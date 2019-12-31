USA Today Sports

After being represented by Johnny Foster of JSF Sports since his time back in Australia, Craig told Mile High Sports that he has elected to sign with the Creative Artists Agency where he will be represented by multiple agents who work for CAA, which is the same agency that represents Gary Harris as well as the likes of Chris Paul, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Paul George, and many other high-profile NBA players.
Las Vegan CJ Watson spent 10 seasons in the NBA. His professional basketball career was a dream come true. However, CJ isn’t content living his dream. he wants to use his story to inspire kids to succeed. Watson, who’s been involved in a free basketball camp called “Hoops for Hope” for the past 17 years here in Las Vegas, has written a children’s book called “CJ’s Big Dream.” The book was written by CJ and centers around his life becoming a professional basketball player.
In December 2018, Shannon and Sterling created, “The Brown Brothers SALUTE Foundation” which is dedicated to providing low-income neighborhoods much needed resources for their communities’ youth. This year, the foundation teamed up with PTHS District 209 to host a skills clinic from Dec. 26-29 for kids from fifth through 12th grade. Outside of being able to have a place to play the game they love, the participants got a chance to talk with the Brown brothers who both have NBA experience.
Having gone through similar camps when they were growing up in Maywood, the Browns understand what it means to young people to have the attention of NBA players. “I remember going to Michael Finley’s and Tim Hardaway’s basketball camps and guys would come around and interact with us,” said Shannon. “They shook our hands, talking to us, bringing in guys like Ray Allen and Jamal Crawford. It’s huge that [the kids] get to feel the same thing because I know for me personally, they gave us hope.”
You last coached a game on Jan. 6, 2019. What have you’ve been doing to stay busy during the last 11 months? Tom Thibodeau: “I’ve been doing a lot of different things. I’ve been really trying to take advantage of not having a schedule. I’ve done a fair bit of traveling, visiting New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando and Miami. I bought a beach house in coastal Connecticut and have been renovating it. I pretty much gutted the property, so it’s been really interesting. I’ve been involved – some would say overly involved – in every step of the process. I’ve also done some TV work for ESPN & NBA TV and been able to visit with some teams, coaches and executives. I’ve been able to do several of the things that I enjoy, like reading a good book and relaxing.”
You went 97-107 in two-plus seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The franchise also ended a 13-year playoff drought. How would you assess your job performance with the Timberwolves? Tom Thibodeau: “I was very proud of what we accomplished there; to end the playoff drought, winning 47 games, having the second-best record (34-18) against Western Conference teams. We did that with Jimmy (Butler) being injured after the All-Star game. It was a great accomplishment for the organization. When our starters were healthy, we went 37-22 and we were third in offensive efficiency and seventh in defensive efficiency. We had two players in Jimmy and Karl (Anthony-Towns) who were not only All-Stars but All NBA players as well. While I was there, we also recorded a 66 consecutive game streak of not losing more than two games in a row. In Chicago, we had a streak of 86 games. During the 2017-18 season, the team set something like 15 new franchise records. In my last two seasons we also won nearly 70 percent of our home games and had the most sold-out games that they’ve had in a lot of years.”
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder guard: There are few in the NBA who know LeBron quite like fellow banana boater Chris Paul. Paul has stories for days about LeBron, too many to pick, he says, as he stands shuffling through them in his mind. “I don’t know,” Paul says, shaking his head. “I can’t think of one.” It’s probably difficult to quickly edit which ones he’s comfortable making available for public consumption, so Paul takes it another direction. He starts in on the respect he has for LeBron, as a player, as a father, as a man and as a friend.
James didn’t respond, but the tweet resurfaced near the end of Tatum’s rookie year when he faced off against James in the 2018 Eastern Conference finals. “I was trying to get my followers up,” Tatum said recently with a smile, when asked what led him to send that tweet. “But I didn’t really understand how Twitter worked. I knew he ain’t see it. He’s got so many followers he probably didn’t see it, but it was funny that it came back up when we played them.” Eventually, James did follow Tatum — on Instagram. But while he follows 186 people on Twitter, the Celtics forward isn’t one of them. Is he surprised that hasn’t changed? “Nah,” he said with a laugh. “[The media] made a big deal of it when he followed me on Instagram. But [the tweet] just was me being young. “It was funny.”
Off the floor, though, James and Green have developed a friendship that extends beyond basketball. Both James and Green are represented by James’ childhood friend, agent Rich Paul, and Green has been a guest on James’ HBO show “The Shop.” As the player empowerment era has grown in prominence in recent years, Green appreciates the fact that James has been at the forefront, setting an example for young players. “It’s meant a lot,” Green said of James’ advocacy. “[People thought] he made one of the biggest mistakes in his career [in 2010] when he decided to take his talents to South Beach. And it ended up being one of the most powerful moves in sports history today.”
The story today is that Kyle Kuzma’s trainer said Kawhi is better than LeBron and Kuz seemingly endorsed it. So I ask you … True or false: This is the kind of thing that can cause real problems on a team. Jared Dudley: “It can cause a problem, yes, that’s true. It can cause a problem. That’s why communication is always big. Social media is always huge when it comes to being a trainer or comes to be anything outside. You don’t want anyone to speak for yourself. We’re all grown men. I don’t care if you’re 21, 19 years old. Once you can support your family, you’ve entered a different manhood. So for us, never let someone speak for you, never talk. But Kuz is a professional. Not only have I talked to him (about it), other players have talked to him. So when it comes to Kuz, this has been good for him, his maturity and having to deal with it. When I heard he was meeting with the media (after shootaround on Saturday), that’s something I would do. I would have gone to social media right then and there. “He don’t speak for me. Yes I’ve trained with him, but this is where I view it at.”
Who’s your least favorite teammate ever? Jared Dudley: “Least favorite teammate. Wow. I don’t get along with Blake Griffin now. When I was with him I didn’t have a bad relationship with him. That team was the most toxic team. It was weird because it was a bipolar type team. We were somewhat cool off the floor; we weren’t cool on the floor. I just don’t like his personality and attitude. I think he’s a great basketball player and I think you can differentiate the two. It’s easy to be the greatest teammate when you’re winning. How about when you’re losing? How about when you’re down 20? And that’s the biggest thing with that team. It was the biggest front-running team. You’re up 20, everything’s good, throwing lobs. Down 20, people want to fight, bickering. I don’t want to say my least favorite … That’s a teammate right now that I don’t talk (to), don’t get along (with), words aren’t exchanged on the court, yada yada.”
