planning to reach out to a certain Canadian politician for some help. “I have a phone conversation with Justin Trudeau,” Kanter said. “So, that’s gonna be very exciting.” Yes, that Justin Trudeau. The prime Minster of Canada. “So, I’m literally gonna ask, like, ‘Hey, I’m coming to your country. Is it OK for me to come?’ ”
NBA star Kevin Durant met with Philadelphia Union owners Jay Sugarman and Richard Leibovitch in Chester on Friday, for a conversation that the team was quite coy about. He was joined by colleagues from his company, 35 Ventures, which invests in a range of sports, technology, media and philanthropic entities. A Union spokesperson offered only this one-sentence statement: “We entertained 35 Ventures for a meeting with Union ownership.”
This much is known: Durant has been interested for a while in investing in a Major League Soccer team. In October, The Athletic reported that he met twice with D.C. United, his hometown team: first in 2012, then in 2018. Neither effort resulted in a deal. In that same report, The Athletic said Durant might look into investing in a different MLS team.
December 20, 2019 | 8:34 pm UTC Update
Josh Robbins: Steve Clifford when asked about Portland forward Carmelo Anthony: “Carmelo looks great to me (in) the film that I watched. He looks physically great. He’s got his quickness. You can tell he had been working hard with his game. He’s in rhythm.”
December 20, 2019 | 6:55 pm UTC Update
With that in mind, we talked to a three teams about how they value Marcus Morris, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Knicks over the summer after reneging on his agreement with the Spurs. The consensus among those teams — not all contenders — was that Morris could return a first-round pick, depending on the following factors: Does the team have championship aspirations and believe Morris helps push them toward that goal? Does the team see value at the back end of the first round of the draft? If not, the club would be willing to give up a first-round pick for Morris.
“Teams love his leadership and he’s been shooting incredibly well,” a representative for one Eastern Conference team said. “You can easily see them getting a late first-round pick for him if that team feels Marcus pushes them over the top.”
Alex Schiffer: Per @ShamsCharania, the Nets have applied for a disabled player exception from the NBA for season-ending loss of David Nwaba.
StatMuse: LaMarcus Aldridge hasn’t recorded a positive +/- in any back-to-back games this season. DeMar DeRozan also hasn’t done it since the first week of the season. Aldridge is -135 for the season and DeRozan is -165, the lowest on the team. pic.twitter.com/UIeUbf6gJa