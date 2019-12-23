Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins on how he's feeling phys…
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins on how he’s feeling physically, having not played in a game since Oct. 31: “I feel like I’m in good shape, body-wise, physical-wise, and I feel like I’m ready to go.” Collins has been practicing and scrimmaging with assistant coaches to stay in shape.
December 23, 2019 | 9:56 pm UTC Update
The Knicks parted ways with head coach David Fizdale earlier this month after his squad started 4-18. But he won’t be waiting around to find work until next season. SNY’s Ian Begley has sources telling him that Fizdale will be returning to ESPN as an NBA analyst later this season. He’ll be a studio analyst appearing on various shows that discuss the NBA.
December 23, 2019 | 8:34 pm UTC Update
Not that anyone who is, or has been, around LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard expects them to admit they have one another in their respective crosshairs. (Whether it’s in their much-awaited rematch Christmas Day or at some point in the playoffs, count on them talking about their teams more than any individual challenge.) But those on their teams nevertheless know there’s something personal at stake. “They’ll never acknowledge it, but I think under the table, yeah,” Clippers forward Patrick Patterson says. “You’ve got two guys in L.A., of all places, who are both eyeing the same prize and are on tremendous teams and have a tremendous chance of making it to a championship and winning it. Our goal, first and foremost, is to get to the postseason, but I think there’s a little eyeing going back and forth. There’s got to be.”
An Eastern Conference general manager, his identity concealed because the league prohibits executives from discussing other teams’ players, agrees that the James-Leonard rivalry is apparent to him, even if the combatants won’t come right out and say it. “I would say there’s mutual respect but that there’s an appropriate level of fear as well,” the GM says. “They know each other are really talented. But there’s not a lot of admiration. I don’t see them going out to dinner.”
No one disputes, however, that Leonard was the driving force behind the Toronto Raptors’ title last season. And although he didn’t have to go through James, another Eastern Conference GM is convinced the psychological advantage James enjoys against everyone else doesn’t apply to Leonard. At least not in Leonard’s mind. “Kawhi knows, ‘Oh, I can get him,'” the GM says. “And LeBron knows he knows.”
December 23, 2019 | 8:02 pm UTC Update
But inside the actual Lakers’ facility, where their most influential operators were monitoring the situation in those three days after their July 2 meeting with Leonard, his uncle, Dennis Robertson, and agent, Mitch Frankel, there was a strong belief, for a short time, that Leonard would be a Laker. And then, after all the waiting and worrying about whether this pursuit would cost the Lakers dearly elsewhere in free agency if he didn’t come their way, the news broke. Leonard was joining the Clippers — along with Paul George, who would be traded from Oklahoma City in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks and two pick swaps.
Nearly five months later, with the Clippers and Lakers set to face off in the NBA’s centerpiece Christmas Day game on Wednesday, resentment remains at the highest levels of Laker Land over how Leonard and his camp handled the process. And as if the growing rivalry between these intra-city teams wasn’t enough to make for a fascinating LA story, now there’s this previously unreported reality: According to three sources with knowledge of the situation, the NBA conducted a formal investigation of the Clippers last summer after complaints surfaced that Robertson had asked for improper benefits during the free agency process.
While sources with knowledge of the investigation said no evidence was found indicating that the Clippers had granted any of the lavish requests, the underlying message coming from Commissioner Adam Silver remains: He sees salary cap circumvention as a cardinal sin in the NBA, and will always keep a watchful eye on that front. If any relevant evidence of improper benefits surfaces in the future, the league will re-open the investigation and pursue the charges yet again.
The stories about Robertson’s wish list made their way to the league office soon after Leonard made his decision, with concerned parties reporting that Leonard’s uncle had asked pursuing teams for much, much more than a max contract (Kawhi ultimately signed a three-year, $103 million deal with the Clippers). Sources say the league was told that Robertson asked team officials for part ownership of the team, a private plane that would be available at all times, a house and — last but certainly not least — a guaranteed amount of off-court endorsement money that they could expect if Leonard played for their team. All of those items, to be clear, would fall well outside the confines of the league’s collective bargaining agreement. A source with knowledge of the Kawhi-Lakers talks said Robertson made those requests repeatedly to owner Jeanie Buss over the course of three phone calls that spanned several days, and that she made it clear that such perks were illegal and would not be considered.
December 23, 2019 | 6:52 pm UTC Update
There is no resolution in sight when it comes to the future of Waiters with the Miami Heat. “The Waiters contract is as close to untradable that I have ever seen in the NBA,” one league executive told ESPN in Las Vegas. Waiters, who has yet to play in 2019-20 and is owed more than $12 million in 2020-21, has been fined three times this season for a total of $1.4 million.
One thing that every team agreed upon: Waiters’ career is likely over, barring an incredibly unlikely turnaround. That is why Waiters’ entertaining a buyout should be off the table. Even if he signed a contract next season, it would be for a minimum, non-guaranteed $2.6 million salary, making it difficult for him to recoup whatever he would give up in buyout talks.
We took a straw poll with league executives on two questions: Which player is likely to be moved by the deadline, and which player would you risk draft picks, expiring contracts and young players to chase? The Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier was the popular pick for most likely to be moved. Holding down the final playoff spot in the East, the Magic have shown no inclination to move the guard, but there will need to be a discussion within the next six weeks on what direction to take. Fournier is having a career season, averaging 20 PPG on 48.1% shooting from the field and 42.7% from 3. He has a $17.2 million player option for 2020-21 that many expect he will not pick up.
Jrue Holiday was the unanimous pick for the player teams would risk their assets to acquire. The New Orleans Pelicans’ standout guard is under contract through 2021-22 (player option) and would be eligible this summer to sign a long-term extension.
Fred Katz: Wizards are close on a deal with Johnathan Williams, but it won’t get done immediately, per sources. The team will apply for a second hardship exception, which it expects to receive, given all its injuries. @MosesB1 was first to report Williams to Washington.
Chris Iseman: Knicks say Marcus Morris (sore left Achilles) is doubtful for tonight. Taj Gibson (illness) is questionable. Wayne Ellington is still out.
December 23, 2019 | 6:22 pm UTC Update
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins on his decision to ultimately not appeal his suspension: “I was going to take the first step, but after reconvening with my team and talking some things out, we just decided it was best to move forward. But it was definitely in consideration.”
Sarah K. Spencer: “My teammates had my back, picked me up.” — John Collins on coming back from suspension pic.twitter.com/PBYtGcS08X
Tommy Beer: The Jazz have won five straight games and Joe Ingles resurgence has been a major reason why. During this five-game stretch, Ingles is averaging 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.8 triples, while shooting 57% from the floor, 54% from downtown and 100% on FT’s
December 23, 2019 | 5:07 pm UTC Update
Now that your contract (and many other big deals that were signed that summer) is coming to an end, are you sort of excited for a new chapter? Chandler Parsons: I am excited. I went from my rookie deal the first three years to a max contract over the last six years. So I’ve had a lot of expectations, a lot of pressure. And I haven’t been the healthiest player in the league. I think just to get on a team next year, on a financial friendly deal, it changes the whole look of you to the fans as well as the media and everything. You see a lot of guys that do that. Dwight Howard on a max deal was awful. Dwight on an interim deal is phenomenal. Someone like Andre Iguodala, when he goes to say, the Lakers for minimum, he’s going to be this huge value and people are going to love him. That’s just how it goes. I have no complaints. I’ve played basketball in the NBA. I set up my future here. I still think there is time to just show I can still play. I just turned 31. It’s still young and, technically, I should be in my prime. I’m not worried about it. I just want to play.
Chandler Parsons: People probably don’t think I’m healthy just because I’m sitting over here and not playing. But I’m practicing every day. I’m doing every shootaround. I’m doing every lift. I’m doing everything that the team is doing besides playing in the game.
But on that same note, unfortunately: How hard is it for you to not get that playing time even with knowing how important it is for Atlanta to develop their young core? Chandler Parsons: It sucks. It really sucks. Obviously, I want to play. I want to help. I’m healthy and I’m in a contract year, so I want to show the team that I’m healthy and I can play and I can definitely help this team win. But at the same time, I understand the objective here and I understand the operation and knowing that development, so I’m just staying ready. Like I said, I’m being a leader and being a good locker room guy. Whenever he wants to play me, I’ll be ready.
What do you see happening in the future in terms of your playing career? What are some things that you think you can provide a team moving forward? Chandler Parsons: I know that in today’s NBA I can definitely be a stretch forward. And I feel like, with these lineups, I can also even play the five. Also: twos and threes are the same positions, so I can play two-through-five. And I can bring the ball up, I can shoot the ball and I’m 6-foot-10. There’s not a lot of people that can move like me who are this height. I’m tall, man. It’s always been about health with me and I’m the most healthy I’ve been in a long time. I’ve just got to sustain that and keep managing it. My knees feel great, my body feels great. Hopefully, it’s just a blessing in disguise that I’m not playing now and I’ll be ready. It sucks, but at the same time I’m preserving my body and like I said… I’m dying to play but it’s out of my control.
Maccabi Rishon LeZion announced the departure of Johnathan Williams on Monday noting that the 24-year-old American forward received an attracting offer from the NBA. The Washington Wizards are expected to ink him to a guaranteed deal, according to Moshe Barda of One.co.il.
Though Millsap ultimately didn’t help much on the glass, his 21 points jumped their offense on a night when Nikola Jokic (18 points, eight shots) and Jamal Murray (six points) weren’t nearly as impactful as usual. Heading into Sunday night, there wasn’t even a certainty that Millsap would be available after colliding with Murray in the final minute of Friday’s win over Minnesota. “It was all how the knee looked,” Millsap said. “The swelling went down after that collision with Jamal the other day. It swelled up on me, but we were able to get the swelling down a lot, still a little bit in there, but it’s not going to stop me from getting out there.”
“Felt like he was attacking me all game, so I just wanted to be aggressive and make him work a little bit,” Millsap said with a veteran’s laugh. “He’s such a good player, it’s hard to stop him.” Added Malone: “Paul’s been around the block, he knows what time it is, how to guard guys like that and I thought he took that challenge head-on as well as Mason (Plumlee), Jerami (Grant) and all the other guys.”
Michael Scotto: Spencer Dinwiddie spoke to Kobe Bryant before tonight’s game. Kobe told @SDinwiddie_25 he’s “playing like an All-Star.”
Kuzma was injured during the summer with Team USA while practicing for the FIBA World Cup and didn’t make his season debut until Nov. 1. Later that month, a blow to the face caused a scary eye contusion that forced him to wear protective goggles briefly. Then the left ankle sprain further slowed his development after he tried to play through it for five games before taking time off to recover fully. “He’s not comfortable right now, but it’s impossible for him to be comfortable,” Vogel said before the game. “He’s a young player with a whole new cast of teammates and a new coaching staff, a new system. So with younger guys, you know, it takes a little time sometimes, but he’s gonna be a huge, huge factor for us this year.”
“It is a lot going on,” Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said. “First, (Bruce) has got to figure out what (the defense) is doing to us pick-and-roll wise. Are they switching? Are they blitzing? Are they showing? Then, he’s got to get the play call, or whatever it is … understand the action. If it’s a dead-ball situation, he’s got to be looking over at me to see what the call is, and then he has to make sure he gets it down under pressure and duress. “It’s like an NFL quarterback trying to read what coverages (defenses) are in. It’s one of the toughest jobs, along with being an NFL quarterback, in sports.”
“He’s earned it,” Casey said. “He’s one of our hardest playing players every possession. Does he make mistakes? Yes. He’s a second-year player. We as an organization are putting him in this position, so I can’t get too upset with him and some of his turnovers. I think he hit a guy in the head last night and made him spill his beer in Boston. But, again, he was a little hyped being back home. He’s been doing a good job. He’s one of our hardest competitors. Those minutes are tough minutes, but he’s growing into the position.”
When Joe Lacob and Peter Guber paid $450 million for the Golden State Warriors in 2010, the sports world was left scratching its head. The first major team purchase for the venture capitalist and Hollywood producer, who outbid billionaire Larry Ellison, then the world’s sixth-richest person, set a record price for an NBA franchise. It was hardly anyone’s idea of a crown jewel. Forbes valued the team at $315 million seven months earlier, No. 18 in the league. The team had been to the playoffs just once in the prior 15 years and had inconsistent attendance at its 44-year-old arena. No one is questioning the deal now. Today the Warriors are valued at $3.5 billion, the third most valuable team in the NBA behind the New York Knicks ($4 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($3.7 billion), a ten-fold appreciation since 2009 that has proven to be the decade’s best team investment in all the major sports leagues, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and international soccer, on a percentage basis.
Eric Woodyard: Nike confirms that Giannis will wear the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Soul Glo” on Christmas vs. Philly. This is the 2nd colorway in the Coming to America collection. These release on Dec. 28. “You’re told the best teams play on Christmas…,” he said. “It’s good to represent our team.” pic.twitter.com/3vk3GhmiDL
December 23, 2019 | 2:27 pm UTC Update
Morant attended Chris Paul’s Elite Camp after his freshman season at Murray State. And last week, Morant posted 26 points and seven assists in a four-point loss to Paul and the Thunder. Paul countered with 18 points and five assists. Morant looks up to each of these players, but none is his favorite. “Me,” he said, when asked who it was.
“It’s different, but, me and my family, I’ll just say I’m not a big Christmas guy because I feel like my family made it like Christmas for me and my siblings the whole time, whether it was just, putting in the extra hours of work or something to have the money to get whatever we need,” Morant said. “Now we have money to go out and get things, but it’s just being able to afford more stuff.”
December 23, 2019 | 1:10 pm UTC Update
LeBron James back for Christmas?
James missed his first game of the season Sunday while dealing with a thoracic muscle strain — a pull in the rib cage area — as well as a nagging groin issue, sources told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. He is listed as day-to-day by the Lakers with the Christmas game on the horizon. However, a source close to James told ESPN he expected the star to be in the lineup. While James’ presence would certainly buoy this Lakers group, Anthony Davis pointed to a more pressing need than the four-time MVP: team defense.
Eric Woodyard: Ahead of Malcolm Brogdon’s return to Milwaukee, he spoke to reporters outside of the locker room. In a perfect world, would he have stayed? “I would’ve loved to play for this team, if they had wanted me. If they had valued me the way the Pacers value me. That’s all I gotta say.”