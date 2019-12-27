Kevin Chouinard: Jabari Parker and Alex Len will not pl…
Kevin Chouinard: Jabari Parker and Alex Len will not play tonight.
December 27, 2019 | 11:51 pm UTC Update
Jay King: Enes Kanter said please don’t forget to vote for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for the All-Star Game. He said they’re not just playing well, but making everyone else better.
Kyle Ratke: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Cleveland. The Cavaliers fell to the Celtics in Boston earlier this afternoon.
December 27, 2019 | 11:35 pm UTC Update
Tim Bontemps: Final here in Boston: Celtics 129, Cavs 117. Jaylen Brown has a career-high 34 points and Jayson Tatum scores 30 as they both hit the 30-point mark in the same game for the first time in their careers. Kevin Love finished with 30 to lead the Cavs.
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have become the first Celtics to score 30 in the same game since Jeff Green and Avery Bradley on 11/3/14 at Dallas.
Eric Nehm: Bud makes it official. Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT tonight against the Hawks due to back soreness.
Marc J. Spears: Kings say guard De’Aaron Fox (back spasms) has no structural damage and he will be listed as day-to-day moving forward. Kings also say forward Marvin Bagley III (left foot) will be evaluated by a foot specialist tomorrow and an update will be provided as appropriate.
December 27, 2019 | 10:46 pm UTC Update
James Wiseman signs with agent
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis 7-footer James Wiseman — a potential No. 1 overall pick — has signed with @excelsm for his NBA representation, league source tells ESPN. Wiseman will start preparing for the June NBA Draft now.
Brett Dawson: LeBron James has a groin contusion and is questionable for tomorrow but will make the trip to Portland. Anthony Davis (sore right knee) is probable.
Nets Daily: Kenny Atkinson today on @Kyrie Irving “He worked on-court today. I watched the workout, it was pretty intense. We just haven’t integrated him into contact yet.” From @Brian Lewis
Fred Katz: Wizards are calling Bradley Beal’s injury right lower-leg soreness. He’s officially listed as questionable for tomorrow. The usuals — Thomas Bryant, Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Moe Wagner — are all out.
Harrison Wind: Paul Millsap (left knee contusion) is questionable for tomorrow vs. the Grizzlies. Bol Bol (left foot; injury management) is out.
Rod Boone: Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Dennis Schröder (right ankle soreness) is available to play tonight.
December 27, 2019 | 9:56 pm UTC Update
Sean Cunningham: Cory Joseph said Buddy Hield apologized to his Kings team today at practice. Cory wasnt aware of what Buddy said last night
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says Buddy’s comments should have stayed “in house.” He showed “maturity and responsibility” in apologizing to the team.
James Ham: According to Luke Walton, MRI was clean for Fox’s back. Bagley is meeting with a foot specialist tomorrow.
Harrison Wind: Denver has the NBA’s best offense over their 7-1 stretch but have slipped on D: “If we want to be an average team that’s OK…If we want to be a team that has aspirations of getting back to the WC semifinals and further, defense has to be a constant,” Michael Malone said today.
Harrison Wind: Malone: “Our guys are great. They understand that we’re not satisfied being 21-9, 7-1 (over the last eight). We can still play so much better and that’s the scary thing about it. I think we can be scary good. The record that we have, I don’t even think we’re playing that great.”
December 27, 2019 | 8:49 pm UTC Update
Mark Murphy: Marcus Smart is possible for a return tomorrow against Toronto. Brad Stevens: “Making the right strides. He came in yesterday, did some full-court stuff, looked good. And then we’ll be able to assess that tomorrow.”
Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart says he is feeling a lot better and he looks noticeably improved even from Wednesday. Eyes are no longer half open and he is moving pretty well out there.
Draymond Green insists his preparation isn’t going to change. “I got the same mental preparation for a game that I’ve ever had,” the 29-year-old says. “It’s the same. I don’t [prepare differently] in terms of who’s playing, who’s on the court.”
How will a player as accomplished as Green handle a season in which the Warriors are headed for the draft lottery? “I think he’s handling it just fine,” Kerr says. “He’s a realist like I am. Nobody is preordained to get to play in the Finals every year. It just doesn’t work that way. So I think we sort of look at it the opposite way in that how lucky we’ve been to be a part of this group over the last, for me five years, for Draymond the last seven years, and have this wild success. And maybe we were due for a year like this.”
“The coaching staff’s voice can get kind of tired sometimes,” center Kevon Looney says. “They want the best for us, but when you hear it from a player, [there is] more accountability … He wasn’t a guy who was highly touted as a superstar like maybe a KD or a Steph or even a Klay. He was a guy that was a role player that made himself into an All-Star, into one of the best players in the league, so having him as a role model means a lot more. He’s been in our shoes, he knows what we’re feeling.”
Despite retiring years ago, he was a fixture at practices before landing his newest gig. Duncan would be spotted at training camp, in and out of the team’s practice gym giving Hall of Fame worthy advice to the team. Now he is basically being paid for what he’s been doing since retirement. “He’s obviously a special guy, really good for young players especially to see him,” said Gregg Popovich ahead of the team’s game against Memphis.
December 27, 2019 | 8:34 pm UTC Update
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Larry Nance Jr. is playing today against the Celtics, a source tells @clevelanddotcom
December 27, 2019 | 8:09 pm UTC Update
Nick Kosmider: Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the thing that gnawed at it him the most about the Christmas performance against New Orleans was that Denver was outworked in its own building. Said the film backed it up. “That shouldn’t be allowed.” Should be noted that he liked energy today.
December 27, 2019 | 6:10 pm UTC Update
The Nuggets has been open to discussing deals around young talents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez, but have asked for a high value ahead of the February trade deadline, according to sources. Rival team executives in Las Vegas said they expect both could be moved in order for Denver to receive value prior to restricted free agency. Beasley and Hernangomez are expected to command lucrative deals in free agency, meaning the Nuggets risk losing them in July.
Nearly one year into the blockbuster Kristaps Porzingis trade, rival teams believe Dennis Smith Jr. prefers a move from the Knicks. Several teams have made inquiries into the Knicks about Smith, sources say.
Good news for the Lakers: LeBron James (groin) will travel with the team to Portland and is on track to play on Saturday against the Trail Blazers, league sources say. James is said to be feeling fine enough to play after receiving treatment on Thursday. He re-aggravated his groin injury in the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Clippers.