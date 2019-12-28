“I rolled it pretty bad," Young said. “It hurts pre…
“I rolled it pretty bad,” Young said. “It hurts pretty bad right now, but that’s to be expected. I’m getting treatment on it and iced it already.” This is the second time of the year that Young has suffered an ankle injury. The first time came fives game into the regular season but he ended up missing just one week before returning.
December 28, 2019 | 5:19 pm UTC Update
Zach Randolph officially retires
Zach Randolph: I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more. Basketball will always be a part of me. From Marion, to East Lansing, to Portland, NY, LA, Memphis, Sacramento, and everyone in between -thank you all for an incredible journey. Special thank you to the Memphis Grizzlies and the entire city which I will forever call home, my family for always supporting me – my mom, brother, and sisters for taking this journey with me, the Portland Trail Blazers for taking a chance on a young kid from Marion, Coach Moe Smedley, Coach Tom Izzo, Commissioners David Stern and Adam Silver for the opportunity, all the NBA organizations, front offices, staff, and every single teammate. To my agent Raymond Brothers – you’ve not only been my agent my whole career, you’ve been my big brother as well. One love. Z-Bo.
The 76ers have to make a major decision on Norvel Pelle. He’s closing in on the maximum number of days (45) an NBA team is allowed to bring up a player on a two-way contract. The Sixers will either sign him to the regular 15-man roster or part ways with the big man.
The Sixers would have to waive or trade someone from their 15-man roster to create a spot for Pelle. Pelle is the team’s best rim protector, if not one of the NBA’s best. The rookie is averaging 2.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 9.0 minutes in his seven appearances. Pelle made his NBA debut against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 29. The 6-foot-10, 235-pounder finished with three points, two rebounds, one assist and a career-high four blocks in 12 minutes, 33 seconds of action.
Davis isn’t exactly right about the team’s three-point shooting. The Lakers have made fewer than a third of the threes they’ve attempted in 12 of their 31 games this season. Overall they have made 35.2% of their three-point attempts, which ranks 18th in the NBA. Danny Green saw the Lakers’ pace as an issue for their three-point shooting Wednesday. “I think it’s kind of been a trend, it’s just easy to overlook it when you win games,” Green said. “It’s a little more glaring when you lose four in a row.”
Rebecca Haarlow: Wayne Ellington available to play tonight in Washington after missing 10 games with Achilles injury; Mitchell Robinson expected to play as well with sprained toe. @MSGNetworks @KnicksMSGN
Metta World Peace is enamored by the current Lakers squad — telling TMZ Sports they’re a “bigger” sensation than his 2010 Championship team … at least right now. “I think they’re bigger than us to tell you the truth,” Metta said … “They’re 24-6 at this point? They’re bigger than what we were at this point in the season.” No shade … but Metta’s wrong. The current Lakers are 24-7. During the 2009-10 run, Metta’s Lakers were 24-6 at this point.
December 28, 2019 | 4:05 pm UTC Update
The Heat will have enough room under the hard cap to convert Silva’s two-way contract to a standard NBA contract starting Jan. 14, and Silva has enough two-way days available to play in every one of Miami’s games before then. The Heat has an open roster spot with just 14 players currently under standard deals. If Silva has his two-way deal converted to a standard NBA contract, that will be another memorable day. But Friday stands alone. “Today has been crazy,” Silva said. “From seeing my mom and catching a good win, all that, it’s crazy. I’m shook.”
“As a matter of fact, I talked to her like two days ago and she was still back home on Christmas,” Silva said in advance of Saturday’s Heat matchup against the 76ers at AmericanAirlines Arena. “We were just talking, catching up and all that. I saw right after the walkthrough, I saw her walking in and I couldn’t believe who it was. I thought I was seeing a ghost. After I realized it was her, I couldn’t help myself. I was emotional. “This is a great league. For them to do something like that for me means a great deal. It shows the heart of the people running the league and NBA Africa. I just thank them, I’m grateful for them doing this.”
Justin Kubatko: Devin Booker recorded the 71st 30-point game of his career last night, breaking a tie with Kevin Johnson for fourth place on the @Phoenix Suns all-time list. The three players ahead of Booker are Walter Davis (90), Amar’e Stoudemire (86), and Paul Westphal (74).
Anthony Chiang: Also, from last night: Kendrick Nunn has now scored 504 points over the first 31 games of his rookie season, becoming the fastest rookie to reach 500 points in franchise history. Dwyane Wade reached 500 points in his 32nd game.
Justin Kubatko: Bam Adebayo recorded at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists for the 11th time this season in last night’s win over the Pacers. The only player in @Miami Heat history with more such games in a single season is LeBron James (3x).
Justin Kubatko: The @Milwaukee Bucks posted their seventh 25-point win of the season last night. The only teams in NBA history with more such wins through their first 33 games of a season are the 1971-72 Bucks and 1986-87 Lakers, both with eight.
Justin Kubatko: The @Milwaukee Bucks have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 57 games, the longest such streak in team history by 20 games and the second-longest such streak in the NBA in the last 30 seasons.
On a night when Jaylen Brown erupted for a career-high 34 points and Jayson Tatum added 30 points, Brad Stevens exhibited an attitude of business as usual when discussing the standout performances of his two young stars. “I don’t think we saw anything today that we haven’t seen out of those guys in the last couple of weeks, last couple months,” he declared. “They’ve been playing well. They’re obviously playing confidently and feel good. They did a good job of creating their own at times and also getting created for. I still think we’re missing some plays on offense as a team and our defense wasn’t very good, but those two guys obviously have been scoring it at a good rate.”
December 28, 2019 | 8:03 am UTC Update
As for Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick is expected to begin contact drills and practices within the next week or two, according to sources. The Pelicans have not set a timetable for his return. This is a gradual progression due to the uniqueness of Williamson’s body and game, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound specimen the likes of which we have not seen in the NBA before.
Pels keeping Jrue Holiday?
According to sources, New Orleans has made it clear that it’s their preference to keep Holiday, have him be a stabilizing veteran force as the team continues its rebuild—especially with Zion Williamson expected to return within a couple of weeks—and look ahead toward trying to put the team back into the postseason next year. Alternatively, the plan is to explore trading Holiday in the offseason.
For now, Griffin has given the same message across the league: He wants to continue to compete — and Holiday and veterans JJ Redick and Derrick Favors are part of his plan.
Holiday wants to win and cares most about being in a winning situation, league sources tell The Athletic. He and Griffin had agreed to push into a new Pelicans future over the summer and contend for a playoff berth, but that has not happened. When Griffin took over in New Orleans, Holiday wanted to stay and saw the possibility of being part winner right where he is. So far, the sides have not had any dialogue about his future.
Holiday could become the target of trade talks throughout the NBA, with teams such as Denver and Miami believed to be possible destinations. Holiday has embraced the leadership position this season, but he wants to compete at the age of 29 with free agency looming for him in 2021 ($27.1 million player option for 2021-22).
The Heat have told inquiring teams that Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are untouchable, according to sources. If that holds true, Miami would either need to find a way to acquire more first-rounders or persuade the Heat to take on a package built around Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, some combination of Kendrick Nunn and/or Duncan Robinson and a 2025 first-rounder.
What about Gordon, who has two more full seasons on his contract, valued at $18.1 million in 2020-21 and $16.4 million in 2021-22? Because Gordon and Isaac are best suited to play the same position, power forward, many NBA insiders question Gordon’s long-term fit. But Friday, Gordon and his teammates offered a tantalizing glimpse of what they might be able to accomplish together — if, that is, they continue to play with the same tenacity on defense and the same attention to detail.
You have a one-year deal with the Bucks. Are people asking about your future? Kyle Korver: It’s a year-by-year thing. There are so many factors that go in to it now. You want to go out on your own terms. You don’t want to go out because your body quit on you or because you broke down and can’t play anymore. And that all sounds really good, but it’s another thing to say, “this is it” — to make that choice. Because that is a thing. This is something you’ve done your whole life. But I have young kids; it’s not like I’m going to stop playing basketball and think my glory days are done. I’m excited about the rest of my life.
You told me last year that you felt better physically than you did at the start of your career, in large part because you knew how to take better care of your body. Is that still the case? Kyle Korver: I think you measure a lot of it based on pain: Do you hurt as much as you hurt last year? When you get out of bed in the morning, or when you first step onto the court for practice and take a couple of shots: How much do I hurt right now? You have this pain tracker in your head. But, yeah, I think I’m about the same as I was last year, and maybe even better because I was a little beat up toward the end of last year. But the challenge, as you get older, is that there’s more responsibility in life. You’ve got kids and you’ve got to be a dad and you’ve got to wrestle and tickle and play games and all that stuff. You don’t get to sleep until 10 o’clock anymore.
You’ve been a part of some really good teams. Do the Bucks share any similarities to those teams? Kyle Korver: I do think every team is unique. But I feel like this team is more like the Bulls teams that I was on. There are a lot of similarities between Giannis and Derrick [Rose] in that they both just love the game and love to work, and they’re gym rats who accept coaching. They’re just, ‘Tell me what to do, and I’ll do it as hard as I can to the best of my ability.’ There’s a humility to them both, and that sets the tone for the rest of the team.
Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. is aiming for a return around the All-Star break in February, according to league sources. Porter has played in only nine games and has not played since Nov. 6 due to a small fracture in his left foot.
Goran Dragic: Nice to see that @JimmyButler finally realizes who the best football team in Europe is! 😂😂😂 @nzs_si #sLOVEnija
December 28, 2019 | 2:09 am UTC Update
John Hollinger: Hawks are down 20 and Trae Young is being carried off the court after turning his right ankle.
Wes Goldberg: Steve Kerr says the team will continue to play Ky Bowman and Damion Lee despite the two-way limit. The team is playing well, so they will keep rolling as they continue to look for a way to convert one or both of them to standard contracts.
Anthony Slater: The Warriors have a roster issue descending on them quickly. Ky Bowman and Damion Lee, both two-way guys, are part of the current top-8 in their rotation. Lee starts, Bowman gets 20+ minutes. But after tonight (both will play), Bowman only has 11 days left and Lee only has 12.
Anthony Slater: Rookie guard Jordan Poole will play with the Warriors tonight and then make his G-League debut tomorrow in Stockton. He’ll be down there on assignment for an “indefinite period,” Steve Kerr said. Could be a couple games, could be a couple weeks.
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s Kings/Suns game with back spasms. Marvin Bagley is out with left foot soreness.
Will Manso: Incredible story via @FOXSportsHEAT. Chris Silva’s mom here to watch him play for first time in person in college/pros. Chris left his native Gabon when he was 16. He’s seen his mom one time since when he visited home for two weeks. He had no idea she would be here tonight…
Will Manson: More background on Silva having this reunion with his mom. He hadn’t seen her in 3 years. The Heat had the idea and NBA commissioner Adam Silver stepped in to make it happen through the league’s NBA Africa initiative. Just a beautiful job by the Heat and the NBA.
December 28, 2019 | 1:14 am UTC Update
The billion-dollar arena complex the Clippers want to build in Inglewood took another step forward Friday with the release of the draft environmental report for the project. The report found that the privately financed Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center might create a “large number of significant and unavoidable transportation impacts,” but would add almost 1,000 full-time non-construction jobs in the city, won’t contribute to gentrification or impact the viability of competing arenas in the region.
The complex would occupy 28 acres — including 22 controlled by the city — near the intersection of West Century Boulevard and South Prairie Avenue. An 18,000-seat arena, featuring a sweeping roof that is designed to evoke the diamond shapes in a basketball net, anchors the development. Plans for the surrounding area include three parking garages, a practice facility, team offices, sports medicine clinic, hotel, retail space and a plaza.
Before settling on the current site, the Clippers explored locations as far south as Long Beach, according to the report, in addition to several areas in Los Angeles including Boyle Heights and near Union Station. They also had discussions with owners of the Forum and the L.A. Stadium and Entertainment District, which is being developed by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.
Wes Goldberg: Warriors’ first-round pick Jordan Poole will be in Santa Cruz on G League assignment this weekend.
Tom Westerholm: Jayson Tatum: “It’s tough to look ahead at next year because I feel like I’ve got 11 new teammates that I didn’t have my rookie year. Next season’s not always necessarily promised, so you’ve just got to enjoy now and the guys you have around you now.”
Rod Boone: Asked James Borrego is he is worried about a slow start tonight: “Yes. Look at the games last night, look at Christmas day. Who’s been the most aggressive team for the most part? The road team. Right? They are not worried about their family at home and the presents and all this.”