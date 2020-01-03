USA Today Sports

January 3, 2020 | 10:53 pm UTC Update
The Hawks have discussed sending a package that includes a 2020 first-round pick via the Brooklyn Nets and the salary-cap relief of expiring contracts for Detroit, league sources said. A potential deal would include other assets. There’s an increasing belief inside and outside the Pistons organization that a Drummond deal is growing in likelihood prior to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, league sources said.
15 mins ago via ESPN

Detroit is preparing for Drummond, 26, to decline his $29 million option on the 2020-21 season and become a free agent, league sources said. Pistons owner Tom Gores has long been a strong advocate of Drummond’s, but there’s an increased movement in the organization to use Drummond as a trade asset to begin creating some salary-cap flexibility for the future, league sources said.
15 mins ago via ESPN

January 3, 2020 | 10:31 pm UTC Update
Coach Jim Boylen won’t be looking to change that closer role, either. He’s calling the No. 8 late in games, and wants the No. 8 to finish them. “Yeah, I think he’s done it,’’ Boylen said, when asked if LaVine has the DNA to be an NBA finisher. “He’s done it before. He made the play in Washington where he dropped it off for the layup. He made the and-one against the Clippers here [in the United center] to win the game. He’s done it, and we’re going to keep putting him in those situations, we’re going to keep believing in him.’’
37 mins ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

Storyline: LaVine-Boylen Dynamic
January 3, 2020 | 10:04 pm UTC Update
Professional basketball player Chandler Parsons has doubled down in L.A.’s high-end housing market, buying a home in the Hollywood Hills for $6.775 million. The sale, which closed in December, came roughly a week after the Atlanta Hawks forward cut a $9.25-million deal for “CSI” creator Anthony Zuiker’s Malibu compound, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.
1 hour ago via Neal J. Leitereg @ Los Angeles Times

Storyline: Real Estate
January 3, 2020 | 9:33 pm UTC Update
January 3, 2020 | 8:32 pm UTC Update
January 3, 2020 | 8:14 pm UTC Update
“The Lakers need another playmaking guard. Rondo’s not what he used to be. The ball sticks with him, and he doesn’t defend anymore,” one Eastern Conference executive said, echoing an opinion held by many execs in attendance at December’s G League Showcase. “They need another point guard to help LeBron. If they’re going to make a trade, that’s what they need to target.”
3 hours ago via Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

January 3, 2020 | 7:53 pm UTC Update
Rival teams that have talked to the Warriors say that the franchise is not searching for a D’Angelo Russell deal, unless it is one that blows them away. Warriors owner Joe Lacob and team executives Bob Myers, Kirk Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. brought in Russell for a reason, and the belief is that the organization wants to see his acquisition through alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
3 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Storyline: D'Angelo Russell Trade?
Atlanta has been active on the trade front, targeting center help and a backup point guard, according to sources. The Athletic Atlanta’s Jeff Schultz recently wrote a detailed piece about the Hawks’ roster and team issues. Within the locker room, a disconnect at times with the coaching staff and the team’s most important players has been apparent, league sources tell The Athletic. “No energy, no one playing hard,” one source with knowledge of the Hawks’ situation said after a recent loss.
3 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

When it comes to NBA pregames, it really doesn’t get much sweeter than this, as a little boy named Brayden Whitley, who happens to be a Dallas Mavericks fan, was spotted in the AAC audience on Thursday by Dallas assistant coach Darrell Armstrong. What D.A. saw? The boy’s sign, proclaiming that his doctor’s advice to “watch Luka Doncic play” could serve as a cure to the boy’s epileptic seizures. Our friend Dorothy Gentry of Texas Metro News records the moment, capturing the video of a little boy with epilepsy … and his interaction with Armstrong and then, eventually, onto the floor with Luka, the budding NBA superstar who leads in the early voting for the All-Star Game, is an early MVP candidate in just his second NBA season, and obviously has a soft spot for kids … as does D.A.
3 hours ago via Mike Fisher @ Sports Illustrated

January 3, 2020 | 6:43 pm UTC Update

Heat set date for Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement

The Miami Heat are targeting the Feb. 22 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at AmericanAirlines Arena for the retirement of Dwyane Wade’s iconic No. 3 jersey, a source familiar with the planning confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. However, unlike the Heat’s previous jersey retirements, the team is preparing for a more reserved ceremony at that game, with plans for a celebration of Wade the night before, when the Heat are idle on Feb. 21, after returning from a Feb. 20 game in Atlanta.
4 hours ago via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

D'Angel Russell wants to stay in San Francisco

In less than three months with the Warriors, Russell has found an environment that encourages his strengths. He is continuing to put up prolific stats, but has also become a mentor to several young players while trying to expand his game to complement Golden State’s championship core. “I would love for this to be home,” Russell said from his chair in the Warriors’ San Francisco practice facility. “I have a four-year contract. I would love to be here even three years. That would set my record.”
4 hours ago via Wes Goldberg @ San Jose Mercury-News

Russell isn’t comfortable talking about the Feb. 6 trade deadline. “Money doesn’t buy peace of mind, it doesn’t buy a sense of belonging, a sense of ‘This is my team,’” Kerr said. “If there’s speculation that you’re going to be traded all the time, I don’t care how much money you make, I don’t care who you are, that’s tough.” That hasn’t stopped Russell from bonding with his teammates, including Marquese Chriss, a 22-year-old former lottery pick who has played for three teams in four years. He goes to Russell’s home almost every day to watch basketball and play “Call of Duty.”
4 hours ago via Wes Goldberg @ San Jose Mercury-News

Gores, for what it’s worth, doesn’t want to settle for another mediocre season and admitted that with the trade deadline approaching on Feb. 6, he and the team executives would assess where they are and whether it’s time to move in a different direction, such as looking to trade some of their key players to move toward a restart. “Well, we have to look at everything because we’re not winning, so you’re not winning, to me, you have to assess everything. I think anybody would want to do that,” he said. “And probably in the next month or so, we’re going to get together as an organization and just discuss things.”
4 hours ago via Rod Beard @ Detroit News

