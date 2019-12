Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel on LAL at 26-7: “I’m happy with where we’re at … the last game was a microcosm of that – we take the No. 1 team in the league offensively (DAL) and hold them to 95 points, watch the tape and realize that we could have been a lot better on the defensive end. It’s reason for optimism that we still have a long way to go and a lot of room for improvement. It’s exciting what we can be.”