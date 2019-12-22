“CSI” creator Anthony Zuiker sold his concrete-clad…
“CSI” creator Anthony Zuiker sold his concrete-clad contemporary in Malibu to Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons for $9.25 million. The 1.4-acre property includes a saltwater swimming pool and a covered pavilion perched above a tennis court. The 5,555-square-foot floor plan has a two-story entry, a semicircular living room, a dining room with tray ceilings and five bedrooms. Parsons, 31, previously played for the Memphis Grizzlies, the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets.
December 22, 2019 | 7:45 am UTC Update
Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 125-108 road loss against the Philadelphia 76ers after going into the stands and verbally confronting a fan at Wells Fargo Center. After he made 1 of 2 free throws with 3 minutes, 6 seconds left, Thomas said he was running back and a fan had “both of his middle fingers up and said, ‘F— you, b—-‘ three times.”
When the Wizards called a timeout at the 2:53 mark, Thomas said he went into to the stands “to confront him.” “I said: ‘Don’t be disrespectful. I’m a man before anything. Be a fan.’ His response was, ‘I’m sorry, I just wanted a Frosty,'” Thomas said, adding that he believes the fan’s behavior stemmed from a 76ers promotion for which fans are awarded a frozen dessert if an opposing player misses two free throws in the second half.
Thomas said he identified the fans to team security so they could be escorted out of the arena. “In no way, shape or form that should be allowed,” he said after the game. “I’ve been in the league for a while. The fans (are) gonna say whatever they want. Don’t ever call me out of my name, because I would never do that to anybody else. I think that crossed the line. I got kids. I got a family. That’s not OK at all, so I just went to go tell him that (in) no disrespectful way, as calm as I am right now. And those are the three things I said and that was his response.”
There was still no update on Irving, who missed his 18th straight game with a shoulder injury and seemingly missed the latest timetable set for him. Sunday marked two weeks since coach Kenny Atkinson said the Nets planned on “starting to integrate him in the next week or two into team practices.” But Irving has still not been cleared for contact. “That’s kind of the next step,” Atkinson said. “So we’re just not there yet.”
Regardless of whether the Warriors use the selection on a potential franchise player or as trade bait, they see it as an important asset. As one team source told The Chronicle, “A top 4 or 5 pick would give us a chance to dial this thing back up next year and contend for another four or five years.”
In the same film session he showed another clip about basketball — it showed point guard Rajon Rondo faking a lob to LeBron James, and James faking that he was going to block Rondo’s shot. That message? It’s good to have fun. “We find a lot of different things to laugh about that are also good points for our team,” said Phil Handy, one of Vogel’s assistant coaches. “His film sessions, at some point there’s always going to be some comedy to it. It’s not about always chewing us out. Constructive criticism comes with laughter as well.”
Not everyone gets Vogel’s jokes right away. Or catches his movie references. “I didn’t even know who the guy was from Creed,” Hollins said, referring to Michael B. Jordan, who played Adonis Johnson. When asked if anyone is on Vogel’s level with movie quotes, Hollins enlisted the opinion of Dru Anthrop, the Lakers’ head video coordinator, who happened to be nearby preparing for a game. “I don’t know if anyone can be,” Anthrop said. “Coach would always give me three or four movies a week that he’d say you’ve gotta see this movie. I’d be like all right. But you also gave me a lot of work to do.
Rivers called the NBA’s proposal for an in-season tournament that would also shorten the league’s schedule from 82 games to 78 “interesting.” But it sounds like Rivers likes the schedule the way it is. “I like our league now, but I think they’re looking at the soccer model,” Rivers said. “They did it and it’s worked for them. I try to stay open-minded with all of this stuff. I don’t have an opinion yet.”
Before the Mavericks traveled to Toronto on Saturday, Luka Doncic emerged from the team’s hotel in Philadelphia wearing a Jordan-brand winter coat. Doncic also on Saturday posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself wearing blue Jordan shoes. It certainly seems like more than a coincidence and, indeed, a source close to Doncic told The News that negotiations with Jordan Brand on a multi-year contract have heated up and soon could reach fruition.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will have a shorter commute to the Staples Center after buying a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live for $6.725 million. Centered on the downtown cityscape, the 4,280-square-foot unit features wood floors, walls of glass, two custom fireplaces and magnetic, wall-mounted iPads for controlling smart home systems. The family room adjoins a center-island kitchen with a breakfast nook. There are three bedrooms.
Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook has put his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area back up for sale at $5.35 million. That’s about $650,000 shy of the original asking price but still $700,000 more than Westbrook paid for the place in 2015, records show.
Clippers executive and former NBA player Jerry West has sold his home in the Bay Area community of Hayward for $1.585 million. The four-bedroom contemporary has a stucco and stone facade. Steeply pitched roofs face the street and frame the walkway to the front door.
Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has put his La Jolla beach home back on the market at $17.75 million. The imposing three-story contemporary, built in 2002, overlooks 50 feet of ocean frontage. Walls of glass move away to bring ocean breezes into the 9,320 square feet of interiors.
Brad Fay: This is the good stuff. #Raptors guard Norm Powell surprised several families displaced by a fire last month at 235 Gosford. He had the kids write a wish list to Santa and he made sure they all got what they asked for today, at the hotel where they have been living.
December 22, 2019 | 2:00 am UTC Update
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday’s home game against the Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain, coach Frank Vogel announced Saturday. LeBron James first sustained the injury, a pull in the rib cage area, against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and played through it during Thursday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. James didn’t require an MRI, but this is a significant issue and not just a load management situation, sources told ESPN.
Earlier this week, James said he didn’t plan to miss any games this season for rest. James has also been dealing with a nagging groin issue recently, sources said. Last season a groin strain on Christmas Day derailed James and the Lakers’ season.
Anthony Puccio: FINAL: Nets 122, Hawks 112. Spencer Dinwiddie dropped 39 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. It’s his 3rd straight game with 30+ points. & out came the “BROOOKLYNN” chants… 16-13 on the season. pic.twitter.com/rLI5HHFhCN
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young finishes with 47-8-6. The Hawks lose by 10. They are now tied with the Warriors for the worst record in the NBA.
Fred Katz: Forgot to tweet this pregame: Brooks said Moe Wagner (ankle) won’t play for at least a week. Could be longer than that. Said he’s not doing anything basketball-wise now.
December 22, 2019 | 12:35 am UTC Update
Tony Jones: Utah takes its fifth consecutive game, a 114-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Bogdanovic drops 26. Mitchell has 20 with 9 assists and 4 rebounds. Gobert has 19 rebounds and 17 points. The jazz win the second half by 15 points. They move to 18-11 on the season. On the Miami
Stefan Bondy: Thanasis Antetokounmpo played 43 games under Mike Miller with the Westchester Knicks. He was impressed with Miller being able to learn and teach the triangle. “That says a lot. To be able to adjust and learn the system, it’s crazy. Not a lot of people can do that.”
Mark Medina: Gregg Popovich said he doesn’t have much of an opinion on the NBA’s proposal for an in-season tournament. But one thing is clear: Pop is not a fan at all of the plus/minus stat
Jovan Buha: Gregg Popovich called plus-minus a “hoax” and an “analytical fantasy” pregame when asked pregame how he views individual net rating and plus-minus by a reporter.
December 22, 2019 | 12:19 am UTC Update
Chris Miller: Can confirm #Wizards are close to signing Gary Payton II due to hardship exception with all the injuries to the team. I’m also told team will likely bring in a big man as well. #RepTheDistrict
Keith Pompey: #Sixers’ Brett Brown on if Ben Simmons needs to shoot more or get to certain spots to help solve zone D: “I don’t see the zone issues being pointed at Ben as much. Ben can have his greatest impact hurting a zone on his being a live-footed, relented committed offensive rebounder.”
David Locke: Alex Jensen will take over for the Utah Jazz. 2nd time Quin Snyder has been ejected in his career
Michael Scotto: Vince Carter has moved past John Stockton for fourth place on the NBA all-time games played list. The 42-year-old is in the midst of his NBA-record 22nd season and has 1,505 games played and counting.
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says Bogdan Bogdanovic is feeling better but will sit out again tonight against the Grizzlies due to a sore right ankle.
Jeff McDonald: Rudy Gay, whose availability had been uncertain due to illness, will play tonight Pop says. Gay has been under the weather since the Spurs returned from Mexico City.
December 21, 2019 | 11:40 pm UTC Update
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is on the verge of signing a shoe deal with Jordan Brand, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday. “It’s all but official,” a source said.
Doncic’s contract with Jordan is expected to be a five-year deal, sources said. It will not begin as a signature deal, according to sources, but Doncic can earn a signature deal through bonus clauses such as winning MVP or Finals MVP. Sources said that Doncic will likely have player-exclusive models — special edition colorways on which he has design input — available to him by February.
Puma and Under Armour had major interest in Doncic, sources said. He wore Stephen Curry’s signature Under Armours twice in games and practiced and warmed up in Pumas, but Doncic has primarily played in Nike or Jordans. Sources said Under Armour never made an official offer, and Puma shied away from being aggressive with their offer due to Nike’s match clause.
KC Johnson: Derrick Rose said he’s not playing vs. Bulls. Rest day after playing last night in Boston.
Nick Kosmider: Paul Millsap is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lakers with a left knee contusion. Collided hard with Jamal Murray at the end of Friday’s game and was moving gingerly afterward.
December 21, 2019 | 10:43 pm UTC Update
Wizards to add Gary Payton II
Shams Charania: G League guard Gary Payton II is close to a contract with the Washington Wizards, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Payton didn’t play in Showcase game today in Las Vegas.
Fred Katz: Wizards won’t have to waive anyone to sign Payton. They have applied for & expect to receive a hardship exception, which allows them to have 16 players because of their injury issues. Teams can receive hardship when 4+ guys are injured, have missed 3+ games & will miss more time
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel said Avery Bradley is no longer under any restrictions, and it’s “under consideration” if the Lakers will put him back in the starting lineup. Asked if KCP has made that harder, Vogel said: “KCP’s done the next-man-up mindset times 100. He’s done really, really well.”
Mike Trudell: Kyle Kuzma on practicing today after missing the road trip with the ankle injury: “Exciting and fun to get back out there with my teammates and play basketball.” Kuz said he did “pretty much everything” at practice and will see how the ankle feels tomorrow before final clearance.
December 21, 2019 | 9:45 pm UTC Update
LeBron James doubtful for Sunday
Kyle Goon: LeBron James did not practice today. He’s doubtful for tomorrow against the Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain.