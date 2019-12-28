Incredible story via @FOXSportsHEAT. Chris Silva’s mom here to watch him play for first time in person in college/pros. Chris left his native Gabon when he was 16. He’s seen his mom one time since when he visited home for two weeks. He had no idea she would be here tonight… pic.twitter.com/uhGC6vu26Q

— Will Manso (@WillManso) December 28, 2019