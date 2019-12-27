USA Today Sports

How will a player as accomplished as Green handle a season in which the Warriors are headed for the draft lottery? “I think he’s handling it just fine,” Kerr says. “He’s a realist like I am. Nobody is preordained to get to play in the Finals every year. It just doesn’t work that way. So I think we sort of look at it the opposite way in that how lucky we’ve been to be a part of this group over the last, for me five years, for Draymond the last seven years, and have this wild success. And maybe we were due for a year like this.”
“The coaching staff’s voice can get kind of tired sometimes,” center Kevon Looney says. “They want the best for us, but when you hear it from a player, [there is] more accountability … He wasn’t a guy who was highly touted as a superstar like maybe a KD or a Steph or even a Klay. He was a guy that was a role player that made himself into an All-Star, into one of the best players in the league, so having him as a role model means a lot more. He’s been in our shoes, he knows what we’re feeling.”
Despite retiring years ago, he was a fixture at practices before landing his newest gig. Duncan would be spotted at training camp, in and out of the team’s practice gym giving Hall of Fame worthy advice to the team. Now he is basically being paid for what he’s been doing since retirement. “He’s obviously a special guy, really good for young players especially to see him,” said Gregg Popovich ahead of the team’s game against Memphis.
The Nuggets has been open to discussing deals around young talents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez, but have asked for a high value ahead of the February trade deadline, according to sources. Rival team executives in Las Vegas said they expect both could be moved in order for Denver to receive value prior to restricted free agency. Beasley and Hernangomez are expected to command lucrative deals in free agency, meaning the Nuggets risk losing them in July.
