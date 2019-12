When the Lopez brothers are asked about each other, there is an illusion of major sibling beef that they revel in. In interviews, they deliver eyebrow-raising barbs. Their act is so polished that it’s hard to tell if they truly can’t stand each other. “I don’t know if it’ll end,” Brook says. “I just know [Mike Budenholzer] was like, ‘Guys, you’ve got to take it easy on each other just a little bit.’ Like, he took us in and had a meeting with us.” “He was like, ‘Take it easy, you guys. I don’t want you going too hard on each other.'”