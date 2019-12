You went 97-107 in two-plus seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The franchise also ended a 13-year playoff drought. How would you assess your job performance with the Timberwolves? Tom Thibodeau: “I was very proud of what we accomplished there; to end the playoff drought, winning 47 games, having the second-best record (34-18) against Western Conference teams. We did that with Jimmy (Butler) being injured after the All-Star game. It was a great accomplishment for the organization. When our starters were healthy, we went 37-22 and we were third in offensive efficiency and seventh in defensive efficiency. We had two players in Jimmy and Karl (Anthony-Towns) who were not only All-Stars but All NBA players as well. While I was there, we also recorded a 66 consecutive game streak of not losing more than two games in a row. In Chicago, we had a streak of 86 games. During the 2017-18 season, the team set something like 15 new franchise records. In my last two seasons we also won nearly 70 percent of our home games and had the most sold-out games that they’ve had in a lot of years.”