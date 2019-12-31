Sarah K. Spencer: The Hawks have broken their 10-game l…
Sarah K. Spencer: The Hawks have broken their 10-game losing streak with a 101-93 win vs. the Magic. Brandon Goodwin led the team with 21 points and six assists. Alex Len: 18 pts, 12 reb De’Andre Hunter: 16 pts, 6 reb Kevin Huerter: 19 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast
December 31, 2019 | 1:35 am UTC Update
Myles Turner switches agents
Grant Afseth: Indiana Pacers C Myles Turner has officially switched representation. The 2018-19 NBA blocks leader has signed with agent Bill Duffy of BDA Sports Management, according to a league source.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: The representation for Marquese Chriss is in communication with league and NBPA on clarification as to why client received such a hefty fine from the Luka Dončić altercation that didn’t even draw a flagrant foul during the game. Goal is to get fine reduced.
Chase Hughes: Wizards stun the Heat, 123-105. Ian Mahinmi scored 25 points (career-high), Garrison Mathews had 28 (career-high) and Jordan McRae had 29. Best win of the Wizards’ season so far given the opponent and all of their injuries.
Andy Larsen: Pistons coach Dwane Casey on Joe Ingles: “He looks like he’s slow, can’t move, and has a bartender-type look. But he’s a legit star in our league.” Locke points out the math teacher comp. Casey: “Math teacher, bartender, it’s all the same.” #FactsOnly
Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss a few games with his right wrist sprain, league sources tell ESPN.
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox is probable for tomorrow against the Clippers. Marvin Bagley (foot) is out for Sac, as is Patrick Beverley (wrist) for LA.
Duane Rankin: Deandre Ayton will return tonight from a right ankle sprain that sidelined him 5 games after suffering injury in his return game from 25-game suspension . This will be just his 3rd game as the #Suns will play their 23rd game tonight. Facing #RipCity in 3rd of 4-game road trip.
Casey Holdahl: Mario Hezonja (lower back) is out, and with the addition of Moses Brown, the Blazers have 10 players in uniform for tonight’s game vs. Suns.
Christopher Hine: Noah Vonleh is out. Rarely good news when the late questionable designation comes in.
December 31, 2019 | 12:20 am UTC Update
Marquese Chriss fined by NBA
Chris Haynes: Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss has been fined $35,000 for shoving Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić to the floor.
Kerith Burke: There’s an illness going thru the Warriors locker room. Willie Cauley-Stein and D’Angelo Russell will be OUT for the game against the Spurs. Ky Bowman was called up, but held out of practice today to manage his two-way days.
Matt Velazquez: Injury updates from Bud: Eric Bledsoe will start but will be on a minutes restriction (did not specify mins). Giannis won’t be on a minutes restriction but they’ll be “careful.” Matthews has been playing through a thigh contusion since the Lakers game & needs a break.
Brian Lewis: Caris LeVert worked out again today, has done 5-on-5 and will face a big hurdle in the #Nets New Years Day practice in Dallas. Kenny Atkinson on LeVert: “Worked this morning, looked really good, is feeling really good. We’re getting close.” #NBA
Alec Schiffer: As for Nic Claxton, a source tells me his hamstring soreness isn’t serious. Just something that’s been lingering for a while and the Nets want to get back to 100 percent because there’s no urgency for him to get back. He should be back in a week or two I’m told.
Josh Robbins: During the second timeout of the first quarter, the Magic played a Vince Carter video tribute in which current Magic players described their favorite Carter moments along with Carter highlights. And Carter received a standing ovation from most fans in the lower bowl.
December 30, 2019 | 11:28 pm UTC Update
The Miami Heat are on the clock with the two-way contract of Chris Silva and for more than the timing of the deal for the rookie forward. With Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena, Silva has utilized 34 of the 45 days he can spend in the NBA on his two-way deal. The Heat have been able to maximize that total by holding him out of most practices.
Anthony Chiang: Heat announces that James Johnson (stomach illness) is an active scratch tonight vs. Wizards.
Eric Woodyard: Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from a 2-game absence (back) to face the Bulls tonight in his final game of 2019.
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee sprain) and Andrew Wiggins (illness) both will not play tonight against Brooklyn.
Michael Singer: Gary Harris and Paul Millsap are both questionable for tomorrow’s game at Houston. Again, neither was expected to be a serious concern.
December 30, 2019 | 10:40 pm UTC Update
After being represented by Johnny Foster of JSF Sports since his time back in Australia, Craig told Mile High Sports that he has elected to sign with the Creative Artists Agency where he will be represented by multiple agents who work for CAA, which is the same agency that represents Gary Harris as well as the likes of Chris Paul, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Paul George, and many other high-profile NBA players.
Josh Robbins: As expected at shootaround, Mo Bamba will play tonight, Steve Clifford said. Bamba missed Orlando’s last two games due to a sprained ankle.
Las Vegan CJ Watson spent 10 seasons in the NBA. His professional basketball career was a dream come true. However, CJ isn’t content living his dream. he wants to use his story to inspire kids to succeed. Watson, who’s been involved in a free basketball camp called “Hoops for Hope” for the past 17 years here in Las Vegas, has written a children’s book called “CJ’s Big Dream.” The book was written by CJ and centers around his life becoming a professional basketball player.
In December 2018, Shannon and Sterling created, “The Brown Brothers SALUTE Foundation” which is dedicated to providing low-income neighborhoods much needed resources for their communities’ youth. This year, the foundation teamed up with PTHS District 209 to host a skills clinic from Dec. 26-29 for kids from fifth through 12th grade. Outside of being able to have a place to play the game they love, the participants got a chance to talk with the Brown brothers who both have NBA experience.
Having gone through similar camps when they were growing up in Maywood, the Browns understand what it means to young people to have the attention of NBA players. “I remember going to Michael Finley’s and Tim Hardaway’s basketball camps and guys would come around and interact with us,” said Shannon. “They shook our hands, talking to us, bringing in guys like Ray Allen and Jamal Crawford. It’s huge that [the kids] get to feel the same thing because I know for me personally, they gave us hope.”
December 30, 2019 | 10:24 pm UTC Update
You last coached a game on Jan. 6, 2019. What have you’ve been doing to stay busy during the last 11 months? Tom Thibodeau: “I’ve been doing a lot of different things. I’ve been really trying to take advantage of not having a schedule. I’ve done a fair bit of traveling, visiting New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando and Miami. I bought a beach house in coastal Connecticut and have been renovating it. I pretty much gutted the property, so it’s been really interesting. I’ve been involved – some would say overly involved – in every step of the process. I’ve also done some TV work for ESPN & NBA TV and been able to visit with some teams, coaches and executives. I’ve been able to do several of the things that I enjoy, like reading a good book and relaxing.”
Is one of the things you’ve learned over these past 11 months that you want to coach again? Tom Thibodeau: “Oh, yeah. I want to coach. I’ve always known that.”
You went 97-107 in two-plus seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The franchise also ended a 13-year playoff drought. How would you assess your job performance with the Timberwolves? Tom Thibodeau: “I was very proud of what we accomplished there; to end the playoff drought, winning 47 games, having the second-best record (34-18) against Western Conference teams. We did that with Jimmy (Butler) being injured after the All-Star game. It was a great accomplishment for the organization. When our starters were healthy, we went 37-22 and we were third in offensive efficiency and seventh in defensive efficiency. We had two players in Jimmy and Karl (Anthony-Towns) who were not only All-Stars but All NBA players as well. While I was there, we also recorded a 66 consecutive game streak of not losing more than two games in a row. In Chicago, we had a streak of 86 games. During the 2017-18 season, the team set something like 15 new franchise records. In my last two seasons we also won nearly 70 percent of our home games and had the most sold-out games that they’ve had in a lot of years.”
December 30, 2019 | 8:54 pm UTC Update
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder guard: There are few in the NBA who know LeBron quite like fellow banana boater Chris Paul. Paul has stories for days about LeBron, too many to pick, he says, as he stands shuffling through them in his mind. “I don’t know,” Paul says, shaking his head. “I can’t think of one.” It’s probably difficult to quickly edit which ones he’s comfortable making available for public consumption, so Paul takes it another direction. He starts in on the respect he has for LeBron, as a player, as a father, as a man and as a friend.
“I think probably one of the biggest things about Bron, if the man wakes up and uses the bathroom, somebody is gonna analyze how he did it. If he did it good or bad,” Paul says. “For all that he’s been dealt from a young age, just to see how he’s handled everything, man, as a friend and a brother it’s unbelievable to see. People don’t realize how selfless he is.” He pauses for a moment and thinks. “But that ain’t for everybody to understand, either.”
James didn’t respond, but the tweet resurfaced near the end of Tatum’s rookie year when he faced off against James in the 2018 Eastern Conference finals. “I was trying to get my followers up,” Tatum said recently with a smile, when asked what led him to send that tweet. “But I didn’t really understand how Twitter worked. I knew he ain’t see it. He’s got so many followers he probably didn’t see it, but it was funny that it came back up when we played them.” Eventually, James did follow Tatum — on Instagram. But while he follows 186 people on Twitter, the Celtics forward isn’t one of them. Is he surprised that hasn’t changed? “Nah,” he said with a laugh. “[The media] made a big deal of it when he followed me on Instagram. But [the tweet] just was me being young. “It was funny.”
Off the floor, though, James and Green have developed a friendship that extends beyond basketball. Both James and Green are represented by James’ childhood friend, agent Rich Paul, and Green has been a guest on James’ HBO show “The Shop.” As the player empowerment era has grown in prominence in recent years, Green appreciates the fact that James has been at the forefront, setting an example for young players. “It’s meant a lot,” Green said of James’ advocacy. “[People thought] he made one of the biggest mistakes in his career [in 2010] when he decided to take his talents to South Beach. And it ended up being one of the most powerful moves in sports history today.”
December 30, 2019 | 7:47 pm UTC Update
Darren Wolfson: Let me add: the #Twolves are not moving KAT anytime soon. Stories like this create discussion, and selfishly, are good for business, whether for radio or TV. But just know that Wolves folks would tell you that KAT more than anything wants to win here. Year 1 of 5 offers time.
The story today is that Kyle Kuzma’s trainer said Kawhi is better than LeBron and Kuz seemingly endorsed it. So I ask you … True or false: This is the kind of thing that can cause real problems on a team. Jared Dudley: “It can cause a problem, yes, that’s true. It can cause a problem. That’s why communication is always big. Social media is always huge when it comes to being a trainer or comes to be anything outside. You don’t want anyone to speak for yourself. We’re all grown men. I don’t care if you’re 21, 19 years old. Once you can support your family, you’ve entered a different manhood. So for us, never let someone speak for you, never talk. But Kuz is a professional. Not only have I talked to him (about it), other players have talked to him. So when it comes to Kuz, this has been good for him, his maturity and having to deal with it. When I heard he was meeting with the media (after shootaround on Saturday), that’s something I would do. I would have gone to social media right then and there. “He don’t speak for me. Yes I’ve trained with him, but this is where I view it at.”
Who’s your least favorite teammate ever? Jared Dudley: “Least favorite teammate. Wow. I don’t get along with Blake Griffin now. When I was with him I didn’t have a bad relationship with him. That team was the most toxic team. It was weird because it was a bipolar type team. We were somewhat cool off the floor; we weren’t cool on the floor. I just don’t like his personality and attitude. I think he’s a great basketball player and I think you can differentiate the two. It’s easy to be the greatest teammate when you’re winning. How about when you’re losing? How about when you’re down 20? And that’s the biggest thing with that team. It was the biggest front-running team. You’re up 20, everything’s good, throwing lobs. Down 20, people want to fight, bickering. I don’t want to say my least favorite … That’s a teammate right now that I don’t talk (to), don’t get along (with), words aren’t exchanged on the court, yada yada.”
Scott Agness: Pacers assigned Victor Oladipo to the Mad Ants for the fifth time since Nov. 12. The Mad Ants are practicing in Indy both today and Tuesday.