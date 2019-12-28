USA Today Sports

John Hollinger: Hawks are down 20 and Trae Young is bei…

More HoopsHype Rumors

5 hours ago via Twitter

, Uncategorized

, ,

December 28, 2019 | 1:14 am UTC Update
The billion-dollar arena complex the Clippers want to build in Inglewood took another step forward Friday with the release of the draft environmental report for the project. The report found that the privately financed Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center might create a “large number of significant and unavoidable transportation impacts,” but would add almost 1,000 full-time non-construction jobs in the city, won’t contribute to gentrification or impact the viability of competing arenas in the region.
6 hours ago via Nathan Fenno @ Los Angeles Times

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Clippers Arena
The complex would occupy 28 acres — including 22 controlled by the city — near the intersection of West Century Boulevard and South Prairie Avenue. An 18,000-seat arena, featuring a sweeping roof that is designed to evoke the diamond shapes in a basketball net, anchors the development. Plans for the surrounding area include three parking garages, a practice facility, team offices, sports medicine clinic, hotel, retail space and a plaza.
6 hours ago via Nathan Fenno @ Los Angeles Times

, Uncategorized

,

December 27, 2019 | 11:51 pm UTC Update
December 27, 2019 | 11:35 pm UTC Update
December 27, 2019 | 10:46 pm UTC Update
December 27, 2019 | 9:56 pm UTC Update
December 27, 2019 | 8:49 pm UTC Update
How will a player as accomplished as Green handle a season in which the Warriors are headed for the draft lottery? “I think he’s handling it just fine,” Kerr says. “He’s a realist like I am. Nobody is preordained to get to play in the Finals every year. It just doesn’t work that way. So I think we sort of look at it the opposite way in that how lucky we’ve been to be a part of this group over the last, for me five years, for Draymond the last seven years, and have this wild success. And maybe we were due for a year like this.”
11 hours ago via Nick Friedell @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

“The coaching staff’s voice can get kind of tired sometimes,” center Kevon Looney says. “They want the best for us, but when you hear it from a player, [there is] more accountability … He wasn’t a guy who was highly touted as a superstar like maybe a KD or a Steph or even a Klay. He was a guy that was a role player that made himself into an All-Star, into one of the best players in the league, so having him as a role model means a lot more. He’s been in our shoes, he knows what we’re feeling.”
11 hours ago via Nick Friedell @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, ,

Despite retiring years ago, he was a fixture at practices before landing his newest gig. Duncan would be spotted at training camp, in and out of the team’s practice gym giving Hall of Fame worthy advice to the team. Now he is basically being paid for what he’s been doing since retirement. “He’s obviously a special guy, really good for young players especially to see him,” said Gregg Popovich ahead of the team’s game against Memphis.
11 hours ago via FoxSanAntonio.com

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home