Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says Trae Young's ankle …
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says Trae Young’s ankle “felt a little bit better today,” but no injury update other than that.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 29, 2019 | 3:00 am UTC Update
Nick Friedell: Via @ESPNStatsInfo: D’Angelo Russell is the 3rd player in Warriors history with 8 3-pointers in a single half, joining Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
Roy Parry: Magic forward Aaron Gordon has left the game and will not return due to a sore left Achilles, the team has announced. He posted 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks in 21 minutes.
December 29, 2019 | 2:37 am UTC Update
Brian Robb: Undermanned Raptors hand Celtics a 113-97 loss to snap five-game winning streak for C’s. Worst loss of the season for Celtics in terms of margin of victory.
Drew Shiller: Former Warriors guard Pat McCaw entered tonight’s game vs Boston averaging 4.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.0 minutes this season. He racked up 18 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds in 43 minutes
Will Guillory: Final: Pelicans 120, Pacers 98 Ingram 24 pts & 7 assts, Jrue Holiday 20 pts & 7 assts. Jrue gets the win in the first ever Holiday Bowl and the Pels pick up their 4th win in 5 games. The most dominant performance of the year and another game holding an opponent under 100 pts.
Will Guillory: This is also the first time the Pelicans have won a game by 20+ points since they beat Memphis 105-85 on Jan. 21 last season.
December 29, 2019 | 2:19 am UTC Update
Warriors willing to trade Alec Burks
As much as the Warriors like Alec Burks, and they most assuredly do, they are willing, according to league sources, to part with him — and several other veterans — for the right deal. Why consider moving arguably their most proficient offensive player? Because they want to create room to accommodate two-way guards Damion Lee and Ky Bowman.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr acknowledged as much late Friday night. “It’s an awkward situation for us, because Ky and Damion are coming up on their limit,” Kerr said. “And they’re two of our top seven players in our rotation. And yet the rules are that we only have them for another nine or 10 days each. Everybody is aware of that. We don’t know how it’s going to play out.”
Burks’ ability to get buckets in the half-court makes him their most attractive available player. Today’s NBA is about wings, and several contenders have a need. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors are all evaluating their rosters, and each would welcome a solid, fearless, veteran wing.
Tania Ganguli: “I started the film session telling them I’m angry and edgy,” Vogel says about yesterday’s session. Says he thinks the whole team feels that way.
Candace Buckner: Some tidbits I’ve gathered: – Beal’s “right lower leg soreness” is actually around his knee. – The schedule played a role in the discussion btw team & Beal. Wiz play 8 gms in 14 days coming up. By sitting him tonight, Beal gets three full days to heal up before the stretch
James Ham: From the team: Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will be out for the next few games with a midfoot sprain to his left foot. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
David Locke: Doc Rivers just shared he has a picture of holding Jordan Clarkson when he was 3 years old. Jordan’s dad worked with Doc’s kids, coached teams and was heavily involved with youth in San Antonio.
December 29, 2019 | 1:28 am UTC Update
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Justin, Jrue and Aaron Holiday became the first trio of brothers to play in an NBA game when Justin checked in at the 5:13 mark in the first quarter of Saturday’s contest between Jrue’s New Orleans Pelicans and Aaron and Justin’s Indiana Pacers.
“It’s a blessing,” Shawn Holiday, the brothers’ father said before the game. “There’s no other way to put it. You couldn’t write the script any better than this. Them growing up, you couldn’t envision this. For it to come true at this stage and this level, it’s pretty amazing.”
Shawn Holiday and the boys’ sister Lauren estimated there are roughly 30 family members and friends in attendance in New Orleans on Saturday. “It don’t get no better than this,” Shawn said. “Just to see them enjoy it, that brings joy to us. That’s the most joy that we get is watching them. They really enjoy playing with each other and being around each other. It’s going to be a lot of fun when they are all on the court.”
Ira Winderman: Loud pregrame announcement and ovation for Josh Richardson, who was announced last among 76ers starters.
Mike Vorkunov: Dennis Smith Jr. says he strained his left oblique about five days ago during a night workout. The Knicks point guard felt it but finished his workout. Then he re-aggravated it two days later in practice, DSJ said. He’s out tonight against the Wizards and missed the Nets win too.
Mike Vorkunov: Reggie Bullock hasn’t played yet this yr but a return is closer. He says it’s up to Knicks coaches and medical staff. “What they think is best for me and my approach to coming back. I’m getting my conditioning up. I feel like I’m close to about ready but it’s all up to the org.”
December 29, 2019 | 1:07 am UTC Update
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will play Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers despite dealing with a groin injury, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Lakers had ruled James’ status for the Portland game as questionable.
Wes Goldberg: The Warriors recalled forward Alen Smailagic from Santa Cruz, the team announced. I expect him to get a few more minutes tonight.
The Nuggets put their struggles on Christmas Day behind them with a 119-110 against the Grizzlies at Pepsi Center Saturday afternoon. Nikola Jokić powered Denver with a game-high 31 points and notched his 35th career triple-double, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 20 points.
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on success Denver had in the paint tonight: “I know coaches in the NBA don’t value the post up. I do. When you’ve got Nikola Jokic why wouldn’t you? He’s a load down there.”
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: “Aftet the first quarter, we defended nobody.” Grizzlies had 99 points from quarters 2-4.
Tom Orsborn: Rudy Gay on Zach Randolph: “One of the best teammates you could have. He gave it his all out there every time he touched the basketball court. He was an enforcer and he did a lot for the city of Memphis. He was a great player.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop on Zach Randolph: “He was a guy who really had great hands, a great skill to rebound and a great skill to catch and work underneath the bucket, very different from most anybody else….He always brought it. He was aggressive and he competed every night.”
December 29, 2019 | 12:30 am UTC Update
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says there’s still no update on Marvin Bagley III, who is scheduled to see a foot specialist today. De’Aaron Fox remains doubtful.
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic caps off his 7th triple-double of the season with a dime to Jerami Grant. Jokic is tied with LeBron James for second in the NBA, trailing only Luka Doncic.
Brian Lewis: Caris LeVert did more contact today. He’s getting closer. Atkinson on hesitancy to playing him in Minnesota since it was the site of his gruesome foot injury: “Haven’t even thought about that. I will think about it now. Fair question; something we’ll have to consider.” #Nets
December 29, 2019 | 12:10 am UTC Update
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on the Warriors having the league’s No. 1 defense over the past four games: “I know it’s a small sample size, but it’s not a coincidence. We’ve played really good defense in that stretch.”
Roy Parry: Magic center Mo Bamba (right ankle sprain) will not play tonight against the Bucks, coach Steve Clifford said.
Before Oklahoma faced LSU in the Peach Bowl Saturday, Thunder rookie Darius Bazley made a bold prediction. “I got Oklahoma winning it all,” read a post on his verified Twitter account Saturday morning.
On Saturday afternoon. Bazley dug in his heels. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, who played for the Thunder in 2010-2015, tweeted his support for LSU and Ohio State. Bazley quote-tweeted Perkins’s post with the response, “Nah nah nah. OU All the way Perk.” Perkins upped the ante, suggesting they put a “friendly $500” on it. Bazley accepted the bet via Twitter.
December 29, 2019 | 12:05 am UTC Update
Zach LaVine returning to Slam Dunk Contest?
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine dunk contest update: “Obviously, I feel I’d be more inclined to do it if I’m playing in the game. But I feel like I should do something during All-Star weekend, if it’s the game, 3-point contest, dunk contest, something. I know I still got some dunks left.”
Joe Cowley: Zach LaVine Slam Dunk Watch: LaVine admitted to working on a few dunks last month … and just said his legs feel good.
Pacers turned down offer for Myles Turner
J. Michael Falgoust: Subplots for #PacersPelicans ….a strong move was made to get Turner before the draft which is what I reported at the time. Pacers turned down what I’m told was a “good package.” NOP took Jaxson Hayes 8th in draft. If he’d have been off the board Bitadze would’ve been the guy.
Salman Ali: Nets coach Kenny Atkinson on defending James Harden: “It’s really hard… He’s so good and so special that you have to do something different… It’s a real twister for this coaching staff’s brain. We talked about it a lot this morning and the past couple days.”