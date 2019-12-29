Chris Kirschner: Trae Young has been ruled out for tomo…
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game against Orlando.
December 30, 2019 | 1:30 am UTC Update
Maddie Lee: Final | Thunder 98, Raptors 97 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ties his career high (32 points) again, in his homecoming to Toronto. he also adds 7 rebounds.
December 29, 2019 | 11:43 pm UTC Update
SLAM Magazine: LiAngelo Ball has joined the @okcblue as a practice player, per @joe_mussatto. pic.twitter.com/QDyyzu0fgt
Candace Buckner: Thomas Bryant, who has recently returned to practice, remains OUT tomorrow vs the Heat due to a stress reaction in his right foot … the team just announced
Mike McGraw: Giannis (back) is questionable for #Bulls on Monday. He’s missed the last two games. Eric Bledsoe has missed last 8 games with fibula fracture, but is listed as probable.
December 29, 2019 | 10:15 pm UTC Update
Rudy Gay was happy to play a role in helping Lonnie Walker IV showcase his athletic skills in the Spurs’ 136-109 romp over Detroit on Saturday night. Letting the ball go just as he passed half court, Gay assisted on Walker’s soaring, on-the-run alley-oop dunk that gave the Spurs a 34-32 lead with 10:13 left in the first half. White also recorded an alley-oop slam in the fourth quarter on an assist from Derrick White that gave the Spurs a 24-point cushion with 9:45 left. “It’s about time,” Gay said of Walker taking advantage with his superior athleticism. “He is an athlete and he can do it, he might as well start doing it…He is getting better at playing the way we know he can play.”
Gay noted that Walker, who the Spurs drafted 18th overall in 2018 after he played just one season at Miami, still has a lot to learn about the NBA game. “He is a very mature kid,” Gay said. “It’s just playing basketball. It is nothing like college. It is nothing like high school. And that’s all he did before. You can’t expect him to be anything other than a 21-year-old kid.”
Tim Reynolds: For the Wizards tomorrow, Bradley Beal is questionable. Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura remain out, among many other Wizards.
Ira Winderman: Justise Winslow did not travel to Washington. So out again Monday with the back issue.
Mike Bresnahan: Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Dallas because of soreness in his right shoulder. LeBron James (sore groin) and Kyle Kuzma (sprained ankle) are listed as probable for the game.
December 29, 2019 | 8:05 pm UTC Update
James is The Associated Press male athlete of the decade, adding his name to a list that includes Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky and Arnold Palmer. He was a runaway winner in a vote of AP member sports editors and AP beat writers, easily outpacing runner-up Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. “You add another 10 years of learning and adversity, pitfalls, good, great, bad, and any smart person who wants to grow will learn from all those experiences,” James, who turns 35 Monday, told the AP. “A decade ago, I just turned 25. I’m about to be 35 and I’m just in a better (place) in my life and have a better understanding of what I want to get out of life.”
Tim Reynolds: BREAKING: LeBron James selected as AP male athlete of the decade. Story upcoming momentarily. Other top finishers: 2. Tom Brady. 3. Usain Bolt. 4. Lionel Messi. 5. Michael Phelps
The Portland Trail Blazers have completed the two-way transfer of center Moses Brown from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League to Portland, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.
During the Pelicans’ last road trip, Williamson was only doing shooting drills before games. He did more off-the-dribble work with assistant coaches before Saturday’s game and with that added freedom he decided to put on a show for the people who were in the building a few hours early. For the first time since his injury, Zion was seen throwing down a few of his signature rim-rattling dunks, showing that he’s inching even closer to his long-awaited NBA debut with New Orleans.
December 29, 2019 | 5:40 pm UTC Update
Because of Thompson’s contract situation, his murky future and the many ways he can help a playoff contender, there’s been plenty of chatter about him being dealt ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, especially if the Cavs get a first-round pick in return. That would be a substantial mistake. He’s too valuable. Losing him would be crushing, both in the short and long term. It’s one loss, in a season filled with them, the Cavs can’t afford.
As reporters trickled out of the visitor’s locker room inside Target Center late Saturday night, Thompson was guiding Garland through an interview, helping him with responses. As Thompson likes to say, it’s his way of “paying it forward.” He feels a responsibility to do that, acting like the vets around him did when he first entered the NBA nearly a decade ago.
Justin Kubatko: The @Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic produced 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists last night for his 35th career triple-double. Only two players in NBA history reached that mark in fewer games played: 82 – Oscar Robertson. 204 – Magic Johnson. 339 – Jokic. 438 – Jason Kidd. 534 – Larry Bird
Justin Kubatko: The @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic is the first player in NBA history to record multiple 30-point, 15-assist games before his 21st birthday.
Justin Kubatko: The @Houston Rockets James Harden has 78 career games in which he’s recorded at least 40 points and five assists. The only player in NBA history with more such games is Michael Jordan (96).
Justin Kubatko: The @Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine made his 100th 3-pointer of the season last night. He reached that mark in just 33 games, seven fewer than any other player in team history.
December 29, 2019 | 2:12 pm UTC Update
While his teammates went through the morning shootaround Saturday at Georgetown University before taking on the Wizards, Dennis Smith Jr. casually put up some shots in sweatpants, resting a strained oblique and looking very little like a part of the team. But he insisted that despite growing rumors and the reality of his situation, he isn’t trying to force his way out of New York. While the Knicks hardly have hid the intentions of the front office — signing seven free agents to short-term deals this past summer and counting roster flexibility as the best hope for the group — their 8-24 record entering Saturday and crowded roster have the players interested in trades, too. According to an SNY report this week, Smith is one of several Knicks hoping to be traded.
Smith, who has seen his role diminish, is believed to be seeking a fresh start, but he denied that he has expressed that to the team. “It hasn’t been in my mind,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? My thing is to take care of what I got going on now. I’m with the New York Knicks, so I try to be the best version of me with this team. I like playing for the Knicks. So whatever I’ve got to do, I’m going to take care of that.”
Hield apologized to his teammates for taking his gripes public and said he and Walton are good. “Luke’s been in this position,” Hield said. “He understands me, he understands my frustration. He just told me next time, be mature and keep things in house because you don’t want to get misunderstandings … so I’ve got to watch what I say.”
Beverley immediately took himself out of the game after taking a spill on his right arm while attempting a driving layup against Rudy Gobert with 10:15 left in the third quarter. While Beverley returned and started the fourth quarter after undergoing X-rays on his wrist, he checked out with 8:06 left and did not return. Beverley would not discuss his injury with reporters afterward. “We knew there was no break, but that doesn’t mean he is going to be out or not,” Rivers said. “It could be a bruise, it could be anything. He clearly felt like he could not even grab the ball, so that is not a good sign.”
December 29, 2019 | 7:12 am UTC Update
Clippers interested in Thaddeus Young?
While the Clippers’ trade intentions are still too soon to be known, they are sniffing around. NBA sources not authorized to speak publicly believe the Clippers are looking at players like Chicago power forward Thaddeus Young. With Young in the first year of a deal that pays him nearly $13 million per season, it’s not too hard to guess who the Clippers would likely need to include in any deal to acquire him.
Rival executives believe the Clippers could be on the hunt for another physical center — a potential finals matchup with Milwaukee or Philadelphia would demand more size — or another playmaking guard. The costs for either via trade — especially if it’s a high-impact player — would require the Clippers to cobble together matching salaries to make a deal work, with Harkless’ contract the easiest place to start.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dewayne Dedmon wants out of Sacramento and “multiple teams are making offers to the franchise in anticipation of a deal prior to the February trade deadline.” NBC Sports California has confirmed through a league source that there indeed is a market for the 30-year-old center, but the deal has to make sense for the Kings if they are going to move the 7-footer. The team isn’t going to hamstring its future to move an unhappy player, but it also isn’t set on waiting around for the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Jamal Crawford: I'm not retired
However, Crawford, who turns 40 in March, is unequivocal about his desires to reclaim his NBA dream. “I’m not retired,” he said adamantly. “But I am enjoying this time with my family. … So I’m looking at it like the glass is half full because I’m able to do things that I wouldn’t have been able to do.” Still, Crawford, the first three-time winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year (2010, ’14 and ’16), said he believes he can help a team in a mentoring role and as a scorer off the bench.
Farbod Esnaashari: Paul George said he felt flu symptoms during the game: “I looked around, and asked ‘is anyone else feeling like this?’ Honestly it just came out of nowhere. Body was cramping, tightening up. I was trying to leave everything out there, but there wasn’t anything to leave.”
Saturday night, however, the Raptors turned the tables and beat the Celtics 113-97 at TD Garden, in a game Toronto led wire-to-wire. So, what changed? “We’ve got pros,” Raptors guard Kyle Lowry told ESPN. “We’ve got guys who don’t care what people say. We’ve got guys that kind of just don’t give a f— and just go out there and work. “Like tonight, Oshae Brissett, no one knows who the hell he is and he comes in and steps up. Chris [Boucher] has been playing great. Freddy [VanVleet] had a rough start but finished strong. “We have guys that just don’t care. We are going to go play. No matter what, where, how, we’re going to go play.”
Mavs PR: Luka Dončić is the first player in @NBA history to log 30+ points, 12+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a game with 30-or-fewer minutes played. Dončić is also the first player in history to record multiple 30-point triple-doubles of any kind in his career with 30min or fewer played.
Irving is actually suffering from “thoracic bursitis” and he’s out until at least Jan. 7 against the Thunder, according to Heavy.com. But Aktinson pushed back before Brooklyn hosted the Knicks on Thursday. “What you’re telling me — whatever that report said is not true,” the coach said. “We’re still in the same place the last time I talked. Like I said, the thing is we haven’t gotten to the contact with him. We’re on-court workout situation but the contact just hasn’t been cleared yet. I think that’s the next hurdle. I wish I could tell you when that is. Hopefully sooner rather than later.”
Josh Robbins: In his postgame comments to reporters tonight in Milwaukee, Aaron Gordon said his left Achilles’ tendon has been bothering him for “a while.” This, perhaps, was the discomfort he was cryptic about following the Dec. 18 loss in Denver.
“This is me,” said Crawford, who stood tall in the middle of the room and beamed with delight while wearing a furry red and white Santa hat. “This is what I’m all about. “When I was younger, I used to always think making it to the NBA would be the coolest thing in the world. I’d dream about it every day. But as you progress and you attain that goal, then you realize the coolest thing is the effect you can have on people, and kids especially. For me this is like the coolest thing.”
December 29, 2019 | 3:00 am UTC Update
Nick Friedell: Via @ESPNStatsInfo: D’Angelo Russell is the 3rd player in Warriors history with 8 3-pointers in a single half, joining Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
Roy Parry: Magic forward Aaron Gordon has left the game and will not return due to a sore left Achilles, the team has announced. He posted 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks in 21 minutes.
December 29, 2019 | 2:37 am UTC Update
Brian Robb: Undermanned Raptors hand Celtics a 113-97 loss to snap five-game winning streak for C’s. Worst loss of the season for Celtics in terms of margin of victory.