January 3, 2020 | 2:35 am UTC Update
Nick Kosmider: The Nuggets are now 24-10 and 9-6 on the road this season. Chance to pick up a couple more at Washington and Atlanta in the coming days. Michael Porter Jr., career-high 25 points. Changes a lot for this team if that’s what they continue to get.
January 3, 2020 | 12:23 am UTC Update
Shams Charania: The Nets plan to sign G League swingman Justin Anderson of Raptors 905 to 10-day contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Olgun Uluc: Inbox: LaMelo Ball will donate 1 month of his NBL salary to help victims of the bushfires. “It’s sad to see what is happening…” Ball said. “People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out.”
January 2, 2020 | 10:57 pm UTC Update
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says Justise Winslow is “making progress,” but says no other update. Says video of things Winslow did today before walkthrough are similar to what he has been doing at practices as he works through lower-back bone bruise.
Michael Singer: According to Malone, Gary Harris is a game-time decision. Based on observations and conversations, I’m skeptical. I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s playing in his home state.
January 2, 2020 | 10:18 pm UTC Update
January 2, 2020 | 9:10 pm UTC Update
The Sixers, you may have heard, laid an egg on New Year’s Eve. In the words of head coach Brett Brown, they “stunk,” and did so badly enough to trigger a post-game rant from Josh Richardson on a lack of accountability in the locker room. Not the sort of thing you want to hear from a team allegedly fighting for a title. Thursday, the faces of Philadelphia had their chance to publicly weigh in on the accountability issue, having conducted a team meeting in the morning to talk things out in-house. For the time being, they’re putting on their best appearances.
“It has been a rough last three games, but we’re good. I don’t really want to share what goes on inside, but we’re good, I feel like everybody has a good spirit and we know we’re going to get out of it,” Joel Embiid told reporters Thursday. “I don’t talk much, I lead by example, but if I feel the need to say something I will, and as a leader you kind of have to do that. That’s what you got to do.”
“Everybody has the freedom to do whatever they want, we’re not entitled. I’ve been here the longest, Ben has been here, we’re not entitled. The way I get better, I like people telling me what I don’t do best, and I feel like every time if I do something wrong, these guys let me [know]. We’re humble, we want to learn, we want to get better…there’s no sense of people being afraid to speak up, everybody has the freedom, and that’s the culture that we have. There’s nothing going on.”
And yet, even as the Sixers tried to circle the wagons and block out the outside noise, even as they said all the right things about each taking responsibility for where they are, the big fella couldn’t seem to avoid barreling into the subject that has hung over this team for the last two-plus seasons: Ben Simmons’ shooting.
He did not mention him by name, he did not point the finger at anyone individually, but it is not hard to figure out who and what he is referring to when he uses specific examples in response to broader questions: REPORTER: Starting lineup has struggled offensively. What have you seen in that regard? EMBIID: We just got to look at ourselves and see what we can do individually, we’ve got to help each other even if it means being outside of your comfort zone for the greater [good] to help the team win. Meaning that, if you’ve got to space and shoot it, you’ve got to do it. We need everybody to buy into that and we’ll be fine, we’re going to be fine. We’re still finding our groove, we haven’t been totally healthy, the whole starting lineup. Like I said, we’ll be fine.
January 2, 2020 | 7:37 pm UTC Update
Jeff Zillgitt: NBA fines Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 for “public statements detrimental to the NBA and its teams.” Dedmon made a public trade request (a no-no) telling ‘The Sacramento Bee’ “I would like to be traded.”
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced it has fined Sacramento’s Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 for making a public trade request — same as Anthony Davis received last season while in New Orleans.
Salman Ali: Mike D’Antoni on Isaiah Hartenstein: “He’s got a great knowledge of the offense and what we are trying to do. What was keeping him out before was getting 4 fouls in 2 minutes… He always could do the offensive part, it was the other part.” pic.twitter.com/BCMorqoLHh
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young leads the fan vote for Eastern Conference guards. pic.twitter.com/wROJkrquwk
January 2, 2020 | 7:12 pm UTC Update
Jimmy Butler a sneaker free agent
Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler and the Jordan Brand have mutually agreed to part ways, bringing his multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with the company to an end 10 months before its original September 30, 2020 expiration date, industry sources have confirmed. The split would make the four-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive wing the highest profile sneaker free agent across the league. Butler is expected to now begin discussions with multiple brands towards negotiating a new multi-year endorsement deal that would begin this season, potentially in advance of All-Star Weekend.
It remains to be seen if Wade would have interest in pursuing Butler to also support his sneaker line with the same franchise he helped lead to all three of its NBA championships. Wade had helped to provide feedback to Butler about the Heat franchise as he navigated unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career earlier this summer. “He just told me how he could see me being a part of the organization, and a part of the culture,” Butler told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.
Shams Charania: Leaders in fan voting for first return of NBA All-Star voting: Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Gentry also added that the team does not have a date in mind for when Williamson will play in a game, but they are monitoring his progress in practice to see when the best time for that will be. “I know that’s typical but we really do have to take it a day at a time to see what kind of progress he makes,” Gentry said. “See what happens after he goes through practices and things like that. Like we said and will continue to say, he’ll play when the time is right for him to do that. When that is, I’m not real sure of. But I know he’s making progress, that’s the thing that matters most.”
Everywhere you turn in New Orleans, someone is asking when rookie Zion Williamson will make his NBA debut. Things are becoming a bit clearer because the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft went through his first full practice since he had surgery on the meniscus in his right knee on Oct. 21. New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was in Wal-Mart when a lady on a motorized scooter stopped him to ask about Williamson’s return. Williamson himself said little kids are coming up asking him about getting back on the floor because they see him on the court in their video games.
The 6-foot-8 swingman is averaging 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 made 3-pointers through 18 games for the Hustle, who own a 16-4 record. “A lot of people ask me, ‘Why are you still playing down here? Why haven’t they called you up?’ ” Jackson said. “I’m pretty confident that at some point I will get the call-up and be playing at the next level once again. So, for right now I got to stay focused and keep getting better for that moment.”
Jackson had a minor setback when he was suspended on Dec. 9 due to a violation of team rules. (The Athletic reported that it was for missing a team meeting.) But he said the suspension is behind him. “It’s been a learning experience. That’s what life is,” Jackson said. “Good or bad, you take both and you learn from it. That’s all I have really been doing. I try not to focus too much on the bad because that can really mess you up mentally and discourage you. I’ve been in a really good place. I have been just focusing on getting better at my game, becoming more of a professional and getting a routine.”
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: David Stern enabled the surge in the NBA’s worldwide popularity as much as any player on the court & sent the game around the world. He had a passion for the game, for the league, & for the players that we’ve all loved & enjoyed. He will be missed,but not forgotten @NBA
But in the final months of his life, Stern stood tall over every staggering thing he had accomplished. Thorn and his wife Peggy joined Stern and his wife Dianne for dinner a few weeks before the commissioner suffered his December brain hemorrhage at a Manhattan restaurant. “He seemed in such good spirits and health,” Thorn said. “He just had a great look about him. David was always so proud of the league, and of what [his successor] Adam Silver had done. Some of these guys that leave big jobs have a hard time staying away, but I think David did a good job of not trying to take away from what Adam was doing.
January 2, 2020 | 5:46 pm UTC Update
Will Guillory: Zion on when he’ll be ready to go: “It’ll probably be one of those moments, like when it came to my college decision, I’ll (wake) up and I’ll know.”
Blue’s seven-year professional career has spanned eight G League teams, four countries, more than 400 teammates and just 10 NBA games. If he has learned anything, it’s that a couple of missed shots can be the difference between a million-dollar contract and the $35,000 deal he signed with Santa Cruz. “On a day like today, we don’t have a shootaround, but I’m just trying to get a rhythm,” Blue said. “I know it’s going to reward me. In this business, you can be at the bottom of the world one day and at the top the next.”
He believes he’s as daunting a matchup as he was that night 4½ years ago when he posted 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds while playing the full 48 minutes of the Lakers’ regular-season finale against the Kings. His struggle for an NBA home is as much a reflection of modern team-building priorities as it is his own unexpected setbacks, from depression to a freak accident involving a fog machine. “It’s all about opportunity,” Santa Cruz general manager Ryan Atkinson said. “Vander is someone who, like a lot of guys, is talented enough to be in the NBA. But unfortunately for him, situations happened that haven’t allowed him to stick.”
“My teammates and the coaching staff, they’d always be in my ear, reminding me that we don’t practice much so it was going to take some games to get my legs under me, and that’s what has happened,” said Bradley, who was dealt by the Clippers to Memphis at last season’s trade deadline and signed a two-year free-agent deal with the Lakers last summer. “I’m going to continue to work hard, and I know my teammates have confidence in me. That really helps.”
Kyle Kuzma, who contributed 19 points off the bench, has tried to fortify Bradley’s confidence while Bradley has worked to get back to his pre-injury level. “He has to be aggressive every time out. I told him that. He knows it,” Kuzma said. “Everyone knows what he does defensively. We can count on him every single night on that end. But when his shots are falling like that and he’s aggressive in transition, he’s more of a weapon for us.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop: “David Stern was an iconic figure, but that’s quite an understatement. What he was, was a force of nature, an amazing businessman, leader, manager, a man who took over in the mid-eighties as commissioner at a difficult time…(He’s) why we are all here and doing well.”
Tom Orsborn: Rudy Gay said David Stern “revolutionized” the NBA: “He made us players marketable. He signed some of the biggest deals in this sport’s history. He made basketball the global phenomenon it is today. We owe him a lot for that.” #Spurs