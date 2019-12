Since this summer, Lillard said he has made an effort to strengthen his relationship with God, and as a result he has found a peace of mind that is guiding him through one of the most trying seasons in Portland. “It’s ironic that this season has been this type of season,” Lillard said, referring to the Blazers’ 14-17 record that has been plagued by injury. “I think in the past, it would have been more frustrating. I mean, it’s been frustrating, but I think it would have been more frustrating had I not been moving in this direction. Because when you get into it, you start to see signs, you begin to see it like you do in the Word. Like, this is a test. That’s literally the way I see it.”