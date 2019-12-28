According to sources, New Orleans has made it clear that it’s their preference to keep Holiday, have him be a stabilizing veteran force as the team continues its rebuild—especially with Zion Williamson expected to return within a couple of weeks—and look ahead toward trying to put the team back into the postseason next year. Alternatively, the plan is to explore trading Holiday in the offseason.
Holiday wants to win and cares most about being in a winning situation, league sources tell The Athletic. He and Griffin had agreed to push into a new Pelicans future over the summer and contend for a playoff berth, but that has not happened. When Griffin took over in New Orleans, Holiday wanted to stay and saw the possibility of being part winner right where he is. So far, the sides have not had any dialogue about his future.
Didn’t catch it at the time, but Rudy Gobert’s response last night to Damian Lillard claiming Hassan Whiteside is the best defensive center in the league was priceless: “Tell his coach to put him in at the end of the game.” pic.twitter.com/HIEreImRb1
Incredible story via @FOXSportsHEAT. Chris Silva’s mom here to watch him play for first time in person in college/pros. Chris left his native Gabon when he was 16. He’s seen his mom one time since when he visited home for two weeks. He had no idea she would be here tonight… pic.twitter.com/uhGC6vu26Q