Gores, for what it’s worth, doesn’t want to settle for another mediocre season and admitted that with the trade deadline approaching on Feb. 6, he and the team executives would assess where they are and whether it’s time to move in a different direction, such as looking to trade some of their key players to move toward a restart. “Well, we have to look at everything because we’re not winning, so you’re not winning, to me, you have to assess everything. I think anybody would want to do that,” he said. “And probably in the next month or so, we’re going to get together as an organization and just discuss things.”