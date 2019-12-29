USA Today Sports

December 30, 2019 | 1:30 am UTC Update
December 29, 2019 | 11:43 pm UTC Update
December 29, 2019 | 10:15 pm UTC Update
Rudy Gay was happy to play a role in helping Lonnie Walker IV showcase his athletic skills in the Spurs’ 136-109 romp over Detroit on Saturday night. Letting the ball go just as he passed half court, Gay assisted on Walker’s soaring, on-the-run alley-oop dunk that gave the Spurs a 34-32 lead with 10:13 left in the first half. White also recorded an alley-oop slam in the fourth quarter on an assist from Derrick White that gave the Spurs a 24-point cushion with 9:45 left. “It’s about time,” Gay said of Walker taking advantage with his superior athleticism. “He is an athlete and he can do it, he might as well start doing it…He is getting better at playing the way we know he can play.”
4 hours ago via Tom Orsborn @ San Antonio Express-News

4 hours ago via Tom Orsborn @ San Antonio Express-News

December 29, 2019 | 8:05 pm UTC Update
James is The Associated Press male athlete of the decade, adding his name to a list that includes Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky and Arnold Palmer. He was a runaway winner in a vote of AP member sports editors and AP beat writers, easily outpacing runner-up Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. “You add another 10 years of learning and adversity, pitfalls, good, great, bad, and any smart person who wants to grow will learn from all those experiences,” James, who turns 35 Monday, told the AP. “A decade ago, I just turned 25. I’m about to be 35 and I’m just in a better (place) in my life and have a better understanding of what I want to get out of life.”
6 hours ago via Tim Reynolds @ Associated Press

During the Pelicans’ last road trip, Williamson was only doing shooting drills before games. He did more off-the-dribble work with assistant coaches before Saturday’s game and with that added freedom he decided to put on a show for the people who were in the building a few hours early. For the first time since his injury, Zion was seen throwing down a few of his signature rim-rattling dunks, showing that he’s inching even closer to his long-awaited NBA debut with New Orleans.
6 hours ago via William Guillory @ The Athletic

Storyline: Zion Williamson Injury
December 29, 2019 | 5:40 pm UTC Update
Because of Thompson’s contract situation, his murky future and the many ways he can help a playoff contender, there’s been plenty of chatter about him being dealt ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, especially if the Cavs get a first-round pick in return. That would be a substantial mistake. He’s too valuable. Losing him would be crushing, both in the short and long term. It’s one loss, in a season filled with them, the Cavs can’t afford.
8 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

Storyline: Tristan Thompson Trade?
As reporters trickled out of the visitor’s locker room inside Target Center late Saturday night, Thompson was guiding Garland through an interview, helping him with responses. As Thompson likes to say, it’s his way of “paying it forward.” He feels a responsibility to do that, acting like the vets around him did when he first entered the NBA nearly a decade ago.
8 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

December 29, 2019 | 2:12 pm UTC Update
While his teammates went through the morning shootaround Saturday at Georgetown University before taking on the Wizards, Dennis Smith Jr. casually put up some shots in sweatpants, resting a strained oblique and looking very little like a part of the team. But he insisted that despite growing rumors and the reality of his situation, he isn’t trying to force his way out of New York. While the Knicks hardly have hid the intentions of the front office — signing seven free agents to short-term deals this past summer and counting roster flexibility as the best hope for the group — their 8-24 record entering Saturday and crowded roster have the players interested in trades, too. According to an SNY report this week, Smith is one of several Knicks hoping to be traded.
12 hours ago via Steve Popper @ Newsday

Storyline: Dennis Smith Trade?
Smith, who has seen his role diminish, is believed to be seeking a fresh start, but he denied that he has expressed that to the team. “It hasn’t been in my mind,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? My thing is to take care of what I got going on now. I’m with the New York Knicks, so I try to be the best version of me with this team. I like playing for the Knicks. So whatever I’ve got to do, I’m going to take care of that.”
12 hours ago via Steve Popper @ Newsday

Beverley immediately took himself out of the game after taking a spill on his right arm while attempting a driving layup against Rudy Gobert with 10:15 left in the third quarter. While Beverley returned and started the fourth quarter after undergoing X-rays on his wrist, he checked out with 8:06 left and did not return. Beverley would not discuss his injury with reporters afterward. “We knew there was no break, but that doesn’t mean he is going to be out or not,” Rivers said. “It could be a bruise, it could be anything. He clearly felt like he could not even grab the ball, so that is not a good sign.”
12 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Storyline: Patrick Beverley Injury
December 29, 2019 | 7:12 am UTC Update

Clippers interested in Thaddeus Young?

While the Clippers’ trade intentions are still too soon to be known, they are sniffing around. NBA sources not authorized to speak publicly believe the Clippers are looking at players like Chicago power forward Thaddeus Young. With Young in the first year of a deal that pays him nearly $13 million per season, it’s not too hard to guess who the Clippers would likely need to include in any deal to acquire him.
19 hours ago via Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

Rival executives believe the Clippers could be on the hunt for another physical center — a potential finals matchup with Milwaukee or Philadelphia would demand more size — or another playmaking guard. The costs for either via trade — especially if it’s a high-impact player — would require the Clippers to cobble together matching salaries to make a deal work, with Harkless’ contract the easiest place to start.
19 hours ago via Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dewayne Dedmon wants out of Sacramento and “multiple teams are making offers to the franchise in anticipation of a deal prior to the February trade deadline.” NBC Sports California has confirmed through a league source that there indeed is a market for the 30-year-old center, but the deal has to make sense for the Kings if they are going to move the 7-footer. The team isn’t going to hamstring its future to move an unhappy player, but it also isn’t set on waiting around for the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
19 hours ago via James Ham @ NBC Sports

Storyline: Dewayne Dedmon Trade?

Jamal Crawford: I'm not retired

However, Crawford, who turns 40 in March, is unequivocal about his desires to reclaim his NBA dream. “I’m not retired,” he said adamantly. “But I am enjoying this time with my family. … So I’m looking at it like the glass is half full because I’m able to do things that I wouldn’t have been able to do.” Still, Crawford, the first three-time winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year (2010, ’14 and ’16), said he believes he can help a team in a mentoring role and as a scorer off the bench.
19 hours ago via Percy Allen The Seattle Times @ Sentinel Source

Saturday night, however, the Raptors turned the tables and beat the Celtics 113-97 at TD Garden, in a game Toronto led wire-to-wire. So, what changed? “We’ve got pros,” Raptors guard Kyle Lowry told ESPN. “We’ve got guys who don’t care what people say. We’ve got guys that kind of just don’t give a f— and just go out there and work. “Like tonight, Oshae Brissett, no one knows who the hell he is and he comes in and steps up. Chris [Boucher] has been playing great. Freddy [VanVleet] had a rough start but finished strong. “We have guys that just don’t care. We are going to go play. No matter what, where, how, we’re going to go play.”
19 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

Irving is actually suffering from “thoracic bursitis” and he’s out until at least Jan. 7 against the Thunder, according to Heavy.com. But Aktinson pushed back before Brooklyn hosted the Knicks on Thursday. “What you’re telling me — whatever that report said is not true,” the coach said. “We’re still in the same place the last time I talked. Like I said, the thing is we haven’t gotten to the contact with him. We’re on-court workout situation but the contact just hasn’t been cleared yet. I think that’s the next hurdle. I wish I could tell you when that is. Hopefully sooner rather than later.”
19 hours ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

Storyline: Kyrie Irving Injury
19 hours ago via Percy Allen The Seattle Times @ Sentinel Source

December 29, 2019 | 3:00 am UTC Update
December 29, 2019 | 2:37 am UTC Update
