Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for Friday’s game vs. Bucks: Jabari Parker (right shoulder impingement) is probable. Evan Turner (right hamstring strain) is probable. Alex Len (left ankle sprain) is doubtful.
December 27, 2019 | 3:01 am UTC Update
James Edwards III: FINAL: #Pistons 132, #Wizards 102. Detroit ends a five-game losing streak, moves to 12-20. Wood: 22p and 7r in 23 minutes Griffin: 14p, 11r and 4a Rose: 15p and 6a Drummond: 14p and 10r Brown: 12p, 5r and 5a.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on the lopsided win: “It was good for the spirit of the team. We did some good things during the first part of the game.”
Candace Buckner: Brooks on Beal leaving the game: “Right lower leg soreness. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and evaluate it. He wanted to keep playing but the bottom line is we were down a big number, so it’s wise to let him sit out the rest of the game.”
Chris Iseman: Knicks win it, 94-82, to snap their three-game losing streak. Julius Randle finishes with 33 points.
December 27, 2019 | 2:16 am UTC Update
A person familiar with Doncic’s agreement with Nike, who asked to remain anonymous because the details are private, said it’s a five-year, seven-figure deal to endorse the company’s Air Jordan line. There were reports the two were close to a deal last week but it was not officially announced until Thursday.
“Growing up in Slovenia, and all over Europe, everyone knows about Air Jordans because of the impact Michael Jordan has had all over the world,” Doncic said in the blog post. “It’s a brand with an amazing history. The more I learned about their plans and how much they believe in me, it became an easy decision.”
“We are excited to welcome [Doncic] to the Jordan Brand family,” Michael Jordan said in the release. “He rounds out a roster of incredible new talent united to represent Jordan Brand for the next generation.”
You’ve said several times that you were obsessed with the NBA in the past. Why did you use to think like that? Facundo Campazzo: It was kind of an obsession for me until some years ago. Right now, I’m very calm about it. It was a teenage dream that one has, growing up and watching the NBA. Players like Jason Kidd and Steve Nash could make you fall in love with basketball whenever you turned on the television. At the age of 10-12, I used to say that it would be like a fantasy dream for me to play there. Now, I feel very calm with my presence in Madrid. If it comes, let it come. If not, I’ll try to become the best version of myself.
Are you planning on staying with Real Madrid until 2024? Facundo Campazzo: Well, I signed that contract for a reason. I feel valued, respected and raised by the club and that gives me peace of mind.
Eric Walden: Quin Snyder, on the Dante Exum-Jordan Clarkson trade: “You have to give something up to get something. Dante is someone we thought a lot of as a player and as a person. But at the same time, we’re excited about Jordan.”
Ryan McDonald: Quin Snyder said they’ll throw Jordan Clarkson into the fire tonight, to use his phrasing
December 27, 2019 | 1:53 am UTC Update
James Ham: Hearing Karl-Anthony Towns will not play tonight against Sacramento. Listed as questionable.
Christopher Hine: Napier is available tonight. Saunders said Towns was able to “do more movement today.” So things are trending up there slowly but surely. Said Towns’ recovery is a “continued day to day process.”
David Locke: Quin Snyder “want to limit expectations on Jordan Clarkson and let him just play and understand it will be a process.”
Erik Horne: Donovan on Darius Bazley’s opportunity with Danilo Gallinari out: “He’s gonna have to go through some of this stuff in order to learn, grow. There’s going to be some ups and downs but the biggest thing for me is he’s competing and playing with really good energy and motor.”
Erik Horne: Donovan on two-way player Kevin Harvey: “I think there are a lot of tools he brings to the table. We’ve kept a close eye on him. If opportunities present themselves, I feel comfortable as a coach putting him in the game.”
December 26, 2019 | 11:40 pm UTC Update
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle says Luka Doncic won’t have any minutes restriction in his return. “We’ll just see how it goes,” he said, noting that longer timeouts in national TV game eases concern about fatigue.
Kane Pitman: Giannis was indicating he had a sore back on Christmas Day in Philly. It’s something that has been noted on the injury report a couple times of late. It is again for tomorrow against Atlanta, though, he is listed as probable.
Royce Young: Billy Donovan says Danilo Gallinari is out tonight and will miss at least the next two games (at Charlotte and Toronto).
KC Johnson: Jim Boylen said Cris Felicio missed practice with a fever. Reported to practice and was sent home.
As Drew Gooden reached his 10th year in the NBA, he realized he wasn’t making money outside the sport. During the four years following that, Gooden continued to play in the league, rebuilding his off-the-court career to support his post-career life. Gooden went with an industry he knew well: restaurants. Specifically, chicken wings and the quick-service restaurant, Wingstop.
As Gooden, who played for ten teams during his career, began looking into opening his first shop, he started the due diligence process. That included chatting with fellow NBA players Junior Bridgeman and Jamaal Mashburn, both of whom have become quick-service restaurant businessmen. They answered many of the questions Gooden had before opening his first Wingstop in Altamonte Springs, Florida, in 2012.
After seven years in control of the store, Gooden said it’s one of the most successful Wingstop locations in the U.S. He’s now in negotiations to acquire another four Wingstop locations. Along with his growing Wingstop empire, Gooden said his bread and butter is triple-net commercial real estate properties, including national tenants.
December 26, 2019 | 11:09 pm UTC Update
Greg Logan: #Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said recent story describing Kyrie Irving shoulder injury as “thoracic bursitis” is “not true.” Admitted Irving hasn’t had contact yet. Also said Irving recovery has gone longer than expected but “shoulders are tricky.”
Brian Lewis: Reminded that he’s the longest tenured coach in New York, Kenny Atkinson said: “Thanks for pointing that out…I know my time will come. I’ll do as good a job as I can until then.” #Nets #nba
A big man needs a big house. Retired NBA power forward Antonio McDyess measures 6 feet 9 inches, and just scored a house of equally epic proportions—a 10,287-square-foot mansion in Houston, TX, that he won at a no-reserve auction for an undisclosed amount. The auction was held on Oct. 3 for the luxury mansion, which was last listed in September for $3,025,000.
This isn’t the All-Star’s first foray into big-time Houston real estate. In 2013, he listed a waterfront home in nearby Montgomery for $2.275 million, and it sold about a year later for an undisclosed amount.
December 26, 2019 | 10:47 pm UTC Update
Back in June, Randolph seemed interested in a comeback, telling us he was “back to training” and was hoping to sign a deal with a team for the 2019-20 season. But, that didn’t happen … and when we saw Randolph at Staples Center for the big Lakers vs. Clippers Christmas Day matchup, he was pretty matter of fact about his future.
Keith Langlois: Dwane Casey says Bruce Brown, who missed Monday’s game with soreness in both calf muscles, will “give it a go” tonight vs. Washington.
Farbod Esnaashari: Paul George and the LA Clippers Foundation will unveil three newly constructed basketball courts at Domenic Massari Park in Palmdale, where George grew up playing basketball. The City of Palmdale has declared December 29th, ‘Paul George Day.’ An absolute dream come true for PG.
After graduating from Ohio State with a bachelor’s degree in sports industry last spring, the former No. 1 NBA draft pick who helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2007 NCAA championship game has a new job. Oden is officially an athlete adviser for Edyoucore Sports & Entertainment, a Baltimore-based company that provides financial education and consulting services to individuals, including amateur and professional athletes. For Oden, it consists of one primary responsibility: be yourself.
“I’m not saying I did terrible things with my money or lost it all, but if I was a little more knowledgeable about money then I probably would’ve made some better decisions and went a little bit differently in my life away from the court,” Oden told The Dispatch. “Some of (the lessons learned) were definitely hard, especially from my standpoint, which is what I think I bring to the team.”
Oden said he hasn’t closed the door on coaching; he still hopes to work his way into the profession. For now, though, this is a welcome spot to be in. “I am a basketball player through and through and I got my degree, but I don’t want to be looked at as just a basketball player,” he said. “I feel like my life means something right now where I can help these kids or anybody to be better in their life, be happier, be more positive. That’s really what I hope to bring to this life and to this world. When the right (coaching) opportunity comes, I would love to take advantage of that. ”
December 26, 2019 | 10:07 pm UTC Update
Chris Haynes: Veteran forward Jeff Green has cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Roy Parry: Magic coach Steve Clifford on the competitiveness of 76ers C Joel Embiid and Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo: “You watch those two guys [play] yesterday. Obviously both gifted players, [but] also they’re phenomenal competitors...
Kellan Olson: Deandre Ayton (right ankle sprain) is out tomorrow. Kelly Oubre Jr. (right groin) is probable.
December 26, 2019 | 9:32 pm UTC Update
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on the wild bench celebrations during win over the Rockets: “At one point the ref, he wanted me to tell our guys not to run on the floor. I said that’s not happening. We’ve had a lousy season. We’re gonna run on the floor. If you gotta call a T, call a T.” pic.twitter.com/UHo7SuTiiM
Doug Smith: PR from ESPN just e-mails to say Raptors-Celtics drew more than 3.3 million viewers for them yesterday, up 4% from noon Christmas Day 2018 game that was Bucks-Knicks. So that’s good, right? No local numbers on Sportsnet that I’ve seen yet