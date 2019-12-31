Kevin Chouinard: Pierce said that Jabari Parker had an …
Kevin Chouinard: Pierce said that Jabari Parker had an MRI on his right shoulder today. “There is some stuff there with his shoulder. I’ve got to talk with Chelsea about what the next steps are for him. He’s going to have to do some treatment but he obviously felt good enough to go through and shoot but I don’t know about contact. There may be some concern about him getting hit.”
January 1, 2020 | 1:34 am UTC Update
Jason Jones: Buddy Hield on the Kings’ 12-22 record: “It’s terrible. The product we put on the floor is not 10 games below .500, we’re way better than that. Obviously we’re not winning games to show that. We’re way better than this and we need to figure it out.”
Jason Jones: Buddy Hield on playing faster: “It’s on Fox, it’s on everybody, it’s on everybody man. We have to run with Fox. WE have to encourage getting the ball out quick, pushing the tempo with Fox.” Fox said the players have been told to run and it’s practiced and preached, not executed
Andrew Greif: Kawhi said LAC’s win despite off-shooting nights from stars is “what championship teams are about, going through playoff runs, best player isn’t going to play great some nights. It might be somebody off the bench or somebody starting that has a big game and propels us to win.”
Dwain Price: On the left hamstring strain Hardaway suffered during Sunday’s game against the Lakers, Carlisle said: “My understanding is we dodged a bullet. It could have been much worst. I guess it’s day-to-day until further notice.” @Dallas Mavericks #Mavs
There’s one title he’ll never have: “Most Athletic” among the eighth-grade class of 1999 in Akron, Ohio. A photo of James’ eighth-grade yearbook resurfaced on social media this week, showing not James but instead Virgil Robinson as the most athletic among the boys in the class. To add insult to injury, James’ first name was misspelled and placed under the wrong photo.
January 1, 2020 | 12:31 am UTC Update
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on minutes restriction: “Believe me — nobody loves Derrick Rose more and I wish he could play 80 minutes out of 40. But he can’t. So we have to protect him from himself. It’s up to the medical people; it’s their decision and it’s their plan.”
Sean Cunningham: Kings drop their 8th straight game and head into 2020 with a 105-87 loss to the Clippers – Sacramento now 10 games under .500
Brad Townsend: Donovan on @Luka Doncic: “It’s not like anybody’s stopping him this year. He’s averaging like 30 (points) a game.”
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) + Andrew Wiggins (illness) will both miss another game tomorrow. Jake Layman (toe) is also out Jeff Teague is doubtful (knee) Treveon Graham (illness) + Noah Vonleh (gluteal) are questionable Questionable has often meant out this year for the Wolves
December 31, 2019 | 11:38 pm UTC Update
Logan Murdock: Steve Kerr on D’Angelo Russell: “Not sure how long he’ll be out… the morning after his injury he felt some pain. So yesterday when we flew he did not practice. So he’ll sit out tonight and re-evaluate tomorrow.”
Mike Trudell: * @LeBron James: “I think we’ve played some really good basketball. I knew December was going to be tough on us … but to play how we did the last 2 games, we ended 2019 in a good position to continue to get better, and play better basketball in January than we did in December.”
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel on LAL at 26-7: “I’m happy with where we’re at … the last game was a microcosm of that – we take the No. 1 team in the league offensively (DAL) and hold them to 95 points, watch the tape and realize that we could have been a lot better on the defensive end. It’s reason for optimism that we still have a long way to go and a lot of room for improvement. It’s exciting what we can be.”
Scott Agness: Nate McMillan on Malcolm Brogdon exiting the game early: “His back locked up on him in that first quarter. I think he fell and when he fell, he started feeling spasms.” At halftime, up 24, they decided to keep him out.
Cayleigh Griffin: Gary Harris is out for the Nuggets. Paul Millsap has been upgraded from questionable to available.
Erik Horne: Hamidou Diallo, Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder all available for the Thunder tonight, per Billy Donovan. Luguentz Dort back on assignment with the G League Blue.
December 31, 2019 | 10:46 pm UTC Update
Zion Williamson back in January?
Stadium: “I’m told both sides are hopeful of a January season debut for (Zion) Williamson.” As the calendar shifts to 2020, NBA Insider @ShamsCharania shares the latest on the Pelicans No. 1 pick.
Tim MacMahon: Nuggets coach Mike Malone on double-teaming James Harden: “I know it’s probably frustrating for him, but he should take it as a sign of huge respect, because people are scheming to take the ball out of the best scorer in recent memory’s hands.”
Michael Grange: The ‘Big 3’ of the Raptors walking wounded — Siakam (groin); Powell (shoulder) and Gasol (hamstring) — are still ‘a ways away’ said Nurse before Raps get set to close our decade vs. Cavs
Logan Murdock: Steve Kerr on Willie Cauley-Stein’s availability against the Spurs (he was listed as doubtful last night): “Willie’s not in San Antonio so he’s beyond doubtful.”
December 31, 2019 | 10:24 pm UTC Update
Cayleigh Griffin: James Harden and Clint Capela WILL return to the lineup tonight vs. Denver, per Coach D’Antoni.
Brian Robb: Celtics beat Hornets 109-92 to end 2019. Jayson Tatum: 24 points, 7 rebounds Gordon Hayward: 21 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists Enes Kanter: 13 points, 14 rebounds, career-high 6 blocks.
Scott Agness: Pacers dominate the 76ers 115-97 for a win to end 2019. They led by as many as 36pts. Sabonis finished with 23/10/5, Warren added 21. McConnnell recorded his first double-double in two seasons (11pts, 10asts). Up next: vs Nuggets on Thursday.
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton on Harry Giles III: “He did good with his opportunity (against the Nuggets) and he’ll get more of an opportunity tonight (against the Clippers),” but he said it’s unclear what his role will be going forward.
Jovan Buha: Doc said Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell were four of the “about seven” Clippers who were sick before the Utah game. The team canceled practices the past two days to let everyone rest and stay away from each other.
December 31, 2019 | 9:23 pm UTC Update
Ian Begley: NYK’s Taj Gibson was asked how he expects the MSG crowd to react to Carmelo Anthony tomorrow when Portland comes to town: “I think he should get a standing ovation. He did a lot for the city. Came back, did well for the team. Great all around player, great all around person.”
Chris Iseman: Mike Miller said Reggie Bullock can add a lot on both ends of the floor. Good defender, adds more length, versatility, and obviously, shooting.
Christian Clark: Lonzo Ball said he found out about his retroactive triple-double when Josh Hart texted him. “I was like, ‘What?’ I didn’t think it was real. Turned out to be real.”
Andrew Greif: Regarding the right wrist sprain suffered by Patrick Beverley on Saturday, an injury that will keep him out today, Doc Rivers said there’s “really no timeline” on his recovery. He added: “I don’t think it’s that long, but he’ll be out a couple games, for sure.
Scott Agness: Update: Edmond Sumner tells me he feels much better and is available today. They were cautious with his right knee soreness yesterday after aggravating it in New Orleans when on a back-to-back.
Jim Martin, the president and CEO of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment for the last nine years, is retiring from his position, a source told The Denver Post. Martin will step down at the end of business Tuesday, the source said, as KSE finds itself embroiled in a protracted dispute with two of Altitude Sports’ largest television distributors. Martin’s retirement ends a 15-year tenure with the company.
December 31, 2019 | 7:22 pm UTC Update
Playoff contenders interested in Tristan Thompson?
Thompson is generating plenty of interest from playoff contenders around the league, sources tell cleveland.com. But he’s just one of many names popping up in rumors, especially with the widespread belief that the Cavs are planning to sell off veterans for more draft picks and young assets — just as they did in acquiring Dante Exum and a pair of second-rounders for Clarkson.
According to sources, the Cavs have had internal conversations about re-signing Thompson to a long-term deal. They would be open to a contract extension, sources say, but there haven’t been any in-depth negotiations and the belief is Paul would prefer his client hit free agency this summer.
He admitted Monday it’d be “cool” to finish his career in Cleveland, where it all started for him as baby-faced rookie in 2011, but understands the business side and is naturally tight-lipped when it comes to his future. “Business comes before all the other stuff,” Thompson said. “That’s just the reality of our game.”
Adam Himmelsbach: Stevens on Jaylen: “He’s improved his reads with the ball, driving & kicking & making the right play & the more that happens the more the ball finds you again. He’s always been able to drive it through contact but now he picks his spots well. He’s playing really assertive.”
Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce said that Trae Young participated fully in today’s non-contact practice. “I would imagine he’d be ready to go by Friday.”
Chris Iseman: Knicks say Reggie Bullock is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Blazers. Damyean Dotson (sore lower back), Frank Ntilikina (sore groin) and DSJ (strained left oblique) are all questionable.
December 31, 2019 | 6:41 pm UTC Update
Scott Agness: Nate McMillan watched Mad Ants practice yesterday, which included Victor Oladipo. McMillan didn’t have any notable takeaways other than how “He hasn’t had any setbacks. And I think that’s the big thing when a guy is going through rehab.”
Logan Murdock: Rookie Alen Smailagic has been recalled from the G-League. He is expected to be in uniform for the Warriors tonight in San Antonio.
Mark Berman: James Harden (@James Harden) and Clint Capela (@Clint Capela) continue to be listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Denver on the NBA Injury Report. #Rockets