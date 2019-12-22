USA Today Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday’s home game against the Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain, coach Frank Vogel announced Saturday. LeBron James first sustained the injury, a pull in the rib cage area, against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and played through it during Thursday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. James didn’t require an MRI, but this is a significant issue and not just a load management situation, sources told ESPN.
Doncic’s contract with Jordan is expected to be a five-year deal, sources said. It will not begin as a signature deal, according to sources, but Doncic can earn a signature deal through bonus clauses such as winning MVP or Finals MVP. Sources said that Doncic will likely have player-exclusive models — special edition colorways on which he has design input — available to him by February.
They have a mission: make the light-speed jump to Orlando to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance on opening day, Walt Disney World Resort’s newest attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. “Out of season, we must have done something ridiculous like this at some point,” Brook says. “I know we’ve gone to Tokyo Disneyland for a day and a half over the summer. We’ll do stuff like that. But 14 hours for something this quick?” He turns to Robin. “Can you think of anything?” “I’m not often ridiculous,” Robin deadpans. Is renting a private jet for a few hours to join the Resistance preposterous? “No,” Robin says. “This feels perfectly natural.”
They study the Monopoly board of Star Wars universe properties. By Robin’s count, they own four other versions of Star Wars Monopoly. “I would want to own property in Bespin,” Brook says as he inspects Cloud City, Lando Calrissian’s home in “The Empire Strikes Back.” Robin tears into the Star Wars card packs and rates each card based on the film its scene is from. The twins are fervent fans of the original Star Wars trilogy, and there don’t seem to be many cards from Episodes IV-VI. “Bad movie, bad movie, bad movie, bad movie,” Robin says, placing one card down after the other. “I sense a disturbing trend.”
When the Lopez brothers are asked about each other, there is an illusion of major sibling beef that they revel in. In interviews, they deliver eyebrow-raising barbs. Their act is so polished that it’s hard to tell if they truly can’t stand each other. “I don’t know if it’ll end,” Brook says. “I just know [Mike Budenholzer] was like, ‘Guys, you’ve got to take it easy on each other just a little bit.’ Like, he took us in and had a meeting with us.” “He was like, ‘Take it easy, you guys. I don’t want you going too hard on each other.'”
