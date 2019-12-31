Goodwin finished with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-11 …
Goodwin finished with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. “No disrespect him — I don’t even know him — but that backup point guard, he had a huge impact, probably the best game of his career,” Fournier said. “We can’t let guys like that that aren’t even on the team just impact us and dominate us, period. Credit to him. He played well. But still, it should never happen. Never.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 31, 2019 | 12:31 pm UTC Update
Nuggets standing pat?
And what seems even more clear as Jokic wades deep into his third season of playing alongside Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton and Paul Millsap is that any move shaking up Denver’s starters appears increasingly unlikely — and unwarranted. In conversations with numerous people around the team, there has been a strong sense of optimism about where Denver sits. No one thinks this team has hit its stride just yet. But Jokic has returned to MVP candidate form, players like Harris are finding their footing, and shots have largely begun to fall.
However, two-way contracts in the NBA come with restrictions. Once a player spends 45 days —not games— with the parent club, the team must either give the player a standard deal or send him back to the G League for good. There’s no public accounting of days (which includes games, travel and practices) so we don’t know how many days he has left before the Nets have to decided, but he’s now in the rotation. (Teams have been known to keep two-way players out of practices to keep the numbers down.) So what’s the solution? The Nets could waive Nwaba to open up a spot so they sign Luwawu-Cabarrot. That would also open up TLC’s two-way deal which the Nets could fill and protect one of their more prized Long Island Nets players from being called up by another team. They’d have to do all that by January 15, the last day teams can sign two-ways.
The silence — and lack of attention surrounding his 21-game absence — lends itself to another critique of Irving, lobbied recently by Kevin Garnett that the point guard didn’t have the “cojones” for Boston. Garnett’s position was that the Celtics are a pressure-packed NBA team under a microscope, so it was unsurprising that Irving didn’t re-sign. Thomas agreed with the first part of Garnett’s point, not necessarily the second. “It does (take cojones to play for the Celtics). Not saying Kyrie doesn’t have them because he hit one of arguably the biggest shots in NBA Finals history, he’s one of the best point guards to ever play the game,” Thomas said. “That’s just like Boston and New York (the Knicks). You have to have a different type of skin to be able to succeed there.
“They won 17 championships. They have 30 jerseys retired. So it’s expectations like you can do great but we need better and it’s always been like that. The media attention of putting on a Celtics jersey, a Knicks jersey, a Lakers jersey, those legendary teams and franchises, it’s just a little different.” If Thomas’ run in Boston served as an indictment of Irving’s tenure, his experiences since should also be a reminder of why Irving should rest his latest injury. Thomas played hurt with the Celtics during the 2017 playoffs and has never been the same. That hip injury kept Thomas from securing a lucrative contract, and the Celtics shipped him away for Irving.
“It’s not as good as I want to be,” Horford said Monday of his season. “I still haven’t been able to find my rhythm with the team.” That’s an understatement. Horford is averaging 12.6 points, his fewest since averaging 12.4 during the 2011-12 season. His shooting percentage (46.0) and rebounds per game (6.6) are the lowest of his 13-year career. And he has the worst free-throw percentage (69.2) over a six-season stretch.
“Ultimately, we have to rely on [Brown] to make the decisions,” Horford said, “to put us in position to go out there and play and keep competing.” Brown said he’s always asking how he can help Horford. “I’m not critical of Al Horford at all. I’m more curious about what I can do to help him,” Brown said. “A lot of times it comes back to the environment that he’s in. …. Everybody has to deal with level of sacrifice and role recognition.”
Vincent Ellis: This is the full quote. My bad. #Pistons Derrick Rose: “I feel good, but it’s not up to me with the minutes. It’s up to the coaching staff and the (medical) staff. Of course, I want to be out there, but I guess they see something I don’t, and they’re worried about me.”
Vincent Ellis: More from #Pistons Derrick Rose: “It’s all up to them. It’s not me. Can I play them? Yes, if that’s what you’re asking me. I can play the minutes.”
Duane Rankin: Kelly Oubre Jr. says #RipCity fans have a “love-hate” relationship with him. They must really hate him now after going 7-of-10 from 3 in helping #Suns take down Portland, 122-116. pic.twitter.com/I3LdQOyfrH
Damian Lillard, who opened the game with five straight hits from three-point range but ended 5-12 from three and missed four free throws, seemed to take this one hard. “A tough loss for me,” he said. “A tough loss. I think when you have a hot start like we did, it’s important to retain your focus. We weren’t able to sustain that focus and that energy we had for the first part of the game.”
Following Monday’s 123-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks reached 30 wins on the earliest calendar date since December 1980, when both the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns accomplished the feat, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau. Although Milwaukee’s goals are much bigger for the season, even this start is impressive to the league’s reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tries to remain even-keeled at all times. “It’s definitely surprising that we won 30 games before January and it’s cool, but we always can get better,” Antetokounmpo said following his 23-point, 10-rebound, 6-assist performance. “We can always do better, and we’ve got to keep improving because the goal is to play late in the season.”
So the second quarter gave Bulls coach Jim Boylen some good film-room chatter, but by the end, all that really mattered was a 123-102 final score, yet another loss in the third year of this sputtering rebuild. “We’ve got to respond better in situations,’’ Boylen said of a poor second half. “We have layups and dunks, open threes. I thought we hung our head a little bit. We haven’t done that in a while. We’ve played through those situations, and [Monday] we didn’t.’’ The Bulls did a solid job slowing down reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — holding him 7.5 points below his average — but they seemed to forget the other four players on the floor with Antetokounmpo at times.
“We are playing faster than last year and my rookie year, so it’s good that people actually have fresh legs,” Markkanen said. “We’re trying to get out in transition on offense and we need to get back on defense. I think I’m in good shape and can play at that level. But it is a faster system.” In a nod to this, Boylen consistently has used a 10-player rotation this season, sometimes even stretching it to 11. Before Markkanen’s illness, Boylen had still gone 10 players deep, but lowered the minutes of some of the back-end rotational players.
The Nets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime on Monday, 122-115, their third straight loss and fourth in the last five games. Head coach Kenny Atkinson was less than enthused with his team’s effort in the loss. “Just an unacceptable performanace by us,” Atkinson said. “We were lucky to get to overtime, to be honest. Even at halftime, I thought that. We’re just not playing at a high level. We’re not playing up to Nets standards and it’s hard to figure out why.”
Mike Trudell: After going 9-5 through a difficult stretch of games in December, the Lakers have played the 6th toughest schedule in the NBA thus far, via ESPN. They’re 26-7 overall, 1st in the West and 2nd in the @NBA (Milwaukee, 30-5). pic.twitter.com/8rTc5gjwJ3
Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker passed Charles Barkley for 12th on the Suns’ all-time scoring list, btw.
After the Mavs’ win at Chase Center, a reporter asked him about a potential comparison to Golden State superstar Steph Curry. “He’s shooting way better than me,” Doncic said. “He’s a better player. He’s been in the league a long time, he’s somebody that everybody looks up [to], everybody wants to play like him. “I remember last year after the draft, I practiced once with him, and it was crazy. He couldn’t miss. He can’t miss. And that was like something I’ll always remember — practice with him.”
Patrick Beverley expected to miss time
LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss a few games with a right wrist sprain, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski The Clippers already ruled out Beverley for Tuesday afternoon’s game at Sacramento due to the injury the point guard suffered Saturday during a 120-107 loss to Utah.
Rivers was concerned Beverley’s injury could keep him out for more games. Beverley averages 8 points and 6 rebounds this season. “We knew there was no break, but that doesn’t mean he is going to be out or not,” Rivers said Saturday after the game. “… He clearly felt like he could not even grab the ball, so that is not a good sign.” “I’m concerned a little bit about what the injury is,” Rivers added.
After hurting himself on Nov. 10, LeVert sat out his 23rd straight game Monday in Minnesota, the site of his horrific foot dislocation almost exactly a year to the day earlier. But LeVert worked out before the game and is on the brink of returning to action. “Looked really good, is feeling really good,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “We’re getting close.”
The Nets were scheduled to fly to Dallas right after Monday’s game in Minnesota. They won’t practice Tuesday, but they have a full practice slated for Wednesday. That workout could be the last step in getting LeVert back out on the court. “We’ll see. That’s a big one,” Atkinson said. “That’ll be more, a bigger five-on-five group. So we’re just getting real close. We want to make sure we check all the boxes and [there are] a lot of boxes to be checked. Personally I don’t want to rush into anything. And I know we need him back but I want this to be a health long-term thing for the rest of the year.”
“I think it’s super beneficial for me as one of my player-development coaches,” forward Marquese Chriss said of working with Collins. “I feel like I have the same kind of mind-set with guys like that, so it’s been helpful for me and helpful for other players on the team.” Other franchises have taken notice. Over the past two years, Collins has interviewed for head-coaching jobs with the Hawks and Grizzlies. Many in the Warriors’ organization believe that his basketball IQ, experience under respected mentors and ability to relate to players ensure that he’ll soon lead a team of his own.
Prigioni is not that far removed from his playing days, an unusual career spent mostly in Europe but also as a late-blooming rookie in the NBA at age 35. So as an assistant coach and the Wolves’ de facto “offensive coordinator,” as Ryan Saunders has termed it, Prigioni, now 42, can often demonstrate what he’s preaching, surprising some players when they first meet him. “It’s hard for people to realize that because you see him and you’re like, ‘No way,’ ” said guard Shabazz Napier, who played under Prigioni when both were with Monday’s opponent, Brooklyn, last season.
“He takes Red Bull out there or something,” Wolves guard Jeff Teague said. “He’s always up and at it, running around. He can run all day, doesn’t get tired. … He’s crazy.” But, Teague said, crazy in a good way. “Pablo is a cool dude,” Teague said. “He’s unapologetic. He’s real. He’s just cool, man. Tells it like it is. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything, and that’s what you appreciate about him.”
According to ESPN NBL analyst Corey “Homicide” Williams, Ball has received a $100 million offer from a sneaker company that includes a private jet: “I just got off the phone with a source close to me in America that just told me a sneaker company has offered LaMelo Ball a private jet and $100 million. They want to endorse this kid.”
That’s a big number for a player that yet to play a game in the NBA, but the $100 million would likely be over a 10-year period. That means Ball would get paid $10 million annually over the next 10 years from his shoe deal alone. While that wouldn’t be the richest rookie shoe deal in NBA history, it would be up there. Plus, the number of years would be unprecedented. This could ultimately just be a leak from Ball’s camp to rev up the bidding war for the youngest and arguably most famous Ball brother’s signature, but one thing’s for certain: Ball will have no shortage of options by the time draft night rolls around.
The NBA Championship rings Lamar Odom famously pawned a few years ago are hitting the auction block … and they can be all yours if ya got $100,000 layin’ around!!! TMZ Sports has learned the bling Odom received for winning titles with the L.A. Lakers in 2008-09 and 2009-10 are set to go up for sale … and we’re told they could fetch $50K A-PIECE!
December 31, 2019 | 1:35 am UTC Update
Myles Turner switches agents
Grant Afseth: Indiana Pacers C Myles Turner has officially switched representation. The 2018-19 NBA blocks leader has signed with agent Bill Duffy of BDA Sports Management, according to a league source.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: The representation for Marquese Chriss is in communication with league and NBPA on clarification as to why client received such a hefty fine from the Luka Dončić altercation that didn’t even draw a flagrant foul during the game. Goal is to get fine reduced.
Chase Hughes: Wizards stun the Heat, 123-105. Ian Mahinmi scored 25 points (career-high), Garrison Mathews had 28 (career-high) and Jordan McRae had 29. Best win of the Wizards’ season so far given the opponent and all of their injuries.
Sarah K. Spencer: The Hawks have broken their 10-game losing streak with a 101-93 win vs. the Magic. Brandon Goodwin led the team with 21 points and six assists. Alex Len: 18 pts, 12 reb De’Andre Hunter: 16 pts, 6 reb Kevin Huerter: 19 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast
Andy Larsen: Pistons coach Dwane Casey on Joe Ingles: “He looks like he’s slow, can’t move, and has a bartender-type look. But he’s a legit star in our league.” Locke points out the math teacher comp. Casey: “Math teacher, bartender, it’s all the same.” #FactsOnly
Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss a few games with his right wrist sprain, league sources tell ESPN.
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox is probable for tomorrow against the Clippers. Marvin Bagley (foot) is out for Sac, as is Patrick Beverley (wrist) for LA.
Duane Rankin: Deandre Ayton will return tonight from a right ankle sprain that sidelined him 5 games after suffering injury in his return game from 25-game suspension . This will be just his 3rd game as the #Suns will play their 23rd game tonight. Facing #RipCity in 3rd of 4-game road trip.
Casey Holdahl: Mario Hezonja (lower back) is out, and with the addition of Moses Brown, the Blazers have 10 players in uniform for tonight’s game vs. Suns.
Christopher Hine: Noah Vonleh is out. Rarely good news when the late questionable designation comes in.
December 31, 2019 | 12:20 am UTC Update
Marquese Chriss fined by NBA
Chris Haynes: Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss has been fined $35,000 for shoving Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić to the floor.
Kerith Burke: There’s an illness going thru the Warriors locker room. Willie Cauley-Stein and D’Angelo Russell will be OUT for the game against the Spurs. Ky Bowman was called up, but held out of practice today to manage his two-way days.
Matt Velazquez: Injury updates from Bud: Eric Bledsoe will start but will be on a minutes restriction (did not specify mins). Giannis won’t be on a minutes restriction but they’ll be “careful.” Matthews has been playing through a thigh contusion since the Lakers game & needs a break.
Brian Lewis: Caris LeVert worked out again today, has done 5-on-5 and will face a big hurdle in the #Nets New Years Day practice in Dallas. Kenny Atkinson on LeVert: “Worked this morning, looked really good, is feeling really good. We’re getting close.” #NBA
Alec Schiffer: As for Nic Claxton, a source tells me his hamstring soreness isn’t serious. Just something that’s been lingering for a while and the Nets want to get back to 100 percent because there’s no urgency for him to get back. He should be back in a week or two I’m told.
Josh Robbins: During the second timeout of the first quarter, the Magic played a Vince Carter video tribute in which current Magic players described their favorite Carter moments along with Carter highlights. And Carter received a standing ovation from most fans in the lower bowl.
December 30, 2019 | 11:28 pm UTC Update
The Miami Heat are on the clock with the two-way contract of Chris Silva and for more than the timing of the deal for the rookie forward. With Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena, Silva has utilized 34 of the 45 days he can spend in the NBA on his two-way deal. The Heat have been able to maximize that total by holding him out of most practices.
Anthony Chiang: Heat announces that James Johnson (stomach illness) is an active scratch tonight vs. Wizards.
Eric Woodyard: Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from a 2-game absence (back) to face the Bulls tonight in his final game of 2019.