December 28, 2019 | 8:03 am UTC Update

Pels keeping Jrue Holiday?

According to sources, New Orleans has made it clear that it’s their preference to keep Holiday, have him be a stabilizing veteran force as the team continues its rebuild—especially with Zion Williamson expected to return within a couple of weeks—and look ahead toward trying to put the team back into the postseason next year. Alternatively, the plan is to explore trading Holiday in the offseason.
5 hours ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

Holiday wants to win and cares most about being in a winning situation, league sources tell The Athletic. He and Griffin had agreed to push into a new Pelicans future over the summer and contend for a playoff berth, but that has not happened. When Griffin took over in New Orleans, Holiday wanted to stay and saw the possibility of being part winner right where he is. So far, the sides have not had any dialogue about his future.
5 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

The Heat have told inquiring teams that Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are untouchable, according to sources. If that holds true, Miami would either need to find a way to acquire more first-rounders or persuade the Heat to take on a package built around Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, some combination of Kendrick Nunn and/or Duncan Robinson and a 2025 first-rounder.
5 hours ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

What about Gordon, who has two more full seasons on his contract, valued at $18.1 million in 2020-21 and $16.4 million in 2021-22? Because Gordon and Isaac are best suited to play the same position, power forward, many NBA insiders question Gordon’s long-term fit. But Friday, Gordon and his teammates offered a tantalizing glimpse of what they might be able to accomplish together — if, that is, they continue to play with the same tenacity on defense and the same attention to detail.
5 hours ago via Josh Robbins @ The Athletic

You have a one-year deal with the Bucks. Are people asking about your future? Kyle Korver: It’s a year-by-year thing. There are so many factors that go in to it now. You want to go out on your own terms. You don’t want to go out because your body quit on you or because you broke down and can’t play anymore. And that all sounds really good, but it’s another thing to say, “this is it” — to make that choice. Because that is a thing. This is something you’ve done your whole life. But I have young kids; it’s not like I’m going to stop playing basketball and think my glory days are done. I’m excited about the rest of my life.
5 hours ago via Scott Cacciola @ New York Times

5 hours ago via tribjazz

You told me last year that you felt better physically than you did at the start of your career, in large part because you knew how to take better care of your body. Is that still the case? Kyle Korver: I think you measure a lot of it based on pain: Do you hurt as much as you hurt last year? When you get out of bed in the morning, or when you first step onto the court for practice and take a couple of shots: How much do I hurt right now? You have this pain tracker in your head. But, yeah, I think I’m about the same as I was last year, and maybe even better because I was a little beat up toward the end of last year. But the challenge, as you get older, is that there’s more responsibility in life. You’ve got kids and you’ve got to be a dad and you’ve got to wrestle and tickle and play games and all that stuff. You don’t get to sleep until 10 o’clock anymore.
5 hours ago via Scott Cacciola @ New York Times

You’ve been a part of some really good teams. Do the Bucks share any similarities to those teams? Kyle Korver: I do think every team is unique. But I feel like this team is more like the Bulls teams that I was on. There are a lot of similarities between Giannis and Derrick [Rose] in that they both just love the game and love to work, and they’re gym rats who accept coaching. They’re just, ‘Tell me what to do, and I’ll do it as hard as I can to the best of my ability.’ There’s a humility to them both, and that sets the tone for the rest of the team.
5 hours ago via Scott Cacciola @ New York Times

11 hours ago via Twitter

The billion-dollar arena complex the Clippers want to build in Inglewood took another step forward Friday with the release of the draft environmental report for the project. The report found that the privately financed Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center might create a “large number of significant and unavoidable transportation impacts,” but would add almost 1,000 full-time non-construction jobs in the city, won’t contribute to gentrification or impact the viability of competing arenas in the region.
12 hours ago via Nathan Fenno @ Los Angeles Times

The complex would occupy 28 acres — including 22 controlled by the city — near the intersection of West Century Boulevard and South Prairie Avenue. An 18,000-seat arena, featuring a sweeping roof that is designed to evoke the diamond shapes in a basketball net, anchors the development. Plans for the surrounding area include three parking garages, a practice facility, team offices, sports medicine clinic, hotel, retail space and a plaza.
12 hours ago via Nathan Fenno @ Los Angeles Times

Before settling on the current site, the Clippers explored locations as far south as Long Beach, according to the report, in addition to several areas in Los Angeles including Boyle Heights and near Union Station. They also had discussions with owners of the Forum and the L.A. Stadium and Entertainment District, which is being developed by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.
12 hours ago via Nathan Fenno @ Los Angeles Times

