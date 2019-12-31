USA Today Sports

Goodwin finished with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-11 …

52 mins ago via Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Goodwin finished with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. “No disrespect him — I don’t even know him — but that backup point guard, he had a huge impact, probably the best game of his career,” Fournier said. “We can’t let guys like that that aren’t even on the team just impact us and dominate us, period. Credit to him. He played well. But still, it should never happen. Never.”

December 31, 2019 | 12:31 pm UTC Update

Nuggets standing pat?

And what seems even more clear as Jokic wades deep into his third season of playing alongside Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton and Paul Millsap is that any move shaking up Denver’s starters appears increasingly unlikely — and unwarranted. In conversations with numerous people around the team, there has been a strong sense of optimism about where Denver sits. No one thinks this team has hit its stride just yet. But Jokic has returned to MVP candidate form, players like Harris are finding their footing, and shots have largely begun to fall.
51 mins ago via Nick Kosmider @ The Athletic

However, two-way contracts in the NBA come with restrictions. Once a player spends 45 days —not games— with the parent club, the team must either give the player a standard deal or send him back to the G League for good. There’s no public accounting of days (which includes games, travel and practices) so we don’t know how many days he has left before the Nets have to decided, but he’s now in the rotation. (Teams have been known to keep two-way players out of practices to keep the numbers down.) So what’s the solution? The Nets could waive Nwaba to open up a spot so they sign Luwawu-Cabarrot. That would also open up TLC’s two-way deal which the Nets could fill and protect one of their more prized Long Island Nets players from being called up by another team. They’d have to do all that by January 15, the last day teams can sign two-ways.
51 mins ago via Net Income @ NetsDaily

The silence — and lack of attention surrounding his 21-game absence — lends itself to another critique of Irving, lobbied recently by Kevin Garnett that the point guard didn’t have the “cojones” for Boston. Garnett’s position was that the Celtics are a pressure-packed NBA team under a microscope, so it was unsurprising that Irving didn’t re-sign. Thomas agreed with the first part of Garnett’s point, not necessarily the second. “It does (take cojones to play for the Celtics). Not saying Kyrie doesn’t have them because he hit one of arguably the biggest shots in NBA Finals history, he’s one of the best point guards to ever play the game,” Thomas said. “That’s just like Boston and New York (the Knicks). You have to have a different type of skin to be able to succeed there.
51 mins ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

“They won 17 championships. They have 30 jerseys retired. So it’s expectations like you can do great but we need better and it’s always been like that. The media attention of putting on a Celtics jersey, a Knicks jersey, a Lakers jersey, those legendary teams and franchises, it’s just a little different.” If Thomas’ run in Boston served as an indictment of Irving’s tenure, his experiences since should also be a reminder of why Irving should rest his latest injury. Thomas played hurt with the Celtics during the 2017 playoffs and has never been the same. That hip injury kept Thomas from securing a lucrative contract, and the Celtics shipped him away for Irving.
51 mins ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

“It’s not as good as I want to be,” Horford said Monday of his season. “I still haven’t been able to find my rhythm with the team.” That’s an understatement. Horford is averaging 12.6 points, his fewest since averaging 12.4 during the 2011-12 season. His shooting percentage (46.0) and rebounds per game (6.6) are the lowest of his 13-year career. And he has the worst free-throw percentage (69.2) over a six-season stretch.
51 mins ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

“Ultimately, we have to rely on [Brown] to make the decisions,” Horford said, “to put us in position to go out there and play and keep competing.” Brown said he’s always asking how he can help Horford. “I’m not critical of Al Horford at all. I’m more curious about what I can do to help him,” Brown said. “A lot of times it comes back to the environment that he’s in. …. Everybody has to deal with level of sacrifice and role recognition.”
51 mins ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

Damian Lillard, who opened the game with five straight hits from three-point range but ended 5-12 from three and missed four free throws, seemed to take this one hard. “A tough loss for me,” he said. “A tough loss. I think when you have a hot start like we did, it’s important to retain your focus. We weren’t able to sustain that focus and that energy we had for the first part of the game.”
52 mins ago via Dwight Jaynes @ NBC Sports

Following Monday’s 123-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks reached 30 wins on the earliest calendar date since December 1980, when both the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns accomplished the feat, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau. Although Milwaukee’s goals are much bigger for the season, even this start is impressive to the league’s reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tries to remain even-keeled at all times. “It’s definitely surprising that we won 30 games before January and it’s cool, but we always can get better,” Antetokounmpo said following his 23-point, 10-rebound, 6-assist performance. “We can always do better, and we’ve got to keep improving because the goal is to play late in the season.”
52 mins ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

So the second quarter gave Bulls coach Jim Boylen some good film-room chatter, but by the end, all that really mattered was a 123-102 final score, yet another loss in the third year of this sputtering rebuild. “We’ve got to respond better in situations,’’ Boylen said of a poor second half. “We have layups and dunks, open threes. I thought we hung our head a little bit. We haven’t done that in a while. We’ve played through those situations, and [Monday] we didn’t.’’ The Bulls did a solid job slowing down reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — holding him 7.5 points below his average — but they seemed to forget the other four players on the floor with Antetokounmpo at times.
52 mins ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

“We are playing faster than last year and my rookie year, so it’s good that people actually have fresh legs,” Markkanen said. “We’re trying to get out in transition on offense and we need to get back on defense. I think I’m in good shape and can play at that level. But it is a faster system.” In a nod to this, Boylen consistently has used a 10-player rotation this season, sometimes even stretching it to 11. Before Markkanen’s illness, Boylen had still gone 10 players deep, but lowered the minutes of some of the back-end rotational players.
52 mins ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

The Nets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime on Monday, 122-115, their third straight loss and fourth in the last five games. Head coach Kenny Atkinson was less than enthused with his team’s effort in the loss. “Just an unacceptable performanace by us,” Atkinson said. “We were lucky to get to overtime, to be honest. Even at halftime, I thought that. We’re just not playing at a high level. We’re not playing up to Nets standards and it’s hard to figure out why.”
52 mins ago via SportsNet New York

After the Mavs’ win at Chase Center, a reporter asked him about a potential comparison to Golden State superstar Steph Curry. “He’s shooting way better than me,” Doncic said. “He’s a better player. He’s been in the league a long time, he’s somebody that everybody looks up [to], everybody wants to play like him. “I remember last year after the draft, I practiced once with him, and it was crazy. He couldn’t miss. He can’t miss. And that was like something I’ll always remember — practice with him.”
52 mins ago via Drew Shiller @ NBC Sports

Patrick Beverley expected to miss time

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is expected to miss a few games with a right wrist sprain, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski The Clippers already ruled out Beverley for Tuesday afternoon’s game at Sacramento due to the injury the point guard suffered Saturday during a 120-107 loss to Utah.
52 mins ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Rivers was concerned Beverley’s injury could keep him out for more games. Beverley averages 8 points and 6 rebounds this season. “We knew there was no break, but that doesn’t mean he is going to be out or not,” Rivers said Saturday after the game. “… He clearly felt like he could not even grab the ball, so that is not a good sign.” “I’m concerned a little bit about what the injury is,” Rivers added.
52 mins ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

The Nets were scheduled to fly to Dallas right after Monday’s game in Minnesota. They won’t practice Tuesday, but they have a full practice slated for Wednesday. That workout could be the last step in getting LeVert back out on the court. “We’ll see. That’s a big one,” Atkinson said. “That’ll be more, a bigger five-on-five group. So we’re just getting real close. We want to make sure we check all the boxes and [there are] a lot of boxes to be checked. Personally I don’t want to rush into anything. And I know we need him back but I want this to be a health long-term thing for the rest of the year.”
52 mins ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

“I think it’s super beneficial for me as one of my player-development coaches,” forward Marquese Chriss said of working with Collins. “I feel like I have the same kind of mind-set with guys like that, so it’s been helpful for me and helpful for other players on the team.” Other franchises have taken notice. Over the past two years, Collins has interviewed for head-coaching jobs with the Hawks and Grizzlies. Many in the Warriors’ organization believe that his basketball IQ, experience under respected mentors and ability to relate to players ensure that he’ll soon lead a team of his own.
52 mins ago via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle

Prigioni is not that far removed from his playing days, an unusual career spent mostly in Europe but also as a late-blooming rookie in the NBA at age 35. So as an assistant coach and the Wolves’ de facto “offensive coordinator,” as Ryan Saunders has termed it, Prigioni, now 42, can often demonstrate what he’s preaching, surprising some players when they first meet him. “It’s hard for people to realize that because you see him and you’re like, ‘No way,’ ” said guard Shabazz Napier, who played under Prigioni when both were with Monday’s opponent, Brooklyn, last season.
52 mins ago via Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

“He takes Red Bull out there or something,” Wolves guard Jeff Teague said. “He’s always up and at it, running around. He can run all day, doesn’t get tired. … He’s crazy.” But, Teague said, crazy in a good way. “Pablo is a cool dude,” Teague said. “He’s unapologetic. He’s real. He’s just cool, man. Tells it like it is. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything, and that’s what you appreciate about him.”
52 mins ago via Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

That’s a big number for a player that yet to play a game in the NBA, but the $100 million would likely be over a 10-year period. That means Ball would get paid $10 million annually over the next 10 years from his shoe deal alone. While that wouldn’t be the richest rookie shoe deal in NBA history, it would be up there. Plus, the number of years would be unprecedented. This could ultimately just be a leak from Ball’s camp to rev up the bidding war for the youngest and arguably most famous Ball brother’s signature, but one thing’s for certain: Ball will have no shortage of options by the time draft night rolls around.
52 mins ago via Lonzo Wire

14 hours ago via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

