You’ve said several times that you were obsessed with the NBA in the past. Why did you use to think like that? Facundo Campazzo: It was kind of an obsession for me until some years ago. Right now, I’m very calm about it. It was a teenage dream that one has, growing up and watching the NBA. Players like Jason Kidd and Steve Nash could make you fall in love with basketball whenever you turned on the television. At the age of 10-12, I used to say that it would be like a fantasy dream for me to play there. Now, I feel very calm with my presence in Madrid. If it comes, let it come. If not, I’ll try to become the best version of myself.
As Gooden, who played for ten teams during his career, began looking into opening his first shop, he started the due diligence process. That included chatting with fellow NBA players Junior Bridgeman and Jamaal Mashburn, both of whom have become quick-service restaurant businessmen. They answered many of the questions Gooden had before opening his first Wingstop in Altamonte Springs, Florida, in 2012.
After graduating from Ohio State with a bachelor’s degree in sports industry last spring, the former No. 1 NBA draft pick who helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2007 NCAA championship game has a new job. Oden is officially an athlete adviser for Edyoucore Sports & Entertainment, a Baltimore-based company that provides financial education and consulting services to individuals, including amateur and professional athletes. For Oden, it consists of one primary responsibility: be yourself.
Oden said he hasn’t closed the door on coaching; he still hopes to work his way into the profession. For now, though, this is a welcome spot to be in. “I am a basketball player through and through and I got my degree, but I don’t want to be looked at as just a basketball player,” he said. “I feel like my life means something right now where I can help these kids or anybody to be better in their life, be happier, be more positive. That’s really what I hope to bring to this life and to this world. When the right (coaching) opportunity comes, I would love to take advantage of that. ”
