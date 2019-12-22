Michael Scotto: Vince Carter has moved past John Stockt…
Michael Scotto: Vince Carter has moved past John Stockton for fourth place on the NBA all-time games played list. The 42-year-old is in the midst of his NBA-record 22nd season and has 1,505 games played and counting.
December 22, 2019 | 2:00 am UTC Update
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday’s home game against the Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain, coach Frank Vogel announced Saturday. LeBron James first sustained the injury, a pull in the rib cage area, against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and played through it during Thursday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. James didn’t require an MRI, but this is a significant issue and not just a load management situation, sources told ESPN.
Earlier this week, James said he didn’t plan to miss any games this season for rest. James has also been dealing with a nagging groin issue recently, sources said. Last season a groin strain on Christmas Day derailed James and the Lakers’ season.
Anthony Puccio: FINAL: Nets 122, Hawks 112. Spencer Dinwiddie dropped 39 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. It’s his 3rd straight game with 30+ points. & out came the “BROOOKLYNN” chants… 16-13 on the season. pic.twitter.com/rLI5HHFhCN
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young finishes with 47-8-6. The Hawks lose by 10. They are now tied with the Warriors for the worst record in the NBA.
Fred Katz: Forgot to tweet this pregame: Brooks said Moe Wagner (ankle) won’t play for at least a week. Could be longer than that. Said he’s not doing anything basketball-wise now.
December 22, 2019 | 12:35 am UTC Update
Tony Jones: Utah takes its fifth consecutive game, a 114-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Bogdanovic drops 26. Mitchell has 20 with 9 assists and 4 rebounds. Gobert has 19 rebounds and 17 points. The jazz win the second half by 15 points. They move to 18-11 on the season. On the Miami
Stefan Bondy: Thanasis Antetokounmpo played 43 games under Mike Miller with the Westchester Knicks. He was impressed with Miller being able to learn and teach the triangle. “That says a lot. To be able to adjust and learn the system, it’s crazy. Not a lot of people can do that.”
Mark Medina: Gregg Popovich said he doesn’t have much of an opinion on the NBA’s proposal for an in-season tournament. But one thing is clear: Pop is not a fan at all of the plus/minus stat
Jovan Buha: Gregg Popovich called plus-minus a “hoax” and an “analytical fantasy” pregame when asked pregame how he views individual net rating and plus-minus by a reporter.
December 22, 2019 | 12:19 am UTC Update
Chris Miller: Can confirm #Wizards are close to signing Gary Payton II due to hardship exception with all the injuries to the team. I’m also told team will likely bring in a big man as well. #RepTheDistrict
Keith Pompey: #Sixers’ Brett Brown on if Ben Simmons needs to shoot more or get to certain spots to help solve zone D: “I don’t see the zone issues being pointed at Ben as much. Ben can have his greatest impact hurting a zone on his being a live-footed, relented committed offensive rebounder.”
David Locke: Alex Jensen will take over for the Utah Jazz. 2nd time Quin Snyder has been ejected in his career
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says Bogdan Bogdanovic is feeling better but will sit out again tonight against the Grizzlies due to a sore right ankle.
Jeff McDonald: Rudy Gay, whose availability had been uncertain due to illness, will play tonight Pop says. Gay has been under the weather since the Spurs returned from Mexico City.
December 21, 2019 | 11:40 pm UTC Update
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is on the verge of signing a shoe deal with Jordan Brand, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday. “It’s all but official,” a source said.
Doncic’s contract with Jordan is expected to be a five-year deal, sources said. It will not begin as a signature deal, according to sources, but Doncic can earn a signature deal through bonus clauses such as winning MVP or Finals MVP. Sources said that Doncic will likely have player-exclusive models — special edition colorways on which he has design input — available to him by February.
Puma and Under Armour had major interest in Doncic, sources said. He wore Stephen Curry’s signature Under Armours twice in games and practiced and warmed up in Pumas, but Doncic has primarily played in Nike or Jordans. Sources said Under Armour never made an official offer, and Puma shied away from being aggressive with their offer due to Nike’s match clause.
KC Johnson: Derrick Rose said he’s not playing vs. Bulls. Rest day after playing last night in Boston.
Nick Kosmider: Paul Millsap is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lakers with a left knee contusion. Collided hard with Jamal Murray at the end of Friday’s game and was moving gingerly afterward.
December 21, 2019 | 10:43 pm UTC Update
Wizards to add Gary Payton II
Shams Charania: G League guard Gary Payton II is close to a contract with the Washington Wizards, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Payton didn’t play in Showcase game today in Las Vegas.
Fred Katz: Wizards won’t have to waive anyone to sign Payton. They have applied for & expect to receive a hardship exception, which allows them to have 16 players because of their injury issues. Teams can receive hardship when 4+ guys are injured, have missed 3+ games & will miss more time
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel said Avery Bradley is no longer under any restrictions, and it’s “under consideration” if the Lakers will put him back in the starting lineup. Asked if KCP has made that harder, Vogel said: “KCP’s done the next-man-up mindset times 100. He’s done really, really well.”
Mike Trudell: Kyle Kuzma on practicing today after missing the road trip with the ankle injury: “Exciting and fun to get back out there with my teammates and play basketball.” Kuz said he did “pretty much everything” at practice and will see how the ankle feels tomorrow before final clearance.
December 21, 2019 | 9:45 pm UTC Update
LeBron James doubtful for Sunday
Kyle Goon: LeBron James did not practice today. He’s doubtful for tomorrow against the Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain.
Brad Turner: Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis listed as probable for Denver game with some soreness in ankle
December 21, 2019 | 9:35 pm UTC Update
Kyrie Irving not cleared for contact yet
Malika Andrews: Kenny Atkinson said that Kyrie Irving has still yet to be cleared for contact practices. Two weeks ago, Atkinson said the expectation was Irving would be cleared for contact in the next one to two weeks. That timetable did not come to fruition.
Dan Gelston: Coach Bill Self said Joel Embiid talked to the Jayhawks after the game. “Keep trying.” Self cracked, “Profound words of wisdom.”
Matt Velazquez: I’m not with the Bucks in NYC today, but the injury report says Giannis is probable with back soreness and Wesley Matthews is doubtful with a right thigh contusion.
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable to play tonight against Portland. Towns has missed the last two Wolves games with a knee sprain.
Chris Forsberg: Celtics again list Gordon Hayward as questionable for Sunday vs Charlotte. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams remain out.
Gina Mizell: #Suns officially listing Deandre Ayton (sprained ankle) as OUT tonight vs. Houston. Ricky Rubio (illness) is doubtful, while Frank Kaminsky (knee soreness) and Dario Saric (leg soreness) are both questionable.
December 21, 2019 | 7:42 pm UTC Update
Luka Doncic signing with Jordan Brand
Shams Charania: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is closing in on a lucrative multi-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell me and @Tim Cato.
Erik Horne: Billy Donovan on how Paul George should be received Sunday in his return to OKC: “I’d hope he’d be received well. He was first-class, a total pro, a great guy to be around. I felt like while he was here he had both feet in the circle. He did everything he could to help the team.”
Maddie Lee: Steven Adams on all the delay of game calls for players not tucking in their jerseys since Chris Paul brought it up in the Thunder’s comeback win against the Timberwolves: “It’s just bloody tucking in your shirt, mate. It’s not a big deal, mate, just tuck in your shirt.”