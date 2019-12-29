USA Today Sports

Lloyd Pierce says Trae Young's ankle

Warriors willing to trade Alec Burks

As much as the Warriors like Alec Burks, and they most assuredly do, they are willing, according to league sources, to part with him — and several other veterans — for the right deal. Why consider moving arguably their most proficient offensive player? Because they want to create room to accommodate two-way guards Damion Lee and Ky Bowman.
via Monte Poole @ NBC Sports

Warriors coach Steve Kerr acknowledged as much late Friday night. “It’s an awkward situation for us, because Ky and Damion are coming up on their limit,” Kerr said. “And they’re two of our top seven players in our rotation. And yet the rules are that we only have them for another nine or 10 days each. Everybody is aware of that. We don’t know how it’s going to play out.”
via Monte Poole @ NBC Sports

Burks’ ability to get buckets in the half-court makes him their most attractive available player. Today’s NBA is about wings, and several contenders have a need. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors are all evaluating their rosters, and each would welcome a solid, fearless, veteran wing.
via Monte Poole @ NBC Sports

Shawn Holiday and the boys’ sister Lauren estimated there are roughly 30 family members and friends in attendance in New Orleans on Saturday. “It don’t get no better than this,” Shawn said. “Just to see them enjoy it, that brings joy to us. That’s the most joy that we get is watching them. They really enjoy playing with each other and being around each other. It’s going to be a lot of fun when they are all on the court.”
via Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

On Saturday afternoon. Bazley dug in his heels. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, who played for the Thunder in 2010-2015, tweeted his support for LSU and Ohio State. Bazley quote-tweeted Perkins’s post with the response, “Nah nah nah. OU All the way Perk.” Perkins upped the ante, suggesting they put a “friendly $500” on it. Bazley accepted the bet via Twitter.
via Maddie Lee @ The Oklahoman

Pacers turned down offer for Myles Turner

J. Michael Falgoust: Subplots for #PacersPelicans ….a strong move was made to get Turner before the draft which is what I reported at the time. Pacers turned down what I’m told was a “good package.” NOP took Jaxson Hayes 8th in draft. If he’d have been off the board Bitadze would’ve been the guy.
via ThisIsJMichael

