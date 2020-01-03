Atlanta has been active on the trade front, targeting center help and a backup point guard, according to sources. The Athletic Atlanta’s Jeff Schultz recently wrote a detailed piece about the Hawks’ roster and team issues. Within the locker room, a disconnect at times with the coaching staff and the team’s most important players has been apparent, league sources tell The Athletic. “No energy, no one playing hard,” one source with knowledge of the Hawks’ situation said after a recent loss.
In less than three months with the Warriors, Russell has found an environment that encourages his strengths. He is continuing to put up prolific stats, but has also become a mentor to several young players while trying to expand his game to complement Golden State’s championship core. “I would love for this to be home,” Russell said from his chair in the Warriors’ San Francisco practice facility. “I have a four-year contract. I would love to be here even three years. That would set my record.”