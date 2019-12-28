John Hollinger: Hawks are down 20 and Trae Young is bei…
John Hollinger: Hawks are down 20 and Trae Young is being carried off the court after turning his right ankle.
Wes Goldberg: Steve Kerr says the team will continue to play Ky Bowman and Damion Lee despite the two-way limit. The team is playing well, so they will keep rolling as they continue to look for a way to convert one or both of them to standard contracts.
Anthony Slater: The Warriors have a roster issue descending on them quickly. Ky Bowman and Damion Lee, both two-way guys, are part of the current top-8 in their rotation. Lee starts, Bowman gets 20+ minutes. But after tonight (both will play), Bowman only has 11 days left and Lee only has 12.
Anthony Slater: Rookie guard Jordan Poole will play with the Warriors tonight and then make his G-League debut tomorrow in Stockton. He’ll be down there on assignment for an “indefinite period,” Steve Kerr said. Could be a couple games, could be a couple weeks.
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s Kings/Suns game with back spasms. Marvin Bagley is out with left foot soreness.
Will Manso: Incredible story via @FOXSportsHEAT. Chris Silva’s mom here to watch him play for first time in person in college/pros. Chris left his native Gabon when he was 16. He’s seen his mom one time since when he visited home for two weeks. He had no idea she would be here tonight…
Will Manson: More background on Silva having this reunion with his mom. He hadn’t seen her in 3 years. The Heat had the idea and NBA commissioner Adam Silver stepped in to make it happen through the league’s NBA Africa initiative. Just a beautiful job by the Heat and the NBA.
The billion-dollar arena complex the Clippers want to build in Inglewood took another step forward Friday with the release of the draft environmental report for the project. The report found that the privately financed Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center might create a “large number of significant and unavoidable transportation impacts,” but would add almost 1,000 full-time non-construction jobs in the city, won’t contribute to gentrification or impact the viability of competing arenas in the region.
The complex would occupy 28 acres — including 22 controlled by the city — near the intersection of West Century Boulevard and South Prairie Avenue. An 18,000-seat arena, featuring a sweeping roof that is designed to evoke the diamond shapes in a basketball net, anchors the development. Plans for the surrounding area include three parking garages, a practice facility, team offices, sports medicine clinic, hotel, retail space and a plaza.
Before settling on the current site, the Clippers explored locations as far south as Long Beach, according to the report, in addition to several areas in Los Angeles including Boyle Heights and near Union Station. They also had discussions with owners of the Forum and the L.A. Stadium and Entertainment District, which is being developed by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.
Wes Goldberg: Warriors’ first-round pick Jordan Poole will be in Santa Cruz on G League assignment this weekend.
Tom Westerholm: Jayson Tatum: “It’s tough to look ahead at next year because I feel like I’ve got 11 new teammates that I didn’t have my rookie year. Next season’s not always necessarily promised, so you’ve just got to enjoy now and the guys you have around you now.”
Rod Boone: Asked James Borrego is he is worried about a slow start tonight: “Yes. Look at the games last night, look at Christmas day. Who’s been the most aggressive team for the most part? The road team. Right? They are not worried about their family at home and the presents and all this.”
Jay King: Enes Kanter said please don’t forget to vote for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for the All-Star Game. He said they’re not just playing well, but making everyone else better.
Kyle Ratke: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Cleveland. The Cavaliers fell to the Celtics in Boston earlier this afternoon.
Tim Bontemps: Final here in Boston: Celtics 129, Cavs 117. Jaylen Brown has a career-high 34 points and Jayson Tatum scores 30 as they both hit the 30-point mark in the same game for the first time in their careers. Kevin Love finished with 30 to lead the Cavs.
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have become the first Celtics to score 30 in the same game since Jeff Green and Avery Bradley on 11/3/14 at Dallas.
Eric Nehm: Bud makes it official. Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT tonight against the Hawks due to back soreness.
Marc J. Spears: Kings say guard De’Aaron Fox (back spasms) has no structural damage and he will be listed as day-to-day moving forward. Kings also say forward Marvin Bagley III (left foot) will be evaluated by a foot specialist tomorrow and an update will be provided as appropriate.
James Wiseman signs with agent
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis 7-footer James Wiseman — a potential No. 1 overall pick — has signed with @excelsm for his NBA representation, league source tells ESPN. Wiseman will start preparing for the June NBA Draft now.
Brett Dawson: LeBron James has a groin contusion and is questionable for tomorrow but will make the trip to Portland. Anthony Davis (sore right knee) is probable.
Nets Daily: Kenny Atkinson today on @Kyrie Irving “He worked on-court today. I watched the workout, it was pretty intense. We just haven’t integrated him into contact yet.” From @Brian Lewis
Fred Katz: Wizards are calling Bradley Beal’s injury right lower-leg soreness. He’s officially listed as questionable for tomorrow. The usuals — Thomas Bryant, Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Moe Wagner — are all out.
Harrison Wind: Paul Millsap (left knee contusion) is questionable for tomorrow vs. the Grizzlies. Bol Bol (left foot; injury management) is out.
Rod Boone: Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Dennis Schröder (right ankle soreness) is available to play tonight.
Sean Cunningham: Cory Joseph said Buddy Hield apologized to his Kings team today at practice. Cory wasnt aware of what Buddy said last night
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says Buddy’s comments should have stayed “in house.” He showed “maturity and responsibility” in apologizing to the team.
James Ham: According to Luke Walton, MRI was clean for Fox’s back. Bagley is meeting with a foot specialist tomorrow.
Harrison Wind: Denver has the NBA’s best offense over their 7-1 stretch but have slipped on D: “If we want to be an average team that’s OK…If we want to be a team that has aspirations of getting back to the WC semifinals and further, defense has to be a constant,” Michael Malone said today.
Harrison Wind: Malone: “Our guys are great. They understand that we’re not satisfied being 21-9, 7-1 (over the last eight). We can still play so much better and that’s the scary thing about it. I think we can be scary good. The record that we have, I don’t even think we’re playing that great.”
Mark Murphy: Marcus Smart is possible for a return tomorrow against Toronto. Brad Stevens: “Making the right strides. He came in yesterday, did some full-court stuff, looked good. And then we’ll be able to assess that tomorrow.”
Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart says he is feeling a lot better and he looks noticeably improved even from Wednesday. Eyes are no longer half open and he is moving pretty well out there.
Draymond Green insists his preparation isn’t going to change. “I got the same mental preparation for a game that I’ve ever had,” the 29-year-old says. “It’s the same. I don’t [prepare differently] in terms of who’s playing, who’s on the court.”
How will a player as accomplished as Green handle a season in which the Warriors are headed for the draft lottery? “I think he’s handling it just fine,” Kerr says. “He’s a realist like I am. Nobody is preordained to get to play in the Finals every year. It just doesn’t work that way. So I think we sort of look at it the opposite way in that how lucky we’ve been to be a part of this group over the last, for me five years, for Draymond the last seven years, and have this wild success. And maybe we were due for a year like this.”
“The coaching staff’s voice can get kind of tired sometimes,” center Kevon Looney says. “They want the best for us, but when you hear it from a player, [there is] more accountability … He wasn’t a guy who was highly touted as a superstar like maybe a KD or a Steph or even a Klay. He was a guy that was a role player that made himself into an All-Star, into one of the best players in the league, so having him as a role model means a lot more. He’s been in our shoes, he knows what we’re feeling.”
Despite retiring years ago, he was a fixture at practices before landing his newest gig. Duncan would be spotted at training camp, in and out of the team’s practice gym giving Hall of Fame worthy advice to the team. Now he is basically being paid for what he’s been doing since retirement. “He’s obviously a special guy, really good for young players especially to see him,” said Gregg Popovich ahead of the team’s game against Memphis.