January 1, 2020 | 1:34 am UTC Update
There’s one title he’ll never have: “Most Athletic” among the eighth-grade class of 1999 in Akron, Ohio. A photo of James’ eighth-grade yearbook resurfaced on social media this week, showing not James but instead Virgil Robinson as the most athletic among the boys in the class. To add insult to injury, James’ first name was misspelled and placed under the wrong photo.

26 mins ago via ESPN

January 1, 2020 | 12:31 am UTC Update
December 31, 2019 | 11:38 pm UTC Update
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel on LAL at 26-7: “I’m happy with where we’re at … the last game was a microcosm of that – we take the No. 1 team in the league offensively (DAL) and hold them to 95 points, watch the tape and realize that we could have been a lot better on the defensive end. It’s reason for optimism that we still have a long way to go and a lot of room for improvement. It’s exciting what we can be.”
2 hours ago via LakersReporter

December 31, 2019 | 10:46 pm UTC Update

Zion Williamson back in January?

Stadium: “I’m told both sides are hopeful of a January season debut for (Zion) Williamson.” As the calendar shifts to 2020, NBA Insider @ShamsCharania shares the latest on the Pelicans No. 1 pick.

3 hours ago via Twitter

December 31, 2019 | 10:24 pm UTC Update
December 31, 2019 | 9:23 pm UTC Update
Jim Martin, the president and CEO of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment for the last nine years, is retiring from his position, a source told The Denver Post. Martin will step down at the end of business Tuesday, the source said, as KSE finds itself embroiled in a protracted dispute with two of Altitude Sports’ largest television distributors. Martin’s retirement ends a 15-year tenure with the company.
5 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

December 31, 2019 | 7:22 pm UTC Update

Playoff contenders interested in Tristan Thompson?

Thompson is generating plenty of interest from playoff contenders around the league, sources tell cleveland.com. But he’s just one of many names popping up in rumors, especially with the widespread belief that the Cavs are planning to sell off veterans for more draft picks and young assets — just as they did in acquiring Dante Exum and a pair of second-rounders for Clarkson.
7 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

December 31, 2019 | 6:41 pm UTC Update
