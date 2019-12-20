USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Brooklyn: Cha…

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 21, 2019 | 2:35 am UTC Update
December 21, 2019 | 12:41 am UTC Update

David Nwaba out for the season

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward David Nwaba underwent successful surgery today to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The injury, which occurred during last night’s game at San Antonio, will result in Nwaba missing the remainder of the season.
5 hours ago via NBA.com

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 28 more rumors
December 20, 2019 | 11:49 pm UTC Update
December 20, 2019 | 11:08 pm UTC Update
December 20, 2019 | 9:51 pm UTC Update
Especially among big market owners with larger home game financial gates, finances have also been an overriding concern about the league’s in-season tournament idea: Can the NBA promise “revenue-neutral” financial returns to teams for shortening the schedule to 78 regular season games, sources tell ESPN. Teams are reluctant to take short-term losses on losing two home dates to accommodate the tournament, especially when those games can be worth between $3 million and $4 million for the most profitable big market teams, league sources said.
7 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, , , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: NBA Schedule
You were recently called out by Doc Rivers after criticizing Kawhi Leonard’s load management. What did you take away from that? Doris Burke: I had reached out to the Clippers directly and said if Kawhi wants to say anything to me, let him know that I am happy to listen to whatever he might say to me. That’s our job as broadcasters. You have to be able to look that person in the eye. He chose not to do that and that’s fine.
7 hours ago via Justin Terranova @ New York Post

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Doris Burke: The same way with Doc. He was speaking from a frustrated coaching perspective and he used me as a launching off point. … If I could do it all over, I would make it less personal. I could’ve used a different term than “ridiculous.” I am aware of the power of the words, so I use those carefully. I don’t regret anything I said, though, I was frustrated from the fan’s perspective of missing out on a Kawhi-Giannis (Antetokounmpo) matchup.
7 hours ago via Justin Terranova @ New York Post

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

This regular season, you are working only an NBA analyst — no college, no sideline work (until the conference finals). How have you gotten more comfortable as an analyst through the years? Doris Burke: When I was doing college basketball, both men’s and women’s, and NBA, I’d be doing NBA games and (think), “Wow, this game is moving fast.” To be honest with you, It is a lot easier to be invested completely in one sport. At night I can tune in to a couple of games and really lock in and not worry about, “Oh, I have UConn-Notre Dame on Friday.”
7 hours ago via Justin Terranova @ New York Post

, , , Uncategorized

, ,

December 20, 2019 | 9:04 pm UTC Update
Kanter draws attention to what many see as an increasingly anti-democratic regime. And he does so at great personal risk. “I’ve been getting death threats since probably 2015 and ’16, and I’m used to them now,” Kanter said. “People are asking me if I’m taking them seriously. Of course, you’re going to take them seriously because those are death threats. Doesn’t matter where they come from — your phone, your Instagram, Twitter, this and that. I used to take like screenshots of them. But it got to a point, it [was] like there’s so many. I’m like, ‘I’m not going even bother doing it. I’m just going to leave it alone.’ ”
8 hours ago via Shira Springer @ WBUR

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

The Celtics play in Toronto on Christmas Day. Kanter wants to go. And he’s planning to reach out to a certain Canadian politician for some help. “I have a phone conversation with Justin Trudeau,” Kanter said. “So, that’s gonna be very exciting.” Yes, that Justin Trudeau. The prime Minster of Canada. “So, I’m literally gonna ask, like, ‘Hey, I’m coming to your country. Is it OK for me to come?’ ”
8 hours ago via Shira Springer @ WBUR

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

NBA star Kevin Durant met with Philadelphia Union owners Jay Sugarman and Richard Leibovitch in Chester on Friday, for a conversation that the team was quite coy about. He was joined by colleagues from his company, 35 Ventures, which invests in a range of sports, technology, media and philanthropic entities. A Union spokesperson offered only this one-sentence statement: “We entertained 35 Ventures for a meeting with Union ownership.”
8 hours ago via Jonathan Tannenwald @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

December 20, 2019 | 8:34 pm UTC Update
9 hours ago via TheSteinLine

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

December 20, 2019 | 6:55 pm UTC Update
With that in mind, we talked to a three teams about how they value Marcus Morris, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Knicks over the summer after reneging on his agreement with the Spurs. The consensus among those teams — not all contenders — was that Morris could return a first-round pick, depending on the following factors: Does the team have championship aspirations and believe Morris helps push them toward that goal? Does the team see value at the back end of the first round of the draft? If not, the club would be willing to give up a first-round pick for Morris.
10 hours ago via SportsNet New York

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Marcus Morris Trade?
Home