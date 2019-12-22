USA Today Sports

via Los Angeles Times
“CSI” creator Anthony Zuiker sold his concrete-clad contemporary in Malibu to Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons for $9.25 million. The 1.4-acre property includes a saltwater swimming pool and a covered pavilion perched above a tennis court. The 5,555-square-foot floor plan has a two-story entry, a semicircular living room, a dining room with tray ceilings and five bedrooms. Parsons, 31, previously played for the Memphis Grizzlies, the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets.

Real Estate
December 22, 2019 | 7:45 am UTC Update
When the Wizards called a timeout at the 2:53 mark, Thomas said he went into to the stands “to confront him.” “I said: ‘Don’t be disrespectful. I’m a man before anything. Be a fan.’ His response was, ‘I’m sorry, I just wanted a Frosty,'” Thomas said, adding that he believes the fan’s behavior stemmed from a 76ers promotion for which fans are awarded a frozen dessert if an opposing player misses two free throws in the second half.
via ESPN

Thomas said he identified the fans to team security so they could be escorted out of the arena. “In no way, shape or form that should be allowed,” he said after the game. “I’ve been in the league for a while. The fans (are) gonna say whatever they want. Don’t ever call me out of my name, because I would never do that to anybody else. I think that crossed the line. I got kids. I got a family. That’s not OK at all, so I just went to go tell him that (in) no disrespectful way, as calm as I am right now. And those are the three things I said and that was his response.”
via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

There was still no update on Irving, who missed his 18th straight game with a shoulder injury and seemingly missed the latest timetable set for him. Sunday marked two weeks since coach Kenny Atkinson said the Nets planned on “starting to integrate him in the next week or two into team practices.” But Irving has still not been cleared for contact. “That’s kind of the next step,” Atkinson said. “So we’re just not there yet.”
via Greg Joyce @ New York Post

Kyrie Irving Injury
In the same film session he showed another clip about basketball — it showed point guard Rajon Rondo faking a lob to LeBron James, and James faking that he was going to block Rondo’s shot. That message? It’s good to have fun. “We find a lot of different things to laugh about that are also good points for our team,” said Phil Handy, one of Vogel’s assistant coaches. “His film sessions, at some point there’s always going to be some comedy to it. It’s not about always chewing us out. Constructive criticism comes with laughter as well.”
via Tania Ganguli @ Los Angeles Times

Not everyone gets Vogel’s jokes right away. Or catches his movie references. “I didn’t even know who the guy was from Creed,” Hollins said, referring to Michael B. Jordan, who played Adonis Johnson. When asked if anyone is on Vogel’s level with movie quotes, Hollins enlisted the opinion of Dru Anthrop, the Lakers’ head video coordinator, who happened to be nearby preparing for a game. “I don’t know if anyone can be,” Anthrop said. “Coach would always give me three or four movies a week that he’d say you’ve gotta see this movie. I’d be like all right. But you also gave me a lot of work to do.
via Tania Ganguli @ Los Angeles Times

Rivers called the NBA’s proposal for an in-season tournament that would also shorten the league’s schedule from 82 games to 78 “interesting.” But it sounds like Rivers likes the schedule the way it is. “I like our league now, but I think they’re looking at the soccer model,” Rivers said. “They did it and it’s worked for them. I try to stay open-minded with all of this stuff. I don’t have an opinion yet.”
via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Before the Mavericks traveled to Toronto on Saturday, Luka Doncic emerged from the team’s hotel in Philadelphia wearing a Jordan-brand winter coat. Doncic also on Saturday posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself wearing blue Jordan shoes. It certainly seems like more than a coincidence and, indeed, a source close to Doncic told The News that negotiations with Jordan Brand on a multi-year contract have heated up and soon could reach fruition.
via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

Luka Doncic Sneaker Deal
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will have a shorter commute to the Staples Center after buying a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live for $6.725 million. Centered on the downtown cityscape, the 4,280-square-foot unit features wood floors, walls of glass, two custom fireplaces and magnetic, wall-mounted iPads for controlling smart home systems. The family room adjoins a center-island kitchen with a breakfast nook. There are three bedrooms.
via Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday’s home game against the Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain, coach Frank Vogel announced Saturday. LeBron James first sustained the injury, a pull in the rib cage area, against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and played through it during Thursday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. James didn’t require an MRI, but this is a significant issue and not just a load management situation, sources told ESPN.
via Brian Windhorst @ ESPN

LeBron James Injury
Doncic’s contract with Jordan is expected to be a five-year deal, sources said. It will not begin as a signature deal, according to sources, but Doncic can earn a signature deal through bonus clauses such as winning MVP or Finals MVP. Sources said that Doncic will likely have player-exclusive models — special edition colorways on which he has design input — available to him by February.
via Tim MacMahon, Nick DePaula @ ESPN

