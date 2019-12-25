Chandler Parsons: I was always cool with Blake Griffin.…
Chandler Parsons: I was always cool with Blake Griffin. He was in the league before me. Even this past summer, I hired his entire strength team and we trained together accordingly. Joakim Noah was one of the guys I trained with every day in the summer. That’s pretty much our group and then we’ll go to different workouts, different pickups like UCLA or pickups at West L.A. College and have our team already. Do you know how Noah is doing these days? I know that he had some serious injury that kept him sidelined for a bit. Chandler Parsons: He’s good. You can tell he’s been working out. He’s the type of guy that works so hard that he’ll be back. During the deadline and during the buyout season, somebody will pick him up. He’ll be a key part for, hopefully, a contender.
December 25, 2019 | 4:04 pm UTC Update
If Bowman reaches 45 days with the Warriors, the team would either have to sign him to a standard contract, send him back to the G-League for the rest of the season, or waive him. If they sign him, the Warriors would have to open up a roster spot by cutting a player or making a creative roster move. If they waive him, another NBA team can sign Bowman to a contract or as a two-way player.
Regardless of what the Warriors ultimately decide, Bowman appreciates the opportunity that showed he can play in the NBA. “It’s a good thing,” Bowman said. “I was able to showcase my skills just through the time I have been up. I have put pressure on them. But if you think about it, I’m not just auditioning for them, I’m auditioning for everybody. The opportunity I’ve had to showcase myself opens the door for the rest of my career.”
Now, Giles toils in obscurity at the end of the bench, frustrating fans who want to see more after getting glimpses of the upside the team touted over his first two seasons in the NBA. Giles has appeared in only seven games this season and had not played since Nov. 27 as the Kings (12-17) prepared to play the Houston Rockets (20-9) on Monday night at Golden 1 Center. “It’s tough,” Giles told The Sacramento Bee. “I’m a competitor, so it’s hard, but it is what it is. It’s not my decision. All I can do is work hard every day, control what I can control, and stay as ready as I can. What else can I do?”
Ariza was no longer donning Rockets red, but in House, D’Antoni and the coaching staff saw a physical specimen who had real potential as a 3&D stud. His combination of outside shooting, athleticism, versatility and IQ made him the standout choice, and McLemore’s similar skill set only complemented the 1-2 punch of sorts. “He’s more than just a three-and-D guy, although he’s really good at that,” D’Antoni said. “That’s probably what we need more than anything, but I think he can do a little bit of everything.”
“We don’t know the extent of his injury,” Magic said … “Whatever is good for him. I’m sure [Zion’s team] will make a good decision.” “We wanna see him on the court but if it’s better for him to sit out, then maybe he do that. If he wants to come back, then come back!” The bottom line for Magic … “The league misses him. We love seeing his talent because we think he’s really gonna be a star in our league.”
TMZ Sports spoke with the Laker legend at Mastro’s about the prodigy’s future and whether he can be the heir to the throne … and Magic says it’s definitely possible. “I think so,” Johnson tells us. “You hope so, anyway. Normally what happens is sometimes with all that skill and talent that LeBron has, it passes to his son.” “I think that he has a chance to be unbelievable and either just as good as his dad or a little better. But, that’s big shoes to fill though. LeBron is playing awesome right now. MVP of league right now.”
December 25, 2019 | 1:51 pm UTC Update
Kyrie Irving out at least two more weeks?
On Monday evening during Irving’s ‘Nike Kyrie Irving Invitational Tournament’ at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, a source within the Nets organization stated that Irving could be out two to three more weeks with what they are privately calling thoracic bursitis. Thoracic bursitis impacts a bursa, which can be found throughout the body where muscles and tendons glide over bones, as Physio Works detailed. A further breakdown of this type of injury comes via Beacon Northo which describes Scapulothoracic Bursitis – inflammation in the bursa under the shoulder blade.
“We’re getting second and third opinions before doing anything,” the source stated on Monday. Irving is “taking his time and trying to get it right” and it was made known that “health is the most important thing,” understandably.
Nets Daily: So if, as @ScoopB reports, the new diagnosis for @Kyrie Irving is thoracic bursitis, it’s a rare condition. A physiotherapist we spoke with says it’s caused by trauma, overuse of both. The only cure is rest and plenty of it. There’s no surgical solution.
The word since the summer has been that the Grizzlies are looking for a promising asset in return for Iguodala, whom they received along with a protected future first. That hasn’t changed. The Grizzlies are certain that Iguodala will be moved before the deadline and have engaged several teams on frameworks for potential deals. There’s confidence that Memphis will be able to land a first-round pick or promising young player in return, as preferred by the front office.
That said, it appears that every possibility is on the table for Jackson, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Grizzlies declined his fourth-year team option in October, and there is certainly a chance that he will be dealt before the deadline. If the front office isn’t positive that it’ll retain him this summer, it makes sense to attempt to get an asset for him.
During his first two seasons in Los Angeles, Kuzma missed the postseason and regularly dealt with trade rumors that he described as “annoying.” So, despite an uneven start to the season for him, he is enjoying being part of a championship-contending team. “It’s a lot less stressful going home every night when you win than when you are losing,” Kuzma said. “It brings a lot more joy to you. …
“I can say this a million times, but I would never ever jeopardize — I’ve seen some of those comments,” Collins said. “They hurt me a little bit. ‘This guy is a cheater.’ I feel like if you know me and know my character and my person, it’s not what I would do. It’s not what I would ever do. For me, I just want to let them know that I’m not a cheater. This is something that will never happen again, if I can control it. I will be more aware of everything going on with my situation to be more secure about my career.
Kyle Lowry continues to have those moments when he defies what’s expected of him, when he stuns those who underestimate his will, craftiness and get-it-done mentality. In his 14th season, Lowry is a leader of a Toronto Raptors squad experiencing the most unique title defense from an already unlikely champion. His longevity is a credit to his stubbornness and talent, but he also looks back to two summers spent with former NBA star Jameer Nelson that forever changed how he would approach his career. “Nobody knows this, but to this day, I thank Jameer for helping me get to where I am,” Lowry said in an interview with The Athletic. “Whenever he text me, I text him, I tell him, ‘You’re the reason I even understand how to work.’ ”
“It was always respect,” Lowry said of Nelson. “A guy like that, I’m going to do whatever he tells me to do because he knew what it took to get there. He was in his second, third year, showing me how to work, it was big. He allowed me to be a fly on the wall and that annoying little kid. It meant the world. It was cool, man.” Lowry spent time with Nelson at the conclusion of both of his seasons at Villanova, traveling down to Orlando for lessons and observations and returning to Philadelphia for training sessions at Villanova or St. Joseph’s, and weight lifting in the suburb of Bryn Mawr.
When Gordon returns, backup guards that have been playing well — Austin Rivers and McLemore – can remain roughly in their roles as Gordon takes the load of others while working his way toward his 30 minutes. “That would be definitely possible,” D’Antoni said. “We have to bring (Tucker’s and Capela’s minutes) down. It should help everybody. It should help James. Thirty minutes are a lot of minutes. We should come down to good levels, hopefully.
On Christmas Eve, the Basketball Federation of Serbia announced the awards for the best male and the best female player of 2019 with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Sonja Petrovic winning top honors. The federation entrusted the voting process to sports journalists of all reputable Serbian media, which cover basketball and federation activities. According to the jury’s choice, which consisted of sports editorial offices of all major newspapers, television and radio stations, news agencies, and online portals, Bogdanovic got 22 votes and Petrovic 29.
Chris Forsberg: Gordon Hayward says he’s been dealing with nerve issue in foot. Has received three cortisone shots but is hopeful most recent will work. Admits he’s frustrated. Also believes it’s related to his ankle injury. Hayward said he’ll see how ankle feels tomorrow but hopeful to play.
Mark Murphy: Cortisone shot appears to have been solution re: Hayward’s foot. “I was super frustrated. I broke my hand and this was a different issue. When I wasn’t playing you would think I could figure it out. We were calling around the country trying to figure it out. Hopefully we did.”
Miller sounded as if Reggie Bullock (spinal fusion surgery) still needs a few more practices, meaning his Knicks debut probably won’t come until the new year. “He just needs practice days where he’s comfortable,’’ Miller said. “We have to give him the opportunities where he’s building up to it. We can’t point to [a date]. He’s got to get these days in.”
We were promised intrigue! A palace coup! Backstabbing! Where’s the backstabbing? “We’ve joked about it,” a chuckling Vogel told The Athletic on Tuesday night. “There’s a healthy respect and trust. That has really, from Day 1 been a non-issue.”
Vogel and Kidd had no history to speak of when they were hired by the Lakers, so establishing some level of chemistry and trust was high on the agenda. “We’ve worked hard from the beginning to make sure we were establishing not only a working relationship together but a friendship, which has been fantastic and a real bright spot to my season,” Vogel said. “And I think we’re both, just both in a great place with what we’re trying to accomplish as a tandem and as a coaching staff here.”
Marc Stein: In a memo to teams to last week, detailing a proposed $15 million pot for the championship team and $1.5 million for the winning coaching staff, “incentives for teams and fans” were listed as “to be determined”. Mark Cuban: So Dumb. What will teams that are in the tax going out do, tank the tournament because they don’t want the pick ? Or teams trying to build cap room ? Be forced to trade it ? Draft and stash ? And to create incremental financial incentives to play games just sends so many wrong messages. Free agency recruitment will change. “Hey, we can’t compete for a ring, but we go all out for the TBT, so sign with us and u could make another $1m”
Mark Cuban: Or the convo if the TBT winner doesn’t make the playoffs. This is like the MLB trying to add drama to the All Star game by using it to assign home field advantage. How did that work out ? I can’t hate an in season winner take all tournament enough. Hopefully TBT has a patent.
LeBron James: MAN i wish I walked into the locker room tomorrow and we had Christmas Day uniforms! It’s a MUST we bring those back @Nike @nikebasketball I’ve been seeing those Lakers unis over the airways. Sheesh!!!!
The irony in the debate to legalize marijuana and related products in professional sports: Many current players are already partaking. “I don’t think it’s a secret,” Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas said of use among peers, noting he doesn’t use CBD or cannabis. “I mean, Matt Barnes and those guys talk about it all the time; they did it when they played. I’m pretty sure that players do it and it works for players.”
Harrington, the founder of a cannabis company, Viola, has been at the forefront of championing a similar message in basketball. “I think the day-to-day pain management issues that players deal with can be dealt with through cannabis,” Harrington said of athletes who are often prescribed pain relievers following surgery, including highly addictive opioids. “Something that is all natural and nowhere near as harmful as the stuff that they’re using now.”
“We think that athletes use cannabis to get high, and that’s not the case,” said Antonio Harvey, another former NBA player-turned-advocate who founded Terra Mater Cannabis Company. “Our bodies are beat to s— every single night. … And a lot of guys use cannabis to cope with that. They don’t get high to get high. They get high to feel better.” Harrington, 39, said cannabis allows him to walk around pain-free after undergoing 13 surgeries over his 16-year playing career, which ended in 2014. There was a time when Harrington thought he would retire from basketball and go into coaching. But through his cannabis and CBD brands, Harrington believes he has found his calling.
Since this summer, Lillard said he has made an effort to strengthen his relationship with God, and as a result he has found a peace of mind that is guiding him through one of the most trying seasons in Portland. “It’s ironic that this season has been this type of season,” Lillard said, referring to the Blazers’ 14-17 record that has been plagued by injury. “I think in the past, it would have been more frustrating. I mean, it’s been frustrating, but I think it would have been more frustrating had I not been moving in this direction. Because when you get into it, you start to see signs, you begin to see it like you do in the Word. Like, this is a test. That’s literally the way I see it.”
Robinson, who turned 54 in August, has embraced his honorary chairmanship of The Gurwitz because of his lifelong love of music. “It’s just appreciating the sound of the classical compositions and the emotion of the music,” Robinson said, punctuating his affirmation by singing out the iconic opening notes of Beethoven’s Fifth: ‘Da-da-da-DAH; Da-da-da-DAH.’ “If you don’t listen to it — and the same goes for jazz — if you don’t really listen, you don’t appreciate what the musicians are doing. So, my father gave me that appreciation, whether it was Mozart or Beethoven or, later on as I got older, Rachmaninoff. But Beethoven was what I heard first, and his works remain my favorites: Moonlight Sonata, Sonata Pathetique, Beethoven’s 5th Symphony. That music had such emotion to it; it had a character to it that appealed to me.”
The Gurwitz and Musical Bridges Around the World are thrilled to have Robinson’s participation as a valued promoter of the competition. Anya Grokhovski, a renowned classical pianist who serves as artistic director and CEO of Musical Bridges, understands that when “The Admiral” speaks, San Antonians listen. “He attributes the art of piano as contributing to the man he is today,” Grokhovski said in a press release issued by The Gurwitz. “To have this NBA All-Star, ‘The Admiral’ himself, serve as Honorary Chairman of The Gurwitz elevates awareness and importance of this competition on the global stage as the world of piano shines a spotlight on San Antonio in 2020.”
NBA star Trae Young is beastin’ for the Atlanta Hawks right now … and he’s rewarding himself by buying a $1.5 million crib in his home state of Oklahoma!! TMZ Sports has learned … Trae bought himself a new 8,100-square-foot pad in Norman Oklahoma where he grew up — his first LEGIT house … and it’s loaded!!! The pad comes with 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, a massive kitchen, a pool with a cool slide, a pool house … and you can put up to 7 cars in his giant garage!
December 24, 2019 | 10:31 pm UTC Update
Jovan Buha: Doc Rivers response to the NBA investigating the Clippers, per @Sam Amick’s story in @The Athletic: “They investigate every year. I don’t know why that is news. Every year, someone signs, there is going to be an investigation. That’s fine. The key is once you’re clear. From what I know, I don’t think we were the only ones. The NBA investigated six teams. I don’t know that. But I know there was more than one. We should. That’s what we have to do and make sure things are done right. The NBA said it was.”
Dan Woike: Q: “What’s Christmas Eve look like in the Leonard household?” Kawhi: “Private. I don’t discuss that with you guys.”
Ira Winderman: Dion Waiters DID work out Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena, with the Heat off, but the facility open for treatments. Christmas is off for the team, with next practice scheduled for Thursday. Waiters’ suspension was lifted after Monday’s victory over the Jazz.
Charania was always the guy who would do better in English class or on writing assignments than in math. He and his friends always obsessed about the latest sports news during the pre-Twitter age, constantly looking to get information before anyone else. Shams has distinct memories of sitting in science class one day in the 8th grade, just refreshing HoopsHype and RealGM over and over. He couldn’t stop.
Though he probably didn’t realize it at the time, a major step towards fulfilling that future came in August, 2010, when he joined Twitter, a little bit before it truly blew up into the sensation it is now. “I feel like I came up at the right time,” Charania said. “In a lot of ways I feel like I epitomize this desire for information that people have, that fans have now. I was one of them. I was in that type of position eight years ago.”
A lot has changed for Charania since his days at New Trier high less than a decade ago, but almost nothing is different for Shams in terms of his mindset and approach. “Maybe in like 10 years, I’ll look back at it and be like ‘damn, that was insane,’” he said, “but now I feel like I’m still in the middle of everything so it’s tough to really look at it like that. I’m just trying to continue pushing the envelope in terms of what my mindset is, what my goals are.”
December 24, 2019 | 9:04 pm UTC Update
A 7-foot, 240-pound hipster who appreciates hip-hop, street art and his hometown of Spearville, Kan. (population: 793), he has long seized the chance to defy stereotypes. “That’s the biggest thing with society is we’re quick to judge a book by its cover,” said Cauley-Stein, who signed a two-year, $4.4 million deal — with a player option on the second season — with the Warriors in July. “I love going against the grain.”
That explains why Cauley-Stein, who went No. 6 overall to the Kings in the 2015 NBA draft largely for his potential as an interior defender, bristles at the notion that he must limit himself to dunks and blocked shots. As he put it, “I’m not a center; I just happen to play that role.”
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has received the November NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente in recognition of his efforts to impact the lives of local children and families through his Devin Booker Starting Five initiative, the NBA announced today.
Booker created the Devin Booker Starting Five to further his commitment to the Phoenix community, pledging $500,000 annually to five different youth-serving nonprofits in Arizona, and a total of $2.5 million over the course of five years. In November, he announced Special Olympics Arizona, Ability 360, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, UMOM New Day Centers and Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center as members of the Starting Five.
“Giving back to the community has been a commitment of mine since the day I was drafted and I’m extremely proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish here in Phoenix,” Booker said. “Launching the ‘Booker Starting Five’ was a dream come true for me, my greatest assist to date. I’m blessed to be in a position to make a significant impact and I can’t wait to watch this program change lives for years to come.”
December 24, 2019 | 8:59 pm UTC Update
“I’m not surprised that our ratings are down thus far,” Silver told The Washington Post by telephone from New York on Thursday. “I’m not concerned, either. In terms of every other key indicator that we look at that measures the popularity of the league, we’re up. We’re up in attendance over a record-setting high from last year. Social media engagement remains in the magnitude of 1.6 billion people on a global basis. Our League Pass viewership is up. Our merchandising sales are up. The issue then, for me, is that we’re going through a transition in terms of how [the league] is distributed to our fans, particularly our young fans.”
The combined weight of superstar absences has left Silver wishing for a “magic potion” to avoid injuries because “nothing is more important [to ratings and time spent viewing] than the players on the court.” Because the NBA clears its nightly schedules to turn TNT games into showcase events, the network has limited ability to flex out of a matchup even if it knows a superstar will be sidelined.
The NBA has proposed trimming the season from 82 games to 78 in 2021-22, adding an in-season tournament and adding win-or-go-home play-in games to the start of the postseason. The league also has floated changing its playoff format to reseed the final four teams by record to help ensure the best teams square off in the Finals. A vote on these changes is expected in April. “Games that are meaningful are more likely to draw ratings,” Silver said. “Not to say [the in-season tournament] is a permanent change, but let’s try this. It’s going to require a leap of faith by our teams, the Players Association, our network partners and our marketing partners. It’s based on our best research and ideas. Until we execute on it, we won’t really know how big of a difference it will make.”